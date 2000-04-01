Easy Tomato Pie

This succulent, savory pie is loaded with tomatoes, Swiss cheese and cottage cheese, all accented with basil, parsley and onion flakes. You can enjoy this pie year round: use canned tomatoes and dried basil in the winter, but be sure to treat yourself to fresh in the summer!
This tasted good, but the tomatoes got soggy at the bottom - next time I would just layer them on top - plus, it started getting burnt in spots after about 15 mins. I turned it down to 325f for the remainder of the time, and it turned out fine. Thanks.
Simply wonderful! I usually use roma (plum) tomatoes - and even then I remove all the seeds to cut down on the moisture. I've used both fresh and dried herbs - both work well. I always use fresh chopped onion instead of dried. I frequently use crescant roll dough instead of a pie crust to save time, mess and the pre-baking step. As other reviews have noted, the leftovers are great! Everyone I've served this to has loved it! I make this recipe frequently.
ALYSSARAY
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2000
I've made this recipe several times and everyone has loved it. If you're using fresh tomotoe, it works best if you get as much moisture out of them as you can before you put them in the pie. That keeps it from getting soupy. But like I said, EVERYONE has loved this dish.
Have made another recipe for tomato pie that was a BIG hit with the family. This recipe was a really soupy mixture & I believe it has to do with the milk combo along with the water from the tomatoes. I had to bake it alot longer than called for & still ended up soupy. I'm going back to the other recipe that utilizes mayo for a sauce!
I had heard so much about tomato pie I decided to make it. This recipe was the most attractive one that I found. I loved the flavor! The only problem I had was similar to others I have seen on these reviews: my tomatoes leached all their water and I had to drain it off (Don't ask me how, it was not very graceful). Other than that I will definitely make this again, the family loved it!
I made this one evening for dinner, and I had to bake it a lot longer than the recipe stated for the pie to be set in the center. I also found it to be very watery, but I poured a lot of the liquid out of the pan before serving. It was pretty good that night, but I found it to be much better when refridgerated and reheated the next day. I will probably make this again.
Quite good. The seven year old wasn't thrilled, but she is very picky. The rest of us liked it... It is very watery, so do get as much juice out of the tomatoes as possible and don't be suprised if it's still a little watery. I probably will make again.
I made this for the first time several years ago for a Christmas dinner for my 1 vegetarian and she just requested that I make this again for a family get together. They all love it though so I might have to make 2.
I love this southern classic. I did change a few things. 1.With the crust, I set it up more like a tart or a quiche vs. a pie. 2. I sliced the tomatoes and layered them instead of dicing them. *If you do that, make sure to salt the sliced tomatoes, lay them in one layer in a colander for about 10 minutes or so and press with a paper towel before adding to the crust. 3. I used a variety of tomatoes instead of roma tomatoes to add a mix of shapes and colors. You can really make it how you wish! 4. I also used fresh herbs instead of dried.
