Chicken Alfredo
A quick and easy chicken alfredo dinner with broccoli, zucchini, and red bell pepper. The sauce is enriched by cream cheese.
The easy fix is what makes this recipe a winner. This is barely enough sauce for more than 2 diners and I have to serve 4, so I used 12 oz cream cheese, 1/2 cup butter,1 c milk. I cooked the red peppers with the chicken. I also tossed the broccoli in to cook with the pasta so it would be "easier" on the kids, skipped the zucchini, and topped off w/parmesan.Read More
I did not care for this. I prefer the classic alfredo sauce.I love cream cheese but not in this dish. On the other hand my husband loved it.Read More
At first I thought that this was going to be a flop because the butter and cream cheese just curdled and looked terrible. I stirred it with a wooden spoon and didn't know why it wasn't working. the recipe says to mix it over low heat until smooth. I was about to throw it away but I didn't have anything else to feed my kids and stuck with it, hoping to make something of it. I upped the heat to medium and used a fork to stir it. after five mins of this it finally starting looking like alfredo sauce and after that it was easy. 4*
Absolutely AMAZING! I have never had an Alfredo sauce like this one! The most expensive/fanciest restaurants do not compare.
This was soooooooo good! I'm very picky about my sauces that I make. I NEVER buy the store bought stuff in jars so I try and make my own. This was very easy and so tasty. My hubby even liked it. I added 1/2 cup more milk, fresh mushrooms and a diced tomato for garnish. I will make this again. I think it would be great with shrimp too.
Took advice from other reviews. Added 12 oz. cream cheese, 6 tblsp. of butter, 1 1/2 C. milk. For the sauce I melted cream cheese first, then added butter, then whisked in milk. Turned out great. Used red bell pepper and basil from garden. Also used diced fresh garlic, onion powder, dash of cayanne powder, red pepper flakes and parmesean cheese. Sauteed bell pepper with chicken. Next time I will add mushrooms. Thank you for a great reciepe!
Alfredo sauce has been my nemesis for years until now! This recipe is fabulous. I used low fat milk and cream cheese and did not find it heavy or sticky. I used real garlic insted of garlic salt and substituted asparagus for broccoli. Fabulous meal!
Very good; but I could see there wouldn't be enough sauce, so I halved the amount of veggies and chicken. WHEN I make it again, I will double the amount of cream cheese and milk; and also I would make more pasta. I might spice it up a bit also; but that is just for my personal taste.
Fast and fantastic. I never made an Alfredo sauce before and was very pleased with the results. A word of warning, do not let the pan you're using to melt the cream cheese get too hot. The cheese will imediately stick to the pan and turn into a paper like product. A note to Suzie who said she couldn't get the sauce to become smooth, I don't know why not. Once the milk is added to the cheese/butter it instantly smooths out. Just remember to keep stirring. This is a great recipe to experiment with. I didn't have any zuccini, but added some mushroom, onion and tomato to the sauce. I left out a small amount of the cream cheese and threw in a scoop of sour cream instead. It did need a lot more milk than called for. I just kept adding until I felt it was the right texture. Have fun with this you won't be dissapointed.
This sauce is so creamy and very tasty! Very easy to prepare. I added a bit more garlic and it turned out wonderfully! My husband is picky about his alfredo sauce and even he loved this one!
Excellent! Delicious! I always order this dish when eating out at Italian restaurants and this one is comparable to the best! I used a full cube of butter, and next time around I will add sauteed mushrooms.
This recipe is better than traditional Alfredo sauce. The cream cheese makes it tangy rather than pasty. Everyone in my family loved it. I doubled the sauce recipe; fried my chicken in olive oil, fresh garlic, and fresh basil (from a tube); added fresh spinach and chopped roasted canned red bell peppers to the sauce; then chopped my chicken and placed it over the fettuccine, finally pouring the sauce over the chicken and serving. The cream cheese and butter will appear curdly until you add the milk and whisk it well on medium heat. Be careful not to turn the heat up too high as it will burn the mixture. I also added a half of a cup of peccorino romano cheese into the cream cheese and let it melt before I added the butter, as well as onion powder, garlic powder, and salt. The adults added fresh ground pepper before eating, too, for a little spice. Doubling the recipe feeds about 4-5 adults and 2 children.
