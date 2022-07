Bob's Awesome Lasagna

This recipe turned out very good....but of course I tweaked it a little bit. I used a pound and a half of ground beef due to other's suggestions to add more beef. I used one whole medium onion, chopped, and 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic, and sauteed them before adding them to the browned meat. I spiced that up with a little salt and pepper, garlic powder, and italian seasoning. I then added just enough gravy (spaghetti sauce) to the meat mixture so it was absorbed, but not runny, then I let that simmer. (Hint - use at least 52 oz. of sauce total in the recipe, or else your lasagna will be dry.) Meanwhile I mixed up the cheeses (I substituted ricotta for the cottage cheese and locatelli for the parmesan - more authentic) and used Barilla lasagna noodles and did not boil them first - followed the no boil suggestion. I layered with my ingredients according to the Barilla box - but sprinkled a little Italian seasoning on the final layer of mozzarella cheese. Covered with foil and baked at 360 for 55 minutes, then removed the foil and baked for another 5 minutes. My husband could not wait to eat it, and he has been raving about it for 3 days now. Thanks to Bob and Barilla!