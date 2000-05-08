Impossible French Apple Pie

Apple pie that makes own crust. Pecans may be used in place of walnuts.

By Brenda Ward

15 mins
15 mins
1 hr
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
10
10
Yield:
1 - 10 inch pie
10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 10 inch pie pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix apples, cinnamon and nutmeg together; turn mixture into pan. In a separate bowl, beat sugar, milk, 1/2 cup biscuit mix, eggs and butter until smooth. Pour over apples.

  • To Make Streusel: In a small bowl, stir together 1 cup biscuit mix, nuts, brown sugar and butter; mix until crumbly. Sprinkle streusel over top of pie.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 55 to 60 minutes; bake until knife inserted in center of pie comes out clean.

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 49.7g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 53.9mg; sodium 306.3mg. Full Nutrition
