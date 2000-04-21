Roasted Garlic without Foil
I love garlic! It's so easy to roast, and there are so many different ways to do it. It's great when spread on crackers or bread, or mixed into hummus, pasta sauce or just about anything else!
Excellent ideas, Garlic is sooo good when eroasted. I use the microwave, a glass measuring cup a handful of peeled Garlic cloves, pick off the woody part , cover with small microwave safe dish. 1-2 min on high power. Olive oil is good also with this or just plain. Stick with tooth pick and enjoy. On the grill. Put peeled Garlic cloves into a small foil baking pan, drizzle with your favorite oil, sprinkle some Italian seasoning (salt free). Wrap in foil, set on grill near fire. Roast 5-10min. When adding meat to grill open foil and move to back of grill, garlic wil have a smokey flavor. Spread onto bread, or just pile ontop a fershly grilled steak, slab of fish, pork, chicken.Read More
I have bad luck with baked/roasted garlic it seems. With this one, I dont think the little garlic had nearly enough time to cook. It took forever to get the garlic soft. After about 50 mintues, I took it out and it -was- tasty! I guess I'll just have to raise the temp. slightly and let it cook for more time. Thanks!Read More
this was delicious! We spread it on toasted bread and on pizza dough before making pizza. One suggestion: The time amount is WAY off. It needs about 45 minutes in the oven to get a soft, clove and mild, sweet flavor.
I thought it turned out great, after I cooked it twice as long. I took a few and mashed it with butter, pepper, and garlic salt and added a little to popcorn. It was actually verrryy good. Also, I know an easy way to get the garlic stench off your hands: rinse your hands under cool water while rubbing a metal utensil (butter knife or spoon). Sounds silly, but I swear it works!
The time was way off for me too. I ended up slow roasting it at 250 for about 50 minutes and it turned out soft and delicious. The timing depends on the size of garlic head you are using, so be sure to poke a clove with a toothpick at the minimum recommended time and every 5-7 minutes thereafter until it's as soft as you like it.
Who knew this was so easy?? I used my roasted garlic in the "Garlic Mashed Potatoes Secret Recipe" instead of raw garlic - to die for!! You could definitely get away with alot less oil! Really terrific to know how to do this!
i just felt like the temperature wasn't high enough. after 20 minutes, the garlic didn't look cooked at all. i let it cook about 20 more minutes, and it still wasn't very roasted. i ate it anyway b/c i was tired of waiting. but next time, i think i'll try a much higher temperature.
I normally use Method 1, but tried the 2nd methold this time. It worked very well. I didn't know that you can roast garlic this way. Thanks for the post.
I love roasted garlic but I do it a little different...I peel each garlic clove and then make a little "bowl" out of tin foil by putting the garlic in the middle and then wrapping the tin foil up and sinching at the top. I leave an opening and put a pad of butter right on top. I also bake at 350 for 30 mins....turns out perfect. I mash it...add a little salt and spread it on italian bread and top it off with a little romano or parmesan cheese!
This recipe is great, after the oven is turned up substantially. Excellent with warm Italian bread. NOTE: Do NOT try to shortcut and microwave garlic! It may burst into flames, fill your house with smoke, and ruin your micro. Just...trust me on this.
My boyfriend and I made this one night at his place, we ate it with crackers. It was soooo delicious, but thank goodness we were still willing to kiss one another with our killer garlic breath. Ha ha ha...
No way is this temp high enough to be done in 20 mins...don't baby garlic, it withstands the heat! Heat the oven to at least 375-425 degrees. Cook about 40 mins covered in foil w/olive oil til tender and until garlic can be 'sqeezed' out of each pocket. Done.
I love garlic, too. This was an easy way to roast and use the softened garlic. Yummy! Thank you for sharing!
Cooking time and temp is off. I lop off the top as instructed, plop a head into a square of foil, top it with olive oil, twist the ends to enclose the head. Put it in an oven preheated to 400 for a good 1/2 hour.
okay this was very good. I just finished eating the entire garlic clove. I did have some issues with the timing, i had to cook mine for about forty minutes. I think the next time i might increase the heat a bit.
Roasted Garlic is one of my favorite spreads for crackers! Roasting mellows the flavor beautifully. Try it--you'll like it!
Sorry, my husband and I did not like this. It was easy to prepare, but I think the temparature and time needs to be increased. I can't say the recipe was bad, I think we just prefer our garlic the regular way.
Buy it peeled. Use it as fresh and when the garlic starts to deteriorate, use this recipe. Freeze the results to be used/rewarmed/reconstituted at a later date.
I think the temp. and bake time is off on this recipe. After looking at AR"S Tips & Advice, roasting garlic article, I baked mine at 400º for 45 min and it was perfect. I gave this 4 stars because of the temp and time given.
