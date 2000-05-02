Irresistible Pecan Pie

First of all, the crust was awful, and the filling lacked something: VANILLA! I made it again using my own pie crust recipe and added 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla. I also omitted the finely chopped pecans, because it just seemed unnecessary. The result was FABULOUS! Not too sweet and lots of nuts, just right. I gave it 5 stars.
The pecan pie our family likes the best is always made with light Karo, not dark syrup. It is not as strong and brings requests for the recipe and another slice of pie. Also, I use 2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract for each pie. A bought Pillsbury refrigerated crust is just as good as homemade.......so.....why go to the trouble, if time is not on your side? Our Pecan Pie Recipe: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 1 Pillsbury refrigerated pie crust, rolled out, placed in a deep dish pie plate, and edges crimped- set aside. In a medium bowl, stir together the following: 3 lightly beaten eggs 1/2 c. Sugar 1 cup light Karo syrup 1/4 teas. salt 1/2 stick melted butter (Use real butter!) 2 teas. Pure vanilla extract 1 1/2- 2 cups large pecan pieces Pour this mixture into unbaked crust and bake at 350 degrees for 45 min.- 1 hr. (Middle should not jiggle.) It is also a good idea to cover the edges of the pie crust with foil after about 30 min. So they do not get too brown. You can serve this pie hot or cold.
This is a wonderful recipe!! I've never made a pecan pie before, and it was wonderfully easy. After one test trial, I decided to follow a few of the reviewers hints - I added a tablespoon of flour, two teaspoons of vanilla extract, and a sprinkling of cinnamin to the filling for a wonderful flavor, and to stop the pie from getting too gooey. It will be a wonderful addition to our Thanksgiving table!!
For brown sugar lovers, the original recipe is great, but I tried it with white sugar, doubled the recipe,added three extra tbsp melted butter,one egg yolk, and only put pecans on the top. OH MY GOODNESS IT WAS FABULOUS! I'm so excited to have this recipe among my collection! My whole family went crazy. Oh, I also covered top with tinfoil after 30 minutes of baking so the top wouldn't scorch. I, unfortunatelly am forced to use an electric oven that has a heat coil. This coil has murdered many a meal at my house. So, for any of you who have the same kind of evil electric oven, tinfoil can save you too :)
Wonderful pie! I had to make 2 pecan pies so after reading the many reviews, I decided to try one pie according to the recipe and one with the flour, vanilla and cinnamon additions. Both pies tasted very good. I did prefer the pie with flour added because I personally don't like a pecan pie to drip with syrup as the one without flour did. The vanilla was a great touch. I didn't find the cinnamon to be necessary though. I sure did like all the extra pecans this recipe calls for!
Don't forget to put your pan on the lower level of your oven or the pecans will burn, or cover the pie halfway through baking. It was very good and the pecans were enough on top to make a nice circular design. I tried without the crushed pecans and it was too liquid, while with all the pecans it was perfect. I did add 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and 1 T flour. Thanks!
This is such a perfect pecan pie recipe! I have found the recipe to stick with. I'll just tweak it a bit with chocolate chips or dried fruit if I ever feel like a slightly different taste. I made it because I liked how the other reviewers pointed out how nutty it came out. I don't like too much pale colored, sloppy "goo". I used dark corn syrup because I like the filling a little richer. Instead of placing the plain pecan halves on top, I mixed them in a sauce pan with honey, butter and brown sugar. I put the honey crunch mixture on top during the last 15 minutes of cooking. I highly recommend doing that. Everyone died for it--so amazing! Thanks Ingrid!
This was so delicious. The crust is a sturdy, flavorful one that melds perfectly w/the filling - just as pecan pie should. I've never had a pecan pie that was so nutty! Wonderful! Its all about the pecans. My family used to make one w/bourbon, so I added a splash of bourbon to the filling along w/ a pinch of FRESHLY grated nutmeg. This just heightened the flavors and gave some complexity. I also used my food processor to make the dough and it still came out PERFECTLY. Thanks so much for sharing such a great recipe!
