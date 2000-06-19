Easy Pie Crust
This recipe was given to me by a friend of mine many years ago and I enjoy it because it has a different taste and is so easy to fix.
I would not use this recipe (as stated) for desserts. The crust would be too salty for a dessert. However, it would be great for a quiche. If you decrease the salt by half and use a generous tablespoon of sugar (instead of only 2 tsp) - this is great! Fortunately I tasted the dough before pressing it into the pan - and added enough extra sugar to still use it for my pecan pie. Came out fantastic! Since pecan pies typically bake for a long time, I didn't bother baking the crust and it came out cooked through after an hour and a half baking. Rating four stars because this produced a very simple and quick alternative to rolling out a pie crust - and if enough sugar is added, is very tasty!Read More
Wow, it was easy for sure, and I even made two batches of it but gosh it was really grainy/sandy in texture. There was a bit of an oily taste as mentioned by other reviewers -- I made one batch with veg oil and one with olive oil -- the olive was probably the least successful in terms of taste. This is a fine recipe when you're in a pinch but when I have the luxury of time and a special recipe, I would go for a real crust. That said, my husband and son didn't mind it at all for my homemade pot pies. (For the tops, I pressed the dough into rounds on WAXED PAPER and then picked it up and turned it onto the pie - very easy.)Read More
I have avoided making pie crusts for many years because I could never get it right. They were too much effort and always turned out tough. But I gave this recipe a try and I am absolutely ecstatic to have found such an easy recipe that turned out so well! It was tender, flaky and flavorful! My crust was for a quiche and I used olive oil as another reviewer here suggested. It turned out fantastic. This is a keeper for sure and I am saying goodbye to Pillsbury crusts! Thank you so much for a great recipe that will definitely save me time and money in the kitchen. An update on my original review - I healthied this recipe up a bit by using 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour plus 1 cup of white flour and it turned out great.
AMAZING! BEST PIE CRUST EVER...EASIEST PIE CRUST EVER... I used olive oil and it turned out great, couldn't taste the olive flavor at all! So much healthier than pie crusts full of butter and easier too :) I had given up on making pies until now :) Thank you Louise!
I was looking for a quick pie crust to make an instant cheesecake... This pie crust has got to be one of the best! It was wonderful. I, too, would decrease the salt a bit, as it was slightly salty. All in all, though, this pie crust is one of the best!
I have used a similar recipe for years. My Mom and I went to a pie class and learned it. She never made pies because crust was difficult. She only uses this recipe now. I chill the oil first and then mix in the milk before I add to dry ingredients in pie pan. For a double crust use 2 cups flour, 2 t. sugar and 1 t. salt. Increase oil to 2/3 cup and cold mile to 4T. Save 1/3 cup of crust to crumble on top. Fill with your favorite filling and top with crumbs. Bake at 400 for 15 minutes and reduce to 350 for 30 - 40 more minutes. I always get raves for my pie crust.
This was very easy and it tasted better than store-bought and frozen crust. Will make again, but I won't pre-bake it this time- it came out a little burnt on the edges after I baked the filling in it.
It was a great crust and so easy. Before i read the directions, i got out a mixing bowl. Then, WOW, no need for a mixing bowl. Boy was i happy; one less dish to clean. I think that for fruit pies, i might add a little more sugar. but for all others, it was great.
I used this recipe because I didn't have any butter or shortening, and I was amazed at the crust I got. It has a crisp crumbly texture. I have used it for custard pies as well as beef pot pies.
I used this crust for lemon meringue pie and it worked out PERFECTLY! It was easy to make, no hassle, with normal things I have in my kitchen. Thanks!!
vERY EASY TO MAKE, 4 STARS BECAUSE IT'S NOT A CRUST FOR DESSERTS BECAUSE OF THE SALT, NEXT TIME I WILL USE LESS SALT OR MORE SUGAR, I WILL USE AGAIN AND AGAIN
Great pie crust, worked perfectly for me. Any ideas how to turn it into a double crust? I am going to try to do on plastic wrap in the pie plate, pull it out and add it to the top, I will let you know how it works. Any other ideas in case this one doesn't work? **EDIT** I used plastic wrap in the pie pan first, made the dough and removed it. Then, I made it in the tin without the plastic wrap, baked it for only 5 minutes. I put apple pie filling inside, laid the top crust on the pie and baked it to make a perfect crust. I also used 2 tablespoons of sugar and 1/8 teaspoon of salt. It was the easiest pie I have ever made.
