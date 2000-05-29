Easy Peach Crisp II
My family actually calls this peach cobbler but the crispy shortbread-type crust makes it a crisp. Very good with ice cream or sprinkled with pecans before baking.
My family actually calls this peach cobbler but the crispy shortbread-type crust makes it a crisp. Very good with ice cream or sprinkled with pecans before baking.
Took this to a potluck. It was a hit! Used fresh peaches with skin on . Added a bit of brown sugar and cinnamon to the peach slices and a few dashes of nutmeg to the crumble mixture. Thanks for a great tasting and easy recipe!Read More
My grandmother was born and raised in the South, so though I grew up in the North, I grew up on peach cobbler and peach crisp. This recipe is good but perhapes mis-named. The recipe results in something more like a cobbler than a crisp. If you want something more like a COBBLER this recipe is GREAT. But if you are looking for a crisp I have the following suggestions. The first time I made the recipe I followed it exactly. The second time I made it I adjusted it. When I made it the second time I doubled the amount of peaches, and made only half of the topping. (The recipe makes a lot more topping than is needed.) I also changed the topping a little bit. 1. I added a cup of oats. 2. I doubled the cinnamon. 3. I used only 1 1/2 cubes of butter instead of 2 cubes. 4. Instead of 1 1/2 cups of white sugar I put in 3/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup white sugar. 5. I also drizzled honey on top of the crumb topping before baking it.Read More
My grandmother was born and raised in the South, so though I grew up in the North, I grew up on peach cobbler and peach crisp. This recipe is good but perhapes mis-named. The recipe results in something more like a cobbler than a crisp. If you want something more like a COBBLER this recipe is GREAT. But if you are looking for a crisp I have the following suggestions. The first time I made the recipe I followed it exactly. The second time I made it I adjusted it. When I made it the second time I doubled the amount of peaches, and made only half of the topping. (The recipe makes a lot more topping than is needed.) I also changed the topping a little bit. 1. I added a cup of oats. 2. I doubled the cinnamon. 3. I used only 1 1/2 cubes of butter instead of 2 cubes. 4. Instead of 1 1/2 cups of white sugar I put in 3/4 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup white sugar. 5. I also drizzled honey on top of the crumb topping before baking it.
Took this to a potluck. It was a hit! Used fresh peaches with skin on . Added a bit of brown sugar and cinnamon to the peach slices and a few dashes of nutmeg to the crumble mixture. Thanks for a great tasting and easy recipe!
YUM! Did modify this a bit - I only made 1/2 recipe since I was low on peaches. Added 1/2 cup of oatmeal and 1/2 cup brown sugar to the topping. This was SO good. Am making it for the 2nd time this week right now! I used fresh peaches (with skins) the first time, but this time I'm using canned so we'll see.
You didn't make it right. It calls for a big can of peaches and a cup of butter(2 sticks), not a pound(thats four sticks).I actually said when I submitted this recipe to add one to two sticks depending on how much people like.I have been making this for years and it comes out great everytime.
this was a great base recipe! i modified the heck out of it! i added lots more cinn, cut back on a bit of white sugar, and used brown. i also baked mine much longer, and used fresh peaches! i've made this twice in the last handful of days... people LOVE it!
This was excellent! I used 2 large fresh, firm peaches, halved the recipe, added 1/4 cup sugar and 2 tbs butter to the peaches to make more of a pie filling consistency. I cooked it in a loaf pan. It was still yummy crispy even though some peach liquid boiled up over the top of the toping. Really really good stuff here!!! I have also used apples and canned cherry pie filling with this and it has all been very good.
Wow! This is incrediable! I had a craving for peach cobbler, but I had everything except milk. I search for a recipe that did not list milk as an ingredient (didn't think that was possible) and I found this one! I must admit I was doubtful this would work, but boy was I wrong! I followed the directions as listed except I put a little sugar and cinnamon on top. I would not recommend that because it came out too sweet - but it was still edible. I can't wait to make this for the Hoildays! Thank you! :)
this was very good. It really is easy to make. I did use two cans of peaches, which is what you need to cover the bottom. I've made before, but peaches were in "season". Try this you will LOVE it. I did only use 1 cup of sugar...as I didn't want to be too sweet. thanks
My husband needed a recipe for his company bake-off, and I suggested this because it is simple and good. We won the bake-off with this recipe!
