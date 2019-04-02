Italian Meatball and Cheese Tortellini Soup

1 of 106

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this soup for years glad to see someone posted it so others will know of it's greatness. Wonderful soup not only quick but filling. Only difference when I make it is I used homemade beef stock and omit the beans/double the kale. This increases well to feed whoever shows up just add more broth and throw in more veggies. Best with a homemade crusty bread or beer bread. NOTE: You can use almost any kind of meatballs you like. I prefer an italian-seasoned meatball that I've made myself with ground chuck and sausage. Helpful (46)

Rating: 4 stars Make you use tortellini that you like because this was really good but i didn'y like my brand of tortellini Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe. Used Olive Oil instead of butter omitted the carrots and used chicken stock instead of beef. Fantastic! Definitely a keeper! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars A very good soup fresh but doesn't freeze well at all. Turns into a bit ball of meatbally goop. That being said if you can eat it all over the course of a couple days and are very careful to almost undercook the tortellini this soup is super good. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Very rich flavor for such a short cooking time. I subbed a quart of homemade tomato puree for half the beef broth but otherwise made as directed. Makes six substantial portions. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent Soup! Made as directed except used frozen spinach in place of the kale and cut meatballs in half (they were a little big for soup). Only complaint is there was not enough stock for amount of ingredients. Will double the beef stock next batch. Great recipe! Will make again and again! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I love this soup! The meatballs give it a fantastic flavor and the tortellini is perfect addition (I used the dried Barilla bags found in the pasta isle). I didn't have much time so I just threw everything into the pot to simmer and it came out great. And you can use whatever veggies you have on hand. My whole family (including my picky children) loved it! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars My whole family loved this- will definitely make it again! I made a few changes to the recipe- I doubled the tortellini (tortellinis are a family favorite!) I left out the kale and substituted frozen green peas for the beans. Also since I used a low sodium beef stock I added about 2 tsp. salt. Even better the second day! Helpful (7)