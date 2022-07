Spring Risotto

I have made a lot of risottos before. I had intended on making a different one tonight but was missing an ingredient so I was glad when I found this one because I had almost everything on hand. I used red and yellow peppers just to give it more color. One thing I noticed is that the recipe doesn't tell you to heat the broth before adding it, although every other risotto recipe I've used calls for this step. Also, Arborio rice is better but it's expensive and sometimes hard to find. I find you can get away with using any kind of white rice. I even used Basmati rice tonight because that's all I had and it turns out just as good! I served it with lemon baked salmon and it was a big hit!