Very dissapointed with this recipe. My family did not care at all for the cream cheese sauce. Ended up throwing the rest away. No one said they would eat the leftovers.
This was a delicious recipe. It was very tasty and my wife loved it. Definately try it. I can see this recipe being good for shrimp as well Thanks
Loved this recipe! Very quick to prepare, tasty and great reheated. I doubled the recipe, but next time I will try adding more cream cheese and milk for more sauce. Loved the veggies, made a very pretty dish. Thanks!
WOW! That's all I could say with every single bite. It was so good that I actually licked my plate clean. I added Portabello mushrooms which I think made the dish even better. If you're looking for a great supper, look no longer!
i found this recipe A LONGGG time ago. I love it. LOVE IT!!!!, so much that I made it for my parents and this is the only "Chicken Alfredo" recipe I make. I don't know what everyone is talking about the sause being too thick or being like glue. It's FAB and I will continue to make it. The red bell pepper give it such a taste that ole my gosh my mouth is watering, RIGHT NOW!! MMMMMMMmmmmmmmmmmmmm For all of you that dislike this, I say give it one more try!!!!!!!!! Uno mas!!
Awesome! Family absolutely loved it. My kids compared this to the chicken alfredo served at Olive Garden. I did take the suggestion of one reviewer by adding more milk and garlic powder. I also added coarse ground pepper and parmesan cheese. Another recipe that will be added to my collection. Thanks.
This is a great recipe to make your own. I took the advice of adding an extra half cup of skim milk. Then, because I was using diced shrimp and peas instead, I added some lemon pepper to lighten the taste a little. Turned out great! And SOOO easy with on-hand ingredients. It will definitely be added to our rotation. Thanks for sharing!
Really fast and really good. The only thing I didn't add was red bell peppers because I don't like them. I also have baked this like a casserole and it turned out great.
This was ok. There was not enough sauce or chicken. Not bad - but I think there are better alfredo recipes out there.
Very good and easy!
Delicious! I gave it 4 stars only because I made a few changes to suit my taste but the idea is still great! I would have never thought of using cream cheese. I changed the proportions a bit because of what I had on hand and the fact that the amount of servings indicated didn't look right to me. I used one pound of ziti, 1 large pkg frozen broccoli and left out the other vegetables. I used 5 cloves minced garlic. As for the sauce, I used one 8oz pkg cream cheese and 1 stick of margarine then I added milk until it got to the consistency I preferred. I'm not sure how much exactly, but I would guess about 1 cup. I added the frozen broccoli to the pasta just before the pasta was done. I let it cook a couple of minutes more and then I drained it and tossed with a little olive oil. I placed some pasta and broccoli on the plate, laid a sliced chicken breast on top, (I just roasted those in the oven) and then poured the sauce on top and finished it off with a sprinke of fresh parmesan cheese. EXCELLENT!!
Basic recipe was OK except for the measurments. Yes, as other reviewers stated, the half cup of milk was certainly not enough. I used two cups of fat free half and half. Apparently I've only had alfredo sauce that included parm and without it, tasted more like a cream sauce. I did add lots of parm and with that and the addition of more liquid, it really turned out wonderfully. I must say that I loved the creaminess that the cream cheese added to the sauce, but without the parm it would have been a little dull for our tastes. Thanks Lisa, for a good start.
