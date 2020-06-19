Latvian Honey Cake

It's one of the most popular Latvian cakes – simple and delicious! It requires a little work but it's definitely worth it! I've made it several times and my preparation skills are improving with every time. Don't get scared away because of the sour cream, it matches perfectly with the sweet honey taste. The cake tastes the best after it's kept overnight in the refrigerator, the flavors will blend together nicely. I use a 9x13 inch baking pan, but another similar size will do.

By Sandra

Ingredients

Cake:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix together eggs, honey, flour, and baking soda in a large bowl. Spoon 3 to 4 tablespoons of batter onto 5 9x13-inch sheets of parchment paper. Spread the mixture as thin as possible using a wide spatula. There is enough batter for 5 thin layers.

  • Place one sheet of batter onto a baking pan and bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the baked cake layer from the baking sheet and prick with a fork to enhance filling absorbency. Repeat with the remaining 4 cake layers.

  • Stir together the sour cream and sugar in a small bowl. Place one cake layer in 9x13-inch baking dish with the parchment paper side up. Carefully remove the parchment paper from the cake layer. Spread 1/5th of the sour cream mixture on the cake layer and then sprinkle 1/5th of the walnuts on the layer. Repeat the process with the remaining 4 layers. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Trim off any ragged edges before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 79.8mg; sodium 269.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Egle
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2009
Hi I dont know it cake is Latvian but we in Lithuania making same only to filling we add fresh 1 lemon juice. Try its real good!!! Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

notpickyeater
Rating: 1 stars
01/22/2014
It's impossible to spread 3-4 tbsp of sticky or any batter into 9x12 rectangle. There must be some mistake. I had to double recipe to get 4 layers about 8/9x12" each they did rise and looked good. I will try to post a picture later. They stick to the parchment paper badly. To remove paper without ruining your cake you need to use damp kitchen towel. Put your cake paper side down on the damp towel let it rest for a minute then turn it over and carefully remove paper. And just so you know this is not an alternative to Medovik (Russian honey cake). It's not the same. It's very very chewy rubber like it was impossible to make crumbs out of this. The layers soaked up all filling and I did use a lot but the cake was extremely dry anyways. I made hundreds of honey cakes in my life (my Mom's favorite:o)) (with water bath or melting honey with soda until foamy and brownish there are many techniques) this is the first one I threw away. I will stick to my old recipes 3 tbsp honey is enough to make yummy layered honey cake. I will not be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Egle
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2009
Hi I dont know it cake is Latvian but we in Lithuania making same only to filling we add fresh 1 lemon juice. Try its real good!!! Read More
Helpful
(21)
challahback
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2009
The cake flavours were fabulous. I am quite a baking novice so please excuse my comments and questions if a more advanced cook. I used baking "wax" paper to bake on and some layers came off more cleanly than others - possibly due to me not paying attention to which side of the paper I used! But I found there was plenty of batter for 5 sheets. I was unable to remove it neatly from the dish....so instead served it up in slices (squares). Regardless it received rave reviews and was one of the first cakes gone at a function with many other options. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Sandy Wilson
Rating: 5 stars
10/18/2010
Latvians know how to do an amazing cake! Good for breakfast lunch or dinner- Oh and dessert too! Read More
Helpful
(9)
notpickyeater
Rating: 1 stars
01/21/2014
It's impossible to spread 3-4 tbsp of sticky or any batter into 9x12 rectangle. There must be some mistake. I had to double recipe to get 4 layers about 8/9x12" each they did rise and looked good. I will try to post a picture later. They stick to the parchment paper badly. To remove paper without ruining your cake you need to use damp kitchen towel. Put your cake paper side down on the damp towel let it rest for a minute then turn it over and carefully remove paper. And just so you know this is not an alternative to Medovik (Russian honey cake). It's not the same. It's very very chewy rubber like it was impossible to make crumbs out of this. The layers soaked up all filling and I did use a lot but the cake was extremely dry anyways. I made hundreds of honey cakes in my life (my Mom's favorite:o)) (with water bath or melting honey with soda until foamy and brownish there are many techniques) this is the first one I threw away. I will stick to my old recipes 3 tbsp honey is enough to make yummy layered honey cake. I will not be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Terra
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2009
Beautiful in it's simplicity! Spreading out the thin layers is easiest of done all at once using lots of counter space. My first try I used a 9 X 13. The servings looked great. The whole cake would look outstanding in a trifle bowl. This can also lend itsef easily to a low-sugar and low carb variation as the cake layers are so thin Read More
Helpful
(5)
Nancy Ann Babyak
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2010
Make sure the layers are toasty brown and you will have no trouble getting them off of the parchment... it's like a jelly roll without the roll. I used yogurt rather than sour cream and added 2 T of honey to the filling. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Lana
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2009
Absolutely fantastic!!! Thank you so much for sharing your recipe. Used it the other day just to try out and was pleasantly surprised to find out it's less messy and not as time-consuming as my traditional recipe of a Russian honey cake that involves melting honey and eggs in a pot over the hot water rolling the dough and cleaning the sticky mess afterwards. Imagine that!! This one is priceless the dough is very soft and flexible doesn't break when you scrape it off the paper. Took me about 1 5-2 hrs max to whip the the whole thing. Love it!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Vendija
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2009
I'll add stars tomorrow after I taste the final product but in the meantime--LIELS PALDIES! I lost the recipe my friends gave me years ago and the only other recipe I saw online had bananas in it. Bananas? In Meduskuka? I was afraid to spread it thin enough so I only got four layers but they were all fluffier than necessary so next time I'll be braver. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Lienuks
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2012
I actually have a question beforeI make the cake... would it be ok to substitute sourcream with Chobani Greek Yoghurt? I am making it for my American co-workers and they are not as used to using sour cream in most of the dishes like Latvians:)) Read More
Helpful
(3)