OMG, delicious.. Based on other reviewers I tweaked it a little. I cut off the top drizzled with olive oil and the wrapped the garlic in aluminum foil and put it in the oven at 350 for 45 minutes when it was done it spread just like butter.
The method is pretty spot-on, but the temp is WAY too low, along with the bake time. You'll never get the result you are looking for (soft & tender cloves) at only 250 degrees for 20 minutes. I usually roast mine, covered in tinfoil or in a covered baking dish, about 45 minutes at 350-375 degrees. Then, I remove the foil or cover and roast another 15 minutes, until soft & tender.
I've always done this for breads! It's a fantastic recipe. For other members, temp varies per oven. It should be golden brown, at least, to dark brown, depending on how roasted you prefer. I also pinched a little salt on top before baking and I (VERY CAREFULLY) broil the top for about 30sec-1min. I could triple this recipe and smear it on bread for myself! Also, if you like spicy, a little cayenne pepper on top is awesome!
20 minutes at 250 degrees F ?? That is barely warmed up ! Needs much longer or higher temp.
Thank you so much for sharing this recipe! I took the skin off the cloves, threw them in a baking dish, then drenched them in the olive oil. A garlic lovers heaven on earth!
Yummy I tweaked it a little ok a lot! I heated the oven to 375 degrees instead and used foil instead of the baking dish (made less mess and worked just as good) I then let it go for about 40 min. tasty!
Roasted garlic is amazing but this recipe is waaay off. Preheat oven to 425 drizzle with olive oil and bake for 45 mins or so.
After 20 minutes at 250 my whole garlic bulb was still hard and seemed basically unaffected by the time spent in the oven. I was expecting it to have turned soft and mellow. I raised the heat to 350, covered my dish in foil and set the timer for 30 more minutes. Checking after 30 minutes, one of the cloves had popped up out of the bulb [kind of like a turkey timer :)] and the garlic was soft and roasted.
Love love love roasted garlic. I usually follow like in method 1, but place in a square of aluminum foil which i close half way and bake for 30 mins at 350. Love to make fresh baguettes and eat with the roaster garlic and charcuterie.
I didn't think Coni's time was long enough or temp high enough.
This is a very usefull recipe!It gives the basic idea of how to roast garlic simply,with correct temperatures and measures.I like cooking the garlic in foil.
I LOVE roasted garlic, it's not a novel concept. But if we are rating this recipe, it is ALL wrong. The temp, the time, the seasoning. Cook for a lot longer at a little bit higher temp. I am at 6600' altitude and 1 hour didn't do it. It takes a good hour+ to have soft garlic. I used a ramekin with olive oil covered in foil - 40 m at 250 and 20 m at 300; still a little ripe. This recipe needs work.
The cooking time is wrong. It should be 350 for 20 mins. I tried the 250, and the cloves weren't even barely warm. 350 did the trick. Also, you can sprinkle a little salt and pepper on each clove right before you put them in the oven for some extra flavor.
It was wounderful! Everytime I bake something I will also stick one of these in there with it.
I chopped the top off of a head of garlic, placed it on a piece of foil, drizzled olive oil on it, sprinkled some Italian Seasoning, wrapped it up and placed it on a baking dish (to catch any oil that might leak out) and into the oven. 250 degrees for 50min-1hr is PERFECT!
The timing and temperature were WAY off! Bad recipe, do not use!
Delicious stuff, though I had to increase the oven temp to 300 degrees and bake ~35 minutes. Enjoyed this mixed with olive oil on fresh bread, and also mixed some into a lemon-thyme vinaigrette.
The cooking time in the recipe is WAY off. At 250 degrees you're probably going to need a minimum of close to an hour. You should also try and peal away as much of the loose "paper" on the clove before baking. I usually just wrap the garlic in foil and toss it in the oven with whatever else I am baking- a casserole, roasting meat, potatoes, whatever. At higher temps you can probably pull it out after 45 minutes or so but it's moist enough that it won't burn if you leave it in even for well over an hour. I first heard of the recipe on a rerun of the old Dragnet TV show that I saw over 20 years ago. Officer Gannon (played by the late Harry Morgan) made a roast garlic and banana sandwich that he offered to share with Sargent Joe Friday. Friday declined the offer. I didn't. I made it for myself and it's actually not half bad. But there are better ways to use roast garlic.
I only gave 4 stars because of the temperature being incorrect; it should be 350 degrees. I've been roasting garlic like this for years, and it really helps to slice the top off of the whole garlic, then when it is finished roasting, they will start to pop up a bit out of the casing, also the olive oil really seeps into the garlic this way. I servie it right from oven to table, and the diners use their knives to pull out the garlic to spread on their bread, or whatever.
