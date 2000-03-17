Basic Baked Spaghetti
Quick and easy oven spaghetti. Use different cheeses to create your signature dish.
Quick and easy oven spaghetti. Use different cheeses to create your signature dish.
I made this for a party and it was a big hit. Everyone raved about it. I used 1lb. box of angel hair spaghetti 2 large cans of spaghetti sauce and cheddar and mozzarella mixed cheese on top. This made a 9x13 pan.Read More
First time making/eating baked spaghetti and I wasn't impressed. I layered mozzarella cheese in the middle and on the top, but this dish just turned out dry and tasteless. Won't make again.Read More
I made this for a party and it was a big hit. Everyone raved about it. I used 1lb. box of angel hair spaghetti 2 large cans of spaghetti sauce and cheddar and mozzarella mixed cheese on top. This made a 9x13 pan.
I can't agree with other reviewers regarding the proportions - I followed the recipe and it was neither too dry nor too wet. Perfect. My husband is not a huge spaghetti fan, but loved it this way. I put a cup of cheddar and then a cup of mozerella on top, followed by a generous shower of parmesan. I used Ragu Robusto brand sauce and still spiced it up with extra garlic powder, italian seasoning, and chili powder. I always do that to jarred sauce. Very good - a definate keeper as a basic recipe.
This was excellent, of course with the changes that I made. I browned lean beef in olive oil, and finely chopped onions, along with salt, pepper,garlic powder,oregano,and a pinch of crushed red peppers. I also used a 26 oz jar of spaghetti sauce and Half of another one, so that it had enough sauce. I topped it with pieces of butter, provolone slices, and shredded mild chedder, and baked at 375 for 20 mins until cheese was melted and slightly browned. and MMMMMM MMMMMM MMMM! Very good!!!!!!!
I have made this a few times awhile back, and for some reason forgot about this yummy recipe. Thanks to my recipe box on here I made it again, and wow it is so good. I of course make my normal sauce, and add mushrooms, onion, garlic, parsley, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil to my sauce. I also use the cheddar cheese, but I also add mixed Italian cheese to it. This dish is perfect for a cold winter night. I guess there is something about baking spaghetti for 30 minutes that makes it extra yummy.
Great recipe...the whole family loved it, even my 5 year old niece. It needs more sauce than the recipe calls for. I usually buy a large jar (24oz) and almost use it all.
Great starting place for an easy family meal that everyone enjoys. Leftovers are even better! I used less pasta (about 2/3 of a 16 oz package) and about 32 oz. of my favorite basil and oregano sauce. I also sauteed onions and garlic with the ground beef and added Italian seasoning to the sauce. Some reviewers think that cheddar and spaghetti makes a strange combination, but I love it! My mom always uses cheddar cheese in her baked spaghetti. I recommend a cheddar and mozzarella bend. I layered spaghetti, cheese, and spaghetti. I added the cheese on top during the last few minutes of baking. I served it with grated parmesan and garlic cheese toast. I'm sure I'll make this one again!
This was a really tasty and quick dish. I love to have a "sit down" lunch with my kiddos and since the 3 of us all agree on spaghetti...we had this today. I used mozzarella instead of cheddar and since I couldn't find my baking dish..(left it at the in-laws), I opted for the microwave, which worked great. Plus, it cut down on the cooking time. I had this done in about 15 minutes. Oh yeah, instead of ground meat, I used meatballs. I did alter it quite a bit, but the end result was good and my babies had dirty mouths & full tummies which is all that mattered!! Thanks Wendy.
Excellent! On busy days this is a quick, easy recipe that tastes great! My husband really liked it and asked me to make it again.
I read through so many reviews of this recipe that in an act of sheer madness, I tried to accommodate all the suggested modifications from other reviewers...or at least those that I could remember. I sauteed the ground beef [seasoned with onion powder, italian seasoning, basil, oregano chili powder, salt, pepper], sliced white mushrooms, garlic, and red chili flakes. After pouring in my spaghetti sauce of choice from Trader Joe's, I added bay leaf and simmered the mixture in low heat for 10 minutes. I chopped up fresh mozzarella and brandished two bags of shredded sharp cheddar and mozzarella. After tossing the pasta with the sauce, I alternated layers of cheese and spaghetti in the baking dish, then topped the crust with the same layers of cheese plus Parmesan. The result? Rich and creamy spaghetti with tender mushrooms, gooey melted cheese crowned with a layer of crispy cheesy crust. Great texture, awesome flavor! Thanks fellow reviewers!
