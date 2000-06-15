Lazy Peach Cobbler
This lazy peach cobbler is very easy to make. Designed for the laid-back person looking for a recipe that tastes like it took a lot of work. Great for other fruits too. Enjoy the easy life!
Not the best but I can tell you how to make it the best. Reduce flour to 1 cup and add 1 cup of milk. thats it.
This was really easy, I have a similar recipe, that is why I chose to try this one. However, I didn't enjoy this, it was tasteless and too thick, not enough juice. I'll stick to mine.
This recipe was thick,gummy and downright disgusting. It had not an ounce of flavor and I would advice anyone not to try it.
No flavor. Batter did not "easily spread" in pan...thick and chewy.
This is a quick and easy cobbler that gets great reviews from family and friends regardless of the fruit used.I don't understand the bad reviews from most while a very similar recipe in this category got such good reviews,maybe the canned fruit? Just substitue 5 or 6 sliced fresh peaches brought just to a boil with 1 cup of sugar and a asqueeze of fresh lemon juice.
Not good at all. No flavor, very thick and rubbery. Would not recommend it.
This is actually a good recipe. Expect more of a cake like topping. I actually prefer it over the tradtional type. I have been using this quick recipe for some time and even like it with caned peaches.
Made this recipe..I think that if U cut the margarine amount to 1/2 cup it turns out good.. I just drained the margarine after pulling it out of oven...and added cinnamon b4 baking.. then topped it with misture of cinnamon and sugar after I pulled it from the oven... ummmm ummmmmm was good... so just modify it and enjoy
This was thick, chewy and it didnt have much flavor.
Not a great recipe. Tastless, and yes, easy, but tasteless! Needed salt, I used cinnamon on top, which helped. Still needed something! Sorry! I won't try it again!
Very chewy and hardly even had a taste to it. Wish I had read the reviews before making this.
I made this, but i bought a pre-made crust, folded it over, and drizzled almonds over it, with a little sugar over the almonds. DELICIOUS!
I thought this recipe would actually work, but i ended up baking it for 10 minutes longer than stated, and when it was done, the batter had turned into a thick cake, the peaches did not spread all over the pan, and WORST of ALL!, there was a soup like substance of margarine at the bottom, that i mistakenly took for syrup. Every bit of the cake was soaked with salty margarine. Do not try this.
This is what I grew up eating! I loved it then & I love it now! :o)
I would not reccomend this recipe to anyone. It is too cakey and hard... the sugar shold have been diluted with milk to spread easier adn evenly; instead it burnt just being all over...
This was ok. It was my first cobbler from scratch. I had to had more sugar to give it the desired sweetnes that I am use to.
I THOUGHT IT TURNED OUT GREAT. I JUST ADDED A LITTLE CINNAMON TO THE BATTER, EVERYONE LOVED IT!
have been making this version for years and absolutely love it.....
i have a simular recipe and to make it more moist this may help use only half of the drained fruit syrup and 1/2 cup of milk for the batter and after you add the fruit on top of the batter pour the rest of the fruit syrup on top mine always comes out juicy if iwant it more juicy i would add apple juice to the fruit syrup and pour it on to desired juicyness
this is a great camp cobbler, i put the dry goods in a bag , line a dutch oven with foil , dump the dry in with the butter, and a little vanilla. put coals on top of the dutch oven, and let it cook till it rises , bubbles, and turns a little brown on top . serve it on vanilla ice cream. we like caned cherry pie filling, or fresh razz-berries reduced with a little sugar. this is an easy camp/cabin cobbler.
Wow, I wish I would have read the reviews before making this. Says to let batter spread itself and peaches as well, but they don't, so I had a cake substance cooking with a butter mote bubbling around it. Never did get cooked. This recipe doesn't work.
VERY thick and tasteless as is. I added vanilla, brown sugar and cinnamon to mine and it turned out okay but very bread-ish....I wouldn't make it again but for anyone wanting to try it I'd recommend reducing the butter by at least half to avoid the pools of butter and the "salty crust" it creates on the edges.
Didn't taste very good. My daughter didn't like it either. This recipe needs more tweeking.
I did everything the directions said and after 25 minutes I check it take it out if the oven it has a light golden brown top but the center is still doughy so back in the oven for 5 minutes more. Still doughy another 6 minutes and it to rest this is what it looks like. Now to taste it. It does taste good but really need to cook it for 30 to 40 minutes. I'm in southern ms. So that might have some factor with the cooking time.
Dough is thick gummy,chewy. Waist of time and money.
Came out pretty good actually :D I used 2 15oz cans of peaches though, very equivalent to the 29oz one.. I liked the way it came out and so did my sisters.. They recommended that whip cream or ice cream would taste best with it. If you want something easy, sweet, good, and to feel up your tummy, would recommend this recipe.. ;)
Deliciously easy recipe!
My family LOVES this! I have made it for every holiday, school bake sales, and church fuctions and have always received great reviews on it. No one can believe how simple it is to make since it tastes like it took hours. You will LOVE this, and it is a family pleaser! **Hint** Instead of the can of sliced peaches I used 2 cans of peach pie filling and it was MUCH better!
I added a little extra peach juice and cooked it closer to 45 minuets. Turned out well.
this took way longer than 25 mins. I hit 50 mins and it still wasn't done. and DO overcook this!. don't drop everything in the middle, spread it out. and for butter only users make sure its unsalted... mine wasn't. I don't recommend this recipe., but if you are adventurous add some cinnamon.
Its delicious! I sprinkled liberally with plain white sugar at the end of cooking time and left it in for 10 mins while the oven cooled, so the sugar topping was a great addition. Will DEF make again , and will try it with other fruits as well. Great with cream, ice cream or custard.
The people who gave this recipe a bad review was right. the dough is really chewy and thick. Do not put two cups of flour. Put one cup of milk and one cup of flour.