I was recently at a restaurant where they served a soft garlic bulb with the bread and i wondered how they did that. I don't know why i couldn't figure it out but thanks to this recipe i now know! I increased the cooking time and temp. slightly as suggested by others.I Spresd this on pizza crust for a delicious homemade white pizza. Will use this on everything!
This recipe is just way off in realistic time and temp for roasting plus the amount of oil needed per head. I suggest 1T of oil per head,
Awesome. I made it as follows. Cut the tip off garlic, drizzle with olive oil, wrapped with foil and baked at 325 for 45 minutes. Mashed wonderfully and mixed with butter for dipping with french bread! Will def. make again.
perfect!
I have always loved roasted garlic,I prefer to make mine on the grill because they seem to have more flavor that way. I also sprinkle herbs on top, a dash of kosher salt and some fresh cracked pepper. Sometimes I also throw in some sliced sweet onions and just wrap it all in heavy duty foil and put on grill, sooo delicious even by itself!!
Definitely need to raise the temp. to 350. The reason for 4*. I've been roasting garlic for years. 20 mins is good, but if you like it brown, leave in 5 mins longer or more. About 10 mins into baking time I use a baster to spread the oil over the garlic. Try it spread on a slice of Granny Smith apple. Yum... Also slice the top off and save the small pieces to add to other recipes.
I used method 1 with my terra cotta garlic roaster. Perfection!
This is the way we always make it. I have tried other ways but this one just turns out the best.
This was really good! I made it by method 1 but I upped the temp. to 400 for 40 minutes and it turned out great! Put it on crackers with some butter! Yum!
Excellent. I did have to cook it over 50 min. For the first 40 I cooked it at 250 but it was not cooking up very well so moved it to 350 and 10 min or so later I was satisfied with an excellent roasted garlic. One addition I did was to brush the olive oil over the garlic as it baked! Tastes perfect! Not very often you can eat garlic straight!
I followed these directions and baked the garlic for 20 min, then an additional 20 and it still was not done. I will wrap it in foil next time to see if that helps.
This made super yummy roasted garlic but like others I ended up modifying the cooking time. Mine took about 30 minutes at 350 to be done.
Awesome, I've never tried to roast garlic before I've just bought the store jars of minced. This is fantastic I highly doubt I will ever buy the jars again. I made this to go with garlic and brie pasta on this site.
The cooking time and/or temp are WAY off. The at that temp the garlic needs to be cooked 2-3x as long as the recipe calls for
I followed the directions most of the way. Cut the top off the garlic, drizzled with olive oil in a ramekin, but I baked it at 400 degrees for 20 mins and that seemed to do the trick! I had something else baking at that temperature and I gave it a whirl and it turned out great.
I use 400 degrees for 45 minutes, with olive oil drizzled over, wrapped in foil. We spread on toasted bread, spread warmed brie on top, then add Trader Joe's bruschetta (tomato/ vinegar spread). Yum!
love this but needs to be higher temp. I used 350 and it turned out great
To remove garlic just squeeze. I like putting this in mashed potatoes.
Don't eat too many of the cloves. Not good... In moderation; however, this recipe is quite marvelous!
I never knew this was sooo easy! I did increase the temperature of the oven to 350. I used some for a garlic spread and the remainder for my alfredo sauce.
It turned out great. I just had to roast it about an hour & add extra olive oil.
The temp and time were off...I baked at 400 for 40min. I also used very little olive oil, I don't think it really needs it. Yummy!! My fav thing to spread on crusty bread.
I wasn't sure how to make roasted garlic, this was simple except i used less oil, added soul food seasoning, wrapped it in foil, and baked for 45 minutes, it was delicious even my teenagers ate it...................
i agree that the cooking temp and time is too low. Try 350 for an hour. I also prefer to peel my garlic ahead of time since i always burn my fingers trying to squeeze it out of the head :)
I gave this 3 stars because I didn't exactly follow the directions. I followed some of the suggestions of other reviewers and some of my own. I cut off the pointed tip, used only 1 tbsp olive oil, sprinkled w/ salt & pepper, and baked cut side down in a glass baking dish for 30 minutes on 350. I used all of it in some hummus. It was just okay, not awesome.
I have a question: how do I store the unused roated garlic? In airtight glas jars? Can it be frozen? I will rate the recipe once I have tried it.
I did this using method 1, but I keep it in the oven for about 45 to 50 minutes and it can out just right for me.
I love garlic too Coni! We served this on sliced and toasted french bread with a creamy brie cheese. The best!
needs to be at a higher temperature, about 350, and baked a little longer, yummy!!!!!!!