This is the best pecan pie I have ever had, let alone made myself. Because I'm horrible at making pie crust, I used a frozen pillsbury crust and put this filling in. I can only imagine a homemade crust would make it even better!
This is exactly like the many pecan pies I've tasted from Southern home cooks! I've always loved those pecan pies. A wonderful Southern woman, who was a lifelong cook to her large family & the many field workers on her farm (which included pecan trees) would lightly toast her pecans first, & so I did that with this recipe. The only other change I'd make is to replace the quartered nuts with more chopped nuts, because the quartered pieces made it difficult to slice the pie neatly. Note to any non-Americans: This is a genuinely Southern pecan pie that you'd find all over the South. There is no substitute for the corn syrup in this pie. Make sure your pie crust is a great, flaky American-style crust ~ made with only flour, cold butter or shortening, a bit of salt, & ice-cold water - it should not have egg in the crust!
This pie is sinfully good...I got rave reviews from everyone especially my husband. I wanted to make this for Thanksgiving so I did a test run days before and everyone said the recipe was a keeper! I did take some of the suggestions from others and added 2 tsp. vanilla and 1 tsp. cinnamon. The pie is gooey, which I like, but if you dont like it gooey, it would be recommended that you add 1Tbsp. Flour. Will definitely make this pie again.
I have been searching for "THE PECAN PIE" for 30 yrs and EUREKA! This recipe, in my opinion does need vanilla added to it, just add to your own taste, for you beginners that is the only way to cook or bake. But remember, this "IS" a science, so simply stick with playing with flavors at first, then with experience you will learn to change textures etc. This pie is a keeper, it serves 12 for a reason...it is very rich. This recipe is now a family tradition! THANK YOU INGRID H. FOR SHARING!!!!!
I'm not rating the crust because I have my own recipe, but with the two tiny changes I made, the the filling is AMAZING! Everyone that has a slice, says it's the best pecan pie they have ever had. I've even had a few come back for seconds (that's saying something when you think about the massive calorie count in a recipe like this, lol). The only changes I made were adding 1 tsp of pure vanilla extract and just using 2 cups of chopped pecans. Wonderful recipe!!
LOVE this pecan pie recipe! It's about as close as my mom's that I've been unable to find. I've made this several times, and after doing it a couple times, I don't use any crushed or quartered pecans. I just use 2 cups of whole pecans, and I mix that into the syrup mixture, because all the pecans, crushed or not, rise to the top when baking anyway, so all that work and arranging is rather pointless. Also, for the people who have had problems with the pecans on top burning, it's because they have no protection - if you do like the recipe does, then save a few tablespoons of the mixture to drizzle over the top - this will prevent them from burning. (The first time I made it, I didn't do that, and they burned, too.) Or just mix them all in like I do - it's SO much easier, super quick to make, and every year around the holidays, people love it.
ABSOLUTELY PERFECT! I've been struggling for the last 8 years to get a pecan pie that had a firm middle but lightly toasted pecan top. I've tried everything from covering pie with foil, to lowering the temperature of the oven to cook the pie more slowly. This recipe calls for crushed pecans to be stirred into the filling - and I was completely shocked that my filling was PERFECT. Nice, firm, not over done, not over cooked - and you don't notice from a texture perspective that the pecans are in the filling. I'm glad to finally know the secret!
The pie filling is terrific! However, the pie crust was really hard and crunchy, not flaky. I would have liked my regular pie crust better. But I will definitely be making this pie filling again. I hate it when pecan pies are nothing more than a sprinkling of nuts on top of a gelatinous goo, but this was delicious with nuts throughout a smooth buttery brown sugary filling.
Great Pie! Although it browned a little to fast, but that is all part of having an electric oven the heating coil are horriable so next time i will just cover the pie with foil when it start to brown to fast!
Obviously, there are way too many pecans, but the amount written might just have been a mistake. Another problem was the butter. There was way too much butter. I would suggest using about two tablespoons less butter because mine was so "buttery" it drooled out of the crust and burnt the bottom of the oven. Aside from that, it had great flavor but it was the texture of pudding with a lot of pecans thrown in. I'm really sorry, I'm sure for some people this is really good but it just didn't work for me. Thanks anyway!
