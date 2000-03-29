Bolognese Sauce

An excellent chunky pasta sauce with beef, pork, lots of vegetables and tons of flavor. Freeze any unused portions for later use. If you have fresh herbs, you may substitute 2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil for the dried basil in this recipe.

By Kimber

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat and saute bacon, onion and garlic until bacon is browned and crisp; set aside.

  • In large saucepan, brown beef and pork. Drain off excess fat. Stir in bacon mixture, mushrooms, carrots, celery, tomatoes, tomato sauce, wine, stock, basil, oregano, salt and pepper to saucepan. Cover, reduce heat and simmer one hour, stirring occasionally.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Serve sauce over hot pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 58.8mg; sodium 463.4mg. Full Nutrition
