Spring Risotto
This is a fabulous rice dish served either as a main or side dish. It's a wonderful way to feature fresh spring herbs. Enjoy!
Great recipe! Next time, I will leave off the lemon zest & juice - it seemed to overpower the herbs. I also thought it clashed with steak, which is what I served it with. I'll make chicken or pork with it next time. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
This recipe turned out very nicely. I was inspired to try my first risotto because the recipe looked easier than the others I've found. I've had the arborio rice for months! Flavor was good, texture wonderful. Vegetable and herb prep took substantially longer than the 30 minutes indicated. Fresh herbs make a big difference! For my taste, next time I will make these changes: less lemon juice and zest, slightly less fennel, double the parmessan cheese. All in all a very pleasant experience. Definitely recommended.Read More
This is not the fastest of all side dishes, but the medley of flavors is wonderful in this recipe. As all other risotto recipes I've tried, it takes a lot of attention and preparation. However, if you pre-chop everything and have it all ready to go, assembly is not difficult. I used orange pepper instead of red and vegatable boullion in cubes mixed with water, and it turned out nicely. A nice, springy dish... I fixed it with Robust Baked Garlic Chicken and it went together very well.
This was not our favorite. I think because of too much lemon taste and I didn't care for the mint. I will try it again leaning more toward our taste.
This was a very good recipe. The lemon zest had been forgotten...and I think it would have been even better with that added. My only problem with this recipe is that the supposed 25 minutes of cooking turned into about an hour (maybe even longer). However, It was well worth the wait!
5 stars for the taste, but 3 for the time that it takes. Ended up taking me almost 2 hours, and while the end result was wonderful, I can't justify babysitting a pan for 2 hours for fancy rice!
This was my first attempt at risotto. It was also my first encounter with fennel. It is very good, but pretty rich. it's hard to eat a lot of it at once.
I have made a lot of risottos before. I had intended on making a different one tonight but was missing an ingredient so I was glad when I found this one because I had almost everything on hand. I used red and yellow peppers just to give it more color. One thing I noticed is that the recipe doesn't tell you to heat the broth before adding it, although every other risotto recipe I've used calls for this step. Also, Arborio rice is better but it's expensive and sometimes hard to find. I find you can get away with using any kind of white rice. I even used Basmati rice tonight because that's all I had and it turns out just as good! I served it with lemon baked salmon and it was a big hit!
This is sooooo tasty. Loving it ;)
Be careful with the zest, the risotto can easily become too bitter.
Sorry, I found this to be surprisingly bland. Lots of wonderful ingredients and I even used homemade stock.
Tasty recipe. We didn't have lemon zest on hand so omitted that item. We didn't have Arborio rice on hand so I used medium grain brown rice (with longer cooking time). Also, I used 4 T butter and no olive oil. Even our kids enjoyed it. Thanks!
