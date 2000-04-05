Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie)
This is an authentic, really rich pie stuffed with spinach, onions, cheeses and herbs that are all enfolded by crispy, flaky phyllo dough.
OMG, this was good! Never used phyllo dough before, so relied heavily on advice from other reviewers & my own preferences: 1) sauteed onion/garlic in 2 T butter/1 T olive oil for more flavor; 2) increased green onions to 2 bunches; 3) doubled the garlic; 4) decreased the spinach (used 1 6-oz bag prewashed baby spinach + about another cup just because that was what I had); 5) decreased parsley to 1/4 cup; 6) added 2 T fresh dill to spinach/onion mixture at the end (didn't cook it; dill too fragile; just let it get warmed by rest of mixture; 7) drained spinach mixture in a fine strainer while I worked on filling & dough; 8) doubled the feta; 9) added fresh ground pepper to the filling 10) brushed phyllo dough with butter rather than olive oil (for flavor & better browning; 11) used 9x13 baking pan; 12) used 8 sheets phyllo on bottom (4 laid out flat; then 4 more overlapping the pan, with HALF of spinach/cheese/egg mixture in those last four, folded over filling, sealing it in; then 4 more phyllo sheets overlapping pan with other HALF of filling, then folding those sheets over the filling, & topping that with 4 more phyllo sheets (butter brushed on each one from bottom to top). This was DELICIOUS; it wasn't soggy & tasted like Greek restaurant food. PS: I also cut it into squares BEFORE baking it! And the 2nd time I made it, I forgot to drain the spinach mixture, and the leftovers were definitely soggy the next day! You're amazing, Silverwolf!Read More
I didn't particularly enjoy this, although it was my own fault. I have never worked with fresh spinach before and did not remove the stems before putting it into the food processor. The stems made it bitter and stringy. REMOVE THE STEMS AND ONLY USE THE LEAVES and I'm sure you'll enjoy this much more than I did. It looked great!Read More
I love spanakopita and have been making it forever. I use frozen spinach (make sure to squeeze all the water out), use olive oil flavored cooking spray instead of brushing, omit the green onion, and occassionally use ricotta. I am a fan of the traditional triangular shapes so i layer 2-3 sheets of fillo per triangle. to keep dough from becoming a sticky or dried out mess, make sure its fully thawed before use, and properly covered while working. plastic wrap and dishtowel does the trick. the biggest problem i have with this recipe is: THERE ARE NEVER ANY LEFTOVERS!
This was a great recipe that I have used over and over again! MY kids love it! I add more feta and triple the garlic so there is more flavor. My mother used to make this all the time and she gave me a great hint...Pre cut it BEFORE you bake it for the phyllo won't crack and break nearly as much...just be gentle in the cutting for the phyllo is slippery! Oh, and fresh parley is a must, do not used dried. Wonderful served with Greek salad and pita bread with hummus! Thanks, Silverwolf!
I a huge fan of spanakopita and this recipe is definitely a good one. There are a couple of items to tweak for me though to make this a 5 star recipe. Two must have items for this recipe are fresh dill and freshly grated nutmeg (I use about 1/2 nut). The dill goes wonderfully with the spinach and green onions but the nutmeg is the key; it just adds a spark to all of the flavors and pulls everything together. My other personal preferences are melted butter for the phyllo and I actually place phyllo on bottom, middle, and top like a lasagna. I use a 9 x 13 pan and generally use at least 10 sheets for each layer. I also bake covered in foil for first 30 minutes at 350 degrees. I then remove the foil and turn heat up to about 375 for another 10 minutes or so until phyllo lightly browns. It really is a wonderful dish if you have never tried it and again, don't forget the dill and nutmeg...you won't be sorry!
This was an excellent recipe. I used the same amount of filling for a 9 x 13 inch pan and it was well proportioned (I added a little extra feta). I would definitely suggest straining the spinach mixture before spreading over the phyllo dough. Excellent flavor!!!!!