This is a very yummy dessert. I made it for my son's birthday party for something different and everyone loved it. The topping is the best. Very easy to make also! I will make it over and over!
Great base recipe! I added 2 tblsp of flour, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla extract & 1 cup of blueberries to the peach mixture. For the topping I added reduced the flour to 1 cup and added 1/2 cup of oats, I subbed the white sugar with 1/2 cup brown sugar & 1/4 cup white sugar, added 1/2 tsp nutmeg & allspice, and 1/4 cup chopped pecans & walnuts. Used only 1/2 the butter and the topping came out very crumbly and flavorful! Easy & delicious! Thanks for sharing!
Definitely double the peaches!
I've made this twice and will do a third for Thanksgiving. Like others, I thought it resulted in too much crust and too few peaches. The first time, I put it in an 8x8 and thought the peaches were still too thin. I thought there was way too much crust with 1/2 the topping ingredients. The second time, I doubled the peaches and at first put them in a 9x13 but thought they were still spread too thin so I went back to the 8x8 using 2 29oz cans. 2 cans in an 8x8 seems about right now. I kept the 1/2 topping amounts but changed to 3/4 whole wheat flour plus 1/4 rolled oats and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Because of the increase in peaches and smaller baking dish, I increased the baking time to 55 minutes. This version has good reviews from my spouse, daughter and grand-kids. I'll be going with these mods for Thanksgiving, but will probably tweak later versions with apricots and/or a few sour cherries as well as playing with the crust some more.
I made this with frozen peaches from this summer. I doubled the cinnamon and used 1 cup flour and 1 cup oats, and 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Looks and smells delicious!
This made a LOT of topping (I had leftovers) and 29 oz of sliced peaches would not even cover the bottom of my 13 x 9 inch pan...so that was a little weird. i switched it to an 8 x 8 glass baking dish and then STILL barely had enough, so i tossed in some blueberries too to fill it up. Other than those proportion issues, this tasted great...the topping was delicious (despite how frustrating it was to get that sand-like, crumbly texture) and it was fairly simple.
really good. loved the topping. I added a sprinkling of brown sugar and cinnamon to the peaches to hide the fact they were not ripe. I also had a problem with the crumb topping not browning even after 45 minutes so i put the broiler on low for a few minutes. (placing the cobbler at least 5 or 6 inches away from the flame) and that made it crisp perfectly. It was a big hit with my family.
It seems these have to be the wrong measurements for the recipe. I followed the recipe exactly and this was hardened flour over peaches. Waaaay too much flour mixture. I was really looking forward to dessert tonight. This wasted my ingredients and my time. Sorry.
Super easy and really good. A definite keeper. Great for when you need something homemade, but don't have a lot of time. Your guests will be impressed that you had time to "bake all day". I made the recipe as is, and really enjoyed it. I persoanlly like a little more peaches though. The next time I made it with an additional small can of peaches. I also increased the flour by about a 1/4 cup, decreased the sugar by a 1/4, and doubled the amount of cinnamon. It turned out great. I have also substituted the peaches with apple pie filling. Great with vanilla bean ice cream.
I used fresh white peaches instead of canned. I also added 1/2 cup of oatmeal. It was a hit!
This is a recipe for people who like crisp desserts. I used fresh peaches. I also added a touch of my own. I used white and brown sugar. It tasted really good. This is one of the best desserts I ever had. Thanks for sharing this yummy recipe!!!
Extremely rich and sweet but very yummy!
This was easy and tasted good, but I couldnt get the crust to crisp up, I put it in the broiler but only the edges slightly crisped up-the under side stayed mushy.I couldnt get the "pea size crumbs" with the butter either, so maybe that was the problem. I am still searching for the perfect easy cobbler/crisp...
I made this on a whim, because I had fresh white peaches from a local farm in my town. I only used 3 (because they were HUGE!) I didn't want to use canned peaches (that's just me!) I have to agree with some of the comments, that this is more of a cobbler than a "crisp" I added brown sugar to the top of it and also baked it a little longer than the 30-40 minutes. It turned out GREAT!! So many complitments on it! Can't wait to make it again next summer!!!
