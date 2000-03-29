An excellent chunky pasta sauce with beef, pork, lots of vegetables and tons of flavor. Freeze any unused portions for later use. If you have fresh herbs, you may substitute 2 teaspoons chopped fresh basil for the dried basil in this recipe.
This is an EXCELLENT recipe. I have made it a number of times both for my family and for dinner parties. I have gotten rave reviews each time I have made it, and there is rarely any left. Even my picky husband loves it. I brown the bacon first and then remove the bacon from the pan leaving the grease behind to saute the onions in. I found that when cooking the bacon and onions together, as suggested in the recipe, the bacon never really browns and is kind of soggy and rubbery from all the liquid the onions create while cooking. I also double the amount of tomato sauce for a little runnier sauce. I cook the sauce in a crockpot on low setting for the afternoon instead of in a saucepan on the stove. Great recipe, we really love it!
This is just your basic, everyday bolognese sauce. I only see one problem with this recipe... dried herbs. If you're going to use herbs, do it right and use fresh. They have about five times more flavor than their dried brethren and they don't stay in your spice rack for five-six years at a stretch. I would probably also triple the amount of garlic in the recipe.
AWESOME & DIVINE!!! I am bad about not following a recipe.......the only change I made with this GREAT recipe was the substitution of sliced/chopped Prosciutto Ham instead of the bacon...less grease and personal favor. I topped the finished pasta bowls with grated Asiago Cheese. I had guest over and they flipped!!!! Thanx for sharing!!
This was really good spaghetti sauce. I am unable to follow recipe directions without changing a few things, so this is what I did. I used 3 oz of pancetta in place of the bacon and I used 4 cloves of roughly chopped garlic. I sauteed the pancetta along with the olive oil until crispy and then I removed it from the pan. Then I added the onions, carrots, celery and garlic. Once soft, I added the mushrooms and about 5 minutes later, I added the meat. I cooked this until the meat was cooked through, then added the pancetta back to the pan. I added 400 ml of tomato sauce and a large can of San Marzano plum tomatoes along with the wine and broth. I cooked this for about an hour and a half and added about 1/3 cup of ketchup (you'd be surprised how many professional chef's rely on ketchup to make a classic bolognese taste 'complete'). The end result was really delicious spaghetti sauce that I won't hesitate to make again.
since my italian told me that the real bolognese sauce call out for chicken liver. i personally dont like the chicken liver but i was try to put it once , i have Salsiccia (italian sausage) left in my refrigerator so i throw it in too. The chicken liver is worth it , i make the sauce taste different in a good way ! it was really nice. u never taste any yucky of the liver. Now i beleive y my friends told me , i'll taste the different way of the bolognese sauce. since then i put chicken liver in it everytime. i hope this help ! :-)
Excellent! Wonderful flavors! I made a double batch and I'm glad I did; it will be well worth pulling from the freezer when needed. I did make a few changes that all worked tastily: Cooking the bacon first was a great idea; thanks APRILSNYDER. I used both white Spanish onion and red onion; sautéed until well caramelized. I substituted sweet Italian pork sausage for the ground pork; yum. I doubled the amount of celery and next time I'll also halve the carrots and chop them and the onions more finely. IMPORTANT NOTE: The recipe calls for a 6oz. can of tomato sauce - but tomato sauce comes in 8oz. cans, I believe the author meant tomato paste which is used to thicken sauces and comes on 6oz. cans. Fantastic - don't forget the fresh grated Parmesan and a sprig of fresh basil for garnish.
To make the bacon more palatable...take the bacon, onion, carrots, & garlic and olive oil and put them in a food processor and grind them up into a paste. Then carmelize this mixture. I also agree that it needs the tomato paste and a quart size can of tomato sauce. When I make this recipe, my family says that this is the best I have ever made...and I am Italian and have been making wonderful spaghetti sauce for years!
