Sour Cream Refrigerator Mashed Potatoes

This is an easy make-ahead mashed potato recipe. Enriched with sour cream and cream cheese, these stay creamy and moist. Just heat in oven when you're ready for some delicious mashed potatoes! Feel free to vary the amount of paprika you want to sprinkle on top.

Recipe by J Carter Lebshier

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and generously salt water. Simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well. Mash potatoes together with cream cheese, sour cream, chives, salt, and pepper. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Place in a storage container with the lid off and chill in refrigerator. When potatoes are cold, cover tightly with a lid.

  • When ready to reheat potatoes, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking dish and spoon desired amount of potatoes into dish. Sprinkle with paprika and dot with butter. Bake for 30 minutes, or until heated through. Use within 10 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 13g; cholesterol 34.2mg; sodium 489.7mg. Full Nutrition
