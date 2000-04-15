Baked Macaroni and Cheese with Tomato
This is a quick and easy dinner or lunch recipe that has been in my family for years. Tomato soup adds a twist of flavor.
This was AWESOME! Definitely a keeper :) The only thing is the next time I make this, I will 1/2 the recipe. It makes ALOT! But oh so good!Read More
I made this adding 1 TBSP Italian seasoning, 1 tsp. onion powder and a scoop of fresh garlic per one of the reviews. It would have been so bland without it. I also only cooked it 30 mins. it was okay. I'll keep looking for that one great comfort food type recipe I hope is out there. Until then I guess I'll stick with mine.Read More
This was AWESOME! Definitely a keeper :) The only thing is the next time I make this, I will 1/2 the recipe. It makes ALOT! But oh so good!
I added a can of well drained diced tomatoes... Helped to make it a bit more juicy :)
With a little tweaking this recipe is fantastic. I added some minced garlic & freshly ground Italian seasoning. I omitted the milk, reduced the cheddar cheese to 1 cup and added an 8 oz. package of softened cream cheese. It added such a creamy taste and texture to the sauce. I changed so many things because I was working with what I had in my cupboard, but it turned out great.
really like this recipe! I added a tbsp of basil garlic seasoning and I think next time I would add a little more tomato soup. 3/4 of the family can. It is very tasty and easy. My family ate it up. This would be good with a spinach salad and baked garlic/lemon chicken
As per the previous reviewer I added garlic and Italian dressing. I also added about 5 slices of American cheese and some Parmesan on top, under the bread crumbs. Both my husband and I loved this recipe and are making it again tonight (first time was a few months ago). I see people say that it is bland and I could see how that would be the case without the little extras. It really is delicious!
My family really liked this. A little rubbery on the top after cooking for 40 minutes. I recommend checking the dish after 30 minutes.
We all (toddlers and parents) really loved this. It was more like a "baked ziti" with less cheese. We like it creamy on the bottom and a tad crispy on top, so this is a keeper. Based on reviews we made our additions... ADDED 2 CLOVES CRUSHED GARLIC, 1 TBSP ITALIAN SEASONING, 1 tsp ONION POWDER. We used 2-3 slices of (GF) bread grated with the large holes of the cheese grater for the topping. Perfect. We love the dairy free, gluten free version: brown rice macaroni, rice milk, cheddar-like goat cheese, can tomato sauce, and for the butter: coconut oil.
my kids really enjoyed this. i added a little dehydrated garlic (1.5 tsp) & didn't add any butter or breadcrumbs because i just didnt feel like it! only baked for about 1.2 hour. My kids & I devoured it! -- will definately make this again for lunch.
I made this recipe for the first time being very successful. If i make it again I would use less milk and more bread crumbs giving it a crunchier texture. I will definitely try this recipe again.
This recipe was very easy to prepare, but tasted very bland. I even added basil and savory, but it didn't work. It needs "something" to give it zing.
Great base recipe idea. Being too lazy to bike to the store, I used what I had to build on this: fire roasted diced tomatoes, remainder of my cream cheese, bite sized onion and green pepper, canned mushrooms, minced garlic, italian seasoning, flaked red pepper, Panko bread crumbs and the kicker--zitti rather than mac. It was simple and absolutely delicious. Will be making again.
my grandma made this for me growing up...we use velvetta (big square loaf). i cut off from the loaf and microwave just to soften it. one of my fav recipes ever
I needed a win and this recipe was it last night. Great mild comfort food. Fine recipe as-is, strong platform for more adventurous tastes. I left out the butter in the mixture and added a 14oz. can of diced tomatoes. Next time I will try with Brie or Gruyere. The time after that I will use onions and garlic.
Whole family loved it
There is really nothing to this recipe except cheese, no sauce of any kid, and kind of boring. Wouldn't make it again
Very dry and bland even though I added the spices that others suggested.
