Easy Peach Crisp

This peach crisp recipe uses canned peaches and yellow cake mix for the fastest one-pan, oven-baked dessert I have ever made. Kids and adults alike will eat this cold or hot — just give 'em a spoon and a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top too!
I tried this again- after a less-than-thrilling result the first time. I took the suggestion of another reviewer- I cut the butter into a yellow cake mix with a pastry cutter, added 1/2 cup of brown sugar and sprinkled the mixture over the peaches. I sprinkled a generous amount of cinnamon on the peaches first. This time it tunred out perfect! It still was sweet and could even get away with cutting the brown sugar back to 1/4 cup. Using the pastry cutter with the butter and cake mix made all the difference in the world. The crust was yummy and the filling was more solid- not a runny mess like the first one I made. A keeper!!
I am giving this three stars only because I altered the recipe. I used fresh peaches and replaced the white sugar with brown sugar. I reduced that to 1/2 cup because the peaches I had were very sweet. I also did not add sugar to the cake mix topping because I think that would have been overkill. I did add cinnamon to the cake topping as others had suggested. Turned out really good.
This recipe is great when modified. To impress, use fresh peaches. After slicing, sprinkle 1/2 cup white sugar over them, plus cinnamon, nutmeg and almond extract. No need for additional water; peaches were juicy enough. I used a white cake mix and mixed in 1/2 cup brown sugar. I used a FROZEN stick of butter and grated it into the cake mix and mixed together with a pastry cutter. After placing it on the peaches I sprinkled a little more cinnamon and nutmeg on top and baked for about an hour and 10 min. It was delicious! Thanks for the recipe Brenda! Can't wait to try this with apples this fall!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2001
I made this recipe using fresh peaches. Since many commented the original recipe was too sugary, I used what was called for with fresh and it was just right. It smelled wonderful while cooking, too.
SOOOO GOOD!!! I made a streusel out of the cake mix with 1/2 c. each of butter and brown sugar, and I baked it in an 8x8 pan for about 40-45 minutes. I could not stop eating it! If I baked it in a 13x9 pan, as the recipe suggests, I would use twice as many peaches. A definite keeper!
After reading reviews, I modified this. I used 2(15oz) cans of Del Monte Peaches in Extra Light Syrup. Because of complaints about being too sweet, I poured peaches/juice into pan, then sprinkled 1/4 cup of brown sugar, 1 tsp of Cinammon, 1 tsp of Nutmeg on them. I mixed in a 1/2 tsp of Cornstarch to prevent the runniness some complained of and it was not runny at all. For topping, I used Duncan Hines Butter Golden cake mix, added a cup of Oats, more cinammon, nutmeg, and brown sugar. I used a stick of room temperature butter and mixed with my hands, crumbling it on top of the peaches. Baked for 40 minutes and it came out perfect! Not too sweet at all. Personally I'd like more peach, so I'd add a 3rd can next time. The topping made so much, that I have a 2nd one in the oven using 3 cans of Apricots. Smells wonderful!
This was awesome!!! I used fresh peaches with orange juice instead of canned peaches. The dish was gone in seconds. We topped it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and dug in! Definately will make again
The taste of this recipe was fabulous!! I forgot to consider the other reviewer's suggestions, and after reading them, I absolutely would have cut the sugar in half. I liked it but it would be just as good (if not better) without as much sugar. I did have to bake it for about 15-20 minutes longer than suggested, to make it brown and to let the juices soak into the cake mixture. Make sure you poke lots of wholes in the top as well. Also, I thought there was a little too much liquid, but after letting it sit, the juices thickened to an acceptable consistency. Overall a definite keeper, and suitable for company (a real compliment!).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2002
This was delicious! I did use less sugar as I had seen other people suggest, and I needed to increase oven temp to 400 and cooking time to 45 minutes to get the brownness and bubbling that it's supposed to have. My kids literally fell over each other all the way into the kitchen to get a bowl of this. I can't wait to try this with other fruits like fresh apples....yum, yum!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2002
Pretty good recipe and oh so easy! However, sugar needs to be decreased! I only needed 1/4 cup for the entire recipe! Thanks for sharing this! Amy Spino
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2003
This dish is delicious! My kids loved it too. I used fresh peaches instead of canned and cooked it about 15 minutes longer than specified. I plan on making this again!