I live in Michigan ...and this taste like the pie i get from one of the Greek Town resturants. Thank you so much!!! My hubby loved it!!! and we are very picky I used butter for my phyllo dough and I added a little salt and pepper, dill weed and nutmeg...Very, Very, good :o)
Very complete and user friendly recipie. I was a professional cook for 3 years at a 4 star restaurant, and know a user recipe. I made it last week, and it came out very tasty. I made it again today for a party, and this time using butter only, as the fat, i used 15 sheets of phyllo on the bottom then 1/2 the updated mixture, 10 sheets of phyllo, then the 2nd half of mixture, and topped with 15 more buttered sheets of phyllo. I used 4% cottage cheese (24 ounces) instead of ricotta, 24oz of crumbled feta, 5 cloves of fresh garlic, and 3 boxes of frozen spinach, 1 red onion diced, 2 eggs, 1/2 lemon juiced. This will make 15 servings, for it is 4" high before baking. I used the method written in a review of squeezing the spinach between 2 plates to remove the liquid and it worked better than any other method I tried as a professional. Cheers
great recipe....very tasty filling next time though, i wouldn't make as much filling it was too much stuffing, not enough dough use more phyllo, like 7 sheets also, it was very soggy i think i should've drained the filling before putting it in the pan to bake
I just got done eating this for dinner, and it was wonderful! All the other review information on the proper way to cook spinach was too intimidating, so I just used frozen spinach and it was still awesome. We have decided to put in two extra layers of dough next time (in the middle) because we really like it with more dough, but this recipe was overall great. Thanks for the recipe!
My family has been making this for years as we are Greek. I am first generation here in the U.S., this is very close to how its made on the island Crete except there is no ricotta cheese in it and either dill or mint is added. Most people add mint and there is no garlic in it and melted butter is used on the phyllo dough instead of olive oil, although the olive oil is a healthier option. And also when the spinach and onions are cooked put it in a strainer and press the water out with a spoon until mixture is dry. No need to let it cool. And when you take it out of the oven cover it with a damp cloth while it cools for a little bit to prevent top dough from drying out and crumbling. My mom experimented and added some plain flavored cream cheese to the feta cheese and eggs and it came out delicious. Everyone always raves about it. I make this same recipe all the time and my grown children also make this recipe for their family and friends.
I really enjoyed making and eating this recipe!!! It was fun to make. I have some Greek friends and I asked them about this recipe and they said it was great but they recommended that I omit the ricotta cheese and add more feta. I did that and it turned out to be perfect. I did use frozen spanich and I drained it well in advance by putting it in a strainer and pressing down on it with a plate and that made a huge difference. Thanks for that suggestion from the reviews!! One thing that I did that was not mentioned in the recipe was to layer the spanakopita with a mixture of butter and oil(with more melted butter then oil in the mix). Also when layering the phyllo dough it is very very important to smooth and flaten it as much as possible, espically the top layer because it wont puff up when u are baking it. I also put the spanakopita in the frigde after i was done layering it and before i baked it so that that butter/oil mix would solidfy and then it was so much easier to cut into squares. and doing this also helps the spanakopita to bake much better on the top. I also found covering the phyllo with a damp cloth helped while i was working with it so that it was not to dry.
You need to add lemon juice to the spinach mixture. The eggs aren't necessary, by the way. Strained yogurt works just as well. Again, I'm somewhat confused by the lack of lemon juice, and especially fresh dill weed in this recipe. I worked in a Greek restaurant and there was hardly ever a savory (but non-meat-based) recipe that went without the two together. They would make delicious additions to this basic recipe, as the lemon counteracts the slight chemical flavor of the spinach, and the dill is an excellent mate for the tart/creamy feta.
This recipe was well received from my family (my kids couldn't get enough). I followed it as written with the exception that I used frozen spinach instead. After I thawed it out, I tried squeezing the spinach between two plates as suggested by Selea, but it didn't seem to do a good job (it probably works best with fresh spinach only). Here's what I did instead: I squeezed the excess water out by hand and sauteed the spinach in a bit of olive oil until the moisture was evaporated (about 5 minutes). Then I transfered it to a bowl to cool, sauteed the rest of the ingredients, added it to the spinach, and seasoned with salt and pepper. I proceeded with the rest of the recipe. A few other tips to avoid sogginess are 1) If there is excess liquid in the ricotta, then drain it off. 2) When brushing the phyllo dough, do NOT drench it in oil (or melted butter)! Brush only enough to give it flavour. I read this in a review of a popular Baklava recipe also found on this site. And one last tip: Let pie cool 10-15 minutes, to get more flavour out of the dish (Greeks traditionally let their meals cool to room temp to enjoy the full taste of a dish). This is a wonderful and elegant dish to wow your guests. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Silverwolf!