This is gorgeous!! I have never made this before but will definetly be making it again...and again.I cut down the recipe for two.Ive got some for my lunch today.I didnt have any brocoli or zucchini and i used pasta shells and 1 clove of garlic as thats all i had at home.I sauted green pepper and onion in a seperate pan until it caramelized and added it to the dish along with some steamed asparagus.Nxt time i will also add cherry tomatoes.This dish is just amazing!!Thank you so very much for such a great recipe x
Definitely a keeper!! This was my first venture into homemade alfredo sauce and I hated the stuff in jars. I was afraid the sauce would be too tangy but it balanced out very well. Oh and I didn't have any of the veggies on hand so I just left those out completely. I lightly browned chicken in skillet, removed to a plate then added the butter. I had no issues with the cheese separating or not melting evenly since I melted the butter in skillet on low first, then slowly added cream cheese in chunks, stirring almost constantly. I also added the milk a 1/4 cup at a time, mixed completely then added more. Once all was melted and chicken chunks added, I had to turn temp up to medium since it wasn't very warm, but I watched very carefully to make sure it wouldn't separate or burn to skillet. All in all a good dinner.
ohhh..myyy...goood... that was the first words out of my mouth! I modified by pan frying the chkn w/ Lawry's seasoned salt and LOTS of Lemon pepper w/ a small bit of olive oil and set it aside. I followed another users suggestion and halfed the sauce. 4oz. cream cheese, 1/2 c. milk, 3tbsp. butter and added 4 seasons pepper corns (cracked of course), and more 1tbsp. garlic powder. I boiled broccoli, califlower, julian styled carrots. Absolutely AWESOME! Thanks!!!
I made this for my girlfriend and I, and we both loved it. Only caveat is if you don't like creamy, rich sauce (like my brother) though, you might want to avoid it.
I have tried many different recipes for chicken alfredo over the years and just never felt they were right. Until I found this one!! My family raves over it. I usually end up making a double batch. The nice thing about this recipe is that you can easily substitute vegetables or leave them out if you wish.
So good! I left out the zucchine and red bell pepper, and add carrots. This was a big hit.
Had to give a 5 star since it was so easy and had such gret flavor! Follow previous recommendation and DOUBLE the sauce.
This was a wonderful alfredo sauce, although I had to add a bit more spice than the recipe. Overall I will defintely make this dish again.
I know I am absolutely in the minority here, but I thought this recipe was awful. The sauce was very bland, even though I added garlic. The sauce was like glue, I even put more milk in than was called for and it was still really gluggy.
We really enjoyed this one, although I wish I'd read the comments before. It was very lacking in sauce and as some people mentioned, the brocolli was still crunchy. Still, I loved the taste. I used double the noodles and there was enough for a hefty serving for both of our lunches the next day.
DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!! I made it for my family and they LOVED IT!!! they said it was better than Romano's Chicken Alfredo!!!!!!!!! I added scallops and canned lobster with the shrimp. I wish i could rate it a 10 stars!!
I love fettuccine alfredo and thought this was a great recipe. Both my husband and I liked it and it will make it into the rotation! I took another reviewers suggestion and used spinach instead of the other veggies and I grilled the chicken breasts and cut them into strips and laid them atop the pasta and sauce. I'm sure it would be good with any veggies. Will also experiment with some spices (more garlic!), but it was great as is. I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese and skim milk and still very creamy and rich. Thanks!
Perfect! Didn't change a thing! :)
this did not turn out well at all. I took forever for the sauce to come together and only did so after about an hour of whisking and adding the milk. Even after it did finally come together is was too thick and that was after a whole cup of milk. Sorry to say that I will not be making this one again :(
delicious! my husband took one bite and said "this may be my new favorite dinner"...so thats always good! i used all the ingredients, but made some changes in cooking this. i did not mix everything in with the sauce. i steamed the broccoli and zucchini separately, and sauteed the chicken and red pepper together with blackened seasoning. then i put the veggies and chicken on top of the pasta and covered it all in sauce. it really was resaurant quality!
This sause was awesome!!! I was leary at first(cream cheese and butter??) but OMG..it was outstanding!! I did use the advice of others and used 2x the milk called for. The sauce was rich and creamy. I cubed chicken and sauted it in a garlic butter...yummy!! Thank you so much for a new fav...btw, it is even better the next day!