This is WONDERFUL! From the hints of several reviewers: I used fresh peaches (probably about double what the recipe called for--I had a lot that needed to be used up) so I kept the sugar almost the same (3/4 c), used a grater to add the butter to the cake mix, mixed cinnamon into both the cake mix and peaches, and added a touch of almond extract to the cake mix. I baked it 40 minutes and it still didn't have a nice brown top so I broiled it briefly (about 2 minutes) and it came out beautiful. Served with vanilla ice cream as the dessert brought to friend's house for dinner. My family can't wait for me to make this again. Thanks for a simple, tasty end-of-summer recipe!
I actually learned this recipe as a girl scout leader over 35 years ago. My way is to pour the peaches into the pan (for a 9x13 I use 2 jars of peaches, adding all the juice from 1 and 1/2 the juice from the other). Pour dry cake mix over the peaches. Melt 1 stick of butter in the microwave then pour evenly over the top. Delicious and no need for additional sugar. Enjoy!!
OK, so I don't know why you would even add sugar to a cake mix....so I didn't. It will be a standard topping on my fruit cobblers....this is pretty much a cobbler. Easy to remember .... 1 box yellow cake mix and cut in one stick of butter. Sprinkle on top....wonderful I would give this a five star, but I really didn't follow the recipe. I even used fresh (jacked up) peaches!
We make this fruit crisp all the time and always get rave reviews. A few changes omit the sugar the cake mix is sweet enough on its own, and you can even melt the butter and combine with the cake mix before crumbling over top. This will ale for a more even mixture with less dry and tunny spots. Also feel free to experiment chocolate cake with cherry pie filling, yellow cake with apple or raspberry filling. Serve warm with a scoop if nilla ice cream = one happy family. YUM
I read some of the reviews and suggestions before making this dessert. I didn't have any apples so I used a can of cherry pie filling as suggested.I used a smaller pan because there wasn't that much pie filling to fill up a large baking dish. I used only half the cake mix and added crumbled oatmeal cookies for some crunch to the cake mix before cutting in cold butter. I baked it for about 35 minutes and could hardly wait to try it. Good recipe but it's still missing something. Perhaps some oats next time.
This turned out awesome. I did make some changes based on other reviews. I used 7 fresh peaches cut into chunks as we never use canned peaches. I sprinkled them with 1/2 cup white sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. I added 1/2 cup brown sugar and cinnamon with the 1/2 cup butter to the cake mix. I used a fork to cut in the butter until the mixture formed pea size "crumbs". I sprinkled this evenly over the top and baked at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS!
This was very good. I also cut back on the sugar on the fruit as others had suggested, added an additional small can of peaches, and instead of white sugar on top I sprinkled about 1/4 c. brown sugar to give it a bit of a 'crisp' rather than 'cobbler' appearance. Terrific!
This is the recipe my mom made. I think she just eyeballed it though. No measuring butter or sugar. I added about a 1/4 cup brown sugar on top for a little crunch. I had the oven at 400 and it took about 45 mine. So yummy with vanilla ice cream
Terrific recipe! I have made this a couple of times, however, I have made a few changes. I put about 1/3 of the cake mix on top of the peaches. I mixed the butter (not a margarine fan here) into the other 2/3 of the cake mix and then put it on top of the peaches. Also, I didn't use a cup of sugar and cinnamon. I felt like it was going to be sweet enough as it was, so I just sprinkled a small amount of cinnamon-sugar across the top and called it good! It turned out great! I have also made this with cherry pie filling and added some crushed pineapple (more of a dump cake recipe.) Haven't tried the apple pie filling and spice cake like some suggest but I am going too! At any rate.. this recipe is a keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2003
Very good. This was a hit with my husband's family. I let it bake longer than the directions called for because it wasn't browning and I was afraid it would be too sloppy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2002
Really good and easy. When I was a kid my mom used to make this using a Butter Pecan cake mix but I couldn't find Butter Pecan at the store and was thrilled to find this recipe. (If you ever see Butter Pecan try it with this recipe!)
After reading other reviews I cut the butter into the cake mix. Added 1 tsp cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg to each the peaches and cake mix. I also added about 2 tsp corn starch and a tsp vanilla to the peaches. I omitted the sugar except that I sprinkled the top of the cake mix with just a light dusting of brown sugar. Baked at 350 for about 40 minutes. Took to a church potluck and it was really a hit!
