Bob's Awesome Lasagna
This is a traditional baked lasagna that is a favorite in our family. Ground beef, cottage cheese, and mozzarella make it rich and filling.
Very rich and tender lasagne and easy/quick to prepare. But a few additions: add 1/2 box of 10oz. frozen, chopped spinach to meat mixture while cooking for more nutrition & color. Moms, this is a good way to sneak in something green. Also, as previous reviews states, the cottage cheese needs one egg to bind together or else it's too runny. And add a few dashes of grated nutmeg to cottage mixture- (an old italian secret!). And one more trick for lasagna makers: no need to wash an extra pot to boil lasagna noodles. Put very hot tap water into a large bowl and soak the raw, hard noodles for 20-30 min. Noodles won't be cooked, but soft and can complete it's cooking in the oven. I learned this trick from a caterer, try it!Read More
I tried this as a change to my usual recipe. Maybe it's just my mediterranian backround but I didn't think this lasagna was so "awesome"...actually I found it to be fairly bland tasting and I felt it could do with a good dose of herbs. I also found that using the exact quantities outlined in this recipe, that the meat sauce was half what I needed to complete the layers. No way does this recipe serve 12 people. I think this lasagne would be OK for those used to "American Italian" cooking but I'll be sticking with the traditional recipe given to me by my Italian neighbour.Read More
This is truly a fast (45 minutes to prepare ingredients) and easy recipe. This was my first lasagna ever, and it turned out really tasty. I did use Ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese (wanted a classic feel), however, I don't think it had any impact on the taste. I read all of the reviews and based on all suggestions made the following alterations: 1. Doubled the meat amount. 2. Added 1 teaspoon dried oregano to meat/spaghetti sause mixture. 3. Added 1 1/2 teaspoons Italian seasonig to meat/spaghetti sause mixture. 4. Used Presco Spaghetti sause with mushrooms 5. Added 1 teaspoon dried oregano to cheese mixture. 6. Added 2 eggs to cheese mixture 7. Added 2 teaspoons of fresh minsed parsley to cheese mix 8. Added a layer of sauteed mushrooms after the meat layer. 9. Added a few slices (5 per layer) of Provologne cheese after the mozarella, except for the top (no Provologne cheese there). 10. Did not grease the pan, but put a layer of meat instead. 11. Did not cook the lasagna noodles beforehand. They cooked very well in the oven. 12. Kept in the oven heated to 350F for about 50 minutes. Next time I'll try Italian sausage and some garlic in the cheese.
By far the best lasana I've ever had. Almost too easy to be true!! The only alteration I make is I mix the two cheeses together along with two eggs which holds it together better. When I get to the top layer I top the last layer of cheese mixture with a light layer of only mozzeralla chesse. Make it the night before and bake it the next day---really lets the flavor set in!! YUMMM!!
This recipe turned out very good....but of course I tweaked it a little bit. I used a pound and a half of ground beef due to other's suggestions to add more beef. I used one whole medium onion, chopped, and 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic, and sauteed them before adding them to the browned meat. I spiced that up with a little salt and pepper, garlic powder, and italian seasoning. I then added just enough gravy (spaghetti sauce) to the meat mixture so it was absorbed, but not runny, then I let that simmer. (Hint - use at least 52 oz. of sauce total in the recipe, or else your lasagna will be dry.) Meanwhile I mixed up the cheeses (I substituted ricotta for the cottage cheese and locatelli for the parmesan - more authentic) and used Barilla lasagna noodles and did not boil them first - followed the no boil suggestion. I layered with my ingredients according to the Barilla box - but sprinkled a little Italian seasoning on the final layer of mozzarella cheese. Covered with foil and baked at 360 for 55 minutes, then removed the foil and baked for another 5 minutes. My husband could not wait to eat it, and he has been raving about it for 3 days now. Thanks to Bob and Barilla!
Bob is my hero! My family would eat this every night if I would make it. I discovered this recipe in december and have made it 6 times in the last 2 months! Based on other reviews I made three small changes; I used no boil lasagna noodles, 2 (26 oz) jars of spaghetti sauce, and I mixed 1 (15 oz)pkg. ricotta cheese with the cottage cheese. Perfect every time. Thanks Bob.