EXCELLENT
This wasn't bad at all! The time it took to prepare was misleading, my vegtables weren't soft enought for me in 20 minutes. Word to the wise: the next time I'll make sure and not use low fat cream cheese.
This recipe was quick, easy, and delicious. The only changes I made were adding Italian seasoning and one chicken bouillon cube to the sauce. I think this added nice flavor. I also used angel hair pasta. I would also like to add some parmesan cheese the next time around for a little extra flavor in the sauce. I will definitely be using this recipe again!
I was a bit afraid while heating the sauce at the beginning. It appeared curdled, but as it cooked on medium heat, I used a whisk until it started to boil. WOW! This recipe is awesome! Restaurant style....maybe better!
This recipe is perfect. It is one of the best meals I've ever had or cooked. The only thing that I change is to have more vegetables.
I doubled this recipe and used one tablespoon of fresh minced garlic. I added some cook shrimp and mixed it with the noodles. Supper was ready. Very yummy!!
LOVE this recipe! One of the best, if not THE best, chicken alfredo dishes I've ever had. Added a bunch of parmesan to the sauce too. SO good. Will definitely be making this one again!
Very, very good! I didn't add addt'l milk as others did. I cooked my chicken with minced garlic and sauteed my veggies on the side (my husband won't eat them). I also used asparagus - sooo good. A little dash of cayenne pepper added a nice zing to the recipe. My husband and daughters all said it was one of the best new recipes we've had.
This sauce was excellent! I served it alongside the Cream Cheese Chicken from this site (also an excellent recipe!) so I therefore omitted the chicken this called for. Also I had no broccoli, zucchini or red pepper, so I sauteed some mushrooms and garlic, then added Neufchatel cheese, butter substitute and milk. I also added about a 1/4 cup or so of garlic-flavored grated parmesan! Absolutely delicious and so quick and easy! I will definitely be making this one again...Thanks!
I made this about a year ago, and then today. I put a bit more garlic powder in (and the first time I made it, I put minced fresh garlic in it), and tons of freshly ground pepper. I put a bit more milk in than called for, the full fat version. It was easy to make, and is a family favorite.
I love this sauce. I substituted the red pepper with green pepper since I didn't have any. I also added more 2% milk and decreased the butter by 2 tbsp. If you're feeding a large family, you will definitely need to make use of more than one block of cream cheese and the butter called for in the original recipe. This only made enough for about 3 servings, and we don't eat large portions.
I made this recipe tonight on a whim for a small group of friends (8 servings) and they loved it! I followed the recipe to a T, but you may want to consider more than 1lb of pasta! Would definitely make it again!
I loved how easy this recipe was, and I didn't expect it to be so delicious...but I was pleasantly surprised. In the past I had a hard time finding an alfredo recipe that I liked, but I love this one! I sateed garlic instead of garlic salt and added extra milk so it would be thinner and go farther, also added some fresh parsley at the end. Amazing!
The veggies need to be steamed in a little water in microwave oven for about 2 minutes, then cooked as directed. Otherwise, very tasty.
This was wonderful!! So rich and creamy. I did as others suggested and added a cup of milk instead of just 1/2 cup to make more sauce. I also just got a 1lb bag of frozen broccoli, califlower and carrots and cooked them the regular way and then placed them on top of the pasta and then poured the sauce over top that. The only thing I added to the sauce was the chicken. The recipe says it makes 4 servings but I only got 3 as I had 2 large men to feed. That filled them up though. I'm definitely adding this to our rotation.
What can I say yum yum yum, this was so easy to make and the kids loved it. My sauce turned out a little thin ( i used 1 cup of milk) I think that is due to the fact I used frozen broccoli so next time i will do 3/4 of a cup instead of 1 cup. This will be a regular dish in my house thanks !
