Sour Cream Refrigerator Mashed Potatoes

This is an easy make-ahead mashed potato recipe. Enriched with sour cream and cream cheese, these stay creamy and moist. Just heat in oven when you're ready for some delicious mashed potatoes! Feel free to vary the amount of paprika you want to sprinkle on top.
I have been making this recipe for years and it is absolutely delicious. I use 8 oz. of cream cheese and 1/4 c. chives. I also add about 1/8 tsp of garlic powder which gives it a little more flavor. Be prepared to share this recipe because everyone will ask for it. I use this recipe quite often for church pot-luck meals because not only can I make it the night before (it is actually better made the night before so the flavors can combine), it goes well with any meat--ham, chicken, or roast and it makes a lot. This will always be a favorite in our family.
My hubby didn't mind these but my daughter and I didn't really like the taste. I would cut the sour cream and cream cheese in half. It overpowered the potatoes too much. I also needed some milk when mixing these. They did heat up nice though which is a plus.
These couldn't be simpler! I made them for Thanksgiving and feared that my college son might not like them - he is our mashed potato king! He loved them. I was so happy to be able to make a side dish ahead of time. I made them again tonight so they will be ready for me to use Christmas day. I liberally added garlic salt in the boiling water - this gives a little more flavor to the potatoes. Again, I'm pleased to save some time away from the kitchen during a holiday. Thanks for sharing this delicious and easy recipe!
These potatoes were AWESOME! I made a few adjustments. They are as follows. I used more fresh chives, added 1 clove of garic, and baked them with cheddar cheese in the middle and on top. Put 1/2 the potatoes in the dish then add a THIN layer of cheese. Repeat with remaining potatoes and cheese. I did dot it with butter and added a few chives for decoration. These were good. I also made chicken gravy to go with them, but they already had enough flavor. Even the boyfriend loved them!!! Definatly a keeper. Next time i will try the sour cream and cream cheese in plain potatoes. THEY ARE SO FLUFFY!!! THANKS FOR SHARING J.CARTER!
This is a great recipe! To make it better I use 8oz of cream cheese, and approx 1/3 cup of chopped onion in place of the chives. Sprinkle a little garlic and onion powder and it tastes great! Also, it says to cook for 30 minutes, however, after being refrigerated, it almost always takes 45-1 hour to get heated throughout when making a full baking dish. Tastes best when allowed to sit in the refrigerater for 24 hours before cooking.
Making these potatoes was a gift I gave myself. For more years than I care to reveal, I have been out in the kitchen at the last minute mashing potatoes. This time, I took a chance and made these. Boy, was I glad I did. They taste delicious, creamy and smooth. Only one person at the table even detected the slight "tang" of sour cream. Everyone loved them and thought they were my usual mashed potatoes. And I was one happy, relaxed cook. Instead of chives, I used the finely snipped ends of green onions (scallions,) in the same quantity. When you've got a huge, multi-dish dinner going on, this recipe can be a real life-saver.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2000
Terrific consistency and taste but the best part is being able to make ahead. Never liked to serve mashed potatoes for company dinner due to the last minute preparation. Got rave reviews and will definitely do again.
This is a fantastic dish. It is now a permanent staple at holiday meals for us. The only problem we have had with this recipe is that it has killed three mixers, but that is because we have to fix a large batch because we have a large family. Don't let that stop you from making this.
EXCELLENT! I used Yukon Gold potatoes which whipped up creamier than any other potatoes I've ever used for mashed potatoes. Flavor was tremendous. Making these ahead of time saved so much time on Thanksgiving Day!
I absolutly love this recipe "as is" and have made it many times. However if you want to take it up a notch heres something else you can try. I added chicken boulion and about 3-4 whole cloves of garlic.(No need to chop them up you'll mash them at the end) While the potatoes are boiling put about 4 peices of bacon in the oven. ( I cook them at 375f for about 10 minutes or so) When your bacon is done place it in a food processor and pulse until bacon is evenly chopped. Set aside. When the potatoes are done drain and add the cream cheese butter and sour cream. Another tip is to melt those 3 ingredients in a pan first before adding to the potatoes. Once mashed pour the potatoes into a baking dish add sprinkle chopped green onions on top, grated cheese, and finally the chopped bacon. You can set aside in the fridge and heat later-or-throw them in the oven until the cheese is melted. Again these potatoes are great as is or if you choos to spice them up a bit this is a great way to do it. Enjoy!!
I loathe any kind of warmed up potatoes, so I was very reluctant to try this recipe. Still, I needed something extra convenient for times when I am unable to stand for long, so I eventually tried this. WOW!! Now I always have mashed potatoes in the fridge, just ready to go, and find they are totally delicious. sometimes I chuck a handful of grated Cheddar cheese on top before re-heating them, but usually I prefer them as is!