Good recipe, just am SO used to having fresh DILL in the recipe the way my Mom makes it! The dill gives the spinach pie a very fresh and great smelling scent to it, as well as the added taste. Definitely try it with dill. Use about 1/2 a bunch per large pan, or 1/4 bunch per 9X9 pan. I would also omit the parsley if you use the dill. Another change I would definitely make is omit the ricotta cheese and find yourself some Bulgarian Feta Cheese. The real Greek supermarkets have this and is SOOOO much better for spinach pie than domesticated feta. The imported Greek feta is just too expensive, and kind of gets lost in al that spinach. Another small change is omit the garlic, and add a couple of leaves of dried mint, crumpled throughout the mixture. I know it is unusual, but trust me, it does something to the mixture that gives it "air". And of course, as suggested by several, DRY the spinach out! The number one thing that ruins this dish for most is excess moisture! Also, when you brush the phyllo with olive oil, brush JUST enough to each layer to allow for browning of the phyllo. Too much gets oily, and none at all makes for other issues. Spread the oil best you can without drowning it. Do not be afraid to use frozen spinach... works just as fine with less work! Just make sure and get "chopped" spinach not "leaf" spinach. You'll know the dish is ready when you lift any corner and notice that it all comes up together without being soggy. Should be nice and crispy.
This is a very good basic recipe. I added a few tablespoons of breadcrumbs to ensure it wouldn't be soggy. Used butter instead of the oil Doubled Garlic 1/2 tsp of fresh ground pepper 1/2 juice of small lemon 1/4 of nutmeg grated 1 tblsp of Worcestershire Sauce in lieu of salt 2 tblsps of chopped fresh Dill 1/2 cup of parmasean cheese tripled the phyllo on a 10 x 10 casserole dish Came out great!!! and very flavorful! Would make this again and again!!
This was fabulous! I modified it for personal taste, but the recipe as written would be great on its own. I used fresh baby spinach. I omitted the fresh parsley, and realized after I started making this that I didn't have fresh garlic, so for the spinach and onions, I sauteed them in the oil, then added 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tbsp fresh dill, and 1/2 tsp nutmeg to the mixture. I like mine a little creamier, so I used the eggs, 1 cup of ricotta, 2 cups of feta, and 8 oz full fat cream cheese for the filing. I also used 16 sheets phyllo dough (8 on the bottom, 8 on the top) and brushed the dough with melted butter instead of oil. It's more fattening this way, but so good. I live near Greektown, and this is better than what I get in the restaurants. My non-vegetarian fiance loved it, as well.
Ok, since I am almost dead anyway, I am going to give you all my secret family trick to spanikopita, baklava, and anything with filo dough. Before putting in the oven Cut the top into squares Take 1/2 cup olive oil in a saucepan and heat until it is just starting to smoke white, before it burns black, pull off of fire. Pour it on top of the layers of filo dough, so it crisps. This will prevent any soggy filo dough. (which is the only major complaint I see, otherwise this is a perfect Greek recipe). Then cook in the oven for the 40 or so minutes.
I've been making this for years and I keep forgetting to rate it. I usually don't change up a recipe in a review, but after making it for so long, I thought that I would tell people that I double the phyllo, use frozen spinach (about 5 boxes), leave out the parsley, skip the green onion, use more feta, and use cottage cheese in place of ricotta. I usually put a layer of phyllo in between the spinach mixture. I also add a tad of nutmeg and sometimes dill. This recipe is very versatile and can be adjusted to so many tastes. Thank you so much to SILVERWOLF for submitting a recipe our family has enjoyed for a long time.
very good! my boss in a restaurant i used to work in would make these little phyllo dough triangles filled with spinach and feta for wedding receptions we'd be hired to do. He would let the filling "rest" and squeeze out access liquid before baking these. We would also use a brush and brush with oil to help these brown up. Yum!
This is an excellent recipe and the finished product is as close to the real thing outside of Greece.
Excellent. i layered 6 sheets of phyllo on the bottom, then half the spinach mixture, 3 sheets of phyllo, and topped it off with 6 sheets. I also cut it into pieces before baking it, since if you cut it after baking the phyllo sheets start to crumble.
I love this recipe - it makes uniformly good spanakopita every time. I've varied the recipe depending on what's on hand, substituting cottage cheese for ricotta and using oregano, basil, nutmeg, red pepper. Sometimes I like adding sliced mushrooms too. After a friend explained filo can be forgiving - don't butter/oil every sheet, just every few sheets and don't have to be exact for number of sheets, just be quick working with it before it dries out- I've been comfortable working with it.
