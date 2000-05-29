Easy Peach Crisp II

I've made this twice and will do a third for Thanksgiving. Like others, I thought it resulted in too much crust and too few peaches. The first time, I put it in an 8x8 and thought the peaches were still too thin. I thought there was way too much crust with 1/2 the topping ingredients. The second time, I doubled the peaches and at first put them in a 9x13 but thought they were still spread too thin so I went back to the 8x8 using 2 29oz cans. 2 cans in an 8x8 seems about right now. I kept the 1/2 topping amounts but changed to 3/4 whole wheat flour plus 1/4 rolled oats and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Because of the increase in peaches and smaller baking dish, I increased the baking time to 55 minutes. This version has good reviews from my spouse, daughter and grand-kids. I'll be going with these mods for Thanksgiving, but will probably tweak later versions with apricots and/or a few sour cherries as well as playing with the crust some more.