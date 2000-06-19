Easy Pie Crust

This recipe was given to me by a friend of mine many years ago and I enjoy it because it has a different taste and is so easy to fix.

Recipe by B1BMOM

Ingredients

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place all ingredients in 9 inch pie pan. Stir together with fork. Pat mixture into bottom and up the sides of the pan. Poke holes in bottom and side of crust.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until light brown. Use as directed in favorite pie recipe.

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 292.7mg. Full Nutrition
