Tofu Burgers

This recipe uses tofu that has been frozen for 72 hours and then quickly defrosted. Onion, celery and cheese make these burgers delicious. This is a family favorite at the Silverwolfs' den. Serve in place of meat as a main entree or place on a bun along with your favorite toppings: lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, etc. These burgers can also be baked in an oven preheated at 350 degrees for 30 minutes rather than frying.

By SILVERWOLF

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 days 23 hrs 5 mins
total:
3 days
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 burgers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place tofu in freezer 72 hours ahead of time. To thaw, fill a large saucepan with water and bring to a simmer. Leave tofu in package and place in water for about 20 minutes.

  • While tofu is thawing, heat 2 teaspoons vegetable oil in a small skillet. Saute onion and celery until soft and lightly browned. Place in a medium bowl and set aside.

  • When tofu is thawed, squeeze out excess water. Chop tofu finely and place in bowl with onion and celery. Mix in egg, cheese, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and pour in 1/2 cup vegetable oil (oil should be 1/4 inch deep). Drop tofu mixture into pan in 6 equal portions. Flatten with a spatula to form patties. Fry for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until golden.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 11g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 59.4mg. Full Nutrition