VERY very nice. As others have noted, it is an authentic and tasty version of this classic dish. We note: 1. It is very helpful to drain the spinach mixture (in a collander) to cut down on the soupiness of the dish; 2. it is probably good to use a larger pan (9X12) to make a thinner layer of spinach mixture; 3. And it is a VERY good idea to use much more phyllo dough. As it is, this is a thick (2") layer of spinach/cheese with very thin pastry, and can certainly benefit from more layers; 4. It may be worthwhile (although we haven't tried it) to intersperse the phyllo dough and spinach mixture layers, lasagna-style, to get more of a pastry and less of a pie quality; 5. We would also suggest a much thicker bottom layer (maybe more like 8 sheets) to give more of a base to the dish; 6. it is worth using quality olive oil, as the taste of the oil comes through quite well; and 7. The dish could benefit from a bit more spiciness and flavor. We tried a feta that had sundried tomatoes and basil, but still wished for a bit more "zing." Nutmeg? Maybe a bit of crushed chili pepper? VERY nice dish, and much appreciated the recipes and others' suggestions.
The recipe is easy, and I would have given 5 stars on the quickness, however the only time- consuming part is preparing the fresh spinach. It is very necessary to the tase to remove the stems so it does not turn out bitter. Other than that, it is a quick recipe. I made it for my husband's friends, and they LOVED it. One liked it so much, he offered to pay me to make a batch for him to take to his football party the following weekend!
I used two 10 oz boxes of frozen spinach, dried the heck out of it as suggested, some extra garlic, salt and pepper, 8 layers of phyllo on top and bottom with butter instead of olive oil and OMG it was delicious!!! My bf loved it and took tons to work for a long weekend. Thank you Silverwolf and everyone for sharing their wonderful tips!
This was fantastical!! I made a few very minor changes. I added about 1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese and a bit of salt to the filling mixture. I also sauteed the onions in butter instead of oil, and I brushed melted butter between the layers of filo instead of oil. I also used one full pack of filo pastry, which I think is about 16 sheets total. With those changes, the end result was magnificent. The pastry was nice and crispy, and the filling was nicely compacted inside and not wet or runny at all. It was positively delicious! My guests were raving!!! Thank you!
Delicious! Takes a little time and effort because of all the phyllo layers. I added a middle layer of phyllo and split the spinach mixture into two layers. I used a 9 x 13 inch pan.
Stop reading and start cooking! This is a great recipe that even makes dealing with phyllo dough worth it. Cucumber salad with mint yogurt dressing is the perfect side dish.
DELICIOUS and easy to make! I will be making this over and over. I used 1/2 c ricotta, 1/2 c parmesan and 1/2 c feta.
5 stars for the recipe, no stars for the stated prep time! My gosh, just made this (for the third time) the other day, and once again, this took me over 2 hours to make, not to mention the cleanup! No doubt about it: this recipe is the real deal, one of the best I've found on the web, and it's a serious dish! I followed the suggestions from others, most especially from StewartFip, in regards to cooling the mixture before assembling! No kidding - and that part (directions, part 2) should be in caps! Other than that, I mixed in some melted butter with the olive oil, while brushing the phyllo dough - figuring the extra calories wouldn't matter, in the long run! Thanks for sharing!
Overall, this recipe was great. I personalized it by adding some extra ricotta, lightly salted feta cheese and freshly grated black pepper. It was nice balance with all that spinach. Do ensure that you squeeze out all the moisture from the spinach. Or else your pie will be a disaster. Frozen spinach is best (green giant), use 4 boxes thawed out. Also, I used butter, to baste the phyllo leaves. Use olive oil to cook the onions and spinach. It worked really well, using one of the 8oz packet of phyllo. Spilt them into halves, one set for the bottom and the other for the top.
My husband said I can make this again and that is saying a lot about a recipe. I used 3 boxes of frozen spinach and will probably use the whole 8 oz block of feta next time too. I used 12 sheets of phyllo in an 8x8 pan. Next time I will be using my 9x13 pan and doubling the stuffing ingredients. Working with the phyllo dough really takes 4 hands. Once I had my husband covering and uncovering the phyllo (had covered with damp towel so they didn't dry out) the phyllo removal went much faster. Also, found it easier to brush and stack the dough and then place the stack in the pan, rather than doing it a sheet at a time. By doing that I didn't have as much tearing and the layers still came out nice and crisp. Will be adding this to my recipe box!
I too am a Detroiter who loves Greektown especially the spinach pie from Pegasus Tavern. I cooked this in a 9 x 13 pan. It was good but would have been better in my opinion with double the feta, more layers of filo on top and bottom, and the addition of some dill as suggested by others. Thanks for sharing.
