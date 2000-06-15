Lazy Peach Cobbler

This lazy peach cobbler is very easy to make. Designed for the laid-back person looking for a recipe that tastes like it took a lot of work. Great for other fruits too. Enjoy the easy life!

Recipe by Angela

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt margarine in a 9x13-inch glass baking pan in the preheated oven.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, and baking powder. Pour reserved peach juice into flour mixture and stir until smooth.

  • Remove the glass pan from the oven and pour in batter starting in the center; batter will spread over the entire pan. Add peaches by placing them in the center of the pan; allow peaches to spread on their own.

  • Bake cobbler in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until just brown on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 7.7g; sodium 120.7mg. Full Nutrition