I have always been known for my mashed potatoes, so my standards are very high. I absolutely love this recipe! Now I can enjoy my company instead of standing in the kitchen cooking. The recipe is great as is but as you make it more you wind up putting your own spin on it. I like to put crumbled bacon, cheddar, and green onions on top for a great pot luck take along. I will make this one for years to come and have passed it on to many people. Great, great, recipe. Thanks a million.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2007
I have been making this recipe for 2 years and its always perfect. The only thing I change is that I use 1/4 cup chives and some garlic powder. I also cook potatoes in chicken broth which gives it a little more flavor. Thanks for a great helper at Thanksgiving!
these are the best! I heard about it at our MOPS group and then found them on allrecipes.com. I have now made them a tradition for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter! How easy to do the night before and cooke the day off! One less dish to think about.
The best mashed potatoes I've ever made. Both times I've made this everyone has loved it. I did use about twice the cream cheese by accident (got ounces and Tablespoons confused) so now I'm probably going to do it that way since it was soooo good. The texture was perfect the next day when heated up.
Made this recipe for Thanksgiving by doubling and was asked to bring again to the family Christmas Eve dinner. It was a big hit. Only change I made was to add garlic salt when cooking potatoes, left potatoe skins on and riced the potatoes.
Wonderful if you can find someone to peel the potatoes for you :-) If you do have some leftovers that you need to use just a little oil in a skillet and fry the potatoes until golden brown on both sides, yummy with any meat dish. Enjoy
I was disappointed seeing as this is a 5 star recipe. I found that the while the potates were rich (from the sour cream and cream cheese) they were definitely lacking in the flavor department. I guess my rule of thumb about mashed potatoes is that if A LOT of garlic is not called for I will probably find them bland and that was definitely the case with these.
A nice simple recipe. Turned out well and did not last long after second helpings. I prepared it and refrigerated in the casserole dish the night before. Popped in oven for about 45 - 50 minutes before dinner...voila. Easy, easy, easy.
AAROLF
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2002
I love these potato's, I have also used the receipie to make twice baked potato's and they turned out great. I have also added garlic, parsley, and crumbled bacon. They are a hit no mattter how you serve them.
I made these to go along with meatloaf for a family dinner last night. I actually made them the night before and thought they were a disaster. They became so gluey and thick, I thought, oh well... Well, because I didn't have any time to spare to make more potatoes I thought I'd give them a shot and heat in the oven as directed and just 'see what happens'. These potatoes turned out so perfectly well, I couldn't believe it!! Delicious!! My sister-in-law and mother-in-law licked the spoon and scraped the serving dish clean! It was hysterical! They were so creamy and rich and just divine. I'll make again soon!! Thank you!
This is the BEST RECIPE for mashed potatoes I have ever tried...I followed the recipe exactly..I made it for christmas dinner and got raves from everyone, young and old....Teenagers even went for third helpings. I have definitely added this recipe to my list of favorites...Since christmas, I have been asked to bring these potatoes to three family gathering...The best part is all the work is done the day ahead...thanks for a great recipe....
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2005
I added some green onions. When I baked the potatoes, I added grated cheddar cheese to the top of the casserole.
Easy and failsafe. My very large family begs me to make this. I have served this for dinner parties and holidays with excellent results each time. A no fail receipe Keep to the exact amounts of cream cheese, sour cream and potatoes.
This was a great base recipe. I made it per recipe and would give it a 4. The changes I made were to use onion & chive cream cheese and to omit the paprika and chives. I have made these ahead of time and also right with the meal. I just put in a warm oven long enough to melt butter pats on top. Both ways are great.
I didn't make these "ahead" so I skipped the refridgerator part and once everything was well mashed and all other ingrediants were mixed in, I baked in the oven until all was heated through. These are very good and I'd bet they'd work out great for holiday and event meals but there are a couple other mashed potato recipes out there I enjoy just a LITTLE more. Still, very good and went great with our steak dinner.
PEGGY V
Rating: 3 stars
10/10/2004
I thought the chives would give this more flavor. Garlic would be a nice addition to this dish.
I always make these for holidays. It is so helpful that I can make them in advance......a stress saver!! I know, it's un-American, but I don't like traditional mashed potatoes. I do love these, and so does my mashed potato-loving husband. We find that some cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon on top makes the great recipe even better. Doesn't a little bacon and cheese make everything better?
Favorite new recipe of 2003! I added 1/3 cup milk and the 1/4 cup butter listed to the potatoes, then generously drizzled with melted butter before baking. Topped with finely chopped precooked bacon to serve with turkey, left the bacon off when serving with ham or beef. Love the convenience of making ahead, too.
These were good. I forgot about the paprika so it didn't get added. I also used fresh chives because that was what was ready for me. I will definately make this again. Thanks for something new.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2006
Awesome recipe. I didn't bake just ate right when it was done. I also added a lot of garlic... yummmmmy. The next day I had some of the leftovers, microwaved it up and added cheddar and stirred it up.. very good
This is the only mashed potato recipe that I make. They are perfect every time. You can make them ahead of time or you can make them same-day and they are great. Reheat them, and they still taste the same. FANTASTIC.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2005
These are very good mashed potatoes--even reheated days later! I added some milk-maybe 1/8 of a cup and more sour cream. These had a great taste and were very creamy. What is so nice about them is that you can refrigerate them and put them in the oven as needed!