Whole family loved it! I also added some more seasoning & a few extras like other people... italian seasoning, garlic powder + about 1/2-1 clove of minced garlic, about half of a block of cream cheese (leftover!), and believe it or not - 1 small jar of pureed carrot baby food! No one even noticed.. seriously! And it was still very good. I have made this several times, and this was the first time adding the small jar of carrots, and it was barely-if at all-noticeable! (makes me think of those cookbooks where the chefs are hiding healthy things in their kid's food!) Also, I have played around with different cheeses, but my favorite so far has been with extra-sharp white cheddar & Cabot Seriously Sharp cheddar... we are a family of sharp cheddar lovers! Good luck with your own version of this :)
We fondly refer to this recipe as "Mac-a-mato" in our house. I was mainly working from boxed & canned goods so I whipped up two boxes of macaroni & cheese as directed & then mixed that with the tomato soup & milk, omitting the cheddar cheese the recipe calls for. & because I was feeling too lazy to make homemade bread crumbs, I mixed up a box of Jiffy cornbread & dumped that all over the top. It turned out delicious & made so much that it fed us meals for days. We'll definitely make this again!
Very good and easy recipe. I added some thinly sliced tomatoes on the top at the end of baking time and broiled a little bit to finish it off. Very pretty and very good! Try it, you won't be disappointed.
I love the combo of cheese, macaroni, and tomato soup. My husband liked it ok, but he is not a fan of tomato soup so if you don't like tomato soup, I suggest you not making this one - the flavor is defiantly there. But for those of us who do, this is a five star! Thanks for the recipe.
Very delicious! The only mildly off-putting aspect of the recipe is the color of the macaroni -- my husband called it Cheetoe-Mac. I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and added 8 oz of softened cream cheese and loved the result. This is definitely on my "make-again" list.
I made this recipe last night and my son and I loved it. I took some advice from the other postings and customized it a bit. I used half the macaroni and milk suggested. I added a can of diced tomatoes (with juice), garlic powder, italian seasonings and salt-free seasoning. I didn't put butter in the casserole but I can see where it would have tasted good. Everythings better with butter, right ; ) I did put it over the top of the breadcrumbs. I will definately make this again.
FANTASTIC AND BEYOND EASY! I cook for 12-16 every Sunday. Double this recipe and change quantities of ingredients as follows: 2 lbs pasta, 2 cans chunk tomatoes w/sauce, 6 cups milk, 6-7 cups shredded sharp cheddar, 2 sticks butter (1 for topping), 6-9 cloves garlic if desired, 1 tsp salt. Add topping last 30 minutes - 1 cup dry bread crumbs, 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, and other stick of butter/melted. Bake 1-1/2 hours in huge oiled pan. (You might like to save half the cheddar for sprinkling on top of bread crumbs). 5 Stars +
The 1st time I made this, it was a little bland but I still liked it. The second time I didnt have enough cheddar so I put a little mozzerella; I only had 1/2 a can of tomato soup so I added totato sauce with it; Didnt have breadcrumbs so I threw some crackers in the food processor. Threw in some italian season, oregano and seasoned salt. This time it wasnt bland at all. Think I'll make it this way from now on but I'll use less butter next time.
Loved the recipe as it was fast and easy to make. But even more tasty with a dash of woucestersauce, garlic and paprika! A favourite with the whole family ( and as we are Macc cheese fans I tried a fair few recipes)
Great mac and cheese! My husband wants me to make it for him only, so he has plenty leftovers to take to work. I used ritz crackers instead of breadcrumbs, because I was out and it was fine. Easy, Easy, Easy and GOOD!
Great tasty dish...I added a can of drained diced tomatoes that I read from another review...will make again!
