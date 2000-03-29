Bolognese Sauce

I made a few small changes only to use what I had on hand. I used two cans organic petite diced tomatoes and I omitted the celery. When I cooked the bacon, I had to drain it well when it was halfway done only because my bacon was really greasy. I tripled the garlic and because I wanted to keep the "beef" flavor throughout, I used beef stock and burgundy wine. After tasting it, I did add a sprinkling of brown sugar and I threw in a good amount more of basil and oregano. I didn't have the full hour to simmer, but I wish I had. It was pretty tasty anyhow, I served it over linguini that I tossed with a little EVOO and fresh grated parmesan and homemade rolls. Everyone enjoyed this meal, even my littlest! It's four and a half stars, really, because it does need the extra added basil, oregano and a little brown sugar. We all agreed that we can't ever go back to jarred spaghetti sauce, even if I do coupon well. This was just far superior to anything you can buy on the shelf in a jar.