This is much lighter and healthier than the recipe that I've been using for years and the taste was almost identical! The second time I made it, I added dill weed (from my old recipe) which made it taste identical - and it's now better for me. I don't cook the spinach before assembling - and it doesn't change a thing (except save time). It also eliminates the moisture factor. I hope this helps!
What a PITA to chop ALL of that fresh spinach, but it sure pays to use fresh - what a taste difference, texture, too. I know others substituted frozen, but I would not. Take the time to use the fresh spinach. This is a keeper. This takes longer than 30 min for prep.
It was very good! My husband is half greek and he really enjoyed it. It came out very well considering I had never cooked spinach before!
This came out excellent! My family couldn't get enough! Only changes were that I used a 9x13 pan, doubled the phyllo dough, and brushed the top with garlic butter. Yummy!
I loved this dish. I also tried a variant whereas I saute pine nuts in olive oil until they are golden brown. Then add chopped pieces of firm tofu, saute a bit, then add the onions, garlic, etc. Also leave the ricotta out. This is done to get protein without the fat, and nobody knows the difference. The nuts are nice complement to the spinach.
Went over really well at a Greek-themed dinner party. I made the following adjustments: 20 oz spinach, cooked and drained, 4 eggs, 2 C feta, 1 C ricotta, 18 sheets phyllo. I used all 18 sheets, and sprayed them with cooking spray. When I made it the first time, before the party, the crust along the side was thick, and leaked a little. So, in a brilliant move, I laryered 9 sheets of phyllo into the pan, added the filling, then layered 9 more sheets on top. Then I FLIPPED OVER the baking dish. That way, I was able to fold over the top layers attractively. Then I slid the package back into the baking dish. It looked professionally done.
This was my first attempt at Spanakopita and it was very tasty! A few variations: I cooked the spinach separately and then squeezed out some of the moisture. Sauted the onion, garlic and parsley and then added the already wilted spinach to that mixture. I used 12 sheets of phyllo dough and melted butter. Next time I'll use more phyllo on the bottom layer; maybe an 8 bottom/6 top ratio. I also used a 9x13 pan. Three 10 ounce bags of spinach.
Love greek spanakopita. FROZEN spinach is a better value and saves a ton on time. More fresh herbs! I always add fresh DILL and MINT. I make a bunch of individual servings to freeze by rolling about 4tbsp of mixture in a single sheet if phyllo like a burrito log then spiral it. This style looks really fancy and having them in the freezet is the perfect go-to for last minute dinner party or for the kids to throw in the oven for a healthy after school snack. Kali oreksi!
I had pretty good results from this recipe, and can see how a few modifications could make it even better. I used frozen chopped spinach to simplify things. The cooked spinach should be rung dry...I put it in a colander lined with paper towels, covered it with more paper towels and pressed as much water out as I could, then let it sit with a pot full of water on top of it while I prepared the phyllo. Before mixing it with other ingredients, I wrapped it in a couple of dry towels and squeezed out any remaining moisture. You definitely need more sheets of phyllo; I ended up using about ten layers on top and ten on bottom, and these I alternately sprayed with olive oil mist and butter flavored spray. It would have been better with more feta, so would double that up next time. Was good with hot sauce.
This was great, I add a 12 oz carton of ricotta though, I like my spanakopita cheesy.
My family loves this recipe. It's one of our favorites. I had made it for a potluck & it was all gone! Everyone enjoyed t.
I was so happy that this recipe used the Feta and the Ricotta cheese! Next time, I'm going to make it double and use a bigger pan!
I love this recipe! At Thanksgiving Dinner a relative of ours made "spinach pie." I went home and was determined to make it. I Googled it and found out this is a Greek dish. I looked in Allrecipes and found this particular one. I followed the directions to the tee, but it seemed something was missing, so my husband added some salt and Oh My Gosh! This dish came alive!!! This recipe is definitely a keeper!!! Plan to make it again later this week...P.S. even my 12 month old loved it!
I recommend using PAM on the phyllo
Spinach with some crust. Terrible recipe.
I live near tarpon springs fl. that has some of the finest greek cuisine you can find and this recipe rivals a top rated bakery there. only critique is a little less ricotta and some nutmeg. still an exelent recipe.
