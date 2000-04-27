Sour Cream Refrigerator Mashed Potatoes

I absolutly love this recipe "as is" and have made it many times. However if you want to take it up a notch heres something else you can try. I added chicken boulion and about 3-4 whole cloves of garlic.(No need to chop them up you'll mash them at the end) While the potatoes are boiling put about 4 peices of bacon in the oven. ( I cook them at 375f for about 10 minutes or so) When your bacon is done place it in a food processor and pulse until bacon is evenly chopped. Set aside. When the potatoes are done drain and add the cream cheese butter and sour cream. Another tip is to melt those 3 ingredients in a pan first before adding to the potatoes. Once mashed pour the potatoes into a baking dish add sprinkle chopped green onions on top, grated cheese, and finally the chopped bacon. You can set aside in the fridge and heat later-or-throw them in the oven until the cheese is melted. Again these potatoes are great as is or if you choos to spice them up a bit this is a great way to do it. Enjoy!!