My sister and I made this last night with peaches/nectarines that were getting too soft, and our whole family (and neighbors) loved it! We made half the original recipe, and substitutions because we were afraid of so much white flour and sugar, so we ended up with the following: 5 peaches, 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 1/2 cup all-pur. flour, 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, pinch of salt, 3/4 tsp cinnamon, pinch of nutmeg, and a sliver less than 1 stick of butter. Did everything according to the recipe, but the measurements gave us too much topping and not enough fruit--we filled our glass gratin bowl, a tiny loaf pan, AND a small pie pan filled with a quickly chopped fuji apple. That's how much extra crisp topping we had, but the end result was such a wonderful hot crisp to go perfectly with vanilly ice cream. Thank you!
Doesn't seem like enough peaches for a 9X13 baking dish.
I have made this twice so far...I added another can of peaches and sprinkled some vanilla on top, then added the crisp mixture....it's really good, but very sweet...next time I think I will cut the sugar by 1/2 cup...Oh!! and I left a little juice in the peaches, instead of draining them all the way. I took this to a party, with some French Vanilla ice cream and everyone loved it!
I made this recipe once as is except I used fresh peaches instead of canned. It turned out great and the peaches were soft and perfect. The reason for the lower rating is the topping was very very sweet. I would cut back on the sugar next time or at least double the amount of peaches I used. It didn't turn out crispy until the next day. The consistency is kind of like a soft cookie right from the oven that gets hard as it sits overnight. Even though it was good, the texture was a little off for me.
My boyfriend loved this, but I wasn't thrilled. I'm still going to have leftovers though! First, as others suggested I bought two large cans of peaches just in case, and they were correct, you do need two cans to cover a 9X13 dish. Also, there is a lot of topping, which takes a while to cook and still seemed doughy even after the top started to brown (350 for about an hour). I added a handful of brown sugar and some cinnamon to the topping as well and topped it off with slivered almonds, which, thankfully added some nice texture. Thank you for the recipe, as it was quick and easy and my boyfriend loved it! I will be looking for alternate topping though. PS: It looks like this is a crisp!
VERY good. I tripled the peaches, and may actually quadruple them next time. There is a lot of crumble on top and it is VERY sweet, but my family has a major sweet tooth and that was jt fine by us! I will make this again and again. I couldn't believe how easy it was. I dd have to throw it under the broiler for a couple minutes to get it to brown.
I would use real peaches next time not canned ones as the juice there was bit to much juice, I used brown sugar sprinkled over the fruit and little cinnamon before the topping was put on.
Actually, give no stars to this dessert. I thought it was a waste of ingredients. It was the sweetest, least enjoyable dessert I've made. I might try it again with less sugar and less butter, but I can't promise I'll try it again. How anyone rated this with 5 stars is beyond me.
This is a fantastic and easy crisp topping. I substitute half of the white sugar with brown. The "fruit" variation that I use this on the most is Yam and peach. Cube 3 yams and soften in the microwave with some cinnamon and a few tablespoons of water. top with peaches (I use frozen). I am so happy I found this recipe. People now think I can cook. :)
this was delicious. I had fresh peaches that needed used, in my oppinion, fresh is the only way to go! i did take some of the suggestions by other reviewers like adding the oats but i made it for my family and he took some to work in his lunch the next day, he then came home to tell me i had to make another one just for his coworkers!
I used fresh peaches (left the skin on) and sprinkled them lightly with sugar. I then added the topping but only used 1 1/2 cups of flour and added 1/2 cup oatmeal...it was fantastic!
Very tasty. I used 7 fresh organic peaches sliced thin, but I could have added about 4 more and it still would have been great. I also added frozen raspberries. Blueberries would have been good too. Instead of all white flour, I did half whole wheat, half white. Brown sugar could have been added too for a more carmel-y flavor.
I made this just like the recipe said but added more fruit. Not sure what happened but it didnt turn out crisp.
