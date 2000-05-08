Impossible French Apple Pie

I had some Jiffy brand baking mix I wanted to use up and a few very sad looking golden delicious apples. I only had enough for 5 cups of apples. I found the 'crust' batter to be very thin but proceeded, as I remember another reviewer commenting the same thing. After about 5 min. in the oven it started to ooze over the side of the 10 inch pie dish. To save my oven I just put a cookie sheet underneath to catch the drips. It took about an hour to bake at 325. The crumb topping is wonderful. I added 1.5 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. The spices were perfect, the apples were done perfectly, and the taste is very nice. I am whipping up some cream for the top to serve to co workers. I just had to try a small sliver to make sure it was presentable. Very easy and quick recipe, also nice because it uses ingredients one has on hand. *I also melted the butter for the 'crust' batter, but kept the butter in small cubes for the crumb topping. thanks for this nice recipe. It's different, not your average pie, cobbler, or crisp.