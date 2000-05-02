Irresistible Pecan Pie

This is the most amazing pecan pie. Once you start eating it you can't stop.

Recipe by ihart44

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • To Make Crust: In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt and white sugar. Cut butter into flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Gradually sprinkle the water over the dry mixture, stirring until dough comes together enough to form a ball.

  • On a floured surface flatten dough ball with rolling pin. Roll out into a circle that is one inch larger than pie dish. Place pie shell into dish and refrigerate until pie filling is complete.

  • To Make Pie Filling: In a medium bowl, mix together eggs, light and dark corn syrups, brown sugar, butter, salt and finely crushed pecans. Spread quartered pecans over bottom of refrigerated pie crust. Pour syrup mixture over top of pecans, then arrange pecan halves on top of pie.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for one hour or until firm; let cool for one hour before serving.

Tip

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 74.5mg; sodium 224.4mg. Full Nutrition