So easy! Double the cinnamon, add nutmeg, and sprinkle nuts, cinnamon, and honey over the top before baking.
this recipe was so good i added just a touch of brown sugar and vanilla to the peaches it gave it a yummy hint of vanilla
This was ok, but not what I was looking for. I was hoping for a nice crunchy topping, but this was like a peach upside down cake. I changed the recipe a bit- I used frozen (partially thawed) peaches and substituted sucanot for half the sugar. The kids liked this, though.
I made this recipe for my bridge club. Most of us left a lot of the topping, it was too much and too sweet. I had added an extra half can of peaches and could probably have added all of the second can as there was still too much of the topping. I liked that it was easy to make but I would not try it again.
Excellent, I used about 12 small/medium sized peaches (without skin) and 1/2 cup of granola. It seemed like the flour mixture would be too much but it was perfect. I'd like to reduce the sugar by 1/2 cup next time. I baked for 40 minutes.
Super recipe, I tried it with peaches and apples both worked great. I also tried halfing, that worked out fine too. Thanks!
This was very simple and very delicious. I used fresh peaches (and followed someones suggestion to mix them w/ a bit of brown sugar) I had fresh blueberries in the fridge that needed to be used, so I threw them in too. This was absolutely delicious. The only thing I found was it needed to be baked longer to get the topping more browned, but that was no problem. Took it to a friends cabin and brought back a very empty pan and many compliments.
This was awesome!!!! I scaled it to make 2 instead of 24 and then doubled the toppings (my favorite part) and it was fantastic!!!
Made this tonight using two jars of peaches...but the large wide mouth mason jars with home canned peaches, so I'm not sure on size but it was definitely enough to cover the dish with one layer. It still wasn't browning nicely after 40 minutes so I stuck it under the broiler. I was worried that the "crisp" still wasn't done but after one taste my fears were assauged. This stuff is good and I can't wait to have over vanilla ice cream. The only reason I didn't give if 5 stars is it's a little grainy and that's being VERY picky. All in all an excellent flavor and it's nice to feel like we're having a little summer in January.
I wanted to make something for my father today, as it's Father's day. Most of the peach recipies I found called for fresh peaches, and cornstarch. This recipe was easy to follow, and simple to make. I followed some of the other reviews and only made half the topping, and used more peaches than were required. Add cinamon to the top of your peaches, or nutmeg if you have it to give them an extra bit of flavor. Also, sprinkle cinnamon on the top, with just a little sugar (I used the raw crystals for that), tastes amazing.
This was good. I would use a little bit less sugar. Make sure that the topping is really 'pea-sized' since larger pieces are too chunky.
Delicious, and really easy
I thought this was good, but definitely was not the "best". It needs some tweaking, as I made it as written and the peaches just seemed bland to me. Perhaps a good sprinkling of brown sugar and cinnamon over the peaches prior to adding the crust topping would do the trick?! Adding vanilla ice cream or whipped cream would be a great addition to this as well!
I made this recipe with 4 large fresh peaches and it was AMAZING! Thank you!
Had this at friend's and was delish! She added blueberries and lemon juice and zest to the fruit.
Great recipe! Can tweek in many ways. I like to use 1 cup of sugar then use 1/2 cup brown sugar to sprinkle on top. Also plan on using 1 1/2 sticks of butter next time instead of 2. This was an unexpected hit at a party, Thank you! (unexpected b/c I always mess a recipe up!)
This was awesome! I used fresh peaches, picked that day, half white and half brown sugar and added a cup of quick oats. I also sprinkled my peaches with a little brown and white sugar to help make a syrup. My family loved it. Absolutely delicious.
I have to agree with others, the measurements are way off. The topping buried the peaches, which kind of messed up my dish because I marinated fresh peaches over night so I had to cut up a few extras, causing us to have "bland spots" throughout the dessert. I am going to try it again tonight, but I will use more peaches and less topping. Also, because fo all the topping, it takes longer to cook in the middle, so be prepared to spend a little more time in the kitchen. Hope this helps someone.
super easy and delicious!
Quick, easy and delicious. It makes a lot which is good, as hubby and I are looking forward to the leftovers today. I kept it in the oven for about 50 minutes. Thanks.
I cooked this for a 4th of July BBQ, and everyone raved about it! It's so easy to make that I actually had my two friends make it while I got everything else ready. I used two varieties of 7 fresh peaches that weren't fully ripe, so added a little more sugar than called for. I topped with brown sugar and served with vanilla ice cream of course! Some of my friends found it a bit too sweet and buttery for their liking, so you may want to cut down if you're not too crazy about sugar, but I liked it as is. Keeper for sure!
I added 1/2 cup of oatmeal and 1/2 cup brown sugar to the topping as suggested by: SHADYB. 2 15 oz cans did not even cover the 13x9 pan so I added another can. There was alot of the dry topping, and after cooking it for the 40 mins it was still floury and only the edges had "dissolved". It was not edible at that stage. So I poured the peach liquid on top and cooked for another 10 mins. It was not crispy at all, but flavor was good.
I was unable to get the top layer of the "crisp" to stick together using the butter. I also missed the texture that adding oats offers.
This came out quite nicely! I absolutely agree that this is a crisp rather than a cobbler. I may have added too much butter, or used the wrong butter (since Country Crock really isn't butter), because my crumbly mixture turned into a dough very quickly, and almost impossible to backpedal to correct. (BTW -- dough was yummy). In any case, good, simple recipe, with no milk (which is great!). I added a 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg; next time I'll try more. I will also use fresh peaches if I can. Thanks for a great recipe---it's a keeper!
The word "crisp" is very misleading. I was hoping the crust would have a crunch to it, instead it's a very chewy breading. The warm peaches are a delicious treat when paired with ice cream. But overall disapointing:(
Yum! Used fresh peaches - so good!
I needed 2 15 oz. cans of peaches and the topping quantities should be halved. It was ok and probably would've been better if the measurements were more accurate.
My teenager will eat this and she is a picky eater. Very easy to make. this is a keeper.
This was fantastic and so easy to make even for the newest chef. I was out of milk, but had peaches and wanted a cobbler, so this recipe was perfect! Everyone loves it!! :)
I made this on a HOT Summer Night and took it to work for my employees. Across the board I heard so many, "this is the best ever, reminds me of Moms" I recommend this to every one.
I loved the taste of this, although for me there was too much topping, I could have doubled the peaches and the pan size and it would have been perfect. The crisp was really easy to make , I did add a little cinnimon to the peaches and used 1 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I will definately make this again.
My husband has been searching for a crispy peach cobbler, and we finally found what we're looking for! This recipe is a keeper. We used about 4 large fresh peaches. It took approximately 37 minutes to cook, and was well worth it. We served it to some guests, and they absolutely loved it. Will definitely make again! Yummy!
This was fantastic!! The crust is super rich, but my family thought that was great. I had fresh peaches so I just sliced up 6 peaches, mixed with 1/3 c sugar and 2 T lemon juice and let sit for 15 minutes. I also added cinnamon and allspice to the crust. So yummy!
I tried this twice as written. I have no idea why but the top didn't crisp up, it was just dry ingredients sitting on the top, and yes I used two sticks of butter. Won't waste the ingredients to try it again.
YUMMY! I followed the recipe exactly except for using fresh peaches. I thought there would be too much "crisp" when I was putting it in the pan, but it baked down and is perfect. I'll be making this again with our next batch of peaches.
This was incredible! I did modify it just a bit as I used fresh peaches (about 6) and it made 2 8 1/2 inch pies. I also used margarine and separated it and used 1/4 cup near the last 10 minutes of cooking to drizzle over the crisp. I then topped it with 1/2 tbsp of brown sugar. Delicious:)
Delicious! My family (even my Mother-in Law) loved it! It was sooooo easy. The only modification I made was that I decreased the white sugar by 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup of dark brown sugar. I actually used frozen nectarines instead of peaches, but I don't think that made much difference. I would recommend this recipe anytime you need something quick and easy.
Very easy recipe! My 9 year old daughter LOVES to cook, and this one was a fun "Mom and Daughter" easy dessert to create!
To quote my husband, "This is the best peach thing I have ever had. It may even be the best thing made with fruit that I have ever eaten." I used fresh peaches and it was fabuous.
I made this with canned halved apricots and it came out great. This recipe yields WAY too much topping for my taste, I will make half next time. I love how simple it was to make!
This was pretty good. Not something I would go out of my way to make again though.
Verg Good! Next time, I'm going to add more peaches to my recipe.
This recipe made my teen-aged son call me a "heavenly cook." I used a very large pinch of salt which enhanced the buttery flavor. Served it warm with ice cream.
This recipe is very easy. I made it for a dinner party, and the entire thing was devoured, even though the party only had six people and I made 24 servings. The one thing I did differently from the recipe was that I used fresh peaches instead of canned. I ended up using about 10 peaches. Also, my oven may have been weaker than average, but 40 minutes was not enough. I would leave it in for 45-50 minutes.
Used 6 fresh ripe peaches instead of canned. This recipe was great. My 10 year old daughter made it for dessert!
After trying two other recipies for peach cobbler FINALLY this is the one! Great taste and no big blob of dough in the bottom of the pan like the others. This is a KEEPER!! Note: drain the peaches.:)
Great, easy, crisp for out of season cravings. However, either double the recipe for a 13x9, or make this recipe in an 8x8, because as posted, there's not enough fruit or topping.
I'm not sure what 29 oz cans of peaches are like in other areas of the country, but I could only fill an 8X8 container with what came out of mine. Because of that, I ended up throwing out about half of the topping. I also had issues with this browning, so I put it under the broiler for a couple of minutes. I think I will make this again, but will consider using frozen peaches or perhaps leaving some of the juice in from the canned peaches.
Too soggy for my taste
It looks as if the recipe has been fixed. What was 1 pound(!) of butter is not 1 cup of butter and the size of the can of peaches has been specified. I cooked this with fresh peaches and a little more cinnamon than asked for. It is cooling right now! Let me try the first bite....... Mmmm mmmm good.. A good quick easy dessert you can cook with very common ingredients.
Very good! It was my first time making it. I used a 9x6 pan and made 1/2 the amount of topping with a full can of peaches. I added 1 tablespoon of cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/4 cup of sugar to the peaches and let it set. This made a much richer filling! Next time I will make it with fresh peaches!
I absolutely love this! I only had about a cup and a half of fresh peaches so I halved the recipe. Next time I will use more peaches, maybe double or triple them.
This recipe was fast & delicious! Only used half the topping,added more cinnamon,also added some ground cloves and poured a couple of teaspoons of maple syrup on top...mmmm
Wow! A super easy recipe, I made it with fresh peaches and it turned out wonderful. Thanks for sharing a great recipe - this will be a family favorite - Next I will try it with fresh apples.
Very easy to make. Seemed a little sweet for me so I would suggest putting cool whip or vanilla ice cream on top.
I never thought I'd say this, but there was too MUCH topping! Not because I don't like topping, but because I physically couldn't fit more than 1/2 of it on top. But it was delcious. And I like this non-oaty topping a lot.
I took some advice from other reviews. I cut the sugar and added brown sugar. 1/2 can extra peaches and vanilla. We had it for Christmas desert, It didn't last long.
Very good! I changed very little, I used frozen peaches and added an extra stick of butter, that I melted in the iron skillet before adding the peaches. I coated the peaches in the butter and an extra 1/2 cup of sugar added the crumble, tossed and baked it in the iron skillet. The result was carmelized edges and bottom, I will make this again, the boys loved it.
My parents brought us a huge bag of peaches back from their vacation. I logged onto this site and found this WONDERFUL recipe. It was easy. I had all the ingredients handy and it turned out great. Thanks so much!
I made this for a school lunch today, and all the teachers and students loved it! Super easy and super yummy! Thanks!!
Fantastic! I made this tonight for a dinner party/potluck, and it was a big hit. I made it exactly as described, with fresh peaches (not peeled), as they are in season. I baked it for 40 minutes and served it warm with vanilla ice cream. It gets 5 stars for how quick & easy it is, and for its great taste!!
There must be a mistake with this recipe because one can of peaches only covers about 1/4 of the pan bottom, and a POUND of butter leaves you with a big pan of melted butter over a few peaches. I had to throw this out!!!
This was really good! I added 1 cup of oats to the recipe and also used have the white sugar called for and used brown to make up the difference. I also made it in two 8x8x2 dishes and used one large can of peaches in each so I could give one of the dishes to a friend. My hubby really loved it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections