Spring Risotto

This is a fabulous rice dish served either as a main or side dish. It's a wonderful way to feature fresh spring herbs. Enjoy!

By Lesley Prince

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat oil and butter in a medium-size heavy saucepan over medium heat. Stir in fennel, red pepper, onion, and garlic. In a small bowl, mix together lemon zest, mint, parsley, and rosemary. Stir half of this herb mixture into saucepan, and set the rest aside. Saute vegetables until slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Stir in coriander and rice. Cook, stirring frequently, until rice grains are thoroughly coated with oil and butter. Stir in wine, then reduce heat to low. Stir in about 1 cup of vegetable broth. Continue to stir while ladling in more broth as needed; rice should have a thin veil of broth over it at all times. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes, until all broth is used and absorbed, and rice is tender.

  • Remove pan from heat and stir in remaining herb mixture, lemon juice and Parmesan cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover pan loosely with waxed paper and allow to stand 8 to 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 55.6g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 401mg. Full Nutrition