I make my own meat sauce. I cook the spaghetti noodles, drain WELL; put back in pan and heat the pan long enough to see a little steam escape. This eliminates any excess water not drained off. I use about 4 cups of homemade sauce and mix into the noodles. Then pour into a 2-3 quart, lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Top with 2 cups of cheddar cheese. Cover and bake for 40 minutes. The noodles soak up the sauces and it is delicious. You will never want a sauce just poured over cooked noodles again.
As written, this would actually be quite bland. But with a few modifications, this is easily a five star recipe. Just add chopped onions, minced, fresh garlic, basil and oregano (to taste) to the ground meat while your browning it to infuse the flavors. Once browned and drained, add sauce (you'll need more than the recipe calls for unless you like your spaghetti rather dry, I used two jars because my family loves to sop up extra sauce with garlic bread!) Also, I would suggest using mozarella cheese in place of cheddar, much more traditional and I believe more delicious! The original recipe is a good starting point, but you can (and should) be creative and make this your own signature dish by adding the things you know your family will enjoy like mushrooms, sausage, green peppers, etc.
First time making/eating baked spaghetti and I wasn't impressed. I layered mozzarella cheese in the middle and on the top, but this dish just turned out dry and tasteless. Won't make again.
This is a good recipe for left over spaghetti. Mix it all and bake - a new dish. Tweak it to make it your own. Top this dish with cheese before you freeze it, and go ahead and use whatever cheese (or cheeses) you like best. I typically use both cheddar and parmesan. The paremesan seems to give it a nice "crust." I gave it 5 stars because it's tasty and because it's so easy and requires limited ingredients as compared to other spaghetti bakes.
I made a few changes; I cooked the beef in olive oil, salt and pepper, A pinch of crushed peppers, oregano and garlic powder. Then added a can of diced tomato, and a can of crushed tomato with italian spices. For the cheese: I used parmesean, extra old cheddar and mozzerella. Absolutely delicious!
I make this using homemade meat or regular sauce, I toss an bit a mozzarella cheese into the spaghetti & sauce, then top with more mozzarella cheese. I used to have a restaurant and this was one of our best sellers.
pretty good but not something I'd make again. Fast and easy for sure, just not the flavor I wanted. To change the flavor- add more spices to the sauce and use sharp cheddar or parmesan cheese.
Cant get any easier...one word of warning, you will want to experiment with the ingrediant ratio. (More sauce, less noodles, etc...) Following these exact ingrediant portion sizes will yeild a very dry dish. Once you get this to your taste..its great! :0)
Foolishly tried this when family was in a hurry to get out of the house for an event. I used my own sauce but that was the only change I made. I had a quart jar (32 ounces) of the sauce and ended up using the entire thing before we were through eating. After baking, the cooked spaghetti became mushy from absorbing the liquid in the sauce and then became dry as the liquid was used up. I could have had a nice plate of pasta in half the time.
This was absolutely delicious!!! I had to use almost 2 boxes of spaghetti because I haved a large family. I used a roll of sausage and 1/2 pound hamburger. I cooked them together in the skillet along with some chopped onion. Once it was drained and I added the spaghetti sauce, I added some tomato sauce and extra seasonings. I always add extra seasonings to the jarred spaghetti sauce anyway.. ( paprika, basil, oregano, onion powder, garlic salt, seasoned salt, etc.) I also added extra cheese on top. I am surely going to make this one again, in fact I think it will be a regular!! Thank you sooooo much Wendy! The family loved it!
Oh YUM! I tried this recipe for the first time tonight and loved it! After reading the suggestions from others, this is how I modified it: I went with .75 lb. of spaghetti noodles and 1.5 jars of Prego sauce. 1 small can of tomato paste, italian seasoning, onion powder, and garlic powder. I also cut up fresh basil to add to the sauce. Real Iowa butter was mixed with the noodles along with a tbsp or two of extra virgin olive oil. I topped it with a small amount of mild cheddar cheese, provolone, mozzarella, and freshly-grated parmesan cheese. A couple pats of butter on top and into the oven it went. This made for amazing comfort food! Update May 2009: Emeril's pasta sauce tasted great in this in place of Prego! Update 2014: Still making this and love it! I've also had success using Newman's Own five cheese sauce and tonight I'm adding shredded asiago cheese. :)
Great basic recipe! The recipe I go by has layers, like lasagna. It's cooked spagetti, layer of mozzarella, layer of cream cheese, sour cream mixture, layer of sauce and then top with cheddar. Once layered, take a fork and poke it in the layers and jiggle it to allow the sauce to permiate the spagetti a little. YUMM-O!
