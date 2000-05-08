Impossible French Apple Pie
Apple pie that makes own crust. Pecans may be used in place of walnuts.
This is yummy! The only reason I didn't give it a higher rating is the recipe is a little vague, as some people pointed out. I let the butter soften, but I found it did not mix in at all with the milk mixture, no matter how long I beat it with my mixer. Next time, I will melt the butter. Also, it didn't cook in the alloted time--I think this is because I'm at a high altitude (5000-plus feet). I went to the Bisquick Web site and they had the same recipe with slightly different/smaller measurements to fit in a 9-in. pie pan. (I used a deep square dish for this recipe, which worked fine and didn't overflow.) The site also said for high altitudes, adjust the heat to 375 degrees. Next time, I will probably just use the recipe on the Bisquick Web site. Just a note for high-altitude bakers--the Bisquick Web site actually connects to the Betty Crocker Web site, and it appears that all their recipes have high-altitude adjustment suggestions.Read More
This was ok. Not quite the recipe and taste I was looking for. Nicec and conveient not having to make a crust, but just doesn't taste like a typical apple pie.Read More
A great recipe. It is easy to make (if you don't mind peeling a lot of apples) and absolutely delicious. I made it last night and my family is still raving about it. I added slightly more cinnamon and nutmeg than the recipe calls for, because we tend to like stronger spice flavors, but otherwise we did as instructed. A real winner
I had some Jiffy brand baking mix I wanted to use up and a few very sad looking golden delicious apples. I only had enough for 5 cups of apples. I found the 'crust' batter to be very thin but proceeded, as I remember another reviewer commenting the same thing. After about 5 min. in the oven it started to ooze over the side of the 10 inch pie dish. To save my oven I just put a cookie sheet underneath to catch the drips. It took about an hour to bake at 325. The crumb topping is wonderful. I added 1.5 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. The spices were perfect, the apples were done perfectly, and the taste is very nice. I am whipping up some cream for the top to serve to co workers. I just had to try a small sliver to make sure it was presentable. Very easy and quick recipe, also nice because it uses ingredients one has on hand. *I also melted the butter for the 'crust' batter, but kept the butter in small cubes for the crumb topping. thanks for this nice recipe. It's different, not your average pie, cobbler, or crisp.
Delicious! I used 6 fairly small granny smith apples which I cut up into fairly large chunks. Note that in the recipe there are 2 separate entries for Bisquick--the "crust" uses the 1/2 cup...the crumbly topping uses 1 cup of Bisquick. The recipe, when printed up, combines the recipe for the "crust" and the "crumbly topping". Be careful. I used an 8x8 square pyrex dish which I filled with about 3/4 with the apple chunks. Make sure you mix around the apple in the cinnamon and nutmeg mix to even it all out.
This is my all time favorite apple pie recipe. Have been making it for years. YUMMY..
Really tasty! I cut the apples while my 13-yr. old daughter mixed the filling and topping ingredients. We had it in the oven in 15 minutes! One note: in my oven, 325 degrees was too low, but I also started with refrigerated apples. I had it baking for an hour and a half, and still the tester wasn't coming out clean. I'll probably try 350-375 next time. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
Great!! I used pecans instead of walnuts, and because I didn't have a 10 inch pie pan, I used two 6 inch pans, (however it overflowed, so I wouldn't recommend that) . ALSO instead of bisquick I just made my own = 1 c flour, 1 1/4 tsp baking soda, 1/2 tsp salt.. and left out the extra oil/butter thats in bisquick normally.
Wow, this was absolutely delicious! Easy, too. I accidently added a bit too much milk, so I added a bit more bisquick. The filling overflowed (used a cookie sheet like others suggested) but the pie baked up so nice. I also didn't have nuts for the top so I just made a brown sugar/butter/flour crumble and it turned out wonderfully. Almost like a warm pudding-apple-yumminess that I will definitely make again!
Thanks so much for submitting this Brenda! I have been baking this for the past 10 years! I was in a state of panic this morning when I went to my recipe box and couldn't find my recipe! I came to allrecipes hoping to find it, and here it is! This is so yummy! Everyone I've ever made it for, loves it! A quick and unique pie!
