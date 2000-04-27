Bob's Awesome Lasagna

This is a traditional baked lasagna that is a favorite in our family. Ground beef, cottage cheese, and mozzarella make it rich and filling.

By Bob

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook noodles in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente; drain.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, saute ground beef, onions, salt and garlic salt until meat is brown. Drain excess fat, add spaghetti sauce to beef mixture, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch glass baking pan.

  • Line bottom of pan with three lasagna noodles. Spread 1/3 of sauce mixture over noodles. Layer 1/3 of the cottage cheese over the sauce. Sprinkle 1/3 of the mozzarella over the cottage cheese. Repeat this layering process until all ingredients are used up.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for one hour. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 983.7mg. Full Nutrition
