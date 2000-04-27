Zesty Marinated Asparagus
Tender asparagus is marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette and sprinkled with tangy lemon zest and fresh parsley. This is a quick and easy side dish.
I made this for Easter with ham and cheddar potatoes and everyone loved it. I just sent the recipe to two people who requested it. Don't skip the lemon zest part. It adds to the flavor and a great presentation. I let the asparagus marinate overnight as I like to do as much prep in advance as possible. I also blanched for longer than one minute...maybe 3 minutes...as my asparagus was not thin. I didn't serve the balsamic vinegar on the side. It really didn't need it. Overall, a healthy, easy low fat recipe. I'll repeat it again and again.Read More
It was allright. Nothing you can't do with packaged Italian dressing. Also, keep in mind that two pounds of asparagus is a LOT.Read More
This was awesome! No one in my family expected to like this, even me, but it was really great. Very different and unique. It was simple to make and looked absolutely beautiful on the platter with the lemon zest on top (for prettiest results, sprinkle lemon zest on after parsley, salt and pepper). I can't wait to serve this for my healthy-eating aunt; she'll be in Heaven!
This is my favorite way to cook asparagus....hands down. I have eaten it both cold, as directed, as well as grilling or roasting the asparagus after marinating it for some time. All ways are good - thanks for sharing the recipe!
I have never EVER liked asparagus before but decided to give it another try as I am on a hypoallergenic diet and am in need of some ideas. I used "Mama's Balsamic" dressing off this site as the marinade. It was soooo tasty. I am so glad I found this recipe. Thanks!!
WONDERFUL!!! I made with my own mixture of balsamic, olive oil, dijon mustard, basil and sugar.
I didn't eat these, my husband beat me to it. He found them marinating in the fridge and gobbled up half of them at once. I only made a half batch. He finished off the rest a few hours later. I never did add the lemon zest or salt or parsley, but I'm assuming the vinaigrette is what gives it the most flavor anyway. Gotta give these five stars because hubby loved them so much, also he said they'd be great in a bloody mary.
I think this would have been better for me if I had used a better balsamic vinaigrette dressing? I didn't really like eating them cold, either. I gave 4 stars b/c I didn't realize how easy it was to cook asparagus perfectly! Next time I will blanch and then seal in bag with soy sauce, salt, pepper, parsley and then cook them a little in a dry pan.
Great recipe for a veggie I usually add butter, salt and pepper. I used Ken's bottled light olive oil vinagrette and added balsamic vinegar...My family thought it was a tasty take on asparagus.
I followed the recipe but did not cut the asparagus. I made individual servings on a bed of lettuce and sprikled Feta cheese over it. Made a beautifully presented salad. Good tangy taste.
This was a nice addition to a fried chicken, mashed potato, and gravy meal. I used a 2.5 lb bunch of asparagus I bought from Sam's and I did not add salt or parsley. I marinated it overnight and took it to the family get together of 17 people. I did add the lemon zest and pepper before serving. Everyone raved about it and there were no leftovers! Even my sister-in-law who doesn't like asparagus said she liked this. It is a great, easy, make ahead side dish. Loved it!
Couldn't stop eating it. Everyone raved about it. We followed the tips that others gave and it was very easy. Make a lot b/c it will go fast.
Delicious! I cut these spears up and put them on skewers with marinated mushrooms, grape tomatoes, and cheese raviolis bathed in pesto sauce for a BBQ appetizer. Everyone loved them, thanks so much for the recipe!
This is very, very easy and very, very good. Made it for brunch and also for dinner as a cold side dish. Will be great at Easter.
It was okay but nothing special. I would rather save my balsamic vinegar for marinated zucchini on the grill.
I made this for Easter and it was a huge hit! I made it the day before which is always a plus when cooking a large family dinner. I blanched for 3 minutes as my stalks weren't the pencil thin. My husband liked them better before I added the lemon vest, but it sure looked pretty. I wanted the girls from work to try so took in on Monday, now they all want the recipe and even 2 days later they weren't mushy.
After marinating overnight, it wasn't as pretty as I would have liked but was a real pleaser at Easter dinner. The boiling time really depends on the type of asparagus you buy, if the stalks are small and tender a minute is perfect. I skipped the parsley, it wouldn't have added much. Thanks for sharing!
Very easy to make and has a great fresh taste! Tastes even better next day! Great new way to prepare asparagus.
This recipe is just great. I made it for passover dinner and it was a huge hit. Very easy to make in advance. The lemon and parsley give the dish allot of depth.
I made this for Thanksgiving. Easy recipe and can be made a day or two ahead of time. Everyone loved it, even those who didn't normally like asparagus!
Loved this. I added a bit of olive oil and lightly steamed them. Very good.
This is the best asperagus dish and it's easy. I make for potlucks, family get togethers etc. and everyone loves it! I usually make up print-outs to hand out, so many people ask. Delicious!
Have made this numerous times with rave reviews. I make it exactly as stated, varying blancing time depending on size of stalks. I use the Balsamic Vinaigrette (+ 2T honey) from this site. Thank you!
Two pounds of asparagus is alot (I made for 12 people and had so much left over). This was good not the greatest. THank you.