Thanks so much for this recipe, Kimber! This sauce is excellent and I only made minor changes. I cooked the bacon seperately as suggested by another reviewer so that it would crisp up nicely, added 6 oz. of tomato paste and I chopped the carrots intead of shredding them. My husband and I devoured our plates, and there is plenty left over. Very hearty and full of flavor. Thanks again!
My family truly enjoyed this sauce. It is rich and flavorful. It is very authentic. I did add quite a bit more tomato sauce, wine, and chicken stock than it called for.I also increased the simmer time.
I, like most reviewers, had to adjust this recipe to make it tasty. I personally think there is a major technique fault in this recipe in that it doesn't call for the mushroom/carrots/celery to be sauteed yet a lot of people recognized that and did it anyway. This process develops the flavor of the vegetables--a must in just about any recipe (even vegetable soup). Also, the sauce/paste issue is a major fault. Tomato paste is a must. One last thing, never serve sauce on top of plain, white pasta. The pasta should be stirred into the sauce so it is coated. Save a little pasta water to help loosen it up if needed. My Italian grandmother taught me this. I think this pile of white pasta habit was developed from American restaurants trying to cut down on costs. It is not the Italian way!
"Stupendously delicious!" declares my boyfriend! I made only a few changes and think they changed the recipe from 4 to 5 stars. First, I fried the bacon, removed it from the pan and reserved the grease in the pan. Second, I fried the onions, carrots, and celery, with one extra stalk of celery in the bacon fat over medium-high heat until the vegetables softened, about 7 or 8 minutes. I removed the veggies and set them aside. Third, I fried the meat and as it browned, I added the garlic. Fourth, I used fresh herbs instead of dried, and tripled the amount. Fifth, I added all ingredients together in an oven-safe pan and cooked it for two hours on 250 F in a convection oven. This cooking process allows the amino acids and sugars to combine into some amazing flavors and aromas. It also results in a little dehydration, which makes the sauce a little drier/thicker and much richer. Absolutely wonderful!
I made a few small changes only to use what I had on hand. I used two cans organic petite diced tomatoes and I omitted the celery. When I cooked the bacon, I had to drain it well when it was halfway done only because my bacon was really greasy. I tripled the garlic and because I wanted to keep the "beef" flavor throughout, I used beef stock and burgundy wine. After tasting it, I did add a sprinkling of brown sugar and I threw in a good amount more of basil and oregano. I didn't have the full hour to simmer, but I wish I had. It was pretty tasty anyhow, I served it over linguini that I tossed with a little EVOO and fresh grated parmesan and homemade rolls. Everyone enjoyed this meal, even my littlest! It's four and a half stars, really, because it does need the extra added basil, oregano and a little brown sugar. We all agreed that we can't ever go back to jarred spaghetti sauce, even if I do coupon well. This was just far superior to anything you can buy on the shelf in a jar.
I really liked this recipe; it was very simple to make and yielded quite a bit. I wanted it a little more "saucy" so I added an extra can of crushed tomatoes and a can of tomato paste. Would make it again.
This recipe was AMAZING!!! I took the advice of another review and cooked the bacon then removed it. I then made the "mirepoix" (shredded carrots, chopped celery and onion) cooking it in the bacon fat. When they were soft I then added the garlic, pork and beef, chicken broth and RED wine. When the meat started browning I added the oregano (from the sprig) and the basil. This was the most wonderful Bolognese sauce!!! I served rice pasta with this meal.
Nice recipe! I made it per the recipe and it came out pretty well. I did substitute red wine for white because I only had red, and added some extra onions and celery because I had no carrots. If I make it again, I will add a wee bit of sugar, a pinch of cayenne, and an extra clove of garlic, but otherwise this is a keeper!
It will be 5 star next time I make it. It was absolutely delicious. I had one problem and that was with the bacon, onion, and garlic. Problem was that even on medium heat the garlic and onion cooked up way faster than the bacon. So next time I am gonna get the bacon started a few minutes before I add the onion and garlic. I am thinking of using pancetta instead of the bacon as well. In place of the ground pork I used ground sweet/mild Italian sausage which was good. This sauce was good served over linguini. Very good! We loved it!