I modified this recipe a little bit by substituting rhubarb for the apples. It is more like a cobbler but very tasty with a crisp crust on the top. Delicious. We enjoyed it very much.
I just love this recipe. I used fuji apples and it came out great. It's simple to make and tastes awesome. My husband prefers it over the laborious dutch apple pie I used to make. I
I gave three stars because I only used 1/2 of the recipe. I cut out the crust to keep it light on the carbs and made the struesel with almonds (out of everything else). I also added raisins and a spoonful of southern comfort to flavor the cooked apples. It was sooo good I made it three times in one week. FYI- if you have apples starting to go bad cook them and store them in the freezer, it shortened the cooking time to 10 minutes to crisp the struesel. Great Recipe!
You can't beat this recipe in terms of simplicity. Eliminating a few steps from the traditional apple pie gives this pie a great bang for your metaphorical buck. I was making several kinds of pie at once so didn't pay particular attention to the apple to biscuit ratio, but in the future, i think I'd pile some more apple in there. It was a bit bready, but not in a bad way - the biscuit mix really complemented the apples and it tasted fresh and light. I used pecans instead of walnuts (I think walnuts add a bitter note, while pecans are light and toasty) and cut down the sugar a tad. This pie was a hit. I will make it again for sure.
Yummy!! This was so good! I love this kind of apple pie and we had it with vanila ice cream. I could not find my pie pan so I used a caserole dish. I used pecans & followed the rest of the directions exactly. The only problem I found was my cake tester came out clean but when I took it and and cut it the bottom was gooey. I even cooked it extra to make sure it was done. Next time I will cook it even more. Thanks for this awesome recipe yummmm.
Excellent pie! I had my doubts when I went to pour the Bisquick and egg mixture (what was to become the crust) over the apples (I thought it looked rather thin). It bakes up just fine as long as you follow the directions.
I enjoyed the taste of this pie very much but it does take a little more work and not as quick to "whip up" as most 'impossible' pies.
Could not be simpler to make and Delicious.
I'll never roll pie crust again! This was a great recipe, but after a few days the bottom "crust" did get a little soggy. Next time we'll just have to eat it up quicker!
This had a very nice taste and texture with almost a custard-like layer between the apples. I melted the butter for the batter but used softened butter to cut in for the topping. It took alot longer than the instructed time to cook at 325°. Makes for a great breakfast treat when re-heated.
This pie recipe is, by far, the best apple pie recipe I have ever had/made. I like it better than my traditional apple pie. I recommend this pie for anyone, even you don't like apple pie, you just might be surprised at this delicious this pie. As others have mentioned the directions are vague and seem incomplete at the beginning, but it isn't hard to read between the lines.
two small changes: added just a touch of honey to strousel & turned my over to broil for 3 to 4 additional minutes
It took way too long to get all those apples ready for the whole thing to come out mushy and wet on the bottom, even after baking an additional 1/2 hour. Tasted pretty good but I probably won't make this again.
Did not like the crust and the apples were not sweet enough for our family.
Very good. This is my husband's favorite dessert now. It's like an apple pie, cobbler, crisp and bread pudding all rolled into one. We drizzle a buttery powdered sugar glaze/icing over it to top it off.
Umm . .WOW. So simple - so yummy . . and the house smells great! I left the nuts off all together - and because of some of the comments here - baked at 350 for the 55 minutes. . . .Turned out GREAT - and no mess with rolling out a pie crust! Made this with 5 of our fireside apples we got from the orchard last weekend. Will totally do this again!
This is a fabulous recipe that is so easy even I can make it. Follow the recipe as it is and you will not be sorry. It will take a little longer to bake then 1 hour, but it is sooooo gooood, it is worth the wait. Using a soft tub margarine eliminates the problem that some have had on mixing the butter with the milk mixture. I had no problem at all. When mixing the struesel mix the brown sugar with the bisquick first, then just chop at the margarine with a spoon until it gets a bit crumbly is all it takes. Again the tub margarine helps with this as well.
