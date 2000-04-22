Impossible Pumpkin Pie II

I've never made pumpkin pie before, and was always a little intimidated by the prospect. For me the issue would always be getting the crust right. Then I saw this recipe that looked so easy.. Of course, it doesn't make it's own crust, but I found the bottom and sides of the pie to be a little firmer, so it sort of functions as a type of "crust." I get that Anyway, I made one serious (and I thought at the time fatal) mistake in the preparation. When I added the butter, I added it in sliced chunks, thinking that the mixer would would mix it evenly. It didn't, and when I poured the mixture into the pie pan, it was smooth except for lumps of butter. I really thought it was ruined, but honestly, after I baked it, it turned out great. That in and of itself made this a 5 star recipe in my book! The texture and flavor were great. Thank you very much for sharing this recipe. It really is easy, and very forgiving.