Loved this. I used two cans of Marinara sauce and some 5% ground beef and left it in the slow cooker all day while I was at work for an amazing sauce, then I added some mozzarella cheese to the spaghetti bake. This is a good basic recipe to build on. It's 5+ stars with modifications, and it's 5 stars as a basic recipe as well.
Not much flavor at all even after adding more herbs.. Kinda taste like leftover microwave spaghetti. I used Prego for the Sauce.
This was pretty good, I used fresh mushrooms that I cooked in white wine before adding to the sauce. I also cooked onions, red bell pepper, fresh garlic, basil, italian seasoning, salt and pepper along with my ground beef. I used mild cheddar and mozzarella cheese. I layered it all and then baked. came out really good.
This was a pretty good recipe as far as my family was concerned! I did take some of the suggestions I read and incorporated it into the recipe. I did cook onion and bell pepper with the ground beef. Also, I added an about a 1/3 of a jar of spaghetti sauce in addition to the 16 oz. jar it called for.
It was good, but not wonderful. I used a 27 ounce jar of sauce and it was still somewhat dry. I would make it again for an easy dish, but I would half everything, it was way too much food for my hubby and I.
Okay, so I am a college student and it was so easy to make and yummmy! Plus while it was baking I actually did some homework, so I think the recipe might be magical. Updates on that if i find more findings. Changes: turkey instead of beef, I added all my spare veggies (yellow bell pepper, mushroom, tomato, onion, broccoli) and I used some leftover Bri on top which sounds gross but totally worked. And the crispy noodles on the side are yummy, MUNCH MUNCH MUNCH. I approve!
We liked it. Son said it had more flavor than regular spaghetti. The cheese was a nice addition...I used both mozzarella and cheddar. Will definitely make again.
Quick and Easy! I used your recipe as a base and made the following changes: ground pork instead of beef, added onions and garlic sauteed in olive oil, and black olives and also definitly more sauce (I added 2 jars). For cheese, I used fresh romano, mozzarello, and parmesan. So good! Be sure to cover the dish and take the foil off during the last 10-15 minutes to brown. My hubby told me it was the best spaghetti he has ever had! Thanks so much Wendy!
Was alright. Used mozzarella instead of cheddar.
Basically the same as normal spaghetti, but this keeps much better in the fridge.
This is a good "basic" recipe (the best one on this site IMHO). I made this for dinner w/ friends. Unfortunately, their son came down with the flu, so we didn't get together. Being that I didn't want to waste what I prepared, I baked this for my bf & I. We were eating this for a wk.!!!! I pretty much followed Wendy's directions, but did make some personal changes to suit our tastes. I could only find a 1.25 lb. pkg. of chuck, so I used that in lieu of the lean beef called for (I drained my meat VERY well b-4 continuing w/ the recipe). I also used 2 (26 oz.) jars of Ragu sauce (I was going to use 1.5 jars worth, but didn't see the point in wasting 1/2 a jar - what was I going to do w/ a little bit of leftover sauce???). Oh, and I also added a sm. (chopped) onion, 2 cloves of minced garlic, s&p to taste, ~ 2.5 tsp. Italian seasoning & a pinch of red pepper flakes to the beef while it was browning. I layered 1/2 of the beef/spaghetti mix. (mixed together as directed), shredded mild cheddar (~ 1 c. worth), the remaining spaghetti mix., a few pats of butter, 8 provolone slices to cover everything, more cheddar (~ 1/2 c.) & some dried parsley flakes for garnish. One thing to note: if you are preparing this ahead of time (works great!), take it out of the fridge at LEAST a 1/2 hr. b4 placing in the oven & bake for AT LEAST 40 min., maybe longer (my casserole was lukewarm, even after 30 min.). Thx. for sharing this great kiddo-pleasing recipe!