Very yummy! I made this to go with lasagna and it turned out so good. My Italian hubby always orders the bolognese lasagna at our favoirte fancy italian rest. we eat at and now I can make it for him. I would so suggest to make the sause early on as the longer it simmers the better the flavor.
I thought this was a great recipe. Next time I think I'll add some parmesan. It was a bit on the acidic side, but still very delicious. I also browned the bacon first, then cooked the onion, carrot and celery in the bacon grease. Then added the meat and garlic and followed the recipe. I also substituted crushed tomatoes, b/c my husband doesn't like chunks of tomato in his sauce. My 11 month old couldn't eat this fast enough. My husband and 4 year old liked it too. I really liked the subtle wine flavor. I'm sure it will taste even better on day 2...
Thank you Kimber, for giving me the basics for the best meat sauce recipe I've prepared in 45 years of Italian cooking. Tweaking helps take an already really great recipe and fine tune it to your taste buds! Like many other reviewers, I pan fried bacon and set aside. Sauteed the mirepoix in bacon fat and olive oil until nearly roasted. Minced 4, (not 1) fresh garlic cloves and added to beef and italian sausage as it was cooking in the mirepoix. Definitely 6 oz. tomato paste; omit tomato sauce. Used cabernet sauvignon and tore 8-10 fresh basil leaves in large pieces. Added bacon last and simmered 2 hours. Sserved over al dente linguine fini. BON APPETIT!!!
First I cooked the bacon in a large pot and set it aside to drain on paper towels. Then I cooked the carrots, celery, and onion in the hot bacon drippings and then added the ground pork, ground beef, and the mushrooms and browned them. I drained off as much fat as I could and returned the bacon to the pot and added the rest of the ingredients. I used homemade chicken stock. I did add 4 cloves of minced garlic with the mushrooms. This was good but if I make it again I will add some tomato paste on top of the sauce because it was a bit watery and fresh herbs instead of the dried. With these modifications I think it will be a 5 star recipe.
A local restaurant makes an awesome bolognese using ground filet mignon so I wanted to try to make something similar at home. This recipe is a great start! To save time, I left out the bacon, the pork, the carrots. That made it so easy to prepare and IT WAS FABULOUS!!! I served it with penne pasta and fresh grated Parmesan on top.
Yet another satisfied customer. Wow, what a great sauce. My alterations were minor. I used 3 cloves of garlic (put through a garlic press), not 1 and like many others, I used the 6 ounce can of Tomato PASTE, not sauce. In what is probably considered sacrilege, I also melted in about 3/4 of a block of cream cheese after the sauce was finished cooking. *heaven!* This makes a huge quantity of food and I took it to a potluck at work, expecting to bring home lots of it for lunches the rest of the week. Bad plan. The bowl was practically licked clean by the end of the day. (Oh and by the way, I cooked just a pound of pasta at first, as the recipe calls for and it got completely lost in the sauce. There was so much, it was swimming in it. I cooked an additional half pound and even with the much, it was still VERY saucy. The is enough sauce for 2 pounds of pasta, IMHO.
what a tasty change! I did change this recipe up, so this review is more just for me: didn't add the oil, didn't have the ground pork, did pasta sauce instead of tomatoes and sauce, didn't have wine to add, didn't add the oregano- forgot! Was goooood, would make it my way again.
Awesome! I followed the recipe pretty closely, using one 6oz can of tomato paste and 15oz can of tomato sauce. Also used Pinot Grigio, which made the sauce very sweet - might try a red next time. My husband loved it 2 days in a row, and I even served leftovers to my parents, who raved as well. Excellent sauce!
I loved this and so did all that had it with me. I did double the sauce and I cut up the bacon with kitchen shears and cooked it alone set aside and cooked the rest as was printed. I used crushed tomato's and the one's I buy say in puree so I didn't have a problem with the sauce being to thin. I used small can of paste instead of sauce. I think everyone will like this.
This is a favorite! I added the celery with the onions/garlic/bacon (this took a long time to cook to crispy). We used only beef (no pork) and I added some half n' half to cut the acid right before serving. This is sooooo good, just my type of comfort food.