Very simple recipe. Depending on whether you are using peaches in heavy or light syrup when using extra sugar. I would also use a pastry blender for the cake mix, butter, cinnimon and sugar. I used the peaches in light syrup and used 1/2 sugar specified, and cooked it 50 minutes because it wasn't browning. I believe here in Colorado you have to play a little bit with temp and time. It was still a wonderful change from just plain cake.
Easy and delicious! I used half the amount of sugar called for and needed to bake it about 20 minutes longer for it to set and the top to brown. Great with vanilla ice cream. Definatley guest worthy if you're entertaining.
Very good flavor, and a snap to prepare. However,I rated this a 4 - 3.5 because it seems to need quite a few modifications from the original recipe. My oven is accurate, and I also baked it just under an hour. I cut back on the sugar, and used the Pecan cake mix. I super GLAD I added extra peaches, and vanilla too. It is very good with a scoop of vanilla ice cream... :)
I made this recipe as is, but it was way too sweet. It made me sick if i ate more than a few bites. I will try this again but will eliminate the sugar entirely.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2004
Like others, I used canned peaches with heavy syrup and didn't add anymore sugar - it was delicious! I had a so much topping that I made a second one using canned cherries and it was a toss-up over which one my family liked better! Definitely a keeper, especially for those times when you need a fast dessert.
Just like the name implies...this really is easy. My husband had two helpings for dessert and raved about how good it tasted. I did cut the sugar in half after reading earlier reviews. We didn't miss the extra sugar at all.
With a lot of the recommendations from other reviewers this recipe rates a five. I used fresh peaches (4 or 5) and left the skins on for simplicity. I sprinkled ½ cup white sugar and some cinnamon and nutmeg over the peaches. With the cake mix I cut in a chilled stick of butter with a pastry blender and added ½ cup brown sugar, ½ cup oats for texture, and more cinnamon & nutmeg. It turned out wonderful but very sweet. I think next time I will cut out the brown sugar all together. It seems like the cake mix would be sweet enough on its own. I also found that the peach skins became tough over time. They were barely noticeable the first night, but when I ate the leftovers they were kind of chewy and annoying. So I guess if I knew we were going to finish it in one sitting I’d leave them on for rustic appeal, but otherwise remove them. Thanks for the recipe and everyone’s suggestions. I had a lot of fun with this one!
Easy... and YUMMY! Thanks so much for this great recipe! Make sure to serve it with vanilla ice cream! Side note: I also cut down the sugar to 2/3 total, but I think I will even cut it down more next time... to 1/2 total.
The way this recipe is written will not produce a tasty result, as you can see from the other reviewers. I made this recipe as written, and didn't cook long enough (30 minutes). Therefore, there was still a lot of cake mix powder over the "crisp", and it was mushy and undercooked. I was embarrased to serve to guests, and down the disposal it went. Perhaps I'll try again, modifying to the other reviewers suggestions.
This was really,really good!!! I added a teaspon of vanilla flavoring, a little lemon juice,and a few dashes of nutmeg. I used a 1/2 cup of sugar as sugguested by others and oh my. Brenda thanks so much !!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/03/2001
Fast and easy, but too sugary for my family. Will make again.
very tasty...I used fresh peaches and less sugar on them. The cake mix is very sweet, don't need to add sugar to that. Fresh peaches took 50 min in a 9 x13 glass baking dish...used about 8 peaches cover the dish 1/2 way. Also drizzled a tiny bit of water over the peaches and sprinkled in some corn starch so my peaches wouldn't be dry or runny. (mine were store bought so not all of them were nice and juicy!)
Like other reviewers, I used a pastry blender and cut cold butter into the cake mix. I also used 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1 cup of sugar seemed to be too sweet. And when I dumped the canned peaches into the pan, I added 1/2 cup of half and half. The crisp came out sooooooo good! The half and half made it like "peaches and cream". Try it with some half and half or milk, it's really good!
