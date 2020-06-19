Latvian Honey Cake

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars Hi I dont know it cake is Latvian but we in Lithuania making same only to filling we add fresh 1 lemon juice. Try its real good!!! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars The cake flavours were fabulous. I am quite a baking novice so please excuse my comments and questions if a more advanced cook. I used baking "wax" paper to bake on and some layers came off more cleanly than others - possibly due to me not paying attention to which side of the paper I used! But I found there was plenty of batter for 5 sheets. I was unable to remove it neatly from the dish....so instead served it up in slices (squares). Regardless it received rave reviews and was one of the first cakes gone at a function with many other options. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Latvians know how to do an amazing cake! Good for breakfast lunch or dinner- Oh and dessert too! Helpful (9)

Rating: 1 stars It's impossible to spread 3-4 tbsp of sticky or any batter into 9x12 rectangle. There must be some mistake. I had to double recipe to get 4 layers about 8/9x12" each they did rise and looked good. I will try to post a picture later. They stick to the parchment paper badly. To remove paper without ruining your cake you need to use damp kitchen towel. Put your cake paper side down on the damp towel let it rest for a minute then turn it over and carefully remove paper. And just so you know this is not an alternative to Medovik (Russian honey cake). It's not the same. It's very very chewy rubber like it was impossible to make crumbs out of this. The layers soaked up all filling and I did use a lot but the cake was extremely dry anyways. I made hundreds of honey cakes in my life (my Mom's favorite:o)) (with water bath or melting honey with soda until foamy and brownish there are many techniques) this is the first one I threw away. I will stick to my old recipes 3 tbsp honey is enough to make yummy layered honey cake. I will not be making this again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Beautiful in it's simplicity! Spreading out the thin layers is easiest of done all at once using lots of counter space. My first try I used a 9 X 13. The servings looked great. The whole cake would look outstanding in a trifle bowl. This can also lend itsef easily to a low-sugar and low carb variation as the cake layers are so thin Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Make sure the layers are toasty brown and you will have no trouble getting them off of the parchment... it's like a jelly roll without the roll. I used yogurt rather than sour cream and added 2 T of honey to the filling. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely fantastic!!! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe. Used it the other day just to try out and was pleasantly surprised to find out it's less messy and not as time-consuming as my traditional recipe of a Russian honey cake that involves melting honey and eggs in a pot over the hot water rolling the dough and cleaning the sticky mess afterwards. Imagine that!! This one is priceless the dough is very soft and flexible doesn't break when you scrape it off the paper. Took me about 1 5-2 hrs max to whip the the whole thing. Love it!!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I'll add stars tomorrow after I taste the final product but in the meantime--LIELS PALDIES! I lost the recipe my friends gave me years ago and the only other recipe I saw online had bananas in it. Bananas? In Meduskuka? I was afraid to spread it thin enough so I only got four layers but they were all fluffier than necessary so next time I'll be braver. Helpful (3)