Absolutly wonderful! I was trying to find some ways to make dishes ahead so it is not utter chaos getting dinner on the table - hot at the same time. I will used this recipe every year. Made these up on the Sunday before, doubled the recipe. My husband is a real mashed potato fantic and was unsure, but one taste and we are hooked. If I'm not serving gravy, I will make these and add cheese at Christmas. The taste is similar to Twice-Baked Potatoes.
Excellent! Fabulous taste. I detest instant mashed potatoes, but real whipped potatoes are so time consuming that I rarely make them. However, making them in bulk with this recipe so you can serve them several times in a 10 day period of time is such a great idea. We ate them tonight with "Best Beef Dip Ever" (from this site and the combination was great) and now we can enjoy them for a couple more dinners and even for lunches.
This is the second time I made them and they were delicious! First time used freeze dried chives and this time used fresh chives...more than the recipe called for. Next time I’m going to use garlic powder. Thanksgiving and now Christmas side dish!
I made the potatoes exactly as written with the exception of adding chives. I used a ricer so I didn't have to mash the potatoes. I made this dish the day before the event and warmed them in the oven the next day. I doubled the recipe and three days later the leftover potatoes were still delicious! This is a GREAT and easy way to get some of the food prep done ahead of time.
There is a similar recipe in a recent New York Times and it has pretty much converted me and everyone else who had these potatoes over Thanksgiving. It reduces Thanksgiving stress cooking to do these potatoes a day ahead of time. My variations included reducing the butter and sour cream (also used “light” sour cream) and added some water the potatoes were boiled in to further moisten the potatoes. The New York Times has a bread crumb addition which further enhances this dish. I eliminated rolls and stuffing from the meal because these potatoes are so satisfyingly.
I didn’t need 5 pounds, so I made 3 pounds using Yukon Gold potatoes (very pretty). Stayed with one cup of sour cream, used 35 g of butter, but no cream cheese. Used dry shallots in place of dried chives. Paprika per recipe. Also added 2 cloves garlic to potato cooking water. Delicious! 150 calories per 100 g.
This was so delicious…may be the only way I make mashed potatoes from now on. Followed recipe exactly (halved recipe), and I used Green Giant “Golden Potatoes.” Baked them for 30 minutes, then kept them warm in oven at 200 degrees for another 10 minutes.
Yum! I made these for Thanksgiving dinner. They got rave reviews. I did add a splash of milk and a little extra sour cream. I prepared the morning of and then threw them in the oven for 45 minutes prior to taking to my in-laws, (never refrigerated until leftovers). I drizzled melted butter on the top before baking. Thanks, will make again for sure!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2004
I made these all wrong compared to the recipe and they were still very good! I was in a rush, having planned to prep them the night before our dinner party and didn't. I made the potatoes as irected, but only addes the sour cream and cream cheese- totally forgot to add all the rest until after the potatoes were in the baking pan. I had to bake them ASAP for dinner that night so I wasn't going back. Instead I offered a "toppings bar" for the potatoes and everyone really enjoyed it! I baked for 30 minutes at 350- then held them for 15 minutes covered in the oven at 200.
This is a great recipe and I double it when I know that we are going to have guests. I love not having to peel potatoes so often and my husband can't tell they are leftovers. I do add milk to mine, I like my potatoes a little lighter. Thanks for the recipe
Been doing this one for a couple of years. Great because it's prepped the day before company comes. For a change of pace, try adding horseradish or sauteed onions, leeks, andor shredded cheese (your choice). Experiment with this one.
I'd been tasked with making potatoes the last couple of years for Christmas dinner. it's always a struggle to keep them moist, creamy, and warm from the time they're made at my house, to the time we eat at my grandmother's. I made a 1.5 times size batch of potatoes the night before, and placed them in a slow cooker crock and in the fridge. The next morning, I placed the crock in the oven and crossed my fingers. The thicker container, combined with the larger batch, meant that it took a little longer to warm them up, but once they did, they were as rich and creamy as the night before. I set the slow cooker to simmer and kept them warm until time to eat, without issue. Much less stress, and honestly, much better tasting. I did leave out the chives and paprika for more of a "traditional" flavor.
Great! I'm always looking for easier mashed potatoes and I'll definitely keep this one! Mine turned out with stronger sour cream and cream cheese taste because i just used the rest of the potatoes that i had and it wasn't quite 5 lbs. However they were still amazing! My husband loved them and didn't put ANY mayo in them! Which is a really big deal lol. The only thing I added was when I went to reheat, i dotted with butter, paprika and a little Italian blend cheese..yum! Thanks for this recipe!
Thanks for sharing this recipe. I made it for Christmas dinner and it was a big hit. Trial run was a little dry, so I added a little extra cream. I also made a combination of this recipe and the crock pot mashed potato recipe which was out of this world and kept the potatoes hot throughout the entire buffet meal.