Thanks Kimbers for this base recipe. Although I found that the sauce (Italians call it gravy) was too thick. I made a number of changes to this recipe which required me to name the recipe as Bolognese Sauce II.
I ended up browning the meat and cooking the bacon and tossing everything in a slow cooker. I also used 1/3 C red wine vs white and tomato paste vs the sauce and skipped the celery for personal taste. Makes a hearty sauce for pasta, but will continue to look for something else.
Very nice. Followed instructions, except for using canned mushrooms instead of fresh, and replacing abt half the beef with left-over mince chicken from the freezer. Came out to be a rather meaty type of sauce that's low on gravy. Plenty left-over to freeze. The next day added extra garlic, celery, onion, potatoes, chicken stock & cream to turn it into a nice stew (^_^)
Made this last night with just a couple of changes. Used pancetta instead of bacon and mild Italian sausage for the pork. Also fine chopped the carrots and celery. After cooking the pancetta I sauted the onion,garlic, celery, & carrots in pancetta grease then set it aside while I browned the burger and sausage in the same pan. Then mixed all together with the wet ingredients and spices. Let it simmer for 2 1/2 hours. Thought the oregano flavor was a little strong so added a bit more basil to counteract it. I also added a splash of EVOO during the simmer since I omitted it during the sauting. This is a fantastic bolognese! My husband is not a big tomato sauce fan, but he loved this. A must is to cook it for at least two hours to let all of the flavors blend together.
My husband absolutely loves this recipe. Of course I tweak it a little to fit our style- we like spicy foods so I add just a dash of red pepper flakes. Also I use ground turkey instead of beef (I have made it with beef also) and it turns out great! In fact I served it to some friends that never knew they were eating ground turkey! :) They just assumed it was beef.
My family liked this sauce. We've been looking for a great Bolognese for a while. This was flavorful and complex; overall, a nice change from the marinara that we usually have. I'll probably use it as a weekend recipe, though, as it was too labor-intensive for weeknights.
Excellent recipe! I did make some modifications. I used ground turkey in place of the ground beef and turkey sausage in place of the pork. Also added some roma tomato's as well as more tomato sauce.
This was very good. I did take other reviewers' advice and increased the garlic to 3 cloves . I also increased the oregano and basil. I still felt that there was something missing, so that's why I'm not giving 5 stars. There was a certain zest that was lacking that I look for in a great sauce, but I still haven't figured out what that is...
This is a super great recipe! everyone that has tried it loves it. Bolognese is my husbands favorite and he is so happy to get it at home now instead of going to an expensive restaurant. I like to add Italian seasoning to the ground beef as I brown it. Very delicious and makes lots of left overs -even better the next day!
Oh yes...OH YES!!! Followed the suggestions of a couple of reviewers and sauteed bacon without the olive oil, removed it with a slotted spoon and set it aside til sauce was almost done. Used ground venison instead of beef and used venison Italian sausage instead of ground pork. Also followed another reviewer's observation about the tomato sauce should be tomato paste. Added a large zucchini cut into chunks with the other veggies. I'm sure the original recipe is fabulous as what I made was one of the best pasta sauces I've ever eaten. It made enough for 12 servings easily and I froze the extra sauce to thaw and use on a future hectic night. Kudos for a first class keeper recipe!!!
My husbad really liked this. I did use crushed tomatoes instead of plum because that's what i keep on hand. I also replaced the stock with milk and let that soak into just the meat because all the other recipes had milk and I like it that way.
Very good. Used roasted (cooked in 400 degree oven with salt and pepper until they popped and then cooled and lightly mashed) cherry tomatoes from my plant in the garden instead of the canned grape tomatoes recommended by the author. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly the first time I made it. It was so good even my kids raved. I have tried other substitutions/variations to cut the fat and cholesterol some, but I prefer the original recipe.
This had bacon in it, people, bacon…I expected that and the combination of beef and pork to make this the Bolognese that knocked my socks off. Sadly, for us it did not measure up to my turkey Bolognese but is a decent sauce.