A very good basic recipe. I did make a few changes; I used no-boil pasta, 2 (26 ounce) jars of sauce, added 1 pound of sweet italian sausage (boiled 1st for an hour then sliced & put into sauce) & 32 ounces of riccota (mixed w/ 1 egg & 1/4 cup of grated parmesan)instead of the cottage cheese. I baked at a temp of 375. Cooked covered with tin foil for about 40 minutes & then uncovered for 20 minutes. Came out fantastic...good enough for Italian inlaws on Christmas Eve.
This was really good and super easy. However, I would recommend that you add more sauce because I ran out and had to open another jar and used about 1/2 of it. Also, don't grease the pan, just add a thin layer of the meat sauce and it won't stick. I substituted 1.5 bls of ground turkey for the beef and fresh garlic for the garlic salt. This was my first time making lasagna, so I was a little lost as to what to do for the top layer since the directions were vague. For the last layer, it's noodle, sauce, then mozzarella cheese. And at the last 10 mins, I sprinkled on parmasan and it was good. Thanks for sharing.
im sorry, this was awful!
Absolutely wonderful! I followed the suggestions to add more cottage cheese, and I also added the 1/2 cup of water to the sauce so I didn't boil the noodles.. I also covered the lasagna with aluminum foil for the last 20 minutes, because it had already gotten pretty brown. Perfect, and my husband loved his birthday dinner. Thanks, Bob!!
Fantastic. This was my 1st time making lasagna and my bf said it was the best lasagna he's ever had! Thanks to the suggestions of others the dish couldn't have turned out any better. My adjustments. 1.) Whole wheat noodles, 2.) Sauteed fresh chopped garlic with onion before adding beef, added oregano and italian seasoning 3.) Added chopped/drained spinich to meat /sauce mixture 4.) Cheese mix: used 1/2 ricotta, 1/2 cottage cheese, 1lb mozzarella mixed all together with 1 egg. 5.) Baked covered with foil for 50 min, uncovered for 10 then broiled for a few minutes until cheese browned. (Used 2 (24.5 oz) jars Classico Mushroom & Olive tomato sauce..perfect b/c it had some mushroom in it!) Absolutely delicious!
Overall this is a great, yet simple enough recipe. It turned out fantastic for me, but I added a few things and didn't cook the lasagna noodles. I just let them soak in a pan of hot water while I preped everything. 1. I added about 1/2 tsp dried oregano, 1 tsp italian seasoning,3 cloves of miced garlice to the meat and sauteed the garlic and the onion in butter before adding to the meat mixture. 2. Then I added one egg and a pinch of nutmeg to the cottage cheese, which I cut in half and used half ricotta. 3. I put a layer of spaghetti sauce under the first layer of noodles instead of greasing the pan. 4. Cooked covered with foild for 55 minutes and uncovered for 10 more min.
stinkin awesome. made beef mixture with 2 lbs g beef and can of drained spinach. soaked noodles like mommyfromseattle reviewer in 2007 said for 20-30 min in hot leftover spaghetti water. combined and MASHED WITH FORK 24 oz cottage cheese and mozzarella and added tsp of nutmeg and 2 eggs. layered 3 times, left in fridge a day then baked 45 min in convection oven. used kroger traditional spaghetti sauce - little sweeter type - kids ages 6, 5 and 3 ate it too :) my mom always uses cottage cheese in hers - this is a million times better and DOES NOT TASTE LIKE COTTAGE CHEESE like hers always does. i think mixing the mozzarrella in and smashing up a little with a fork first helps this though :) thanks bob!
