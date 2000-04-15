Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Tomato

Whole family loved it! I also added some more seasoning & a few extras like other people... italian seasoning, garlic powder + about 1/2-1 clove of minced garlic, about half of a block of cream cheese (leftover!), and believe it or not - 1 small jar of pureed carrot baby food! No one even noticed.. seriously! And it was still very good. I have made this several times, and this was the first time adding the small jar of carrots, and it was barely-if at all-noticeable! (makes me think of those cookbooks where the chefs are hiding healthy things in their kid's food!) Also, I have played around with different cheeses, but my favorite so far has been with extra-sharp white cheddar & Cabot Seriously Sharp cheddar... we are a family of sharp cheddar lovers! Good luck with your own version of this :)