Yes, I make this all the time, have done for years. Bake at 350-400 F for at least 30 minutes or sometimes do it on the BBQ grill. Usually serve with warmed Brie or Camembert on a baguette, sometimes with a piece of fresh basil and a baby tomato OR top the melted cheese with something sweet, like pepper jelly or even any kind of jam. YUMMY! Great appetizer when you are sitting around with friends waiting for dinner to be ready!
The temperature and time are way off - in fact, way, way off - Read all of the reviews - 90% have bumped up the temp considerably and/or roasted for A LOT longer than 20 minutes... Maybe the 20 minutes is just for method 2 since the cloves are separated. Anyhow, I didn't mind waiting longer since I had a lot of other prep work to do - HOWEVER - even with my SMALL head of garlic, after 1h20min @ 250 I still had fairly firm cloves - bumped up the temp to 350, and took it out 10 minutes later to use bc I was tired of waiting.
Delish!! I am not a garlic fan at all, but I like it roasted.
The temp and the time didn't work. It took way to long and instead of eating it before dinner, it was a dessert.
Time and temp. are all off needs higer temp. and more time.
GREAT!
I use this one everytime we host a gathering... I serve with bread, crackers, or whatever we have on hand. A crowd fav...
Simply stated and Wonderful!
Unfortunately, I didn't read the reviews til after I tried it and dinner was ready. 20 minutes is more like an hour and 20 minutes. how does such a big mistake get by?
20 Minutes was not even close to being enough!!!
This was easy and tasted great, but be sure to cut off the real dark brown edges it may be very bitter and though off your recipes. Thanks, Happy Cooking!
Cooking time is not long enough nor is the temperature high enough. I cook at 350 for 1 hour in foil and mix with smashed new potatoes or Russet potatoes.
Roasted garlic is delicious, but this recipe is WAY under estimating the time it takes. I baked my head of garlic (method 1) at 250 degrees for 50 minutes and it still wasn't done. Then I finally asked my aunt, who roasts garlic regularly what she does. She bakes it at 300-325 for about 45 minutes. I turned up the heat and gave it a little longer and it was fantastic!
I used method two, and roasted about eight cloves. I sprinkled them with some salt and pepper, and they turned out great after about twenty minutes. I put them in mashed potatoes and threw a few cloves into my meatloaf. Yum! Thanks for the recipe!
I used method 1 with 2 modifications - baked for 45 minutes and sprinkled with a little kosher salt prior to baking. Turned out great! I will continue to use this recipe...thanks for sharing it.
I give it 2 stars because the cooking time is WAY OFF. It took at least 3 hours for the garlic to finally roast. It was a ridiculous amount of time. I finally just took to poking it with a fork every hour.
Honestly, the dish needs seasoning. I increased the temp to 350 and baked for 30 min. as many reviewers suggested. Turned out perfectly! However, just a bit of salt and pepper made a world of a difference.
Very Easy. Good.
I agree, the timing is off. We ended up putting it in the oven for 25 more minutes until it was tender. We ate the garlic on french bread for "dessert", but it was great all the same.
I have roasted garlic before to put in my spinach salad. I roast it on 350 for 25 minutes and I Slice off the top of the bulb then drizzle olive oil on it and wrap it in aluminum foil and it turns out great.
Flavor was not as rich as hoped. Still very good though.
I think you mean to preheat to 350 not 250 degrees. I roasted the garlic for 30 minutes at 350 & that wasn't long enough for a paste. I would roast it for 45 minutes at 350 for the paste. I made beefaroni & added 2 roasted heads of garlic. It was delicious!
I have made roasted garlic but always at a higher temperature, will be trying your way next time. A local Italian restaurant serves as bread accompaniment ( italian baggette ) along with olive oil and balsamic vinegar to dip in., delicious starter with a glass of wine.
this was fantastic, I put on bread, pasta, potatoes, butter beans and many other dishes.
Whole cloves needed to be roasted for at least an hour but came out perfect when they were actually done.
I used method 2. Took quite a bit longer than 15 minutes, but was good.
The aroma is wonderful! I used muffun or cupcake pans and wrap each in foil.
I tried method 1, but cooked for about 40 minutes. Yummy! Nice to have on hand in the fridge.
This turned out great but needed to be roasted for at least an hour at a higher temperature. I roasted it at 335 degrees for about 70 minutes. Thank you CONI67 for sharing your recipe!
Super Easy - used for garlic mashed potatoes; great garlic taste - it takes a little bit of the "bite" out of the garlic.
Worked great, very tender, easy recipe. They slid right out of their skin!
The cooking time and temperature were way way off and I have a restaurant grade stove. Tried method number two but it was not ready in 15 minutes at 250 F so had to turn up the temperature way up. This delayed our dinner as it was supposed to be for bread accompanying soup. If you had to make major adjustments, it is not a 4 or 5 star recipe folks.