This has to be the best pie i ever made, and my family calls me betty crocker. My mom swore i bought it from the store. I took everyones advice i used store bought crust, i added a tbls of vanilla and a tbls of flour in my mix, and i didnt use all the pecans on the top or bottom. I loved it, i think ill go eat another piece.
This was my very first time baking a pecan pie and it was perfect. This recipe is not over-overpoweringly sweet which is why I liked it so well. I did make a mistake by including too many pecans in the pie. I placed pecans on the bottom, sides, and the top so the filling was over powered by the pecans. When I bake it again, and I will, I will follow the recipe exactly.
First of all, thank you, Ingrid for this recipe. i only made some minor changes: 1) bought a flaky crust to save time (which, by the way, complimented very well) 2)replaced dark corn syrup with maple/pancake syrup 3)added 2 tsp of vanilla extract to the filling as others suggested 4)coarsely crushed two 6oz. bags of pecans to mix in with the filling only and saved some pecan halves for the top. I didn't change the measurements of anything because it came out to be really good and it wasn't too sweet. My friends jokingly said I can sell it. This is a good recipe and it is going in the recipe box because i know i will make it again. I will submit a picture of the pie i made.
I give this 5 stars for the same reason others gave it less - it has much more nuts than most pecan pie recipes. If you like the traditional pecan pie, this might be too nutty for you. If, however, you want more nuts than "goo" then this recipe is the one you want. The texture is great and the flavor is wonderful. I will use this recipe from now on.
I just made this pie for Thanksgiving. I'm from the "South" and I've eaten a lot of pecan pie during my life...this is undoubtedly the best pecan pie I've ever had, bar none. If you're looking for a fabulous pecan pie recipe, your search is over.
This was sooooo yummy and sweet.....I did read the reviews, and only used about a cup of chopped pecans, and they were perfect!! Mine cooked for about 70 mins. and the crust was a bit overdone, but who cares?!?! It's pecan pie!!
I made this for Fathers Day and oh my goodness,I should have made two.It was my first attempt at a pecan pie and what a hit.I did use pure maple syrup in place of the dark corn syrup and added some melted caramels mixed with a little milk plus 1 tbl of flour to the base.WOW!!!No need to look for any other recipe for pecan pie.
I did try yesterday from Switzerland and exchange Corn syrup (because we don't have) with agave syrup and it was VERY VERY good.. not as beautiful that yours and maybe a bit too cook (don't know well my oven) I will do better next time
this pie was amazing!! the only thing i changed was use a frozen pie crust. i used a regular pie crust, but i suggest using deep dish crust since the filling overflowed. a delicious pie and a definite keeper!!
After a trial run to rave reviews, this pie made its proper début at our family Christmas dinner and was one of the smash hits of the evening (it made up for the disappointment of the crackers, which contained jokes that weren't funny and plastic Dragonball Z figurines - faugh! ugly things!). I found it was nicest with a dollop of whipped cream to balance the stickiness of the filling, and I think if I don't make this the next time cousin David visits he may cry. Finding corn syrup for the filling was extremely difficult, as this is not a common ingredient in New Zealand cookery. After consulting with the owner of a specialist cake shop I found I could substitute liquid glucose with excellent results.
All I have to say is this recipe is perfect! I had to use regular corn syrup instead of light because I couldn't find any light syrup at the Grocery stores here! I think it made it even better! I will definitely do this one again!
This pie is a WOW! Easy to make, yummy crust, delicious filling... all that AND it's a pretty pie! I arranged the halves around the top in concentric circles. Everyone was impressed with the way the pie looked, then they tasted it and all agree that it is a fabulous tasting pie.
I have to say I cheated on this recipe and used a store bought crust- but it still came out great! Not a crumb was left over in the pie plate at the end of my Thanksgiving dinner. A great way to finish off a holiday or everyday meal!
Yum.. This pecan pie is amazingly good! I made it with my boyfriend and it was a lot of fun for both of us :) I have never in my life made a pie and this is the best pecan pie I have ever tasted! This recipe is easy to follow and delicious! Thank you so much for the recipe.
