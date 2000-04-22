Impossible Pumpkin Pie II

61 Ratings
  • 5 43
  • 4 15
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is one of the 'impossibles' that we all love. A pumpkin pie that makes its own crust!

By Roberta J

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9 inch pie pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine sugar and baking mix. Stir in butter, milk and eggs. Then beat in pumpkin, spice and vanilla to mixture until smooth. Pour into pie pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 55 minutes, or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Refrigerate any remaining pie. High altitude directions: Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45 to 50 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 309.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022