This is one of the best spanakopitas I have ever had. I used frozen bags of spinach and it came out perfectly, just be sure to squeeze out all the water from it after it has thawed. I also made it into the triangle foldovers rather than in a pan. I cut the phyllo in 1/2 length-wise and made it 3 to 4 layers thick depending on if you like more dough. Cooked it until phyllo was flaky and golden brown. I'm making appetizer versions of this for thansgiving for my family this year and I'm planning on cutting the phyllo into 1/4's lenghtwise and only 2-3 layers thick.
I decided to make this dish as I had a lot of fresh spinach I needed to consume. It wasn't the baby variety unfortunately so I spent an awful lot of time cleaning and de-stemming. However it was definitely worth the effort! My husband and I really enjoyed this dish. Modifications I made: I didn't have ricotta so I doubled the quantity of feta. I added seasoning to the egg / feta mixture as well as a generous sprinkle of nutmeg. I cooked the spinach separately to ensure all moisture was removed first and then I added this to the onions and garlic which I sweated in butter and seasoned with dill. All in all a great recipe.
pat??daaaaa!!!! all time classic!!!
I've been wanting to make spanakopita for a long time but unfortunately it didn't seem to catch any one's interest. And then.....there was that dreaded S ingredient. I have at last graduated from the school of "Putting Everyone Else First" and my choices now hold some menu merit. Great flavours in the spinach cheese filling mix and the phyllo doughs texture and appearance. Thank you for sharing a great recipe SILVERWOLF.
I altered this recipe slightly by using all feta and no ricotta, as well as adding dill. I used the drying technique suggested by squeezing the spinach between two plates and will do this again. Next time I will add more sheets of pyillo, especially on the bottom. Overall I really enjoyed this recipe.
I followed the directions precisely and it came out soupy. Definitely very important to squeeze the excess moisture out of the spinach!
YUM! I only gave this 4 stars because I made some changes: I used an 8x8 pan because that's all I had; I added 1.5-2 Tbs chopped fresh dill to the cheese/egg/spinach mix; I doubled the green onions/onion/garlic; I used 2 10 oz boxes of chopped frozen spinach (defrosted & well drained); I used about 1.5 cups of feta cheese. It was wonderful! I'll definitely be making this again. Thanks for a great base recipe!
Oh my god this was good. I doubled the garlic and added an extra half cup of feta cheese. This was fantastic. Can't wait to make it again.
I got the thumb's up from a Greek co-worker! The only thing I change is when I lay down the first layer of phyllo, I would place it on a rack on top of a cookie sheet. That way the bottom can get crispy as well. Great recipe though!
Never made this before or used phyllo dough, I even forgot the parsley but this turned out AMAZING the flavors are perfect! I used a 10oz bag of fresh spinach and butter on the phyllo dough instead of olive oil...it was gone in under 24 hours just between two people. Definitely making again, it was suprisingly easy
This was good, but not oh-my-god fantastic. I made it exactly as stated (but I did add extra garlic). Although tasty, it needed something. I suggest adding an extra cup of feta and a good squirt of fresh lemon. It lacked that 'brightness' that dances with the phyllo, onion and spinach. It's a good basic recipe, a definite one to try. Next time I'll add that extra feta and some lemon.
Delicious and easy to make. I used a tip from a chef, instead of brushing each fillo sheet I just sprayed it with canola oil cooking spray which cut down on the saturated fat. I also recommend increasing the fillo to 10 sheets and cutting it prior to cooking it.
Too much water in final product I wish I drained the excess after spinach was cooked. Editable but not great..
Ok...so I am surprised this got such positive feedback. I followed the recipe exactly what was called for. I wanted to impress my father, as he is from Crete. Unfortunately his recipe comes out much better. We both agreed that this needed more feta, 1-2 more boxes of frozen spinach, cottage cheese instead of ricotta, dill, and nutmeg. Then throw in a few sheets of phyllo in the middle and brush with oil and butter. It might just be a matter of what you get used to, but his pita is soooo yummy!
EXTREMELY disapointing! I was so looking forward to trying this only to discover that it was soooo... bland.My husband who loves spinach pie discribed it as "eating soggy grass" As others suggested the quantities are all wrong.I plan to send in my revised recipe but for now if you plan to make this then do the following.Double the feta,garlic and green onions and use at least double the amount of filo pastry on top.Also i found that the pastry on the bottom was soggy.Im sure this comes from this fresh spinach retaining a lot of moisture.Next time i may try using frozen spinach and squeezing out the water before mixing with the cheese .Hope this is helpfull!