I love this recipe I use it all the time, but there are a few thing I've discovered that make it a lot better, first it needs 1/4 cup milk, more sugar to taste and I use olive oil instead of regular. I also toss in cinnamon just because, I love the stuff.
What an amazingly fast and easy way to make pie crust! I have found that traditional pie crusts have to be handled so carefully (don't overwork them or they become tough!), and can be time-consuming. This one is made right in the pie plate so there is no clean up required! Mine had a slightly different texture than normal pastry crust, as it was more crumbly and cookie-like (my husband thought it was like shortbread). It held up very well for my lemon meringue pie. After reading the reviews I added an additional tablespoon of sugar to the recipe. Now that I have an easier, faster way to make pie crust that is also healthier (no shortening!), I'm going to be making a lot more pies! Thanks for the great recipe!
I am an avid baker but have never attempted homemade pie crust. This was absolutely perfect. I didn't change it & it was so surprisingly flaky. perfect for any kind of pie.
This is an amazing pie crust as is for meat pies. When making a sweet pie, bump the sugar up to 2 - 3 tbsp and drop the salt to 1/4 tsp. Thanks!
I used this with the Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie recipe on this site. It was pretty good. It was so easy!!! It did fall apart a little bit, but the ease made up for it. I used 1 Tablespoon sugar and 1/2 tsp salt. I think this would be perfect for quiche. But for anything dessert related, it would definitely need more sugar/less salt. I have never made a pie crust before from scratch, so I was disappointed the directions didn't explain what it meant by "holes". I had to look it up (just use a fork to poke a bunch of holes about 1/4 inch apart so that the pre-baking crust can let steam out.)
This is a GREAT easy pie crust. I admit that if I see a recipe where I have to cut in cold butter until it resembles course crumbs, I just run the other way. I shouldn't, but I do. Therefore, I always bought pie crusts (shhhhh). But this recipe has set me free! I used this this week to make 2 quiche crusts on a whim, and it was SO EASY and good. I literally didn't change a thing, but yes I can imagine you might want to half the salt and double the sugar if you were doing a sweet pie. Otherwise, don't mess with it, its perfect.
This was fantastic and turned out perfectly. I used the crust to cover a pot pie casserole. I know you don't need to roll it out, but it since it was a topper, i tried it. it rolled out perfectly and was very easy to transfer. absolutely great. i also didn't have any vegetable oil, so i substituted half a cup of melted, unsalted butter and everything still turned out beautiful. i especially love that the recipe doesn't call for eggs!!! this recipe is an absolute keeper. thanks for sharing!
Very good! I made this in a pinch for a quiche when I realized I didnt have any store-bought pie crusts in the freezer. It was so simple to make and turned out fantastic! I baked it without any filling for about 10 minutes prior to putting the quiche filling in. It set up beautifully and was so tender and flaky. A keeper!
After a day of baking for a party, I was NOT in the mood to prepare another pie crust. I took a gamble on this one, not expecting it to turn out very well--I should have gone with my instinct. It was so greasy that I had to literally soak up the excess pools of grease with paper towels before sticking it in the oven. Even so, it was quick and easy, and came out perfectly flaky and I was optimistic--till I tasted it. I did not care for it at all. It ruined an entire custard pie, and I ended up having to scoop the custard out into a dish to eat alone. I have learned my lesson...I will never cut corners again. The extra time put into making a traditional pie crust is worth it.
Great, easy pie crust recipe! Thank you so much. If the "experts" ranking you down because it's not a "desert" crust; you'd think they'd know enough to leave out the salt. LOL I'm just saying....... Thanks for posting this!
I fail to see the excitement about this recipe. One word: Ew. One star: It was quick to make.
Crisp and tasty!
I LOVE this recipe. To make it even better and more versatile, I omitted the salt. I've used it with everything from pumpkin pie to quiche!
