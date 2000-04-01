Easy Tomato Pie

This succulent, savory pie is loaded with tomatoes, Swiss cheese and cottage cheese, all accented with basil, parsley and onion flakes. You can enjoy this pie year round: use canned tomatoes and dried basil in the winter, but be sure to treat yourself to fresh in the summer!

By Sara

prep:

10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
6
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, basil, parsley, onion flakes and cottage cheese. Spread tomatoes evenly across bottom of pastry shell, then sprinkle with Swiss cheese. Pour egg mixture over cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, until set in center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 14g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 75.5mg; sodium 710.5mg. Full Nutrition