This was delicious! I made it twice. The first time I followed the recipes verbatim. The second time I added a teaspoon of nutmeg and one chopped leek. I served it with a tzatziki sauce (1 cucumber, 1 1/2 cups of greek yogurt, 2 tbls. dill, splash of vinegar, a tablespoon of olive oil, salt to taste, juice from a lemon slice.) Excellent. Ill be making this again soon.
Excellent recipe. I didn't add the green onions. If you dont like garlic substitute with shallots. Whether you use fresh (cut the stems)or frozen spinach, draining the water is imperative for success. Drain using a sieve then place spinach in several layers of paper towel and press. Do this 2 or 3 times until spinach is damp and crumbles.
I used this recipe as a starting point for folded spanakopita triangles. I increased the garlic to four cloves total and added 3/4 cup total of fresh herbs (dill and parsley). The greens mixture was a sloppy, eggy mess. There was far too much liquid in the fresh spinach. The next time I make these, I will be sure to cook the spinach separately and drain it. The mixture also needed a definite hit of pepper and salt. It was too bland for my tastes. I will use this recipe again, but only as a starting point.
My first time working with phyllo dough. Yes keep it moist!! It was easier than I thought it would be to make and I loved it.
Turned out to be a huge treat. I learned some valuable lessons with this recipe. If you're using a recipe be sure to read it and follow it, more or less. If you're doubling the recipe that means twice as much of each ingredient. Not twice for some and four times for others. There is such a thing as TOO much phyllo. (I was never going to use the leftover in the time recommended on the box so I added the extra to the top.) It's like I have a phyllo loaf with a nice spinach spread; still tasty, but too much phyllo. All things considered, I thought the recipe easy to prepare with a nice finished product. I’ll make this again.
Dill is extraordinarily important in this recipe. I'd say go half and half of parsley and dill and you'll get the right blend. Also, for those of you who prefer the triangles, cut the sheets into 3 long strips, and butter each strip with clarified butter before putting in a generous amount of the filling. By folding like like a flag--grab a corner and go into the opposite corner, thus covering the filling and making the triangle--you'll be able to seal the filling into the triangle-shaped sheet of phyllo. Also, for those of you who had the "soupy" result--drain the filling before adding the cheese. The filling should not be drained after adding the cheese. Also, I've made this recipe with just egg yolks, not whole eggs--this may aide in not getting that "soupy" result. In general, however, this is a very good recipe!
This was excellent. I changed it a little bit, too. First, make sure that you strain your spinach....even fresh has a lot of fluid in it and it will be mushy if you don't. I used 3 T butter and 1 T olive oil when sauteeing to add some flavor. I doubled the Feta (we love Feta) added an additional 1/4 C of Ricotta, a dash of garlic powder, 2 dashes of salt and some freshly ground pepper. I, also, quadrupled the phyllo dough (we're a dough family). My husband LOVED it. He said that it tastes just like our Greek family makes (my extended family is Greek).
This was excellent! Didn't change the recipe at all aside from using 4 packages of frozen spinach, low fat ricotta and adding 1/2 tsp salt. Loved it and will be making it often!
Despite cooking off every ounce of liquid and draining the cooked spinach, it was still soggy. I used twelve sheets of phyllo and the filling was still too abundant-and I made a 9x13 pan. And the filling wasn't that flavorful. I tried it hot, warm, and cold and it just wasn't as good as I can get at any of the Mediterranean restaurants around town.
5 star after my changes. I used a 10 oz box of baby spinach, 9x12 pan, 1 egg, otherwise the same. It is difficult to work with phyllo dough unless you use an olive oil cooking spray.
This was really good and authentic. I omitted the ricotta cheese and used a little monterray jack instead. Thanks for the recipe.
I love Spanakopita and this dish sort of comes close to how it's supposed to be. I think the big misstep here is using olive oil to brush the phyllo. You definitely need butter. I would use a half melted butter/half olive oil mixture. The parsley is also unnecessary in my opinion. Also, you definitely have to use whole milk ricotta and double the phyllo, especially at the bottom.
Next time I will "Lightly" apply to olive oil to the sheets of dough. Otherwise this was delicious!
I am not really a spinach fan, but I loved this. I mean I absolutely loved this! My family of six loved more than I did. It was a little time comnsuming, but definetly worth it.
A big hit! Instead of phylo pastry I used puff pastry and made 8 portions from one rolled puff pastry dough. I sealed it with egg lightly brushed on the dough. Recipe made 32 portions.
