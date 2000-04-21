Roasted Garlic without Foil

The cooking time in the recipe is WAY off. At 250 degrees you're probably going to need a minimum of close to an hour. You should also try and peal away as much of the loose "paper" on the clove before baking. I usually just wrap the garlic in foil and toss it in the oven with whatever else I am baking- a casserole, roasting meat, potatoes, whatever. At higher temps you can probably pull it out after 45 minutes or so but it's moist enough that it won't burn if you leave it in even for well over an hour. I first heard of the recipe on a rerun of the old Dragnet TV show that I saw over 20 years ago. Officer Gannon (played by the late Harry Morgan) made a roast garlic and banana sandwich that he offered to share with Sargent Joe Friday. Friday declined the offer. I didn't. I made it for myself and it's actually not half bad. But there are better ways to use roast garlic.