I suppose the name speaks for itself: this really was awesome. Simple to prepare and full of flavor, it was such a great weekday meal. I used ground turkey instead of beef to lighten it up a bit (no need to double it, unless you REALLY love meat) and used Lowry's seasoning and garlic powder to season, and added 10 oz. frozen spinach (thawed & drained) as per other reviewers' suggestions. I used about a jar and a half of Ragu Garden Vegetable sauce and might even use a bit extra, next time. Subbed ricotta for the cottage cheese and added dried parsley and one beaten egg. Also used the suggestion to soak the hard noodles in hot water while I cooked everything else. It came together beautifully, cooked perfectly in an hour and made my apartment smell homey and delicious. This is definitely my go-to lasagna recipe when I just don't feel like slaving away.
I made this for my staff for a company function. All loved it including one that used to cook professionally and another who is a foodie.
This was awesome and extremely easy to make. I soaked the noodles while I browned the meat. I added 1/2 cup parmesan cheese to the cheese mixture. I used a 45 oz jar of chunky spaghetti sauce since that is was I had. Thanks for the great recipe.
This was actually my first time making lasagna. Super easy and very delicious! I subbed ground turkey for the beef to make it a bit healthier, and also added some zucchini.
I love this lasagna! I don't know why I haven't rated it before. I like to use turkey sausage because I have it on hand more often than ground beef, and I toss in a little italian seasoning, basil, oregano and red pepper flakes while I'm simmering the sauce. I also add a little parmesan to the layers. I like to assemble this a day ahead (without cooking the noodles) and then baked for an hour when I'm ready. I never precook lasagna noodles, and they always come out great. I also like to added some finely chopped frozen spinach. Aside from being green, you can hide that in just about anything! This is a good simple lasagna, just like the one I grew up with. Delicious!
I was looking for an easy lasagne recipe using cottage cheese and this one looked good. I made it just like the recipe and it turned out so well that my children who start dinner with "how many bites do we have to eat?" not only ate everything on their plate, but asked for it again tomorrow night. Talk about a miracle. Thank you for the great recipe!
This was the first I've ever attempted to make lasagna and it turned out GREAT!!! I made the sauce pretty much the same way I make my spaghetti sauce (more spices and tomato paste added), but I discovered that I needed more cottage cheese. After my husband got back from the store w/it, I finished the last layer and popped it in the oven. Needless to say, my husband had eaten 2 helpings of it before I finished my first one. He asked me if I was sure I wasn't part Italian. This was a HUGE success!!!
this came out great! I made these changes: I added Pumpkin Spice to the cottage cheese, I also used Cheddar Cheese shredded w/ Mozzerela and I didn't boil the noodles I soaked them for 30 mins in hot tap water. Also I used finely chopped onions and garlic instead of garlic salt. I licked the plate it was great!
This was excellent. I added more italian seasoning and garlic than called for. I also split mine in half--half with meat sauce, and half without meat but with chopped broccoli and carrots. I added a frozen/defrosted package of spinach and 1 egg to the cottage cheese and placed throughout it all. The meat eaters loved the meatless part equally well. Thanks!
A nice basic lasagna recipe. I did change a few things. I doubled the recipe. I added a container of ricotta cheese and some parmesan to the cheese mixture along with two eggs as a binder. I used my two new lasagna pans (They have three long wells the shape of a lasagna noodle to make three long individual lasagnas - I LOVE THEM!) and it made two full pans three thick layers deep. I also tripled the sauce (so three times the sauce but a double batch of everything else) it called for and added a few small bay leaves as it simmered. Bay just does something special for italian food (and chicken too). I was able to freeze several of the mini lasagnas for later so this was an awesome way to make six lasagnas and have some left over for the freezer!
This was excellent, but I did make some adjustments. I substituted whole wheat lasagna noodles and 1.2 pounds ground turkey, to make it a bit healthier. I used 2 jars of spaghetti sauce (and that was just enough), and I added 1 egg and about 8 ounces of ricotta cheese to the cottage cheese. I also added one can of drained spinach to the meat mixture. The end product was cheesy, filling, and delicious!
I am now famous for Lasagna thanks to this recipe! I do play with it and change up things but I think the Cottage Cheese is what makes this dish(I use small curd and lots of it)! I like to add real garlic instead of the Garlic salt, Pimento's(they are awesome in this dish)and I use Cobly jack cheese in addition to the Mozzarella. I also like to add our homeade canned Tomatos from our garden and they make this dish even more special!
this was a real easy to make dish liked it that just about evey one has most of this stuff on hand all the time
I made this dish on yesterday, and it turned out great. This was my first time making a lasagna, so I was nervous about it, but it was so easy that it was no way I could mess it up.
I have been using this recipe for years now and am finally getting around to rating. It is our family favorite!!! Thank you
I added some frozen chopped spinach to the meat and sauce mixture and used only about 3/4 of the cheese. It was really awesome!
first lasagna I've ever made and it was simple and delicious! I did mix some spinach in with the meat mixture, and even the kids ate it ;)
Bob's lasagna is truly awesome. I love that the recipe is basic, but full of flavor, which is just what the doctor ordered when cooking for picky kids! My 13 yo gobbled this up like he was starving, so this will be on the menu again! I followed the recipe with no changes.
If I could rate this recipe higher - I would, it is that good! Best "easy" lasagna recipe I have ever found! Excellent!
Love this recipe! I use my own home made tomato sauce and instead of a layer of cottage cheese and a layer of cheese, I mix the cottage cheese with the cheese and add an egg to make it hold together a bit better and LOTS of spinach to add some veggies and up the taste a bit. On top I sprinkle extra mozza cheese mixed with a bit of parmesan. A big hit for my whole family!
A-... used ricotta cheese, two tubs of it, and two large packs of already shredded mozza cheese. Delish. Covered bottom of pan with meat mixture, then one layer of the pasta, then the ricotta and lots of mozza cheese and then repeat one more time- if you add lots of ricotta cheese and mozz, then you only need to repeat twice and hence only need 8 slices of the lasagna pasta (don't boil too much b/c it's such a waste to throw away). Also used 100% whole wheat pasta and no difference taste than the usual white one but a lot more nutricious. Also use extra lean ground beef and only light cheese but tasted awesome. Thanks for the recipe! It only took one hour prep and one hour to cook- although could cook in 50 mins easily. Put in oven for 25 mins with foil and then another 25 mins without foil and then 1-2 mins on broil to brown cheese. Thanks!
This was yummy and uncomplicated. I used fresh herbs, more chopped garlic and onions, and some grated parmesan. Also, I added one egg to the cottage cheese. Since the spaghetti sauce is one of the most plentiful ingredients, I think that the type of sauce will really influence the taste. Since it was light, I used "Classico" Tomato and Basil (and added a ton of herbs, salt, etc...). Depending on the style of lasagna you're into, a heavier bolognese sauce could do the trick. I have never used no-boil noodles before, but the Trader Joe's noodles I used were delicious. I wet them a bit and made sure they were coated with sauce before covering with tinfoil. Delicious!!
We thought this was really good for how easy it was. We used no-boil noodles and it worked great. Also added fresh mushrooms to the meat mixture. Yummy.
This is a great and easy recipe. I followed some of the other reviewer's advice and added an egg to the cottage cheese mixture. I also try and buy the no-boil lasagna. It works the best. I think the type of spaghetti sauce you pick can make a difference. I always use Ragu Tomato, Garlic and Onion with a small can of tomato sauce added to it. I love the taste of it in this recipe! I have even made this with whole wheat lasagna and it was still really good! I do cover it with foil now for the first half of it cooking since i was having trouble with the cheese burning. Thanks for the recipe!
great recipe! easy to make and very tasty. i added a few things. added some minced garlic and onion to the meat. mixed 1/2 cottage cheese & 1/2 ricotta for the cheese.
Good. I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese and added egg and parmesan cheese to the ricotta.
Nice lil recipe. I decided to use up a summer squash, so I used that in place of the pasta. We all loved it. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
My new favorite recipe - made several changes based on preferences/reviewer suggestions. Added spinach and mushrooms to sauce mix, added a little more sauce & meat, used egg in cottage cheese mix. This was an easy recipe - I'll definitely be making again!!