This recipe is very easy and quick. I've used it when I've had unexpected food-guests. I doubled the milk when I do this recipe because the sauce was way too thick to eat. Once I added the extra milk though, it was the perfect consistancy. I also steam the vegetables before I add them. I found that they are a little too crisp. I also tend to just use the broccolli unless I am sure my guests are huge zuchinni/red pepper fans, though that is just personal preference. There is no detail about how to prepare the chicken. I've found simply preparing it using a little salt and a decent amount of freshly-ground pepper gives it just the right "zing" the chicken needs for Fet. Alfredo without taking away from the sauce's flavor.
I really enjoyed this recipe. It was easy and delivered big time on taste. The only thing I did differently was add fresh garlic and onion to the sauce. Very good.
Tasty...it was very easy to oversalt, though. I would eat it again!
I tried this recipe to use up a package of cream cheese. It was OK, but if you had to BUY cream cheese, buy cream and parmesean cheese and make authentic alfredo. Sooooooo much better and no more work.
Best recipe I've EVER made!!! I have made this dish almost every two weeks for the past 2 months!!! This is awesome!!
We didn't really care for this. It was pretty bland. I think alfredo with whipping cream, butter, fresh garlic and parmesan is much more flavorful.
wayyyyy too much butter. and i'm a boring eater and i think this is really bland. really thin/runny. will not make this again. bummer.
This is probably the best alfredo sauce I have ever made. Tastes great.
Awesome! My favorite dish. You can use less milk to make it thicker.
I make this with any cooked veggies that I have around and its always wonderful. I find that I have to tweak the proportions to make sure its 'saucy' enough for me. It is very rich.
I did not care for this. There isn't even any Parmesan in it.
I didn't started with the cream cheese cold. I think it would have helped make the sauce creamier if it was at room temp. Other wise it was very good and easy to make for a 14 year old!
I made a few changes to the cooking method. I cooked the chicken, garlic and a touch of spring onions, added the cream cheese (all at a low heat, so that clumping would not take place) adding slowing my milk - it requires more than a half cup, I'd say at least a cup and a half. Let this slowly "meld" and lastly adding zucchini, broccoli and fresh mushrooms. I served with fresh parmesan and parsley. My husband commented how really good it was. Thank you for sharing this recipe
I made this for group of 50. It was great. Love your site.
Great alfredo sauce! I read that it could be bland, so I cooked up the sauce in the same pan I had seared the chicken to make use of some of the juices and used fresh pressed garlic. I had no problem with blandness, and I have never had such success with an alfredo sauce! The heavy cream and parmesan sauces always clump up on me, and I liked the cream cheese sauce flavor better. Plus, I was able to make with only a few ingredients I already had on hand. (Much less expensive than fresh parmesan.) I used only broccoli for the veggies, and my family loved it! Also, no problem with sauce being too thick, although I didn't really measure the milk, just added until it looked right. Great recipe!
I agree with the numerous reviews that this recipe needed twice as much milk as directed. I added 1-1/2 cups total because the cream cheese became so sticky and thick. Next time, I'll use chicken broth and milk, because all the milk diluted the spices and I had to add more. Not good when trying to reduce sodium. Thanks for the post, but I may stick with my recipe from college where you use 1 pint whipping cream, 6 tbsp butter, and simmer both until bubbles form. This type of sauce is thinner and more suitable for pasta; the cream cheese sauce in this recipe overwhelms the pasta, especially if you're using thinner types. Thanks for the post, but if you follow this recipe, DOUBLE THE MILK!
This was so easy to make. I used leftover rotisserie chicken, leftover broccoli, and a tomato that was too ripe for salad. (Thanks to the earlier review that suggested adding tomatoes.) Everyone (including the 3 year old) loved it. There were no leftovers. Thank you for sharing this keeper.
This recipe is great! I used frozen veggies (I steamed before putting into the dish). My family loved it!
It was alright, I thought it might be bland, so I did my best to spice it up, but it still wasn't as flavorfull as I wanted. I'll probably use the sauce again, but build on it with other ingredients.
Great base recipe. You can modify to your liking - I prepared it omiting the butter, milk and onion powder and instead substituted fresh garlic and a whole package of cream cheese. I used roasted red/green bell peppers. Using these few changes gave the dish a whole new dimension and my husband loved it! Thank you!
