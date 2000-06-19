Easy Pie Crust

I recently decided to actually read the ingredients in those pre-made pie crusts -- then resolved that from now on I would be homemaking them, thinking I was in for hours of complicated work (sure to result in rare crust-required dishes to be made...) Then I found this recipe! I have made this twice, once for a quiche -- recipe exactly as is, except using white whole-wheat flour. Fantastic! I can see where people are coming from with the salty comments, it is a little salty though I like that. You could reduce it if you don't like salty food. The second time I made this for an apple pie - I reduced the salt to 1/2 tsp and increased the sugar to 2 Tbsp, and again used white whole-wheat flour. It turned out great and simply couldn't be easier. It is flaky and delicious. I did not par-cook in either case, though with the pie I did cook it in a glass pie dish sitting on top of a baking stone. I often will not even eat the crust because I am all about the fillings, but with this I find myself eating every last crumble! Thanks for a delicious and easy recipe!