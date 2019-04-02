New Mexico Green Chile Stew

1 of 35

Rating: 4 stars This is a STEW! Why would you want to use an expensive cut of meat like a beef tenderloin in a crock pot. OMG! I live in Albuquerque, born and raised and any lesser cut would work just fine! We never put beef in our Green Chile Stew just pork! Do use the masa, it adds depth to the stew and remember if you are not from around this part of the country that if you have fresh green chili that you need to roast it first. There are several ways to do it: You can put it on a pan and broil it, turning it when each side gets black and blistered. You can put it on your outside grill, or my preferred method for just a few chilis at a time, I roast them on the top of my gas range. After blistering the skin, put them into a large resealable bag and let them steam for about 15 minutes then peel off the charred outer skin. To tell if your chili is hot, look at the stem end. The more points it has, the hotter it is. If you don't want you chili hot remove the stems and seeds. Enjoy! Helpful (144)

Rating: 4 stars We New Mexicans are VERY protective of our cooking heritage! It takes a lot to impress us. As "Valencia" said, nice but not authentic. Grew up in Albuquerque's north valley. Helpful (54)

Rating: 3 stars Not authentic try Chile Verde II from this site. This is the real thing. Top with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime. We make this in huge batches and then freeze it. YUMMY stuff Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this recipe and although we did change some things, we feel it would be worth 5 stars as written. What I did differently was, I left out the beef and doubled the pork (we didn't have any beef on hand), I substituted whole wheat flour for the masa harina, used sweet yellow onions instead of red (my husband's preference), and coriander instead of cilantro. One thing I did also was substitute a rutabega for the potato, in order to cut the carbohydrate count considerably (we try to watch our starches when we can). This was so wonderful, and even though it may seem like a lot of prep at first glance, was quite easy. We served it to guests on Halloween and they all loved it! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars This is very tasty as written, but having grown up in NM, agree it's not quite authentic. Stick with pork, don't waste beef tenderloin in this, replace the cumin with chile powder or ancho chile powder. Cumin has NO place in authentic NM food. The masa adds a unique flavor that wheat flour cannot duplicate; don't make that substitution. Most of all, enjoy this tasty NM dish! Helpful (13)

Rating: 3 stars I would use a lesser cut of beef; I agree with the other reviewers, this is not authentic, but is tasty-- Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Used all pork and no beef....also used a can of fire roasted tomatoes and totally eliminated the potatoes. Served with cheese and cour cream. Very tasty and the masa harina is great in this....dont eliminate it. Thanks! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This stew was delicious. Great way to use tomatoes from my garden. Thanks for sharing the recipe. Helpful (6)