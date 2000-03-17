Basic Baked Spaghetti

This is a good "basic" recipe (the best one on this site IMHO). I made this for dinner w/ friends. Unfortunately, their son came down with the flu, so we didn't get together. Being that I didn't want to waste what I prepared, I baked this for my bf & I. We were eating this for a wk.!!!! I pretty much followed Wendy's directions, but did make some personal changes to suit our tastes. I could only find a 1.25 lb. pkg. of chuck, so I used that in lieu of the lean beef called for (I drained my meat VERY well b-4 continuing w/ the recipe). I also used 2 (26 oz.) jars of Ragu sauce (I was going to use 1.5 jars worth, but didn't see the point in wasting 1/2 a jar - what was I going to do w/ a little bit of leftover sauce???). Oh, and I also added a sm. (chopped) onion, 2 cloves of minced garlic, s&p to taste, ~ 2.5 tsp. Italian seasoning & a pinch of red pepper flakes to the beef while it was browning. I layered 1/2 of the beef/spaghetti mix. (mixed together as directed), shredded mild cheddar (~ 1 c. worth), the remaining spaghetti mix., a few pats of butter, 8 provolone slices to cover everything, more cheddar (~ 1/2 c.) & some dried parsley flakes for garnish. One thing to note: if you are preparing this ahead of time (works great!), take it out of the fridge at LEAST a 1/2 hr. b4 placing in the oven & bake for AT LEAST 40 min., maybe longer (my casserole was lukewarm, even after 30 min.). Thx. for sharing this great kiddo-pleasing recipe!