I had to feed 10 people. I was out of lasagna noodles so I tried this recipe and added my own ideas. I used 2lbs of spaghetti noodles and made my sauce to taste for our family , i put a small amount of salsa and a can rotel green pepper and tomato mild sauce in with it which gave the noodles a nice light spicy taste . I also used cottage cheese and mixed with noodles and added parmesan, mozzarella and cheddar cheese to top. Now if i can only make it taste this good again. Everyone loved it! The noodles soak up the sauce. So I wouldn't go to light on sauce. Served with Salad and garlic bread.
Oh my goodness, who knew one simple change would make spaghetti my new favorite meal. I love the added cheese on top! I used cheddar and mozzarella and added a little bit into the sauce as well. I ofcourse seasoned the meat with salt and garlic powder, and the sauce with extra italian seasoning. I used 12 oz of angel hair and a 26 oz jar of pasta sauce and mine is not dry at all. I also decreased the baking time to about 15 min. . Turned out perfectly and will be added to my dinner rotation.
OMG! Loved this. We were totally bored with spagetti every week so i needed to find a quick yummy recipe that even my husband would eat. I took the advice of others by adding canned mushrooms, onion, garlic and green pepper to the meat mixture and using a 26 oz jar of spagetti sauce. We didn't have any chedder or moz chez on hand so I used a colby/montery chez mix and it turned out wonderful served with steamed broc. and a salad my kids and hubby loved it. Thank you for a great recipe and all the reviews this is a keeper for my box.
not to my liking
I guess I was looking for something else. My pasta totally dried out in the oven and just had no more appeal than a leftover bowl of spaghetti with cheese microwaved on top.
This recipe is a keeper. I did make some changes as recommended by other reviewers. I used 1 lb of mild italian sausage and browned it with onion and garlic. I used 1 lb of spaghetti and 2 big jars of spaghetti sauce. I also threw in a can of sliced mushrooms. I layered the dish (noodle, sauce, cheese) x2. I also put some cheese in meat sauce mixture. It set up really well and tasted great. I served it with garlic bread. Thanks for the post.
Since discovering this recipe here, I have made this quite a few times. My husband likes it and has made requests for it. It is really easy to make...didn't have to change a thing.
thanks so much for the idea! I modified this a little, browned hamburger, can mushrooms, and onions together. cooked pasta and layered in dish. noodle meat cheese, and poured ragu over and layered again with meat, cheese and ragu sauce. Also added italian seasoning and used italian herb cheese.and added a little water on top of layers. came out perfect not dry at all!
So good and easy that next time I will make two pans so I can put one in the freezer. I think a veggie version would be good too! After reading reviews I did make a few tweaks - 1) used 1 1/2 lb Italian sausage instead of ground beef 2) used almost two 28 oz jars of spaghetti sauze 3) added a can of drained diced tomatoes 4) used 2 C parmesan and 2 C mozarella instead of the cheddar. To cook it all, I added half of the cheese in with the meat/sauce mixture, then combined it all with the cooked pasta, topped with the rest of the cheese, baked for 30 minutes, then broiled for 5 minutes or so to get the cheese browned on top. With these tweaks it was flavorful and had plenty of sauce - gets 5 stars from me!
This was amazing! Next time I'll use more sauce and maybe add some more of a different type of cheese. I used extra virgin olive oil, chili power, garlic powder, and Italian seasonings when I browned the meat. Really good! Everyone enjoyed it (even a picky 2-year-old)!
I made this for my boyfriend. I added 1 cup of cheese into the meat mix. And, 2 cups of cheese on top. He said it was the best he ever had!
5 stars for simplicity and taste! Added chopped onion to the meat while cooking, drained, then added garlic powder, basil, oregano, salt & pepper and cooked for 1 minute. Added 2- 26 oz jars of sauce and noodles. Mixed in a cup of ched/jack cheese. Put in baking dish and toped with more cheese. Delicious! Thanks for the recipe and all the reviews!
This is a good basic recipe for a quick easy budget friendly meal. Lots of room for creativity...when you make it ahead...even better.
So this is just what it says, basic, you need to add seasoning, onions etc. I do like the idea of the recipe and the basic recipe is not bad. I put a 26 oz can of sauce instead of the 16 oz and I still think it could use more sauce. I put the spaghetti in a 9x13 pan and poured the sauce mixture over the top and sprinkled the top with the cheese. Also added 3/4 cup shredded parmesan on top. I'll make this again and just perk it up a bit with onion, garlic, seasonings.
we use this recipe every time now. very easy and yummy!