Made this for Thanksgiving with my boyfriend's family and it was divine! Per other reviewers I added a tablespoon of flour to the corn syrup mixture and omitted the bottom layer of pecans, just to try things out. It was great! Will be making again and again.
I am a lover of traditional pecan pie that has a gooey middle and a golden pecan top. This recipe calls for pecans in the next to the bottem crust, middle as well as the top making it a mouthful of pecans and a bit overwhelming.
was my 1st time making a pecan pie and everyone in my family loved it! (my uncle said it was the best peacn pie he ever had and he loves pecan pie so that tells u something). i'll b making it for christmas 4 sure!
I used the recipe for the filling and instead used a ready-made pie crust. When filling my crust I did not first place quartered pecans at the bottom; I simply added them to the syrup mixture. I did, however, keep the best-looking pecan halves for the top and arranged them in a nice spiral-type pattern. I was going to add vanilla as others suggested but forgot; it's okay, because the pie didn't really need it. This was a wonderful and sweet pecan pie. Thanks for taking my memories home!
Im not familiar with pecan pies. I tried the honey crunch pecan pie before, liked the flavour, but not the texture and it was too sweet for me. But this one is very good. Had a piece when it was still warm, kinda heavy but would have been good with icecream. It's like a caramel pecan pie when its cold. Very, very good.
I made this pie last weekend to do a trial run before turkey day...I loved all the nuts but I didn't think it had enough 'goo'. I think I might have used my deep dish pan instead of a regular pie pan. When I poured the filling in the pan, it only came up 3/4 of the way. I only gave it 4 stars because I like more goo. Will try again in my regular pie dish.
Add at least a 1/4-1/2 teaspoon of salt and it won't be so sweet. Salt brings out the caramel flavor. I always taste the filling-bad, I know, since it has raw eggs, but I use fresh eggs and have never had a problem. Also bake on a preheated cookie sheet and the crust will be crispier.
Easy to make and delicious as written. I've made two in the past two weeks. Definitely cover with foil halfway through baking. This first time, I forgot, and it looked like I burnt the pecans (though they still tasted fine). The pecan arrangement on top is absolutely stunning and has NOT caused any problems with ease of cutting.
Well, I didn't think this pie was that "irrestible". While mine DID set up unlike other posters, I agreed with some that there were too many pecans in it. Not only was it a lot of extra work compared to other pies I've made (grinding the nuts, cutting the nuts), I thought all those nuts kind of overpowered this pie. I also added vanilla to the mixture, but it still left something to be desired. This pie wasn't for me, but others have loved it, so it is only my personal opinion. I probably would not make this again, but thanks anyway!
The name says it all. :) How cool to not need the syrup? There's extra junk in that stuff you don't need anyway. I made this for Thanksgiving and I had served my dear friend, a retired 40-year vetran chef who couldn't stop raving about it. It was completely gone by the next day and my husband wanted to know where it had gone. !!!! Ten thumbs up!!!! (Oh, by the way, I doubled the amount of pecans because who can have too many????)
After 25+ years of making pecan pies, this is the one my husband and daughter say has been the best! I didn't modify the recipe at all and thought it was perfect. This will be the recipe I use from now on.
I made this for Thanksgiving this year, because my boyfriend had requested "pecan pie." I had never made pecan pie, so I needed a new recipe and found this one based on the reviews. Allrecipes.com and its members didn't let me down!! My boyfriend RAVED about this pie and ate the whole thing in 2 days! I thought it was great, too (he let me have a small piece). This wasn't overly sweet, like some pecan pies tend to be, and had a great texture. This is a definited "keeper."
Awesome base recipe! I added 2 tsp. vanilla, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 Tbsp. flour and substituted cane syrup for the corn syrup. It came out wonderful! I guess the pecan pies they used to make in the good old days didn't have all the flavorings we have grown so accustomed to nowadays, so the recipe is correct, but it needs some tweaking according to everybody's taste and preference. Note: I didn't use the crust recipe noted here, so I have no idea how that comes out -- I have my own crust recipe and only use that when I make my pies.
