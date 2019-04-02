Italian Meatball and Cheese Tortellini Soup

Rating: 4.82 stars
99 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 82
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This hearty and delicious soup can warm a cold day.

By GourmetGirly

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium-high heat; cook the onion and garlic in the melted butter until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour the beef stock into the pot; add the tomatoes, green beans, carrot, kale, Italian seasoning, and bay leaf. Bring the mixture to a boil. Stir in the meatballs and tortellini; return to a boil and cook another 5 minutes. Ladle into bowls and top each with about 1 teaspoon Parmesan cheese to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
528 calories; protein 30.3g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 107.2mg; sodium 699mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (106)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2009
I've been making this soup for years glad to see someone posted it so others will know of it's greatness. Wonderful soup not only quick but filling. Only difference when I make it is I used homemade beef stock and omit the beans/double the kale. This increases well to feed whoever shows up just add more broth and throw in more veggies. Best with a homemade crusty bread or beer bread. NOTE: You can use almost any kind of meatballs you like. I prefer an italian-seasoned meatball that I've made myself with ground chuck and sausage. Read More
Helpful
(46)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2009
I've been making this soup for years glad to see someone posted it so others will know of it's greatness. Wonderful soup not only quick but filling. Only difference when I make it is I used homemade beef stock and omit the beans/double the kale. This increases well to feed whoever shows up just add more broth and throw in more veggies. Best with a homemade crusty bread or beer bread. NOTE: You can use almost any kind of meatballs you like. I prefer an italian-seasoned meatball that I've made myself with ground chuck and sausage. Read More
Helpful
(46)
Tahmee
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2009
Make you use tortellini that you like because this was really good but i didn'y like my brand of tortellini Read More
Helpful
(19)
Ricardo
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2009
Excellent recipe. Used Olive Oil instead of butter omitted the carrots and used chicken stock instead of beef. Fantastic! Definitely a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Samantha Rice
Rating: 4 stars
08/19/2010
A very good soup fresh but doesn't freeze well at all. Turns into a bit ball of meatbally goop. That being said if you can eat it all over the course of a couple days and are very careful to almost undercook the tortellini this soup is super good. Read More
Helpful
(10)
LIZCANCOOK
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2011
Very rich flavor for such a short cooking time. I subbed a quart of homemade tomato puree for half the beef broth but otherwise made as directed. Makes six substantial portions. Read More
Helpful
(8)
sctaylor25
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2011
Excellent Soup! Made as directed except used frozen spinach in place of the kale and cut meatballs in half (they were a little big for soup). Only complaint is there was not enough stock for amount of ingredients. Will double the beef stock next batch. Great recipe! Will make again and again! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Marina Moffat Kaup
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2010
I love this soup! The meatballs give it a fantastic flavor and the tortellini is perfect addition (I used the dried Barilla bags found in the pasta isle). I didn't have much time so I just threw everything into the pot to simmer and it came out great. And you can use whatever veggies you have on hand. My whole family (including my picky children) loved it! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Greta
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2010
My whole family loved this- will definitely make it again! I made a few changes to the recipe- I doubled the tortellini (tortellinis are a family favorite!) I left out the kale and substituted frozen green peas for the beans. Also since I used a low sodium beef stock I added about 2 tsp. salt. Even better the second day! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Jodi
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2011
I loved this DH & DS really liked but didn't love as much as I did but they wouldn't mind having it again - which is good because I definitely want to have it again! Followed recipe exactly - except for using frozen tortellini. It was pretty easy too - good choice for a work night:) Read More
Helpful
(6)
