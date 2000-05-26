Easy Peach Crisp

Delicious! And don't let not having fresh peaches stop you from making this... That being said, I made changes too based on previous reviews. Anyways, for the filling in the bottom used a 24 oz jar of peaches in light syrup and mixed in about 1/2 Tablespoon of cornstarch to thicken(omitted sugar), then sprinkled with cinnamon and nutmeg. For the topping, I mixed the yellow cake mix with a 1/2 c. brown sugar then cut in the chilled butter. Sprinkled that over the peaches and then dusted with cinnamon and nutmeg and baked. The interesting thing about this recipe was that amount of peaches seemed to work much better in a 8 x 8 pan, but then there was extra topping. So I ended up making two, each in an 8 x 8 pan, one the peaches and in the other I used cherry pie filling, which was also VERY good... Had one for now and one for later, which was perfect for us, but if you want to have 1 big 8 x 13 one, I would recommend doubling the peaches. Either way, my family loves them both and I love how quick and easy they are to make!