Great. Just like mom used to make only she made it from scratch. And so do I. I use tomato sauce and paste and fresh tomatoes...I also make enough for another lasagna. So I make 2 and throw one in the freezer and one in the oven. It's great. Cheap and the family loves it, plus you have a extra for when you don't feel like cooking a big supper but want something homemade just put the oven on a lower setting like 200 degrees.
Absolutely delicious! Was gobbled up! I didn't think that it could be improved, but took the recommendations of those who tasted it and I used half ricotta, half cottage cheese to make it more "traditional" and added some fennel seed to the cooked ground beef. It was SUCH a hit with the snobbiest lasagna fans!!!
Superb, Bob! This went into my "Quick 'n Easy" file... but where are the spices and herbs? I used half cottage cheese & half ricotta, and added more onions, chopped green pepper, more garlic, some basil, oregano, cayenne... and THEN started tasting.
Great tasting and easy recipe! I used turkey meat instead of ground beef and needed a little more spaghetti sauce than what the recipe says. Wonderful!!
This is a sensational lasagna recipe. I added a 3.5 oz package of pepperoni for a little extra kick. I put the pepperoni on top of the meat sauce. The other thing I did was measure out 1/3 of all the ingredients so that no layer was too thick or too thin. This lasagna is better than any lasagna you'll find in a restaurant.
This is a very good recipe. I only made two changes. I added some canned mushrooms. Also, I mixed the mozzarella and cottage cheeses with one whole egg and tossed in some parmesean for good measure.
Family loved this lasagna, and it came together very easily. This recipe is definitely one of our "keepers".
This was my first lasagna and it was a hit! I added a can of crushed tomatoes to the meat mixture, with some fresh italian spices.. also 1/2 cottage cheese and 1/2 ricotta mixed with some spinach for the cheese mixture. It was a lot easier than I expected it to be and the leftovers were good the next day too!
This tasted alright but not exactly like my usual lasagna I make totally from scratch. I used ricotta cheese instead of the cottage cheese since that's what I had. I also used fresh garlic instead of garlic salt. I really do prefer scratch lasagna though so next time rather than cheating I guess I'll go to the store to get what I need. The short cuts this recipe takes and ingredients it is lacking (eggs, parm. cheese to name a couple) really was missed at our table.
Very good, while I was making this with the help of my 5 year old, she was saying how she didn't want any because she didn't like it, but after it was done, I had her try one bite, and after her normal, I don't want any I'm not hungry routine she asked for a plate of it after she realized how good it was. I didn't make any changes to the ingredients, but I didn't cook my noodles, just soaked in hot water while everything else was cooking, so as to not dirty another dish, I used my 13x9 pan to soak them in.
Best lasagna I have ever had! I made a few changes after reading some of the reviews. I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese and mixed it with 2 eggs, a splash of milk and 1 tsp of garlic salt. I also added minced garlic to the meat while I was browning it. Turned out GREAT!
I have made this lasagna for years. I am always told that this is the best that there is. Very easy to put together. You will get raves. (I haven't ever put the garlic salt).
It was my first lasagna I read the reviews and used 2 eggs for the cheese mix, and more sauce. I think It needed more cheese. with 8oz noodles, i was able to go up to 5 levels, so not enough cheese, nor meat. but turned out well, i also added spinach
This was great!! Classic, simple, attractive, and delicious!
My husband said it was the best lasagna ever!! Used ricotta.
So good! Like many others I used 2-26 ounce jars of sauce and the no boil noodles. I cooked it covered for 50 minutes and then uncovered it for the last 10 minutes so it could get brown and bubbly on top. It was a fantastic recipe with very little fuss involved!
Very very very good! My mother always put cottage cheese in her lasagna and I prefer it this way. I think it makes the whole dish a lot lighter and it's not as rich and sickly as with so much ricotta; although I do sometimes add a bit of ricotta as well. I also make homemade sauce: a couple of cans of chopped tomatoes, 1/2 softened onion, couple of cloves of garlic, oregano, fresh basil, a dash of red wine vinegar, sugar, and seasoning. Thanks a bunch Bob!!
This is now my go-to recipe when I make lasagna! I'm not a fan of ricotta- so I enjoy the substituted cottage cheese!
