Impossible Pumpkin Pie II
This is one of the 'impossibles' that we all love. A pumpkin pie that makes its own crust!
Have been making this recipe for more years than I care to remember...originally found it on the back of the Bisquick box. For anyone who likes finding a crust under their pumpkin filling, this recipe is not for you. Unlike the description implies, there is no crust that magically forms under the filling. But that doesn't stop me from giving it a 2 thumbs up, it is wonderful and delicious. The original recipe on the Bisquick box advised mixing ingredients together in the blender for 1 minute, which is how I always do it. The best!!Read More
This came out ok, it was not very sweet so for people that dont like it that sweet it works well I would add like low fat whip cream on top. If you want it sweeter try more sugar to recipe. I wanted to make something fast within an hour and this worked out great.Read More
If you are looking for a pie, this is not it. There is no crust. If you love pumpkin this is for you. Put this in a crock pot for about 4 hours, on low and you have a great little pudding/custard. Add some sweetened whip cream and your in heaven.
We are very happy with this recipe. I actually made a few changes to decrease the fat. I used reduced fat bisquick, fat free evaporated milk, 3 egg whites instead of the 2 eggs. It turned out excellent. We topped it with fat free cool whip. For about 3 gms of fat per slice it really hit the spot. As the other person states there is no crust per say. But who cares??!!
Best pumpkin pie I ever made and best one I ever ate. I doubled the recipe, used half white sugar and half light brown sugar, and a spring-form cake cake pan. Had to bake it 20 minutes longer until the knife came clean in the center and this is a masterpiece! I posted a pic of it here.
Been baking this pie for years! Blender is definitely the way to go (add wet ingredients first).
I have been making this pumpkin pie recipe for about 15 years and it is still my favorite, I have never been much of a crust girl... you gotta have the cool whip on it though.
This recipe is amazing using low-fat alternatives if you're trying to cut some calories. It makes a great "take and carry" dish for a tea or brunch and is a serving of good to eat sweets that is easy if you're watching what you eat!
Not bad, but it won't replace my Libby's pumpkin pie recipe! Different texture, different flavor. Only change I made to the ingredients is 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup brown. Also made it in the blender, as others noted, and I "floured" the greased pie plate with baking mix, which creates a light crust-like layer at the bottom.
This was delicious. I used splenda 4 the sugar, almond milk 4 evaporated. low-carb baking mix. only had med. eggs so I used 3.. 1 teas. of cinnamon.. turned out beautiful!!!! yummmmm
This is a very nice recipe. I live in a family of pumpkin pie lovers, and most of us can take or leave the crust. I do process my own pumpkin and save bags of it in the freezer to use throughout the year instead of using canned, and I did use brown sugar instead of white. I also will throw some cardamom in most of my sweet spiced recipes (usually 1/4 to 1/2 tsp). This is a great option when I don't feel like making a crust.
Loved it. I only gave it four stars because it didn't form its own crust as stated. Also I prefer it with a bit more spice. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice, so I used a mix of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves and nutmeg which I mixed myself. Next time I'd just add more. I did a double batch and baked it in a 9x13 pan, and then topped it with cool whip.
I cooked this a little too long, and it got burned, but other than that it turned out pretty good. the only thing was that it tasted a little bland. i think that next time i will try a little more spice.
I made this pumpkin pie and it is the best ever, and so easy to make! I've sent this recipe to many. I recommend it to everyone.
Super easy and yummy! Terrific recipe, great heated with ice cream, and good straight from the fridge!
Very good. Very easy. Wonderful custard like texture. I would make this anytime and never miss the crust! Only thing I would change is maybe a little more flavoring, like nutmeg or cloves. I may try with the brown sugar rather than white as others have mentioned just to check that out. All in all great recipe! Only gave 4 stars because I thought it could use a little more spice flavoring...very close to 5 star though!
This was truly wonderful and gluten free too! Made it for Christmas. I put them in muffin tins instead and they were lovely.
I was all set to make a traditional pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, but discovered I didn't have any shortening to make a pie crust for it. Then I discovered I didn't have a pie pan either. So I used this recipe and a muffin tin, and had 12 individual-size pumpkin pies. Outstanding taste, and a perfect solution for us. And a lot easier and less messy than having to make a pie crust first.
Mmmmm...this is good! I added an extra tsp. of cinammon to the pumpkin pie spice. It is not as heavy as traditional pumpkin pie, and we really liked that it didn't have a crust.