This was pretty good, a little too sweet. I will definatly be making this again, without the sugar on top & maybe try adding cornstarch to the peach juice to thicken instead of the sugar. Thanks for the recipe :)
Very rich, but also very good. My husband doesn't eat many sweets and he loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/10/2005
This ricipe did need some modifications. I used a smaller pan 7X11. I cut in the butter and cinnamon to the cake mix, but use only a little more than half of the cake mix. Don't use sugar, this is sweet enough if your peaches have heavy syrup. Make sure that you put the handle of a wooden spoon in the top of the cake mixture to make holes on top for the juice to come up. Also because I have young kids, I cut the peaches in pieces first.
My little sister used to make this all the time and we LOVE it. Cutting the butter into the cake mix is ideal. As an added spin to this, we like to make a simple cream cheese glaze and drizzle over the top after it has baked.
I changed the recipe a bit by doubling the peaches and cinnamon, using only 1/4c sugar, and white cake mix instead of yellow. Since I used can peaches in heavy syrup I think next time I will omit the sugar altogether, it was too sweet for me even with just 1/4c. Good news- my 3 yo loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2001
I loved this recipe! I always welcome good recipes. Especially desert! I think this is going to be one of my favorites for a long time, but my picky kids won't give it a try.
Awesome recipe - super easy to make - smells heavenly while cooking and a hit with everyone. It seemed like a lot of sugar to me - so I was doubtful - and in retrospect, next time I'll add a bit more peaches than called for, and a little less sugar - but all in all - this one's a keeper!
Delicious! And don't let not having fresh peaches stop you from making this... That being said, I made changes too based on previous reviews. Anyways, for the filling in the bottom used a 24 oz jar of peaches in light syrup and mixed in about 1/2 Tablespoon of cornstarch to thicken(omitted sugar), then sprinkled with cinnamon and nutmeg. For the topping, I mixed the yellow cake mix with a 1/2 c. brown sugar then cut in the chilled butter. Sprinkled that over the peaches and then dusted with cinnamon and nutmeg and baked. The interesting thing about this recipe was that amount of peaches seemed to work much better in a 8 x 8 pan, but then there was extra topping. So I ended up making two, each in an 8 x 8 pan, one the peaches and in the other I used cherry pie filling, which was also VERY good... Had one for now and one for later, which was perfect for us, but if you want to have 1 big 8 x 13 one, I would recommend doubling the peaches. Either way, my family loves them both and I love how quick and easy they are to make!
I found this recipe so easy to make. I did however read previous reviewers comments prior to making it. I left the white sugar out completely. I only used 1/4 cup brown sugar mixed with 1 cup quick cooking oats and cinnamon for the topping. I wanted more peaches so I used one 29oz can, plus a 14.5oz can. As suggested by another reviewer to solve the liquid/runny solution adding the cornstarch to the peach syrup worked beautifully. Also, I liked the tip about using a grater for the butter...makes it more uniform over the dry cake mix. Lastly, I needed to bake in the oven closer to 55 minutes. Most of all it is ONE pan easy. Yippee! Satisfying like comfort food with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Thanks :)
I can not believe how good this was. I used to take time and roll crust and do the whole cobbler thing, but this is a recipe that has sure changed that!! I loved it it was great, the family loved it too!!!!!! Sheaye
This is a quick and easy cobbler. The juice didnt cover the peaches so I added milk over the fruit. I reduced the sugar 1/4 cup. I was generous with the cinnamon. I grated butter all over the top. I cooked it an additional 15 minutes.
Modified, this is a recipe I've used since a neighbor made it for me one day. You can use any fruit you like. I never ad any sugar, the cake mix is sweet enough. I usually use canned apricots (3). I add the juice from one and a half cans along with the fruit, sprinkle the cake mix on top and slice the stick butter over the cake mix, distributing evenly. The juice from the fruit and the butter seem to make sure there is no dry spot on the cake topping. Everyone loves this easy recipe!
Boy I wish I would've read the reviews first!!! This was WAAAAAAY too sweet! Next time (and there will be a next time, the flavor is wonderful) I won't be adding any extra sugar - just let the peach juices and the cake mix sweeten it up!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2001
This is very good and very quick, however the next timeI make it I'm decreasing the sugar a lot. AlsoI had to add quite a bit of water to cover the peaches, but is very good and it we'll be making it often. Pat
This one rates 4 stars because its much better made with fresh fruit. If I had made this with canned peaches it would be WAY TOO SWEET. I used real butter instead because thats all I ever use and cut it in to the cake mix as others suggested. 5-6 fresh pealed and sliced peaches along with some fresh raspberries I had on hand covered the bottom of a 9X13 pan, sprinkled with cinnamon and a dusting of brown sugar. I then covered with the butter / cake mixture. Baked at 350 for an hour until browned on top all around. Excellent with ice cream.