I'm so glad I found this recipe, it turned out great! It was hard to believe that I could make a great tasting pie crust without having to roll it out, but trust me it was amazing. I only added a pinch of salt and after reading another review I added a heaping tablespoon of sugar instead of the 2 teaspoons it called for.
this is my first oil-crust. i had grave misgivings looking at the oily lump of dough in my pie pan. as i smooshed it towards the edges of the pan all i could think was "over-worked brick!" then it emerged from the oven as a gloriously tender shortbread crust!!! i made it as directed -i was using it for leek & cheese pie, so the thought of salt didn't bother me. i actually used lawry's seasoned salt, as all else i had was very corse crystaled sea salt. when i tasted a crumble of the edge before filling it tasted sweet enough to me to use on a sweet filling pie -i don't know if this is a factor, but i always add a dash of lawry's to any brown sugar and spice topping destined for sweet potatoes, squash, etc. (try this sometime ! it's so perfect :)
THIS PIE CRUST RECIPE KEPT FALLING APART AND WAYYY TO SALT!!!! I DID NOT CARE FOR IT!!!!!!!!
This is a great pie crust, but I would reduce the amount of salt to half the stated amount and add a little butter because it can get a little too crumbly.
So so easy and such little mess! Made it 3x in 2 weeks for quiche. Salty, good with quiche, maybe add less salt for fruit pies, etc. Wonderful, thank you!
Loved this crust!!! So yummy and flaky!!! Better for meat pies, etc. as is, but I was making apple pie, so I will leave the salt out next time, as it was really noticeable to me. Overall the best crust I have tried making from scratch yet! (and SOOOOO EASY!!!!) I won't be buying boxed or ready made again!
This gets a five for being so easy AND yummy. I do reduce the sugar though since I use it for quiches. Thanks for the recipe!
I could hardly believe this recipe would work! I've made oil crust before, but always rolled it out between waxed paper. My crust was perfect and pretty too! I guess for a fruit pie with a top crust one would still have to double the recipe and roll out the second half, but this is perfect for those pumpkin or custard pies! I DID however, half the salt and use a tablespoon sugar for my pumpkin pie crust.
Easy and good. I didn't add the salt because I wanted all sweet.
I was surprised that anyone would add an entire teaspoon of salt when trying this recipe. I put just a dash of salt, increased the sugar alittle and used 50% shorting and 50% butter. Good easy recipe that I would certainly recommend.
This recipe is really great. I made it in a bowl because I was afraid it wouldn't work to mix it in a pie plate. Now, I think it would have worked just fine.
I have never reviewed a recipe from this site even though I've used a ton of them before. I am 67 years old and finally prepared a pie yesterday that was absolutely terrific! My mom could make the best piecrust with her eyes closed, but I never was able to come close. Now I'm planning to make all sorts of pies and quiches. By the way, this recipe worked in my 10" pyrex pie plate and I did not pre-bake before filling with pumpkin.
Loved this crust. I will never go through the trouble of rolling out a crust again. I found that the thinner you make this crust, the better and flakier it is. Thanks for a great, EASY recipe!
I chose to make this recipe because I didn't have any shortening. Now, I will make it even if I do! It was the easiest crust recipe I have ever made, and it was THE BEST tasting! Thank you to the person who submitted it.
I love this recipe my daught came home for the first time this weekend and I made a apple pie with this crust. It was fantastic I completely recomend! Even though this lady got this recipe from me and stole it!
This recipe is very easy, and I like the one-dish simplicity. However, I reduced the salt by half and it still tasted salty to me. I used it for a quiche, and don't recommend it for this purpose. It didn't hold up well to twice-baking. I may try to revise it for once-baking purposes, like pudding pies. *Blend very well*, which may prevent the massive crumbling problem I had.
I must admit, I was skeptical at first-I always make my pie crust with crisco shortening, but am always looking to cut back on fats, so I decided to give this a try. I followed the recipe exactly-made one in the pie plate and one in a bowl for a top crust. The top crust was rolled out just like I would a top pie crust-I made the meat pie (Tourtiere) from Maggie Rogers on this site and my hubby loved it--he never noticed any difference in the pie crust. It was flaky and had a great flavor to it. I'm so glad that I found this recipe-now I won't feel guilty when I make chicken pot pie and Tourtiere--thanks Louise!!! This one's a keeper!