This came out pretty good but I did have a couple problems. This recipe doesn't say which amount of butter goes where and if you don't bake alot it's confusing. I think the submitter should have stated which amount of butter goes where..Also the strussel topping did NOT crumble and I have made crumble topping before. I tried to adjust it but it didn't work. Instead my boyfriend and I just spread it on top which was also pretty tasty. Other than these two problems it was pretty good.
This was very tasty and everything turned out well. I only had 5 smallish apples on hand so I halved the recipe. I melted the butter for the part you pour over the apples, but left it cold for the topping, as a previous review had suggested. Also, I baked it at a highter temp (around 350), until it started to brown, then reduced the temp so it wouldn't burn. I will be making this again.
suprise of my life. pie tastes great. family members never knew the difference. great recipe i have made this several times and it's always good
This pie doesn't really come out like a pie. It is more like an apple bread pudding or something along that line. The ingredients made enough to fill one 9" pie dish and one of my 6" pie dishes. The presentation is so-so but the flavor is good. I will continue to look for a better french apple pie recipe.
I made this recipe for a family gathering, and I told them I "slaved all day in the kitchen to make this pie."
excellent! I made two of them using 7 granny smith apples, my family and friends loved it.
This was just so-so. I followed the directions exactly. The crumb topping needed more flavor. The "biscuit mix" part of the pie was flavorless. I was going to give it 2 stars but decided on 3 since my 7 y/o daughter liked it. But she likes everything dessert-like. I would keep looking for a better apple dessert if I were you.
I made this with a combination of Gala and Granny Smith apples, and also walnuts and pecans. I think I prefer a traditional pie crust, but this was definitely nice for a change. Thanks, Brenda!
Delicious! This is the first pie I've ever made and it turned out perfectly. I shared with some friends who called it "decadent."
Not good - too mushy and gummy - maybe I did something wrong, but it was horrible!
My mother used to make tis pie when I was a Kid. I have been making it since I got married 57 years ago it is still a favorite in my hosehold. Put a big dollop of whipped cream on the top and yummie yummie
The apple-pudding custard style filling was so good! Everyone loved it.
The Impossible French Apple Pie recipe is really easy to follow & makes the most amazing Apple Pie that anyone in my family has ever tried. My husband really doesn't care for sweets...but after trying this Apple Pie last Christmas it has been on our table every holiday since.
Loved this! Our company was asking for seconds & it disappeared within 20 minutes! The nuts added a zing to it. Will definitely make this again!
This recipe saved me. Went to make a pie and had no pie crusts in the freezer. Followed the directions exactly and used crushed pecans for the topping. Served it to company and they really enjoyed it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side.
This was not a favorite...I was hesitant due to other reviews on this being more custard-like. And I wondered about the bottom "crust", which I found not to be a crust at all. It just wasn't to my liking...sorry!
Not very impressive. The filling and streusel were fairly good, but I did not like the "crust" at all. It was extremely soggy and did not taste like a crust. I ended up with a blob of mush on my plate when I tried to take a slice out of the pie. I would not want to serve this to guests and will not be making it again.
Awesome apple pie...Different but great
I've made this for about 5 years now. I love it. It's easy to make and with vanilla ice cream it's the best. The original recipe is on Betty Crocker and they have a video. The nutty crust is so good and you can add peaches or other fruits. I use granny smith apples and it turns out delicious.
Best Apple pie I ever made! I'm not fond of regular crust so this pie is great. It is moist and yummy. I did add a bit more spice to my taste. I had to make 4 pies because everyone wanted one! Totally Yummy, thanks for the recipe! clare~~~
Takes MUCH longer to cook at 325 ! Worked Best for us: at 350 full 55 minutes; and broil top 4-5 minutes. Watch it closely as If Uncooked it will be a soggy bottom mess! :( We have also made it :) gluten free baking mix with consistent results. Also: a Variety to bake & take use the 350 for 1 hr or so; by separating the ingredients into 2 normal cake pans ~ makes layering topping on both; then putting these together after cooling 10-15 minutes. Drizzle with powder sugar ; cream cheese or chocolate. Makes a Very Sticky Gooey Yummy breakfast & it is Not-too-sweet!!!! G free as easy
I melted the butter because the recipe was vague and I used pecans for the topping. It was an easy dessert. I believe that 325 degrees may be too low. It took more than an hour to completely cook. Judge what is best for your own oven... Thank you.
