Irresistible Pecan Pie

LOVE this pecan pie recipe! It's about as close as my mom's that I've been unable to find. I've made this several times, and after doing it a couple times, I don't use any crushed or quartered pecans. I just use 2 cups of whole pecans, and I mix that into the syrup mixture, because all the pecans, crushed or not, rise to the top when baking anyway, so all that work and arranging is rather pointless. Also, for the people who have had problems with the pecans on top burning, it's because they have no protection - if you do like the recipe does, then save a few tablespoons of the mixture to drizzle over the top - this will prevent them from burning. (The first time I made it, I didn't do that, and they burned, too.) Or just mix them all in like I do - it's SO much easier, super quick to make, and every year around the holidays, people love it.