Excellent! Very easy to make, hardly any effort required at all. Tangy dressing and asparagus make a great combo. I made this as a side dish to Thanksgiving dinner, and surprised everyone. I'm putting this on my "potluck dish" list.
turned out excellent and I didn't even prepare the correct way. Recipe says to marinate for 3 hrs. I didn't read ahead, but served it anyway after marinating after only 5 min or so. Was still very good. AND very EASY. also, one of those recipes that gets better the next day. Will definitely make again.(served with flounder, was a great meal)
Delicious & EASY! Both husband and kids loved it!
My wife and I really enjoyed this recipe. I had never really tried Asparagus before this but I finally gave in and tried it with this recipe. It was a really good initiation to Asparagus.
I took this to a pot-luck at my office and many people raved about it and asked for the recipe. No one felt it needed the extra marinade on the side. It is an elegant vegetable to serve at a brunch, casual or more formal dinner.
I made this for thanksgiving as a side dish, and now my mother, my sister and my boyfriends mother all have the recipe and have made it for friends! It is lowfat, easy, and really tasty. Even great to put over lettuce to spice up a salad! This recipe has become a new tradition in my family. Thanks!
I have made this numerous times and always get rave reviews. I drastically cut the fat and calories by using a low calorie dressing.
Spectacular!!!
We like asparagus, so I tried it, and the family liked it. I added a small jar of pimentos for color -- didn't add to the taste, but it gave the dish more interest. I would have preferred roasted red pepper, but didn't have any on hand. I think it will be on my list for holiday meals.
I only made a few asparagus spears to garnish each plate at dinner tonight, and it was wonderful. Used my own homemade balsamic vinaigrette recipe to marinate; served with the curried chicken sandwich made famous by Oprah, on homemade challah bread from this site. Thanks so much, J Carter!
I thought this was pretty darn good. I am not an asparagus lover, but when it is cooked just right and with a good sauce like this, I can definitely eat it. I was too lazy to do the lemon zest part, so left it off.
Disappointing
Nice fresh dish. Very pretty presentaion. Best when made with tender thin asparagus.
This recipe was simple and great. It was a nice change from your standard side dish. I would highly recomend it.
A great tasting veggie that's quick and easy, if you have the time to let it sit in the dressing. I didn't prepare as much of the asparagus as the recipe called for and still used the same amount of dressing. I wouldn't want to add any dressing over the top again though, the asparagus absorbed plenty. I will probably reheat the asparagas before serving next time though.
This recipe was simple, but disappointing. When I read all the good reviews I was impressed, but it turned out to be balsamic in the shape of asparagus.
Excellent! I decided to make this at the last minute for Easter brunch. It is very simple to make, has great flavor and nice presentation. Everyone loved it! This is definately a keeper!
Fast, easy and colorful addition to summer meals. I served this with grilled leg of lamb and roasted red potatoes with rosemary. Followed the recipe exactly, but also added some diced red pepper and white onion sauteed in olive oil for extra color. The lemon adds a nice flavorful touch. Yum!!
This recipe is WONDERFUL! It's the only way my family want asparagus from now on. It keeps well for leftovers too. Thank you for submitting this.
Family member took recipe with her! Most asked for recipe after meal. Did have problem with blanching for "one minute" needed to blanch longer. Asparagus a little crunchy. Will have again for next party.
This dish was a huge hit with the family! I made the Balsamic dressing from the recipe on this site as well which probably made it more delicious than store bought dressing would be.
I made my own marinade with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, and italian spices. This is one of my favorite asparagus recipes.
Delicious and so easy. Each time I make it, someone requests the recipe.
My family has never eaten asparagus, but my grandson and I decided to try it. I was looking for a quick recipe to serve with stuffed fish and decided to try this. We both like it, although he said he prefer a hot dish. Based upon our like for this, we're going to try more asparagus dishes.
Wow! Served this chilled on an antipasto platter for a group - big hit!
I was skeptical, but this is great - served cold. I bought medium-size asparagus and blanched it for 2.5 min. I then marinated it for about four hours. It turned out terrific. I served it with butternut squash and pancetta risotto, so this asparagus provided a nice balance. Will definitely make again!
Very Tasty! We did one bunch of asparagus for my husband and I and not one piece was left. I blanched them for 3 minutes. Will definitely make again
Delish but I won't make it again. Side dishes don't need to take three hours to be this good.
My new favorite way to do asparagus....inside.
I choose to grill this and to not drain the liquid, so it was more or less boiled in this. I wouldn't do that again, I'd direct grill the drained asparagus. There was plenty of sauce for 3 pounds of asparagus. I used a onion vinaigrette. I definitely will make this again using a different method.
I used Good Seasonings dressing and made by balsamic dressing (which i like because I can control the oil). I used way less then 1 1/2c though. Loved the fresh lemon zest and I also felt that the balsamic reduced as the asparagus roasted. Simple and delicious!
I chose to leave my asparagus whole for a prettier presentation. I certainly feel that the quality of the dressing you choose could change the outcome of this recipe, perhaps next time I'll make my own! The only thing I'd do next time is to cut back on the lemon zest a bit.
THE VERY BEST AS SIDE OR AS APPITIZER
Entire family liked this! Made my own vinaigrette using 1/2 balsamic vinegar and 1/2 olive oil, 1 clove garlic, salt and pepper.
