Tofu Burgers

I made these with slight changes: I didn’t want to fry, so I used my cast iron pan with maybe 2 teaspoons of oil. The mixture was a bit crumbly as was, I added some egg whites, and for flavor a tablespoon sriracha mayo as well as a healthy teaspoon red curry paste. It STILL was crumbly but I tried to be patient and kept the crumbles together in like patty form, lowered the heat and didn’t flip until I was pretty sure it would hold. It did! Voila! Next time I will wrap a towel around the tofu, put it between two cutting boards with some weight on top to control how much moisture is lost, in order to improve the texture. I see no need for freezing since you can control the water content that way.