This had a good flavor but the sauce was a little thick when made as stated, we just added a little extra milk to fix the problem. Very rich tasting too.
YUM! Wasn't sure how I would like the cream cheese in the sauce, but it was wonderful! My dad, who usually doesn't like creamy sauces, fell in love with this. I did end up putting more milk in here...it got way too thick. I also added some sliced yellow, red, and green peppers...
Wow I thought it was yummy and not to hard to cook seeing as I'm 15. I skipped the veggies except for the red pepper. I added that to the sauce.
my husband called this restaurant quality; i'm presuming he meant a good restaurant by the way he wolfed it down. didn't have any red pepper, so i used carrots instead. it was very tasty even tho it seemed kind of odd not to use any fresh onions or garlic. and i, too, had a problem w/the melding of the cream cheese and butter but just went ahead and added the milk which smoothed it right out. b/c i forgot to read any reviews until i was almost done, i threw the veggies in w/the pasta about 2.5 minutes before it was done, as another reviewer suggested, then scooped them out and into the sauce to finish cooking. next time, i might add a little red pepper flakes to spice it up a bit as another reviewer suggested. overall, very tasty, very easy and pretty quick.
Yummy! I made this a few weeks ago, and agreed that there wasn't enough sauce to cover it all. I'll add more milk and use less veggies next time.
I liked it, but hubby thought it was too bland. I first browned the chicken in some EVOO with 2 garlic cloves minced. When that was done, I followed the rest of the recipe, but had to add 1 c of milk instead of a 1/2. I also added parm cheese to the sauce while it was cooking I added broccoli in mine with the chicken. I might fix it again, but will probably try another recipe first.
I made it low fat with half the butter and low fat creme cheese. It was still absolutely delish! :)
Quick, easy, and very good tasting.
This was so tasty! Really enjoyed but next time I will add less cream cheese and I think I'll add a can of cream of mushroom and fresh mushrooms. But overall it was good!!
It was easy to make, even for someone like me who shies away from complicated cooking but it was VERY YUMMY! Thanks for the recipe!
Wow My Husband said it was the best food ever come from our Kitchen, It was easy and very filling. I added about another cup of milk, I like it a little thinner. I am glad I found this recipe on allrecipes.com
The best chicken alfredo me and my husband ever had. I used Chive and Onion Philly cream cheese with this recipe, and it turned out really great!!
Turned out great! I was doubtful because there was no parmesan and I substituted onions for garlic powder. It would be better with parmesan on top, but I didn't miss it.
The recipe is missing the main ingredient, parmesan cheese, vegetables are great
This was so easy and quick to fix it is unbelievable. I am not a fan of Alfredo, and even I liked it! This is going to be one of our regular meals. Thanks!
I have never made anything like this in my whole life, but I'm so glad I gave this a try. It was appealing both to the eye and palatte. All the ingredients were blended together so well, it was a truly delightful experience. Thanks for a great recipe!
Thanks Lisa for this wonderful recipe! Everyone in the family loved it. My son doesn't like cream cheese, but he ate every bit of this up! It's a keeper at our house!
Wonderful sauce. It took awhile for the creme cheese and butter to melt and become smooth so just be patient. It is worth the wait. I served the veggies on the side as I like fresher tasting veggies, not covered in sauce. All the family raved!
So good! The cream cheese really makes the dish, you can't taste it. So creamy and full of flavor. I had to hide the fact that there is cream cheese in it, my husband gets weird about things like that! I only used broc & chicken, no peppers or squash. Will make again and again!
This was "different". It was good, but I could taste the cream cheese, which is kind of odd for an Alfredo sauce. I did add 4 cloves of garlic, minced, to chicken as it was cooking and I added some Parmesan to the sauce.
This recipe was great! When melting the cream cheese and butter together, please note it will not be mixed together until you add in the milk. You will then have a sauce after that. I added a bit more veggies and chicken. So Good!
Yum, vey good, make this all the time. My kids love it too!!!!!!!