WOW!! This was my first time ever making a pecan pie, and it was incredible. I was nervous because I have never made a homemade pie crust, so that was my first time as well. And I served the pie for a family party, and EVERYONE JUST LOVED IT. They ALL said it was the BEST pecan pie they ever had. I even had one comment-"Now I am a southerner, with a southern family, and this was the BEST I have ever eaten" Thank you SO MUCH for sharing this recipe, it will stay in my collection forever!!!
Followed this recipe exactly as written, and now I am serving burnt pie for Thanksgiving! Something I learned after it was too late - butter burns at 350 degrees, so either turn it down to 325, bake it less than the hour it says, or just find a different recipe (I suggest the latter). I haven't tried it yet, but if it tastes anything like it looks it's a huge waste of expensive pecans. P.S.: You might want to cover the top...the pecans are just as burnt as the crust.
Forget all other pecan pie recipes! THIS is THE one -- the filling is ample and sets up nicely...hard to imagine anyone ever using another recipe after trying this one. Lon Groendes, Greensboro, NC "Pecan Pie Country"
This came out pretty good, although I think maybe it had a little too many pecans in it. Also, the top seemed to brown very quickly. I had to cover it with foil about halfway through cooking. But all in all, a tasty recipe. Thank you.
this is a VERY good pecan pie recipe. my father in law says it is better than his mother's! he ate half of it. ive love baking pies and am always in search of the next best one. this is it! i would not skip on making the crust...it makes a big difference. i now use this pie crust recipe for all my pies. it is no fail! pie filling not gooey but stays together and lookes amazing too if you take the time to arrange the pecan halves on the top. this is a keeper and perfect for the holidays. try using left over crust scraps and cut them in holiday shapes (leaf, pumpkin, ect.) and put in the middle before throwing it in the oven. nice detail!
I hesitated to make a pecan pie this year because... 1: I NEVER like pecan pie even when other people rave about how wonderful they are. 2: I NEVER like pecan pie even when I have made them myself. 3: I just NEVER like them... they're too sweet, too sticky, too syrupy, too yuck, yuck...YUCK!! BUT let me tell you now -- ALL THAT HAS CHANGED!! I made this pie for Thanksgiving and I, myself, could not get enough of it! I added about a teaspoon and 1/2 of vanilla, a good shake of cinnamon, and not quite a tablespoon of flour as was recommended. Kept the same amount of nuts, baked it on the bottom rack, and covered it for the last 15 minutes or so. I couldn't believe my mouth. NOT too sweet, NOT too syrupy, NOT to sticky, and the pieces cut and served perfectly. Incredible. Try this one. WOW.
This was SO EASY!!! I hadn't ever made pecan pie before... they seemed like they would be too difficult. But this one was very easy and delicious! I followed the recommendations to add 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 1 tablespoon flour, and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon to the filling. Also, I used a different crust. You can pretty much use whatever crust you want, and there is one on this site called Pie Crust IV that I use. I am a huge sweet-tooth, and so I even like to sprinkle sugar over the pie crust to sweeten it up some.
This pie was amazing! Next time I will delete the pecans you place over the bottom of the pie crust. Also decrease the amount of pecans on top of the pie. Just too many pecans. But everyone loved the pie. Flavor was wonderful. Will make over and over again.
Wow...this is THE best pecan pie or, for that matter, pie recipe ever. I had a craving for pecan pie and went searching here - I figured with all those rave reviews this must be some pie, and it is! I have to hold back from eating the whole thing in one sitting! I'm going to try doubling the filling next time and making a bigger one - I toasted the pecans before putting them in the pie and since I didn't have dark corn syrup, I used maple syrup! Try it - it's divine!
IT IS DELICIOUS!!!! my first time doing pecan pie and it came out wonderful!!! the crust was so easy to make and well everything, I just had light corn syrup so instead of the dark syrup I used one tb of maple syrup and one of the light corn syrup more. DE-LICIOUS! my husband loved it!