I recently decided to actually read the ingredients in those pre-made pie crusts -- then resolved that from now on I would be homemaking them, thinking I was in for hours of complicated work (sure to result in rare crust-required dishes to be made...) Then I found this recipe! I have made this twice, once for a quiche -- recipe exactly as is, except using white whole-wheat flour. Fantastic! I can see where people are coming from with the salty comments, it is a little salty though I like that. You could reduce it if you don't like salty food. The second time I made this for an apple pie - I reduced the salt to 1/2 tsp and increased the sugar to 2 Tbsp, and again used white whole-wheat flour. It turned out great and simply couldn't be easier. It is flaky and delicious. I did not par-cook in either case, though with the pie I did cook it in a glass pie dish sitting on top of a baking stone. I often will not even eat the crust because I am all about the fillings, but with this I find myself eating every last crumble! Thanks for a delicious and easy recipe!
LOVE how easy this pie crust is!! I only use 1/4 to 1/2 tsp of salt and upped the sugar to 3tsp. Perfect crust for apple pie!
I used Whole Wheat flour just for health reasons and it turned out great! I even used my mixer to get this made up in a hurry. Worked great!
I tried this out of desperation after I had mixed up a bowl of stuff for a pot pie and realized I didn't have any pie crusts. It was perfect- and so easy. I didn't find it too salty as other reviewers did, I think the salt in it would probably give a good counterbalance to a sweeter pie also (like pecan or a cream pie) and I plan to try it with one of those in the future.
I will never make traditional pie crust again! This was so easy to make and tasted great! I use it for apple pie and I always decrease the salt to 1/4 tsp. and up the sugar to 2 tablespoons. I prebake for 10 minutes and cover the edges with foil during the full pie baking if they brown too quickly. Great recipe!
Increased sugar to 3 T as others suggested. Did not bake before baking my apple pie. Turned out great!
I followed this recipe to a T, such a disappointment
Very easy to make! I used my kitchenaid mixer and it was very simple and much cleaner than other recipes I've used. I used this recipe to make a quiche and I didn't care for the sweetness, so next time I would omit the sugar.
I just made this crust for a pumpkin pie and it worked beautifully. After what others said, I cut the salt to one-half tsp. and increased the sugar to 1 tablespoon. I pressed it into a glass pie dish, filled the dish with my pumpkin mixture, and baked it for 50 minutes. The pie was awesome, so this crust also works well for fillings that call for an unbaked pie shell.
Awesome recipe! I didn't have all-purpose flour so I used half wheat and better for bread flour; didn't have vegetable oil so I use olive oil; use soymilk instead of milk... my chicken pot pie turned out flaky and delicious... my family love it!
I love this recipe, it is so easy and turns out perfect. I just adjust the sugar and salt depending on whether I am making a sweet or savory pie!
I do alot of baking but gave up on making my own crust years ago for sake of convenience. This crust was super easy and really good (surprisingly light and flakey!). I used it for a pumpkin pie and it was delicious! I will never buy frozen crust again!
I put all my ingredients on the pie plate I was using, mixed them in there, and pressed the crust to the sides of the pan-simple and clean looking. Mine was a little greasy...Much easier than shortening crusts, but I think shortening is worth the extra effort....flakier crust, definitely.
This was the worst pie crust I have ever tried. Will never make this ever again!!!
This is the easiest pie crust I've ever made and it takes just as good or even better. I really prefer using oil since it's better for you than shortening. The only downside to this crust is that you can't use it as a top pie crust because it won't hold together if you try to roll it out.
This just did not taste good to me...even though I added more sugar the vegetable oil taste was overwhelming...like swallowing a tsp of oil w/ a little flour in it. On the plus side it is super easy and looks good. I had high hopes...but they were not fulfilled.
I did not care for this recipe! I tried to make it twice and it fell apart so badly both times, I couldn't even get any shape out of it. I just completely crumbed.
