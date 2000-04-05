Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie)

Good recipe, just am SO used to having fresh DILL in the recipe the way my Mom makes it! The dill gives the spinach pie a very fresh and great smelling scent to it, as well as the added taste. Definitely try it with dill. Use about 1/2 a bunch per large pan, or 1/4 bunch per 9X9 pan. I would also omit the parsley if you use the dill. Another change I would definitely make is omit the ricotta cheese and find yourself some Bulgarian Feta Cheese. The real Greek supermarkets have this and is SOOOO much better for spinach pie than domesticated feta. The imported Greek feta is just too expensive, and kind of gets lost in al that spinach. Another small change is omit the garlic, and add a couple of leaves of dried mint, crumpled throughout the mixture. I know it is unusual, but trust me, it does something to the mixture that gives it "air". And of course, as suggested by several, DRY the spinach out! The number one thing that ruins this dish for most is excess moisture! Also, when you brush the phyllo with olive oil, brush JUST enough to each layer to allow for browning of the phyllo. Too much gets oily, and none at all makes for other issues. Spread the oil best you can without drowning it. Do not be afraid to use frozen spinach... works just as fine with less work! Just make sure and get "chopped" spinach not "leaf" spinach. You'll know the dish is ready when you lift any corner and notice that it all comes up together without being soggy. Should be nice and crispy.