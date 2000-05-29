Easy Peach Crisp II

4.3
223 Ratings
  • 5 139
  • 4 48
  • 3 19
  • 2 11
  • 1 6

My family actually calls this peach cobbler but the crispy shortbread-type crust makes it a crisp. Very good with ice cream or sprinkled with pecans before baking.

Recipe by katigar

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 crisp
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Layer the peaches in a 9x13 inch baking pan. In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, salt and cinnamon. Slice the butter into chunks and mix it into the dry ingredients until it looks like pea size crumbs. Sprinkle crumbs over peaches.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until lightly golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 24.5g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 56.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022