Very Good! Everyone in the family loved it. It was perfect on a cold winter Sunday night, nice and warm out of the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. I did follow the others advice and only used 1/2 cup of sugar with the peaches, and just sprinkled a little on top. I wouldnt have wanted it any sweeter. Excellent receipe, good and very easy! Thanks Brenda!
The great thing about this site is access to recipe reviews so this review is made with other suggestions in mind! I used a white cake mix, it was what I had on hand I only used 1/2 cup sugar and I cut butter(I never use margerine) into the cake mix with a pastry cutter the end result was yummy very easy and a great crowd pleaser! Thanks for the recipe and thanks to other cooks for posting your reviews.
Yummy!! I had some peaches that were getting really over ripe and so here's what I did: I used 14-16 cups sliced & pitted fresh peaches. Mix into peaches: 1/4c. Water; 1 Tsp. Almond Extract; 1 TBS. Lemon Juice; 3/4c. Dried Cranberries; 3/4c. White Sugar; 1/4c. Dark Brown Sugar; 1 TBS. Corn Starch; 3/4c. Slivered Almonds. To taste: Cinnamon; Cloves; Nutmeg; Ginger. Pour into bottom of sprayed 9x13 pan. Topping: Boxed Yellow Cake Mix; Sprinkle of Cinnamon; 1 stick frozen margarine that was shredded into dry cake mix and cut through using a pastry cutter. Mixed into topping an additional 1/4c. Slivered Almonds; sprinkled over top of peaches. Baked at 350 for 1 Hour 10 Min. Scrumptious!!!
I used 1 stick of butter instead of margarine, and I cut the butter into the cake mix with a pastry blender, as suggested by another reviewer. Also, I didn't use anywhere near the amount of sugar this recipe calls for; I probably used about 2 tsp. This was a hit! Served warm with vanilla ice cream. Excellent! Everyone asked me for the recipe! Smells great when cooking!
Corrinne
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2012
I've made this recipe for over 20 years, and changed it up a bit. I've used both canned apple pie filling and canned cherry pie filling (use two cans), and it's turned out scrumptious! I also sprinkle some chopped pecans on top before baking. Adds a nice crunch!
Been making this recipe for many years...call it slop cake! It is always well received. I add almond flavoring with peaches, pears or cherries. So good and uses less sugar. Brown sugar is best with the peaches,pears and apples with cinnamon sugar on top there is no need for cool whip or ice cream if served hot. Frozen or canned apples, blueberries, strawberries even mixed together even pineapple with pears or peaches or fruit cocktail.! House smells so good. Anything with cinnamon no one can go wrong.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2001
This was absolutely delicious. A bit too sugary. If you get peaches with heavy syrup, you don't need a lot of sugar. Other than that, it was great. We are making it again tonight with cool whip this time as a topper. My 8 year old made this so it is truly easy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2004
This recipe is very delicious. I can my own peaches so I used one quart. I also used French Vanilla cake mix (I suppose you could whatever you like). I followed another user's suggestion and cut the butter into the cake mix. I didn't use any additional sugar in the cake mix (it is sweet enough). It did take almost an hour to bake. The end result is delicious. This recipe is easy to make and is a wonderful hit. I will definitely make again!
YUMMM!!! I used butter and extra peaches. Had to bake a little longer to get golden. couldn't find the Butter Pecan cake other reviews listed, but I tried Betty Crocker's Cinnamon Swirl using some of the cinnamon mix in the peaches and mixed the rest up in the cake mix for the topping. didn't need any extra sugar or cinnamon. Got rave reviews!
Very good (and easy) recipe! We tried this recipe as a way to use some peaches that were getting too ripe. But we didn't have enough fresh peaches so we added canned peaches too. Turned out wonderfully! We did let it bake a little longer until it browned too.