I tried Roberta's pumpkin pie II. Being a Celiac I changed the white sugar to sugar in the raw, the biscuit baking mix to Soffella's baking mix and evaporated milk to coconut milk. I also added 1 teaspoon of grandulated gelatin to 3 tablespoons of water...stir and dissolve for 5 minutes then add to rest of mix. (This helps for firmness when refrigerated) . Mixed everything in the blender, and baked it. Came out beautiful. First day it seemed like something was missing. Then I chilled it taking tastes throughout the day. By evening the spices melded together and it got better. Buy the next morning I thought it was doable. When my son came for dinner I looked and I had only 3 pieces left. (apparently it wasn't that bad...I thought I screwed up) We used one for a taste test. Then one each for dinner. Afterward he says to me...gosh mom, sure wished we had some pie for breakfast. Could have knocked me over with a feather. I love not having to worry about a crust. The pie filling stood on its own...it was that good. Less calories too. Perfect. Thanks so much.
Really good. All the flavor of pumpkin pie without the crust. I used the reduced fat Bisquick and nonfat evaporated milk to save some calories and fat.
I took a bite of this while it was warm and thought I had made a huge mistake. (I had a big can of pumpkin so I doubled the recipe.) I put it in the refrigerator over night and it was delicious! It is just like pumpkin pie but without the crust. My husband cannot have too many carbs so this recipe was great!
My family loved this recipe. This is a keeper! . I didn't have Evaporated Milk, I used 12 oz. Half Half. I make my own biscuit mix (which I make mine with vegetable oil) I was afraid it would not work, but it did. I didn't have the spice mix; I used 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/8 tsp mace and 1/4 tsp. cloves. I also added 1/2 tsp salt. About the crust - Mine did form a very nice thin crust. I did change the oven temperature to 380. I kept an eye on it during the baking process. When the center was still soft and yet almost firm, I placed the pie on the lowest rack of the oven for 5 minutes on the clock, then took it back to the middle rack again to make sure the center was done. I did grease and flour the glass pie plate. The pie was not soggy at all even the next day. It was firm and yet moist. The Cool Whip is a must.
Wonderful and amazingly easy recipe! I baked a variation of this recipe. Instead of the pumpkin pie spice, I used: cinnamon, grated fresh ginger. It was so good and both my BF and I enjoyed it so much. Thank you!
My daughter made this for our Christmas dinner. It was very good and soooo easy!
Wasn't a huge fan of this. There really was no hint of a crust at all, or that there was anything pastry-like in it. I thought it was really dense and heavy. The flavor was ok. It just tasted like pumpkin pie filling (only thicker), which is great if you like a crustless pie. The texture reminded me a bit of a pumpkin cheesecake, but that just made me want pumpkin cheesecake. LOL On the upside, this recipe is easily adapted to gluten free with GF Bisquick for anyone in your family with a gluten allergy.
I happen to have a block of cream cheese in the fridge so I threw it in - I used brown sugar only and added 2 tbs molasses . I did a crumb topping on top for the last 20 min - very good! It had a slight cheesecake texture - very tasty! Next time I'm going to add 3 - 8oz cream cheese and extra cup white sugar - I mixed everything in blender which was great!
This has been a great recipe for us. Crusts are nice, but it is also nice to have this as a change when you've been sampling other pies with crusts. The blender or mixer both work fine. If you like this pie you should try the Impossible Coconut Pies sometime, yummm.
This is a good basic pie alternative, especially if you're not a huge fan of crust. I used lowfat Bisquick, fat free evaporated milk, and substituted Splenda for 1/2 of the sugar, reducing the calories and fat significantly (helpful if anyone in your family is diabetic or watching their calories or sugars). Next time, I will experiment with adding orange extract in addition to (or to replace half of) the vanilla. I think it would also be great with pecans either added to the "batter" or sprinkled atop the pie. This basic recipe is replacing the traditional recipe with crust, for me!
Funny name because it says its "impossible pumpkin pie" some people might think that this pie is impossible to make. But I think the "impossible" means that its impossible to quit eating it!! LOL
My mother shared this recipe with me years ago. Best pumpie pie recipe EVER!! calories cut down due to no crust. It's delicious.
This is an excellent vesrsion of pumpkin pie. Its great for my family since we can do without the crust.
This is exactly what I was looking for. I also used fresh pumpkin (roasted and pureed). I did use more seasoning than called for (2 tsp cinnamon, 2 tsp all spice, 1/2 tsp ginger). I also just used 1/2 can fat free evaporated milk and used heart healthy bisquick. Will be making this a lot this fall!!