I guess this is okay if you like lunchroom lasagna, or if you have kids who don't like any sort of authentic Italian seasoning at all. Otherwise, this is bland bland bland. The large curd cottage cheese is lumpy; you really need to use ricotta instead or at least a half and half mixture of ricotta and small curd cottage cheese. And I'd substitute ground Italian sausage or even pepperoni (just layered in instead -- not precooked) instead of the ground beef. There are much better lasagna recipes out there that are just as easy as this one.
it was great
Whole family liked this. Did make some changes as others suggested. Increased meat to 1-1/2 lbs and added large clove of garlic, Italian seasoning, basil, and oregano. I used a jar and a half of spaghetti sauce. Mixed the cheeses and added two eggs, dried parsley, oregano. I did not pre-cook the noodles, just put them in and it turned out great.
This lasagna was great and so easy to make! We're amateur/beginner cooks and this really was the perfect recipe. Although it lacked any vegetables, it still felt light(-ish) because no oil/butter was used and the entire meal went great with deep red wine from Madeira. Thanks Bob for such a great meal!
This is a really great lasagna recipe - easy to make, goes together pretty fast. The only change I made was to use ricotta instead of cottage cheese and I also added a little garlic powder and parsley to the meat when cooking. I did cover the dish with foil the first 45 minutes of cooking then I took off the foil and cooked it for 15 minutes longer, broiling the last 3 or 4 minutes. Delicious!
This was great- who knew lasagna could be so easy? Changes I made- one pound ground beef and one pound sausage, two bottles of Sauce, 1/2 and 1/2 mixture of ricotta and cottage cheese, more garlic, larger pan. I was worried about the cottage cheese because I dont like the texture but I could not taste it at all. Covered with foil for the first 30 min. Set up great for me. thanks!
I've used this recipe for years. I LOVE it! It's really easy and it always turns out. The only modification I make is that I reduce the salt to 1/2 tsp.
Very very good lasagna. I, like many others, tweaked it a bit -- I used twice the sauce, twice the cottage cheese, and along with one pound of hamburger I used one pound of Italian sausage. I also chopped some veggies up (spinach and peppers) to throw in it. My friends loved it!
This lasagna is so good! I took the advice of other reviewers and didn't boil the lasagna noodles. I just laid them in the baking dish and layered them as instructed. To my surprise, they were perfectly cooked. Other than that, I followed the reciper verbatim and was extremely happy with the results. I used two different sauces. One was a Prego Roasted Garlic and Parmesean sauce, the other was Bertolli's Green Olive with Sundried Tomato Sauce. The amount of lasagna this recipe makes is HUGE, be prepared to serve to a large gathering, or to be eating it for several days. The upside is that it's so good, you won't mind having it again, and again, and again!
Great recipe- i only give it 4 stars only because you really need an egg in with the cottage cheese & there could have been more meat sauce. Other than that is was pretty darn good and really easy to make. I even hid some spinach in the meat sauce. Excellent basic recipe many things can be added to make this more interesting :-) Thank you Bob!
EXCELLENT, soooo good - much better than any premade variety! Will definently make again!! I used no bake noodles (you have to use 4 per layer rather than 3) and it made the whole recipe even easier!!
Wow, great recipe! I did double the meat and sauce. It was wonderful!
I love this lasagna! I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese, and added LOTS of yummy garlic. So good, and the leftovers were even better. Thanks for a great recipe!
This lasagna is super easy and fast to make. In the last 2 months I've made it atleast 3 times and my husband and son love it. Not only that but even reheated for lunch its really good. Definitely delicious and easy on the pockets! The only thing I changed was the cottage cheese which I subsituted with the traditional ricotta... YUM! I've already shared this recipe with my sister and a friend!
I've made this a few times and we've always loved it! Excellent, easy to follow recipe. Thanks!
No one in my family was fond of this. It was OK but didn't have much flavor, tasted more like a pasta dish than lasagna. I was disappointed in the presentation because it fell apart when served. After sitting overnight in the fridge, it still fell apart. I suppose I should have taken notice that most folks who rated this so highly made alterations to it.
Great!!! I didn't boil the noodles first. Cooking them in the oven was enough.
First time making lasagna and this was pretty good! I made some changes based on other reviews. The first change was my own, using a 10x15 pan to make more. This gave me enough to feed a family of 4 twice and freeze enough for another meal. I doubled everything... the meat (2 pounds), the sauce (64 ounces), the cheese (32oz of Ricotta) and the spices. I mixed in 2 eggs with the ricotta along with oregano and parmesean cheese. I cooked the 15 lasagna noodles, but will try the soaking method next time. I added a can of diced tomatoes and minced green pepper to the sauce. I also put a little sauce on the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking. All in all, this was pretty good but using a bigger dish I didn't have quite enough sauce, ricotta or mozzarella. I cooked it for the suggested 1 hour but left it covered the entire time to prevent drying out. Next time I'll up the meat to 3 pounds, use slightly more ricotta, another can of diced tomatoes and use more mozarella (24 oz.) Also, I'll probably add some spinach to the Ricotta. Maybe add some mushrooms to the sauce. But remember, my changes are for a 10x15 dish and not the 9x13. At the end of the day, this was an excellent starter recipe that needed a little tweaking. Thanks alot Bob and all of the reviews.
This is a great recipe. I did make some alteration's and it was the best lasagna we have ever had ! I tend to eyeball everything instead of measuring. 1. mixed half ricotta and half cottage cheese with a pinch of nutmeg,some parsley, 2 eggs (made it nice and firm) and one package 10.oz fr.chopped spinach(defrosted) Make sure to squeeze out excess water. 2. Browned 1.5lbs of sweet italian sausage (instead of beef) and layered as usual. These are not my own alterations these are multiple reviews put together. I also soaked the noodles in hot water and they turned out perfect.
I will use this recipe everytime its Lasagna time! Thx
STOP using cottage cheese! ricotta is better not only because it is traditional but also because it has a MUCH lower moisture content and you don't have to do silly stuff like mixing in eggs. Eggs don't belong in a lasagna. This is a simple recipe and there is no need to make it difficult. If you want to make it difficult try one of the gourmet recipe's. Virtually every decent sized grocery store in America sells ricotta these days so don't be afraid to use it.
This was an okay recipe that people seemed to like but not rave about. Very simple.
Excellent Recipe, I did make a few changes though. I used uncooked noodles and added 1/2 c of water to the sauce. Also, I added 2 eggs & 1/2 c parm cheese to the cottage cheese.
It was sooo good. I had never made lasagna, so I was nervous, but it came out good. When I make it again I'll add more meat and sauce though. More cheese too. I sprinkled the top with herbs. I thought it would make it look nicer. Thanks for the receipe. I won't even bother to look for another.
This was a great recipe. I substituted 1/2 of the ground beef with italian sausage and it made it even tastier. I was hesitant about the cottage cheese but that made the dish!
This is a wonderful lasagna! I followed some of the other tips, including adding Italian seasonings to the meat, nutmeg and egg to the cheese mixture, and doubling the sauce. Also, thanks whomever offered the tip to soak noodles instead of boiling.... What a difference!
I followed one of the reviews and added chopped spinach and an egg and nutmeg to the cottage cheese. This is absolutely delicious and makes enough for my family of five plus leftovers for school lunches. Love.
Added an extra can of tomato sauce, minced garlic, oregano and basil. Added 1/4 cup parmesan and egg to cottage cheese and blended smooth.
Added the spinach like another reviewer stated as well as an egg to the cottage cheese mixture. Mixed the cheese up a bit with mozzarella and mexican cheese. Added an additional diced up roma tomato and chopped basil leaves as well. I found that the cottage cheese mixture was too little, only enough for 2 1/3 layers...tasted like ordinary lasagna to me.
Got a winner, Bob!
I made a few tweaks. I used 1.5 jars of sauce. I mixed 1 jar Rinaldi's Sweet & Chunky Tomato with 1/2 jar of Rinaldi Three Cheese. I browned my hamburger with some Italian seasoning and then mixed it with the sauces and added 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. I also used 15 ounces ricotta along with probably 8 ounces cottage cheese. I added an egg to that mixture. I think maybe some of the reviews that thought it was too "bland" might need to consider what kind of jar sauce they used. If you are going to use a "bare bones" type of sauce and not add your own spices or veggies, you'll probably get a blander flavor. If you buy a jar sauce that's already a little doctored, that will probably help.
I've made this so many times without reviewing it. Everytime I make this quick and easy recipe people rave about it. Make it the night before so the flavors mix together well.
Luv luv luv this recipe. Every time I've made it I change it just a little. Some good things I've tried are use half ottage cheese, half ricotta cheese, and an egg. On top of mozzarella cheese, put a layer of parmesan. And try half lb ground beef, half lb Italian sausage. Yum!
This is a great recipe. You need to be careful to measure out enough for each layer. Every time I serve it, guests always want the recipe. Susannah
I have been making this recipe for years. It is a recipe that you really don't have to measure anything...just assemble...plus I happen to love jarred pasta sauce. The secret to cutting and serving a lasagne square that doesn't fall apart, is to let it set up for about 20-30 minutes after removing it from the oven. I use an extra jar of sauce for "gravy" to pour over the top.
AWESOME!! Based on other's reviews, I made a few changes. I made my own sauce, by combining 28oz sausage flavored pasta sauce with 8 oz tomato sauce, 2T brown sugar, 1 onion, 3 cloves garlic, 1lb ground steak, 1lb sweet sausage, 1/2lb portabello mushrooms, frozen spinach, bell pepper, oregano, basil and fennel. The sauce took almost a day to cook down to I made it the day before. It made enough for 2.5 (9x13) pans of lasagna. I soaked the noodles for an hour in hot water instead of boiling them. Again after reading others reviews, I used the following for the cheese mix: 8oz cottage cheese, 8oz whole milk ricotta, 2 eggs, a dash of nutmeg, 1/2lb mozarella, 1/2lb provolone. The setup did not fill the pan but smoothed out during baking. After baking 45 min and removing the foil, I topped with romano cheese - a stronger flavor then parmesan. When topping with romano, I was shocked to see so much liquid in the pan, but after baking without foil and allowing the lasagna to rest, the liquid was gone. All who ate this raved and asked for the recipe. Definitely a keeper - Thanks Bob.
I have a recipe book for 2 but I couldn't find it, so I tried this one out. I toned down the recipe (well, I used the same recipe amounts due to the reviews that said they needed more cheese and sauce) and put it in an 8x8 glass dish (for only the 3 of us and I'm the only big lasagna fan) I added some garlic powder, italian seasoning to the beef and onions, and some parsley and oregano flakes, along with adding the shredded mozzarella and an egg into the cottage cheese mixture, and then mixed it well (with hand mixer) topped the top with slices of mozzarella and covered with foil until the last 20 minutes of cooking. It was fantastic! Served with italian bread covered with a butter/garlic/italian seasoning mixture and sprinkled parmesan cheese and broiled til brown.
this my second time making this dish..all I can say is YUMMMMMMMMMY very easy and my family loves it!!
I really enjoyed this lasagna. One recommendation I have is for the cook to really follow the recipe. I overindulged on cheese and it came out looking like lasagna soup. However, the next day it solidified, and it was delicious. Enjoy it as left overs and you won't be disappointed! -ShoeGal
OMG! This is just like the lasagna my mom used to make!!!!! It was my FAVORITE! MY son said he wished he had more thumbs to give it more than 2 thumbs up! I followed some suggestions such as 15 oz of ricotta, some cottage cheese, 2 eggs and little parsley. I used 2 lbs of ground beef and 2 jars of marinara. put sauce 1st on the bottom of the dish. I refrigerated all morning (5 hrs) and then baked for 45 min covered with foil. baked then for 20 in uncovered with parmesan sprinkled on top. ABSOULUTELY WONDERFUL! Thanks Bob! for this AWESOME LASAGNA!
