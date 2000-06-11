Chicken Alfredo

Delicious! I gave it 4 stars only because I made a few changes to suit my taste but the idea is still great! I would have never thought of using cream cheese. I changed the proportions a bit because of what I had on hand and the fact that the amount of servings indicated didn't look right to me. I used one pound of ziti, 1 large pkg frozen broccoli and left out the other vegetables. I used 5 cloves minced garlic. As for the sauce, I used one 8oz pkg cream cheese and 1 stick of margarine then I added milk until it got to the consistency I preferred. I'm not sure how much exactly, but I would guess about 1 cup. I added the frozen broccoli to the pasta just before the pasta was done. I let it cook a couple of minutes more and then I drained it and tossed with a little olive oil. I placed some pasta and broccoli on the plate, laid a sliced chicken breast on top, (I just roasted those in the oven) and then poured the sauce on top and finished it off with a sprinke of fresh parmesan cheese. EXCELLENT!!