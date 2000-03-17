Basic Baked Spaghetti

Quick and easy oven spaghetti. Use different cheeses to create your signature dish.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In large skillet, cook hamburger until brown. Mix spaghetti sauce into skillet. Reduce heat and simmer.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Mix in pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Mix together spaghetti and meat mixture, pour into 9x13 pan. Top with cheese and bake for 30 minutes, or until heated through and cheese is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
546 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 67.1g; fat 17.7g; cholesterol 62.7mg; sodium 487.4mg. Full Nutrition
