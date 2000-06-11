Chicken Alfredo

4.2
424 Ratings
  • 5 236
  • 4 118
  • 3 43
  • 2 15
  • 1 12

A quick and easy chicken alfredo dinner with broccoli, zucchini, and red bell pepper. The sauce is enriched by cream cheese.

Recipe by LISABERG

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • While pasta is cooking, melt cream cheese and butter in a skillet over low heat. Stir until smooth. Stir in milk, and season with garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Simmer for 3 minutes, or until thickened, stirring constantly.

  • Mix in chicken, broccoli, zucchini, and red pepper. Cook 3 minutes over medium heat, then reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Serve over fettuccine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
645 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 42.7g; cholesterol 151.1mg; sodium 354.6mg. Full Nutrition