This was so good and so easy! I will never buy another pre-made pie crust again! I took the advice of other reviewers and decreased the salt and increased the sugar since it was for a pie. You can taste and go from there depending on what you are making. As is it would be awesome for a pot pie!
I made this yesterday, and following the suggestions other people made about the salt, I cut it in half. Also, I used my hands instead of a fork to mix it, it was just easier (although, messier!) It could not have been more perfect. I had three people over for dinner, and between the 7 of us, not one of us didn't like the crust. One of my friends said, "I am not a pie person, but I'd totally eat this again!" I shared three pieces (I made two pies) with my neighbors, and they loved it, too! I highly recommend this recipe. I used this crust with two other recipes from this site: Aunt Bev's famous apple pie, and Strawberry/Rhubarb crumb pie. I used the apple pie filling recipe and the crumb topping recipe. I don't think I've ever had a more perfect apple pie! Thank you!
I love this recipe. It is so easy. I made it for a pot pie, so I used less sugar. I have never made any kind of pie or pie crust before, and this one came out great. Thanks so much.
Very difficult dough to roll, I ended up having to pat it into place. While the texture was good, the taste was not. Maybe it was due to using a low grade oil, but it tasted just like the oil. I'll go back to using a pie crust w/ 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening, that seems to always get the best results.
so thankful for your recipe! I have such bad luck with traditional pie crusts. This is quick, easy, and has great flavor!
I'm giving this 5 stars with the following modifications: for a dessert pie, you need to use way less salt (1/4 tsp.) and 1 T. sugar. It was flaky and absolutely delicious. I got many compliments on this pie crust (I made "Banana Cream Pie I" from this site)
This was super easy, I will definitely use this recipe again just for how easy it all comes together. I cut the salt in half and used 1/2 vegetable oil and 1/2 olive oil. I used this for a quiche, I don't think I would like it as a pie crust, not sweet enough and oil came through a bit more than I'd like, I will probably reduce the oil next time I make this recipe.
Great and easy crust. Doesn't have the rich butteriness of a butter crust, but it's perfect for savory dishes. If you make a sweet dish, cut the salt and add more sugar.
This crust was so easy to make and was very good, not to mention it is made with ingredients I always have in my house. Superb
It's great! So fast!
I made this with olive oil because I was using it for a quiche, I found it to be a bit too oily, but my friends LOVED the quiche and I will definitely use this recipe again with canola oil- making this crust was faster and easier than driving to the store and buying one already made.
This recipe is wonderful because it's so *simple*. While the result isn't as good as the traditional methood, it still beats any frozen crust. I'd definately make this again, except next time add just a little less salt.
This was the worst pie crust I ever tasted. Sure is was the easiest I ever made, but sometimes you got to do a little work for something good. The texture was awful, nothing but crumbly. And the flavor was bland, bland, bland.
I've had this recipe for years, since I was a little girl. It may not flake exactly like a rolled crust, but it's a suitable quick-and-easy substitute. It's sweeter flavor makes it perfect for glazed fresh fruit pies, like fresh strawberry. So easy that you'll whip up all sorts of one-crust pies, like custard and chocolate cream, for everyday desserts. Use a hardier crust (like one with egg) for pot pies and the typical French crust for baked fruit pies.
I used this crust with the crab quiche recipe and it was great. I modifyed the recipe a little by substituting 1/2 the all purpose flour with whole wheat and it was wonderful.
I love this crust not only is it easy to make but it tastes great too. I got plenty of compliments on my crust this year. I tip my glass to B1BMOM
Wow, I can make pie crust! This was incredibly good to be so simple, I couldn't believe it. I scaled it down to make a mini quiche. I don't think I'll be buying crust anymore.
After reading other reviews, I didn't dare risk it and almost deleted all the salt from this recipe -- it turned out great with just a pinch of salt!! Very tasty and flaky, not to mention easy!
I used this crust for chicken pot pie. Super simple and easy even for a dodo like me. I also excluded the sugar since I was using it for the pot pie.
Very easy and very nice. I burnt it terribly, yet it still measured up.