This was pretty good, but a little bland. I didn't have condensed tomato soup but had a carton of roasted tomato soup from Trader Joe's. I added a good amount and it gave the dish a nice flavor. I also added peas. It turned out really nice; next time I'll probably add some additional seasonings but I'd definitely make it again. Thanks!
this was very good. gorge foreman for life son
Don't try to make this recipe low fat, or it won't be moist enough. I made the mistake of trying to use "non-fat" cheddar cheese, and it was so dry, the edges were crunchy! If I were to try this again and try to cut the fat, I'd use 1/2 non-fat cheese and 1/2 reg. cheese. Also another suggestion would be to use evaporated non-fat milk or just reg. evaporated milk- helps to make it creamier.
I added cream cheese for extra oomph
Loved this recipe! Everyone in my family enjoyed it! Adding the tomato soup was perfect and the taste is not overpowering at all!
This was good. I wasn't overly impressed with it, but did enjoy eating it. I felt that it lacked in the flavor department. My boyfriend and friend really liked it though. I did add about a half a pound of hamburger to it, which I cooked with a clove of garlic and about a fourth a cup of onion. I also threw in some random left over pieces of sandwich sliced cheese that I had in the fridge, a little Swiss and medium cheddar. As well as adding in the Italian seasoning that everyone suggested, I probably should have added a little more for flavor. I will probably make this again and try adding more garlic to the actual macaroni mix for an extra flavor kick.
This recipe wasn't bad, but it was a little on the bland side. It has potential, however, and next time I make it I am going to add some seasonings to give it a little more zip--maybe cayenne pepper or paprika, or Worcestershire sauce or dry mustard. It wasn't quite cheesy enough for my taste either, so I'll probably add an extra cup of cheese. I couldn't really tell that there was tomato soup in it. For the crumb topping I melted the 2 Tbsps. of butter, and then mixed it with prepared dry bread crumbs packaged in a canister that you can find in your grocer's baking goods aisle.
This is a very basic meal that will work when you are hungry and don't want to go to the store. It is pretty bland as others have said. I omitted most of the milk and added an entire can of diced tomatoes. Some Italian herbs might help, and a little sauteed bacon and onions would probably elevate it to the next level.
Really good! I added some diced tomato, some garlic as well as some sauteed beef! Yum!
You really can add just about any vegetable to this recipe and our choice is broccoli. Don't even need to precook it because the baking leaves it plenty soft. Added garlic powder and basil and I downed the butter and didn't miss it.
very quick and easy meal. enjoyed it very much
I found it bland. So did my kids and they usually aren't very adventurous with food so they usually are okay with bland food. Easy to make though. I won't be making it again.
Great recipe for winter nights! Wonderful comfort food! The prep time was less than listed - always a plus! Thank you, Dusti! :)
Family loved it. I thought it was a little drier than I'd like, also a little oily from the butter. I do like the tomato soup in it though - it adds a little mystery ingredient to it. Don't get me wrong, it's good! Just not the best I've ever had. I doubled the recipe b/c my family LOVES mac and cheese. I will make it again though b/c it was SO simple. I'll add some velveta next time to make it a little more creamier though.
This is a fairly easy, fairly healthy mac & cheese recipe. My changes: I used Barilla Plus mac elbows and added ground Flaxseed to the breadcrumb mixture, as well as less butter than called for. I also added 1/2 can of diced tomatoes. Overall, it was tasty and I would make it again... although my picky eaters ate less (due to the tomato) than they would of boxed mac & cheese :)
This is terrific! I used season bread crumbs for extra flavor and my husband I both LOVED it!
This has been a favorite recipe of mine for years, my mom made it for us as kids! I just wanted to add a couple of other options to try: I always use SHARP cheddar, gives it a little more flavor. and I pour the can of tomato soup into a bowl and then fill the can with milk, and mix the soup, milk and cheese before adding it to the noodles. I use Ziti noodles also - it's a wonderful recipe!
Although the pasta was pretty good initially, it is VERY dry when reheated. Adding some italian seasoning to the pasta, and flavored breadcrumbs mixed with parmesan cheese gave some good flavor to the pasta. Maybe next time I'll add some more sauce...