This was amazing! Excellent flavors. And went well with Macadamia vanilla ice-cream! Loved the taste using pecans! It was hard for my boyfriend to stop at 1 piece!
I think of this recipe as more of a type of apple crumble. Once we got past the lack of crust we loved it! We put frozen vanilla yogurt on the warm "pie" and it was amazing. Instead of adding nuts in the topping, I added 1/4 cup of quick oats. I sliced the apples fairly thin so they would cook in the 55 minutes.
I have had the pie in the oven for over an hour. The apples are still hard and the crust is still soupy. Not sure what I have done wrong!
My guests said it was the best apple pie that they ever had. I really liked it too.
Just made this and it was wonderful!! I did not have any Bisquick so I followed another post and made the Bisquick substitution. I did let it bake for an additional 15 minutes because it seemed a bit soggy. I was a little leary, making it for the first time, but it was wonderful!!
I took some liberties with this: added maybe 1c. cranberries, the apples were already seasoned from another apple pie and I used a stoneware pie plate. It took nearly 2 hours at 350. Finally I shut the oven off with the pie inside and went to do my hair - came back and it was finally done. Hopefully it eats as good as it looks - which is pretty awesome.
Hubby says, "This is not a traditional apple pie, but for the ease of how it's made and a traditional apple pie taste, this is a winner." But I say the crust was kind of soggy, and I prefer the flakiness of a traditinal pie crust, even if you're buying one already prepared to save time. Hubby wants me to make this one a keeper, I say let's try something else. But hey, it does use some of that huge Costco box of Bisquick in my pantry!
Delicious! Very easy recipe, just made this tonight and everyone loved it! I will definitely be making this again. Tastes wonderful and smells amazing also!!
Made this tonite and it was a great hit! The only thing was that it was tough to get it out of the pie plate in a proper triangle like a true pie.
Easy to make with pantry items that are usually on hand. I used Gluten Free Bisquick, and skipped the nuts since my husband doesn't like nuts. Added a little extra of each of the ingredients since I decided to make two since I saw most posters indicated it overflowed. Used two 8.5 inch pie plates, which probably is why mine were a little flat, but they still tasted yummy.
It wasn't that good and o wish the apples had more sweetness to them. They were dry and tart.
Great apple dessert, really easy recipe! It ended up coming out more like a cobbler in a pie pan than a pie. It still tasted great, but if your looking for a classic apple pie, this recipe probably isn't what you're looking for.
This is by far the best apple pie I've eaten. Add to the fact it is much easier to make then using/making pie crust and you have a winner. I used apples from my neighbor's tree. She said they made wonderful pies and she was right. Thank goodness there are plenty of apples left. Will be making this again. Thanks.
It was just okay. A little soggy, but good with ice cream! Edit: it was pretty good actually, i'm going to make it again!
Deliciou! I didn't use bisquick, but used my own mix made with no trans fat. This pie is elegant and tastes wonderful. Was a bit time consuming to assemble, but well worth it.
Very good. Thank you for the wonderful recipe.
I added about 1/8 C more sugar and about 1/2 Tea of cinnamon, these ingredients are an estimated guess I do not measure ingredients when I bake or cook. But I'll rate this a 9.5 out of a 10. The apple pie I baked tonight really was delicious. LOL, only 45 minutes after I took the pie out of my oven my mom and I tore into it.
I followed the recipe to the letter - the apple filling and topping were good but the crust was horrible.
This tastes really tasty, and is quite easy to make. (I omitted the nuts, nutmeg, and cinnamon.)
Very easy to make and the taste was delicious. However, even after cooking the pie for 20 minutes longer than the recipe called for it still came out soggy. I inserted the knife to be sure it was cooked all the way through and it came out clean. I pulled out the pie and let it cool. The top was crunchy, but the inside was very soft and mushy. It still tasted great!
This was very good! I was worried that I did it wrong, but it came out good! It it more like an apple cake that you make in a pie plate, but it was a hit here, nonetheless. I have an apple-peeler-corer-slicer from PC, so that made the process MUCH easier! THANKS FOR SHARING!
Adding a little rum to this recipe really improves the flavor!