I love this recipe...I asually use more sheets of the dough..just a personal preference...I've also made this using kale along with spinach...when I have a huge harvest of both from the garden..it's great way to add in some kale which my family isn't too fond of...they can't tell it's in there!
The filling was great. I ended up using the filling in puff pastry and making little appetizer rolls. These were a great hit at a dinner party.
Needs some salt for flavor if you didn't double the feta. Do an egg wash on top for better browning/crisp.
What a hit! Even the spinach-haters loved this and had seconds! I used a few layers of pastry in the centre to break up the filling a bit. The greek food lovers said this was a nice addition to the thick spinach filling. Will make this one again!
Delicious! Threw in some extra feta cheese and added some extra phyllo dough on the top and bottom. Will definitely make this again and again!
This is a great recipe, but to make things a little easier on myself I used frozen spinach. I used about 3 1/2 10oz packages of frozen chopped spinach, just make sure you drain all of the water out of it. I added a couple handfuls of pine nuts which was a nice addition. After reading other reviews I cut this before baking which definitely prevented it from cracking so much. Also, I put 8 sheets of phyllo on the top and the bottom, worked out perfect. the next time I make this though, I'll definitely add some more feta cheese, and maybe a little salt. Otherwise delicious!
Turned out pretty good. But prepping the spinach took forever, maybe I did something wrong but this took me three hours to make. The parsley does not add anything. Not worth it for me.
A Delicious Recipe with Fresh Spinach, Green Scallions, Garlic, Spiced with Cumin, Salt, Pepper, and Herbs Sautéed in Margarine instead of Olive Oil. Everyone enjoys it warm or at room temperature.
So easy and delicious. The best part is you don't need to be exact with the measurements of the filling, just use as much spinach and cheese and you have or like.
I loved this fresh alternative to the usual fare. My family voted for extra feta and ricotta cheeses. I might try it that way in the future but it was perfect (as is) for me.
I love this recipe. The only complaint that I have is that I did not clean the spinach enough. I rinsed it 2 or 3 times and it was still gritty. My husband liked it but said that it should have been served as a side dish and not as the main. Thanks for the recipe, I will use it again.
This was very good, though a bit time consuming. But it was worth it. I will probably use more feta next time, and possibly no ricotta. It had a great flavor and kept well.
Loved it. I'm glad there is no dill in this recipe because I think that makes a spinach pie taste weird. I increased the amount of both feta & ricotta because I really like cheese. :)
Sooooo delicious! I used to go to a Greek Festival every summer that had the best Spanakopita, and this definitely matches it! I used one box of frozen spinach instead of the fresh because it was cheaper and easier, I thawed it of course and squeezed it in cheesecloth to get all the water out, and then continued with the recipe. I also made sure to let my ingredients cool before assembling the dish, as another reviewer suggested. I used double the phyllo dough on both top and bottom, because I like a really crunchy crust. This recipe makes a very thick (deep) dish, like 3-inch thick slices, so if you do not like it so thick maybe put it in a 9X13 pan instead, but I thought it was perfect. Even my husband (who is a die-hard meat and potatoes guy) loved this and said it was very satisfying. Great recipe!
Very good... I made it twice. The 1st time it was too thick in the 9x9 dish. The 2nd time I used an 11x13. Much better!! Add more phyllo dough than the original recipe called for.
I only had about 8 cups of loose spinach (6 cups to a pound) so I made much less filling than the recipe calls for, which suits me fine. Added a couple pinches of dill and salt, left out parsley since I didn't have any on hand. Butter flavored spray was pretty handy to use on the phyllo. I've never worked with phyllo and worried about the drying out, but when I covered it with a damp paper towel the dough got all sticky and gooey! Maybe Florida air is humid enough to prevent that phenomenon. At any rate, the recipe is wonderful - thanks so much for adding it!
Came out great overall. I also live in Southeastern Michigan, and just got some bad spinach pie (overcooked, dried out, probably re-heated) and was determined to make my own. Next time I'd use olive oil spray on the phyllo dough as others have suggested, and bulk up the feta as well, and would season the filling with lemon pepper for some extra punch!
Excellent recipe! I like the way they prepare the spinach for this dish. I will use this in other recipes that include spinach, because it is very flavorful.
I would get rid of the ricotta, more feta, use melted butter mixed with oil instead of straight olive oil, and add lemon and dill. I did use 8 pcs of phyllo on each top and bottom...4 would not have been enough. Skip this recipe and look for one more traditional. This was lazy and terrible.