Really tasty and unique desert. Very simple to make...absolutely no fuss at all. Some in my family aren't too crazy about canned peaches...but I loved it. I'm curious to make it with fresh peaches. Thanks for a really fun and easy dessert! Wonderful w/ vanilla ice cream :)
i use two of the large cans of sliced peaches. a great, easy recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2004
I took several reviewers suggestions, so I'm rating a recipe that is super-modified. I doubled the peaches, and next time I will probably add more. I used peaches in heavy syrup and added no sugar or water at all. In fact, because the cake mix is so sweet, you may want to use peaches in light syrup. It was borderline-too sweet for me. I stirred some vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg into the peaches. Then I cut a stick of butter into a package of butter pecan cake mix (betty crocker). I poked holes in it and the top came out smooth; I wanted a more crumbly look, so next time I won't poke holes. Also, I had to cook this for over an hour. I let it sit for an hour, topped it with ice cream, and the best part, it was so darn yummy! I loved the butter pecan topping! This Texas girl was pretty happy.
Three words: De-li-cious! I made this using canned pears and a chocolate devil food's cake mix because that's what I had. Sprinkled the pears with a cinnamon-sugar mix & used 1/4 cup (packed) of brown sugar, which I mixed with the cake prep, then I cut in the butter as suggested in any reviews. Baked it at 350F for 50 minutes, poking holes a few times during baking. Only change I would make next time is not put any brown sugar at all, I did find it a tad too sweet. Although, a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top would do the job.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2005
Took this over with a family dinner of spaghetti. Grandma raved about it. Said she knew it was homemade because the sauce wasn't too thick.
Try just two cans of peach pie filling, or any pie filling flavor (blueberry is my favorite), then cover with yellow cake mix.Melt one cup of butter and pour over top. Then bake. I use no sugar or cinnamon.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2006
This recipe rates a community 5 star by all the smart reviewers and their wise baking contributions! Thanks Brenda for getting us all started on this d'lish recipe. I used the BC cinnamon cake mix, grated the butter, used the pastry mixer, poked holes and baked for just under an hr. Do not forget the french vanilla ice cream!
As is, I give this about three stars. With the following changes, I give it 5 plus stars: 2 cans of peaches sprinkled with 1/4 brown sugar and the cinnamon Mix the cake mix with the chunks of cold butter in the food processor, then stir in a handful or two of chopped pecans before sprinkling over the fruit. Very quick and easy and also inexpensive. I will make it again, just with the changes, though. Thank you!
My grandma calls this a dump cake. The only difference is that with dump cake, you only dust the fruit with a bit of sugar, flour and cinnamon, then you dump the cake mix over the top and pour a MELTED cube of butter over the cake mix and voila! Bake that sucker until it's golden brown and delicious. The cake mix has nearly enough sugar to sweeten any fruit but rhubarb and strawberries!
I love easy desserts since it is not my area of expertise. I made this using fresh ripe white peaches and added a box of fresh raspberries. I cut back on sugar as other reviewers suggested. It was a huge hit. My daughter just ate the leftovers for breakfast!!
Thanks to all who added comments. I baked at 400 for 40 minutes. First I cut the 1/2 cup butter and brown sugar and spice into the pineapple cake mix I had on hand. Poured 29 oz can sliced peaches in light syrup and 15 oz sliced peaches in fruit juice - using only half the juice in this can- in the bottom of 9x13 baking dish. Added 1/2 cup chopped pineapple from fridge, and 1 cup blackberries. Slightly mixed 1/2 of cake mixture into peach mixture. Remaining dry cake mixture on top. Amazing results!! Served warm. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
Fantastic, thanks to all the tips shared. I added only half & half to the peaches...mixed spices and 1/4 c. brown sugar into white cake mix...grated frozen butter and cut it into the mix...topped everything with more brown sugar & cinnamon, and baked for an hour, with the last 15 minutes boosted to 400. Turned out creamy and luscious on the bottom, crisp and spicy on top. A wonderful blend of flavors and textures that needed nothing else. One of the best desserts I have ever made!
My husband loved this but I thought it was too sweet. I reduced the sugar to half a cup (1/4 c. brown sugar in the peaches, 1/4 c. white sugar on the top) and sprinkled some nutmeg in with the peaches as well as on the top. I grated the butter instead of cutting it and used an 11 X 8.5. Cooking time was approx. 40 minutes.
Great recipe! I used a butter pecan cake mix, but it turned out awsome! I reduced the sugar just as stated, but otherwise no changes. I recommend if you don't have ice cream, add milk after baking, it tastes creamy and ohh so good! Great recipe!