Nice pumpkin pie flavor without the hassle of making crust. Nice for a quick, weeknight dessert.
Amazing and my traditional family loved this more than the original pumpkin pie! I will be making this from now on!
Not sure we would agree this makes its own crust. However, that aside this tastes like regular pumpkin pie without the crust. Hubs asked me to make one, and this one fit the bill with the ingredients we had. He liked it well enough--he ate it until it was gone. I tried it but I'm not a pumpkin pie fan so few pumpkin pies will meet my approval. He liked it so we are going with his opinion. I do like how simple this is to make. Thanks for the recipe.
My adult children loved this recipe with my modifications: I used brown instead of white sugar & since I didn't have pumpkin pie spice I used 2 tablespoons cinnamon, 2 tablespoons nutmeg, 2 teaspoons cloves & 2 teaspoons ginger and cooked it in a miniature slow cooker as a previous reviewer suggested. SO YUMMY!
My daughter made this for me on my birthday as a change from the usual cake and ice cream. It was an unusual way to make pumpkin pie, but was very good. For someone such as myself who struggles with turning out a good pie crust, this recipe will be used frequently. Garnishing it with whipped, or ice cream makes it even better.
Very easy and yummy!
I love this recipe. I make my own baking mix and grow my own pumpkins so it is so satisfying to make this pie. Thanks for a great recipe!
i am not a fan of crust so this was wonderful and super easy.
My grandkids love pumpkin pie so I thought I would try this recipe since it was so easy. Loved, Loved , Loved it. Everyone thought it was great adults and kids alike.
Easy and yummy. No crust to mess with. Have successfully doubled and tripled this recipe.
I followed the advice of one of your reviewers, doubled the recipe and baked in a spring-loaded cake pan. (Pictures uploaded). Modifications; I used a combination brown/white sugar, additional pumpkin spice, cinnamon and nutmeg. Still the result was a very mild pumpkin pie. Some may like it this way. Experiment! That said, this will be my pumpkin pie recipe of choice going forward. A few tweaks as I bake my way through the holiday season and I'm confident I'll find the combo of ingredients that will bring the spice level up to my liking. I’m grateful to the original poster and to many who left reviews. Crustless is definitively the way to go from this holiday on.
I used canned coconut milk because Inwas out of evaporated milk, and it was great!
Great treat for a diabetic. Used Splenda for the sugar and the fat-free cool-whip on top. The consistency is a little different from the original pumpkin pie but a real treat if you can't have the original crusted pie. I have made this recipe for many years but used sugar. I told my family this was a guilt-free pumpkin pie.
There isn't really a crust, it bakes more like a cheesecake, but still, this is a yummy take on pumpkin pie. Since it's a little less heavily sweetened and minus the high-fat crust, it's also one I can enjoy more often!
Good, but it came out really wet. it wasn't very sweet, so if you don't like your pumpkin pie sweet, you may want to try this. For those who may have been confused by the recipe, this is a no crust pie.
Fantastic recipe. don't miss the crust at all. Made for thanksgivin and for Christmas. Bif raves.
I made the pumpkin pie for the first time last Thanksgiving. My wife loved it so much she won't buy it premade in the store anymore. I have to make it all the time now. I make a coconut pie with no pie shell and she loves the two a great deal. So those two pies get made at all the holidays now.
This recipe is delicious as is. For my family who insists on the crunch of a crust, i sprinkle crushed graham crackers on top and use cool whip topping. It's yummy.
I've never made pumpkin pie before, and was always a little intimidated by the prospect. For me the issue would always be getting the crust right. Then I saw this recipe that looked so easy.. Of course, it doesn't make it's own crust, but I found the bottom and sides of the pie to be a little firmer, so it sort of functions as a type of "crust." I get that Anyway, I made one serious (and I thought at the time fatal) mistake in the preparation. When I added the butter, I added it in sliced chunks, thinking that the mixer would would mix it evenly. It didn't, and when I poured the mixture into the pie pan, it was smooth except for lumps of butter. I really thought it was ruined, but honestly, after I baked it, it turned out great. That in and of itself made this a 5 star recipe in my book! The texture and flavor were great. Thank you very much for sharing this recipe. It really is easy, and very forgiving.
Love this recipe! Have made it for years, except I am a crust lover! I use a Pillsbury pie crust with it and it comes out delicious! I add 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 nutmeg but that's just for preference! :)
Kids and I made it together using pumpkin we grew. It was a lot of fun. Not as sweet as traditional pumpkin pie but that also made it kind of refreshing, especially topped with unsweetened real whipped cream.