Made this pie first yesterday for Thanksgiving. After pulling it from the oven, I realized I had left out the melted butter in the filling by accident. I was very concerned about how it would make the pie turn out so I ended up tasting it last night. I'm so glad I did! This was very dense...too many nuts...and I only used the 1/2 cup of finely crushed and the 1 cup of chopped pecans. I don't know that the missing butter would make that big of a difference, but I was not happy with this one. Ended making another pie, using a different recipe and I was very happy with that one!!
I just finished making this pie for my third Thanksgiving in a row. It's great! I also add cinnamon (but I swear I though of that on my own! I guess it's a no brainer...) and I use the "Best Flaky Pie Crust" recipe with it.
This recipe causes there to be no gooey middle part because there are soooooo many pecans. If that is what you like then it is a good recipe, but if you are like me and want that gooey sticky middle then this is not the recipe for you.
The crust was outrageously delicious. We make this pie crust for both pecan and pumpkin pie. However, for pecan filling, we prefer the easy and best pecan filling I have tasted Pecan Pie V - the recipe that does not use corn syrup. So, I use this crust and Pecan Pie V filling.
I took the advice from previous post and added a bit of cinnamon and a touch of flour to the filling. I also decided to do a shortbread crust rather than the pastry. We'll see Christmas day how everyone likes it :) The tarts I made turned out fantastic.
I make this pecan pie every year, and it gets rave reviews. I'll never make a different recipe again! This pie is FULL of pecans and not all that brown "goop" that most pecan pies are full of. If you love pecans, you'll love this pie! My only changes are that I use 3 cups of pecans, half chopped, and half pecan halves, and I add a teaspoon of vanilla like the other reviews. I also use store-bought refrigerated pie crust to save on time and labor.
We did a taste test this Thanksgiving. I used this recipe and "Pecan Pie V" and a good local bakery. This was by far the best. Everyone loved this one. It made the bakery one taste terrible. This is a keeper!!! This is a pecan pie that has lots of flavor.
Oh my gosh! You made me from a non-pie maker to a pie maker! This pie is amazing and absolutely deliciousand so easy! My husband looked like he was in heaven while eating it. Thank you thank you thank you!
I made this pie for Thanksgiving and it was GREAT! I've never made pecan pie before and this was easy and so tasty! Everyone loved it and I will continue making it for future holidays! Not too sweet, not too nutty - JUST PERFECT!
wow, this was the *BEST* pecan pie i've ever made! i did add a teaspoon of vanilla and cinnamon, and also a tablespoon of flour to the pie mix and that was just the extra kick of flavor this needed! i also had no dark corn syrup so i used honey from our bee hives. since i cant make pie crust to save my life, i used store bought and cut the time in half. i took this to "girls night" and got rave reviews, everyone wanted my recipe. :)
This is THE BEST pecan pie!Don't waste your time looking for any other pecan pie recipe! My friends all think that I am a culinary genius, thanks to this recipe. As other reviewers have said, definitely add cinnamon and vanilla. I also add a sprinkle of clove.
Really good! I have tried to make this pie for a long time and they would never get thick. I went looking for a new recipe one and found yours. We love it and thank you so much for sharing it with us. It is WONDERFUL!
Wonderful! I followed others' advice and added 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla & 1/2 tsp cinnamon. I also added 1 tbs of flour to thicken the filling but next time I think I will add less...I prefer the filling to be in between gooey & solid. I also used a Pillsbury pie crust to save time (don't forget to flour it!). Loved the taste! Rave reviews from my family!
This pie had great flavor, no doubt. Especially after adding a teaspoon of vanilla as reviewers suggested. However, I'm removing one star as the finely crushed nuts in the filling were just too much. I want to try this recipe again, omitting the finely crushed nuts in the filling. I think it will then be a 5 star recipe. Once I got past the over-abundance of nuts, I could tell the filling would have been incredible without them.
I wanted to bring something to Grandma's traditional Thanksgiving dinner last year,(2003), so I opted to bring the Pecan Pie. I found this recipe and made it. Turned out perfect! Absolutely phenominal! In fact, Grandma asked for the recipe! The only thing I did different was buy the refrigerated pie crust to save time. Worked Great!