I loved this crust. It was easy, flaky, and tasty. I did follow a previous reviewers' suggestion about reducing the salt. I cut the salt down to 1/8tsp. Thanks for the easiest pie crust I've ever tried!
For what it is, and if you're in a pinch then this is useful recipe to have on hand. I still prefer traditional pie crusts.
Its easy and it tastes good. You can even put a little flour on the table and roll one for the top.
Thanks... This was quick and simple and used for the bottom layer for a sheperd pie recipe w/out the sugar. Is there a substitute for the oil?
I've made this pie crust about a dozen times now and everyone loves it. I'm not usually a big fan of the taste of pie crust but this one is different. It's a bit sweeter and very yummy. Not to mention, it is soooo easy to make. Though, I did make one change to the recipe right from the beginning. As I don't often use much salt in my cooking, I cut the salt in half. In my opinion, it doesn't need the extra salt.
Easiest crust ever, and absolutely delicious for chicken pot pie. I followed one reviewer's advice and covered the bottom of the pan with saran wrap so I could easily flip it over to make the top crust, and let it bake with the filling inside. (Still pre-cooked the bottom crust.)
salty if you're trying to use it for a dessert pie. would probably work if you just left out the salt.
Easy, tasty - used this recipe to make the crust of a chicken pot pie. Yummy! Will make again with any pie!
If you are doubling the recipe, make sure not to double the amount of salt. I did, and the crust turned out too salty for a sweet pie. Otherwise, this recipe was really easy and looked wonderful.
I *hate* shortening. And I have never been able to make good pie crusts using the chilled butter method ... and the frozen flaky pastry isn't quite right for custard pies ... so when I found this ... I just gotta try it. Awesome! It's so easy and good. No need to blind bake too. Just bake it. Only thing it is a little salty.
Used this recipe because I needed one that was quick and easy for a pot pie. It is different, but I loved it! I pressed the top crust between plastic wrap and turned it over onto the filled crust. I will definately use it again.
I use to hate making pies until I found this recipe, and now pies are not a problem. I don't pre-bake it. I usually make apple pies and then just freeze the pie unbaked. Put in pre heated oven frozen and what a delicious pie. Thank you so much for making my life easier.
More like a crumb.... I wouldn't call this a pie crust.
so easy and so delicious....the ease of this recipe makes a person want to bake more:)
I was making a vegan pie and used liquid coconut oil. Also halved the recipe. Added some maple syrup for additional liquid because it was really crumbly. It's in the oven now but the raw dough tastes like a cookie so I think it's going to be great!
I used this recipe to make a crust for an apple pie. As others suggested, I decreased the salt and added sugar. In the end all that I can say is, I don't know which was worse, the flavor or the texture. This crust really tasted like vegetable oil and crumbled to bits when the pie was served. I could see this working for a quiche, maybe. For fruit pies, I would sooner use a store bought crust than make this again.
This crust was very fast and easy to make. No mess! I liked being able to mix it in the pie dish and press it in from there. I didn't care for the flavor at all, though. Don't try to roll this pie crust out; the consistency is very crumbly, and it just isn't meant to be rolled.
This was my first time ever making any type of crust. I needed a crust for a mini quiche and this was excellent. Easy and fast. I used whole wheat flour and coconut milk and it turned out excellent. I didn't have to cook the whole 15 minutes (probably because of the whole wheat flour), and next time I probably won't precook it, but otherwise, excellent recipe. Who knew pie crust could be so easy?
I have been looking for a really good AND easy pie crust recipe for years, & this has got to be the best one out there. Decrease the salt to just a dash, the flour to 1 1/4 cups, and the oil to a little less than the 1/2 cup called for, and you can't go wrong. Also, the secret seems to be to make sure you flatten the crust out so it's not too thick. I had left over dough when I made it because I didn't want the thick, shortbread consistency others had complained about. Mine turned out flaky & not too crumbly at all. I will never use the pre-made refrigerated crusts again--it is actually easier & quicker just to make my own with this recipe. Highly recommend this recipe.
This is my new fast and easy pie crust recipe. It's definitely not the real thing, but it's still great. I've used it to make an apple strudel pie and it was great. Thanks for the great recipe.