I substituted Johnsonville Spicy Italian Sausage Links, removed casings and browned instead of ground beef. This added a lot more flavor and no extra work involved! This is a great quick meal and something I know everyone in the family will enjoy. I baked mine in muffin tins to control serving sizes.
Mmmm good! I followed the recipe almost exactly. The only changes I made were: I only used 1/2 pound of ground beef and I didn't have enough spaghetti noodles so I used a handful of pasta shells. Perhaps the only change I would suggest making is adding a tad more sauce, but that's only because I like a lot of sauce. I served with hot crusty garlic bread. Wonderful and quite tasty! Thank you for sharing!
Awesome recipe! I made this one weekend night in for my very picky boyfriend and myself and we both loved it! In my past experiences with baked spaghetti, it has been dry and hard, but this one was great. Since it's only my boyfriend and myself, I used one and a half 10 oz jars of spaghetti sauce, 3/4 lb of noodles and added some onion in the meat for extra flavor. I also added motz cheese along with parmesan cheese and cheddar on top...turned out great and the very picky boyfriend said that I won't have to worry about leftovers!
so yummy and easy! i browned the beef with 2 cloves of garlic (pressed), a 1/4 chopped onion, salt, pepper and a splash of worchestire sauce. also used whole wheat spaghetti. i layered sauce/meat/noodle mixture, shredded cheddar, mixture and then italian blend cheese. delish!
I used Hunt's green pepper and mushroom spaghetti sauce, one can of mushroom stems and pieces, 1 package of blended cheeses and 1 package of mozzarella. I added the mushrooms and blend cheese to the spaghetti. Topped off with the mozzarella.
I made this with my favorite sauce recipe with ground beef and sausage baked in a 9x13 baker. it fast and simple. my hubby luved it
Super easy and super good! I used a lot of different reviewers' suggestions when I made this dish...I cut back a little on the spaghetti, added extra cheese, and threw in some sauteed mushrooms and onions, fresh garlic, chopped bell pepper and dried parsley.
Good starter recipe. I used 3/4 lb ground venison, 1/3 lb italian sausage, chopped onion, 2 large jars mushroom/parmesean spaghetti sauce, 1 lb thin spag. noodles, cup of sliced baby carrots, 1 cup italian cheese blend, 1/2 cup parmesean cheese -- it was good. Needed more things in it, maybe mushrooms, zucchini, and chopped tomatoes. It was plain and kinda dry (I like drier spaghetti though). Husband liked it better than regular spaghetti. Will make again with adjustments.
Really enjoyed this dish but next time I will cut down on the spaghetti. 1 LB was just a little too much. I did add salt, pepper, garlic powder, and ranch dressing powder. Next time I will also add diced tomatoes and bell pepper.
This was perfect. Reminded me almost of lasagna and It made so so so much! It was delicious.
I made this recipe with left over meat I had from taco night. The meat was seasoned with tacobells mix. Only thing I added was some red pepper chili flakes... this was sooo good.
Not as good as I expected. My husband liked it but my kids didn't. I followed the receipe exactly. Maybe with some extra spices or something it will be better.
This was a very good basic recipe. I did make a lot of changes though. I used a 26 oz jar of plain spaghetti sauce that I added oregano, basil, seasoning salt, pepper and sugar to. I also added onions and garlic to the meat while it cooked. My husband and the kids loved it!
Very quick and easy, although a bit dry. Would make again but with more sauce.
I understand that this is a BASIC recipe and is meant to give you a quick meal, but with a few minor changes, this can be an AWESOME recipe that can still give you a quick meal. This is how I alter the Ingredients’ list: 1) 2 TBS olive oil 2) 1 onion, diced 3) 4 cloves garlic, chopped, 4)1lb of meat (I use turkey for health reasons) 5) 1 teaspoon garlic powder 6) 1 teaspoon oregano 7) 1 teaspoon onion powder 8) 26oz of pasta sauce 9) 3 cups of cheese (I use extra sharp cheddar, mozz, sometimes colby/monteray jack. Do NOT use other kinds). This is how I alter the Directions: a)I sauté onion/garlic with olive oil b) add seasoning to meat while it is cooking c) let pasta cool for 5-10min before I mix in 1.5 C cheese (the remaining cheese goes on top) I made this numerous times and my husband absolutely LOVES it even though he's healthy-conscious. I was disappointed because I made it tonight and added more than my usual 26oz of sauce because I read the suggestion in reviews. I advise you NOT to do that. It did not maintain the usual mold and it altered the taste.
This a great recipie!. My grandmother made this, but using elbow macaroni and she added drained, canned corn. It's a family friendly good meal either way!
This was easy, but I thought it was very dry and bland. I think I would add more sauce next time.
Great base for a recipe! Our favorite combo so far has been: 1 lb ground beer, 8 oz sliced mushrooms, 4 lbs spaghetti sauce (we like Prego traditional), 1 lb angel hair pasta, 2 cups cheddar cheese, and 2 cups mozarella cheese (plus a bit of garlic and salt). Brown beef mushrooms. Season with garlic and salt. Drain. Add sauce and simmer. Break angel hair pasta into thirds or quarters. Boil for just over 3 minutes. Drain and add to sauce. Mix well. Do layers of noodles and sauce then layers of cheese. Normally we can get three layers of each. It will barely fit in a 9x13 pan.
tastes good. so cant really complain. doesn't seem any better than spaghetti you just boil in water thou. an extra half hour seems like alot to me when your family is chompin at the bit for dinner. maybe if i had more time. lol.
everyone loves this recipe my husbands friends come over for it all the time
The sauce you use will make or break this dish. I used delicious home made sauce, and it came out great. I was a little leery of the cheddar cheese (I actually planned on using mozzarella, but didn't have any), but it was good! I added chopped onion, mined garlic, salt, and pepper to the beef while it was browning. I also sprinkled a little Romano cheese on top before baking.
My family and I loved this! I did modify it though. A previous reviewer was right. It does need more sauce, so I doubled the amount it called for. I also added mushrooms, chopped green peppers and garlic powder. Mine was perfectly baked after about 15 minutes so that was a plus. Excellent recipe!
Simple and tasty, i was craving noodles and sauce and this fit the bill. Will add more cheese, and sauce next time it can be a bit dry.
I had to make up something real quick for a sick friend, this was the easiest baked spaghetti recipe out there!
This was a HUGE hit! I added portobello mushrooms. Thanks!
this is a great recipe and a nice change from the basic spaghetti. I have made this a few times now and I recommend doubling the sauce. as far as I am concerned, too much sauce is better than not enough. I also suggest cooking the ground beef with some onion and garlic to give this dish some more flavor.
Excellent recipe.
This is a relatively healthy, quick meal. I have 2 kids, ages 2 and 4. They love it. I run fresh veggies through the food processor and add them to the sauce and they never know!
Nice & tasty. Quick, too, but lacks seasoning. Add your own favorites (I used onion, Italian seasoning, garlic, & red pepper flakes). Nothing special, but a good solid starter recipe.
YUMMY, YUMMY... I love spaghetti this way!!
My man LOVES baked spaghetti. His favorite is from a small local restaurant so I was trying to mimic their version. This recipe is very comparable to theirs. Very flavorful and cheesy. He loved it :)
I love making this. I do add more cheese. My family likes cheese with their spaghetti! When I make this, I usually make enough that there are 1 or 2 pans to put in the freezer for days when I don't feel like cooking or am too busy. It freezes well. I just put it in aluminum pans and wrap well with foil. It will have to cook quite a bit longer since it is frozen but worth the wait. I put the frozen 9X13 pan in the oven covered with foil for about 90 minutes on 350 and then uncover and bake an additional 30 to 40 minutes. YUM
This was sure easy to make and something almost everyone can enjoy. I included some ground Italian Sausage to the ground beef for added flavor. About 15 years ago I first tasted baked spaghetti and have been wondering how to replicate it ever since. Thank you!
A very basic recipe. You definitely have to add a few more spices and herbs to this recipe, along with mushrooms, garlic and anything else you might like!
This turned out great for a family supper. I took the hint from other reviews about it being a little dry, so I added a can of cream of chicken soup. My family loved it! I also used 1 pound of ground beef. We like this better than regular spaghetti.
This was a good basic recipe, I added onions, mushrooms,garlic powder, crushed red pepper and salt to the burger as it was browning. I mixed mozzerella cheese & Mexican 4-cheese blend & shredded parmesan to the top. Next time I may add a little extra sauce to make it less dry. But we enjoyed it very much.
Actually very good and very easy. A bit different from fixing regular spaghetti. I used mozzerella instead of cheddar. Would definitely make again. Thanks
This recipe is as it states "basic" baked spaghetti. It's quick, easy, very mildly flavored as written and a kid pleaser with the cheese. I prepared the recipe as stated only I layered half the spaghetti mixture then half the cheese and repeated the layers. My picky 7 year old loved it. I'll make again, only next time all add some onions, garlic, and red pepper to the mix to spice things up a bit. Overall a quick, go to recipe for a family pleasing mid-week dinner.
Husband really liked this one (even requested leftovers!). I used 1 lb. ground pork(sage). Browned with minced garlic, onions and sliced mushrooms from a can. I also used extra spag. sauce. Topped with a mixture of mild cheddar and parm. Thank you for this easy recipe :)
This was pretty danged good! I took some of the suggestions of other reviewers and made a few changes to the sauce. I added some balsamic vinegar, some masala wine and a few spices of my own. I also put some small cubes of butter to the top before I topped it with cheese. It was very tasty and made a lot more than I expected. :o)
Very Yummy! I just sprinkle it with mozzarella and parmesan before sticking it in the oven. I also added onion and garlic powder to the meat. I added italian seasoning to the pasta, just a little bit of Mrs. Dash. Next time i would add 2 jars of sauce and a pound and a half of meat, just for personal preference!
This is a great "basic" recipe! But if you have more time, make some changes and experiment! I do half spaghetti sauce and half alfredo sauce out of a jar. I also like to add shredded Italian cheeses! You can do so many things with this! Have fun!
This was very easy to make and came out well. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef, wheat noodles instead of regular and used mozzerella instead of cheddar. I also used one and a half jars of sauce based on other reviews. We have plenty of left overs. I would make this again.
Simple and delicious, nothing too extravagant or guest-worthy, but great for a quick weeknight meal.
This was good. My children really enjoyed this meal. I followed the recipe exactly, but next time I will follow some of the reviewers suggestions.
This was a nice, simple recipe. I thought it was good, my husband thought it was alright but I only gave it 4 stars because, surprisingly my kids didn't really like it. I thought it'd be an easy surefire hit with them with the cheddar cheese on top but they didn't like it. Perhaps their tastes are more refined than mine. All in all, easy and tasty.
This is a great recipe for me since the ingredients are minimal and my husband loves it. Next time I make it I think I'm going to take the spaghetti off early because its a little bit mushy for my taste. I also think the recipe could be jazzed up a bit with spices, but I'll have to experiment.
I'm disappointed my spaghetti-lovin hubby turned his nose up at this. I used a typical jar of Classico (bigger than 16 ounces) and found this dish to be very bland. Parmesan helped some. Maybe I needed more sauce? Oddly, I'm not sure why ladling our typical Classico sauce on noodles is better than mixing and baking, but it is.
This tasted great and was so easy to make. I followed some other reviews and sauteed fresh garlic and onion with the meat. I also mixed mozzarella cheese in with the chedder and layered it as if making lasanga. My son loved it, I'll definetly make this again!
I took the advice of some of the other reviewers: a little over 1 lb of ground beef browned with chopped onion and a teaspoon of chopped garlic, black pepper, used only 2/3 lb of thin spaghetti noodles, and used a 24 oz jar of sauce. I spooned 1/2 of the spaghetti mixture into a 9" x 13" baking dish, topped with 1 cup of shredded four-cheese mix, added the remaining spaghetti mixture and topped with another cup of cheese mix. I baked, covered with foil, for 25 minutes. Then removed the foil to lightly brown the cheese on top. Covering with foil kept the noodles on the top outside of the dish from drying out. Served with garlic Texas toast; it was a very tasty and easy meal. I will add a little more sauce next time and increase the cheese to at least 3 cups.
I like a saucey spaghetti, and this was a little dry for me. I will definitely add more sauce next time. Excellent recipe (:
this recipe was delicious!! If you can cook pasta, you can make this meal. I substituted the ground beef for pre-cooked chicken meatballs (courtesy of Costo), and i only had mozzarella cheese on hand, so i used that instead of cheddar cheese. I also used the larger jar of spaghetti sauce (24 oz) since my family likes their spaghetti saucy. Quick and easy dinner to make on a school night. My 13 months old ate the spaghetti till his tummy poofed out. :o)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections