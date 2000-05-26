Easy Peach Crisp

This peach crisp recipe uses canned peaches and yellow cake mix for the fastest one-pan, oven-baked dessert I have ever made. Kids and adults alike will eat this cold or hot — just give 'em a spoon and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top too!

Recipe by Brenda

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour canned peaches into a 9x13-inch baking pan; make sure juices cover peaches, if not add a small amount of water to just cover fruit. Mix peaches with 1/2 cup of sugar and sprinkle with cinnamon to taste.

  • Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly over top of peach mixture. Poke holes into cake mix to allow juice through. Cut stick of margarine into small pats; place randomly over the top. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup sugar and a light dusting of cinnamon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, or until bubbly and top is crusty and golden brown.

Tips

White cake mix can be used in place of yellow.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 58.4g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 373.4mg. Full Nutrition