I loved this recipe. I cut the butter down by half and added the italian seasoning to it. It was great. My husband raved about it. It is going to be a regular on our menu. Thanks!
This is a great recipe! I made it for family and friends and they all raved over it and they all wanted the recipe. Quick, easy, and delicious. I'll make this one again. lrw1
Good recipe. I added a few things though. I add some paprika and minced garlic.
I've been looking for a recipe like this. My mother-in-law always makes a tomato macaroni casserole and my husband always asked me to make that for him. This is better with the cheese and onions and I enjoy it now too.
My husband loved it. He had three servings. I think I used too much pasta because it was hard to determine what a pound is. Next time, I'm going to mix in salt, pepper and some other seasonings. Thanks for the great recipe.
It was a little bit bland so I cooked onion and green peppers, added a bit of diced tomatoes and tomato juice, garlic, added cheese on top plus 6 slices of almost cooked bacon.
I thought this was quick and pretty good, but the rest of my family was not as impressed. They ate it (except for younger daughter who didn't like it at all) but I'm not sure they want to see it again any time soon.
It was pretty good. Tasty.
I followed the reviews and made some additional revisions. I used vegetable soup instead of tomato. I also added some pepper jack cheese. It gave it some heat and the veggies from the soup added some great flavor too
Quick, simple, and tasty! I added 2 garlic cloves (pressed), 2 tablespoons of dehydrated onion flakes, and 1 tsp of black pepper. topped with Italian seasoned bread crumbs. I think that if I used half the macaroni it called for, it would of been creamier. Just seems like there wasnt enough liquid ingredients for the macaroni. It made ALOT! Otherwise, we enjoyed the flavor!
This macaroni and cheese is the only one my kids beg for! I add one can of diced tomatoes, and always use sharp cheddar. To make it a meal in itself, I add one diced cooked ham steak before baking.
I loved this! The only thing I would change is to use a little less butter.
Very good and easy recipe!!! We used bow-tie pasta, it was more atractive then macaroni.We also used half the butter and wholewheat crumbs.
This is one dish that everyone in my family will eat!
It was a easy recipe and will be able to add things into it. My only thing different I will do is to put it in a smaller pan and cut the time down a bit...it became a little dry.
We added a little ground beef to the mix and it was really delicious. The tomato soup adds a nice kick to it.
I think my expectations were too high after reading the other reviews. I found this dish too tangy from the tomato soup. I won't be making this again.
Definitely not your traditional mac and cheese. I can see this as a great recipe for a family with children that want a cheap/fast meal. I thought it was edible but not something I'll make again. I used a mixture of several cheeses that I had little bits of including mild cheddar, colby jack and blue. I also added a pinch of red pepper flakes which I felt needed to be included to keep it from being bland. Instead of the bread crumbs and butter I used some crushed Cheezits. Overall it was a decent comfort food but not something I care to repeat. Thanks.
Nothing to rave about. My 3 year old didn't like it and I thought it was OK.
I used rotelle and only half the butter - yum! Makes even better leftovers!
A good basic recipe, but it seems to be missing something. I'm experimenting with different spices with this recipe.
This was surprisingly good! I did add a can of corn, and next time mushrooms. Husband even liked it, and he is a huge meat eater.
Really good! Quick and easy and everyone liked it. I used crushed Ritz crackers on top instead of the bread crumbs. Next time I will try using sharp cheedar cheese for a little more kick.
I used ritz crackers instead of breadcrumbs. My family loved it!
It's edible. However, it was incredibly bland (despite using basil and oregano tomato soup concentrate), and there was a puddle of butter in the bowl after eating. I won't try this recipe again, not even with one of the MANY suggested modifications.
absolutely great! i love it
Delicious!
Fairly easy to make, but as others have written, it is very bland and doesn't have a great "cheesy" flavor.
I used 'real' bread crumbs and soak them soak in melted butter prior to placing on the top.
