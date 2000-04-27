Bob's Awesome Lasagna

First time making lasagna and this was pretty good! I made some changes based on other reviews. The first change was my own, using a 10x15 pan to make more. This gave me enough to feed a family of 4 twice and freeze enough for another meal. I doubled everything... the meat (2 pounds), the sauce (64 ounces), the cheese (32oz of Ricotta) and the spices. I mixed in 2 eggs with the ricotta along with oregano and parmesean cheese. I cooked the 15 lasagna noodles, but will try the soaking method next time. I added a can of diced tomatoes and minced green pepper to the sauce. I also put a little sauce on the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking. All in all, this was pretty good but using a bigger dish I didn't have quite enough sauce, ricotta or mozzarella. I cooked it for the suggested 1 hour but left it covered the entire time to prevent drying out. Next time I'll up the meat to 3 pounds, use slightly more ricotta, another can of diced tomatoes and use more mozarella (24 oz.) Also, I'll probably add some spinach to the Ricotta. Maybe add some mushrooms to the sauce. But remember, my changes are for a 10x15 dish and not the 9x13. At the end of the day, this was an excellent starter recipe that needed a little tweaking. Thanks alot Bob and all of the reviews.