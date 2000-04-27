Zesty Marinated Asparagus

Tender asparagus is marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette and sprinkled with tangy lemon zest and fresh parsley. This is a quick and easy side dish.

Recipe by J Carter Lebshier

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs 25 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Blanch asparagus just until tender, about 1 minute. Plunge into a bowl of cold water to cool. Drain asparagus and place in a large resealable plastic bag. Pour in vinaigrette and seal bag. Refrigerate at least 3 hours, turning bag occasionally.

  • Just before serving, drain asparagus, reserving vinaigrette. Arrange on a serving platter and sprinkle with lemon zest, parsley, salt, and pepper. Serve reserved vinaigrette in a small dish on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 27.5g; sodium 1782.6mg. Full Nutrition