I am giving this 4 stars because I felt that some things were very unnecessary, I think that the Carrots and Celery should be completely out of the ingredients, My husband is Italian and he was a bit confused about the veggies, it should be more of a meaty sauce and some what cheesy, But I did tweak some things instead of ground pork I put in Ground turkey to make it healthier and since I had already added veggies I also added baby broccoli to the mix, I also added bits of Gouda cheese then I let it simmer for an hour and it was GREAT! So Yummy! I love that you can tweak somethings and they still come out so great!
Very tasty. Red wine worked just as well, since I did not have any white whine. Threw in a couple bay leaves, which rounded out the bolognese sauce, in addition to a dash of cream. Next time, I plan on throwing in the rest of the mushrooms for more veg. Thanks for the recipe! THis will be my favorite.
Really Good! I used fresh herbs and the flavor was just as wonderful. The next time I prepare this I'm going to fry the bacon and then add the onion and garlic. A sprinkle of fresh grated parmesan is the perfect finishing touch.
Made it with my sister the day before yesterday for a company meal we had yesterday. It's very tasty and versatile. Add any vegetables and seasonings you want. We did use frozen vegetables and it already had plenty flavour; I can only imagine how tasty it would be with fresh ones... Yields exactly 9 twenty-something eaters.
Very good recipe with only a few exceptions: 4 garlic cloves, 1/2 lb hot Ital sausage instead of ground pork, 6 oz can tomato paste instead of tomato sauce, 1 tsp each of basil & oregano, & 1/2 cup vodka instead of wine!
I made this tonight and did not change a thing. I thought it was great. I cut the recipe in half (it's just me & my husband), and there's still plenty for another leftover dinner for us both. Surprisingly... my husband said he did NOT like the bacon!!! Whaaat??? I disagree and will make it again WITH the bacon. I used baby bow-tie pasta (Barilla Piccolini). Great recipe. Would have been better with some grated parmesan!
Overall I really liked this recipe. It was fun to make. I added more spices and garlic. First time around it came out kind of bland so I increased the oregano & basil. Also added a tsp of rosemary and 1/2 tsp of thyme and a bay leaf. Increased the garlic to 4 cloves. I also put it in my slow cooker on low for 8 hrs. This allowed all the spices to thoroughly infuse throughout the whole sauce. Can't wait to try it again.
I agree with the reviews, particularly the suggestions to use fresh herbs, pancetta, extra garlic, liver, and sautéing the onions, garlic and carrots. One more addition; I believe that classic Bolognese has fresh mint. It sounds strange to the uninitiated but truly pumps the Quentin flavor. Great recipe and reviews.
The only thing I did different was add 2 extra cloves of garlic and another small can of tomato sauce. I think this recipe needs some tomato paste, because it comes out a bit on the thin side, even after cooking for a long time. It has tons of meat and stuff, just the actual tomato sauce part is thin. This is the 2nd time I've made this (and the first time I made a note to add tomato sauce, hence the extra tomato sauce the second time around). I'll add some tomato paste next time and see if that thickens up the sauce enough. Overall pretty good though, Thanks!
This was a great sauce that my family loved! I used prosciutto due to less fat. I also sauteed all the vegetables than added them to the cooked meat & sauce. I didn't have plum tomatoes so I used stewed tomatoes w/ seasonings & tomato paste. Thank you for such a great recipe!
This was my first attempt to make a homemade sauce and it turned out well. The flavor was incredible! All of my friends raved about it but the consistency was a bit runny for me. I think my problem was I used a can of diced tomatoes (without draining) and I would probably try pureed next time for more of a sauce and not soup texture. Overall, great recipe!
Sauce was very good. I heard last night on MasterChef from Chef Gordon Ramsey that a Bolognese sauce should be cooked a minimum of 3 hours to even be good so next time I'll simmer this a lot longer and see if it makes a difference!
