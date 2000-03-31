Ratatouille

Some notes from our experience: These are our fav veggies! Because it is a little bland though, we serve it on couscous with black bean sauce. Yum. I cut out a lot of the salt because of this. Next time, I will add more cheese, maybe an extra half cup on top. I have also made this without cheese, and it's just as good. I add bread crumbs on top, and sometimes tomato sauce or condensed soup. Paprika to each layer adds some variety, as was recommended earlier. We used most of a large red onion. This tasted great, but there was too much onion. If you're using a red onion, maybe stick to half. We use one yellow and one green zucchini, this was perfect. Also we only used 2.5 small tomatoes, and so were short on the sauciness other reviewers talk about. Maybe this is a good thing, but next time I will try with two medium tomatoes. We also used one orange pepper, which added to the colour really nicely, and was much more interesting to eat. About the eggplant, we find it helpful to coat the eggplant mixed in with a little water, which prevents it soaking up too much oil. I make this regularly now.