This sauce got rave reviews in my house! I did a couple of small tweaks -- in that I took some advice from other reviewers and fried the bacon on it's own at first, then pan-fried the celery, onion, and carrot together in the bacon grease (so I omitted the olive oil completely). Then I followed the rest of the instructions, but added a splash of light cream after the sauce was finished simmering. It was delicious!
This sauce was AWESOME! My Husband and I loved it. I left out the mushrooms, because we don't care for them. The only other change I made was i took one turn of the pan with some balsamic vinegar. That seemed to bring the whole sauce togehter. Very nice recipe thank you!
Wow was this delicious! Prepared as directed, although I left out the mushrooms (I'm allergic). Makes a lot - just the two of us, so will reheat for great leftovers this week. Wonder if the flavor deepens over time, like cacciatore or minestrone?
It was a great sauce. I simmered it for over and hour and it was perfect. A good quick one that you could use on any kind of pasta or even in a casserole.
This sauce was tasty, however, if I were to make it again I would omit the mushrooms and dice the carrots. Having shredded carrots was distracting to the eye and not something you normally see in sauce. The mushrooms are also not something you usually find in Bologese sauce.
Yum!! I loved this and so did my family. Except of course my 4 yr old who will not touch anything red. I did make a few changes. I left out the bacon, used a can of diced tomatoes, and a whole 15 oz. can of tomato sauce. I used a little more wine too. This recipe was very delicious. I served it over rigatoni along with breadsticks. I think though if you want 9 servings, you should probably make 1 1/2 times or double the recipe.
Instinctively I knew that I should cook the bacon before adding the onion, garlic, etc., but I thought I'd try it as directed. My instincts were right. It turned out OK anyway but the bacon never got brown.
Sauce was hearty, meaty, and relatively straightforward to make. I followed the advice of other reviewers and used tomato paste (6 oz.) instead of tomato sauce, which turned out really well. I also used all the juice from the plum tomatoes.
Wonderful recipe, third time making it and i still have yet to try it myself before its all gone. Family keeps eating it all on me. but like with most things i add a little something different. My family are all garlic lovers so i used about 3tbls of minced garlic and instead of the white wine i went with a merlot with a 12.5%alcohol. I just think red has more flavor. Other then those two things i pretty much followed the recipe...might have been a little heavy handed on the spices but 1/2tsp i couldn't taste at all. freezes very nicely for future dinners as well
This was pretty hearty. I liked it but my family just thought it was ok. I didn't have a can of plum tomatoes or tomato sauce but I did have a 29 oz can of tomato puree which worked great. Also didn't use bacon - didn't have any. I also used beef broth and red wine instead of white wine/chicken broth - thought those would go better with the beef/pork mixture. I liked that there were lots of veggies in it - didn't have to make a side dish!
if I could it would have got 10 stars. First time I do a recipe I like to do it as the chef says...that is the real recipe...and this is one I don't plan on making any changes to...perfect as is. Thanks
Excellent. Full of flavor. Easy to make. I found that I missed the ability of tomato base to help hold the sauce together, but the taste ultimately won me over. I left out the celery as its not something I keep in my fridge. Freezes well. Highly recommend.
This sauce was SO GOOD! Very flavorful and easy to make. I, like a few others, did saute my onions and garlic in the bacon fat and it did add to the full flavor of this recipe. Makes A LOT, so be ready to feed or freeze
Weird that I am giving this 5 stars - I don't know what I did wrong, but it came out awful! Not being one to throw out that much food, I added a can of Campbell's beef broth and a can of Campbell's french onion soup, added some penne pasta and turned it into soup. IT WAS SO GOOD! So the lesson learned is that if you have Campbell's coup in your cupboard, you are the MacGiver of cooking! I will try this recipe again, though for sauce and keep my fingers crossed.
Love this recipe. I made only one change and that was adding 1/2 lb ground veal which means adding a bit more sauce. I have made this a couple times and it is really very good. As the recipe says fresh herbs are definitely better if you have them. I like to keep this on a very low heat for at least an hour or more. Thank you for this great addition to my weekend meal planning.
