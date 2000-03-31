Ratatouille
This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
Excellent vegetarian dish! Instead of cooking it in the oven, I just sauteed the whole thing. I first cooked garlic and onion in olive oil, added the rest of the ingredients, put the cover on and cooked until the vegetables were tender (about 30+ minutes). Some changes I have made: One large tomato and one can of diced tomato instead of 2 tomatoes, added some basil, pinch of red pepper flakes and a drizzle of olive oil at the end, and sprinkled freshly grated romano cheese right before serving instead of mixing parmesan into the vegetables. Will make it again!Read More
Just a bunch of vegetables, with some cheese mixed in. Wouldn't make it again.Read More
After watching the Disney Movie "Ratatouille". My kids wanted to make the dish. I cut up all the veggies with a mandoline and let them layer everything into a baking dish. It was a wonderful accompaniment to parmesean chicken. Thanks for a wonderful recipe. Who would have thought a Disney movie would make my kids eager to eat their veggies.
Loved this! Aside from the chopping, very easy to prepare - popped it in the oven and had time to do other things while it baked. I did make a few changes: used 1 zucchini & 1 yellow squash, a whole 12 oz pkg of mushrooms,sliced, no green pepper (forgot to buy it, but don't really care for it anyway-may try red or orange next time), sprinkled a mix of chopped fresh parsley, basil & oregano over each layer, used a 28 oz can of diced tomatoes instead of fresh (but can't wait to try it with fresh tomatoes from the garden!), and added browned italian style turkey sausage for my meat-loving guys. I also forgot the parmesan on some of the layers, but added some shredded mozzarella on the top for the last 5 minutes or so of baking. I used a 9x13 baking dish, and it just barely fit. As noted by other reviewers, 45 min didn't seem long enough, so I baked it for about 60, covered part of the time. I served this over brown rice, which soaked up all that yummy liquid, and a nice Tuscan bread. Family loved it . . . will definitely make this again with all the fresh veggies from garden. Thanks for sharing!
I used the ingredients listed, with the exception of the cheese, and prepared it in a large saucepan instead of baking it. I added a little red wine, one cup of tomato sauce, a little thyme and rosemary. I cooked the mixture on medium heat until the extra liquid was absorbed. Prepared this way, it was delicious by itself or over pasta.
Made this twice, and I feel a few little tips makes this go from great to fabulous. First, use a lot of eggplant (use a large eggplant, not a small or medium) as this is the "top" flavor. Press the garlic rather than mince for a bold garlic flavor in the eggplant. Remove the eggplant from the saute pan then lightly brown the onions in the same pan. If it's sticky, add a little water, but be sure to keep the browned bits from the eggplant/garlic mixture. This flavors the onions like you can't believe. Use both yellow and green zucchini squash if you can. Use FRESHLY grated Parmesan cheese. Use red, orange, or yellow bell pepper instead of the green to add a nice sweetness. Other than than, follow the recipe as written. It's really yummy!
I really liked this recipe. Cutting up all the vegetables was the only lengthy part. I added some paprika with each layer to add some spice to the dish!!! I was looking for a ratatoullie recipe that I like... this one sure qualifies!!!
This was actually really yummy. Alterations: we sprinkled mozarella over the top which was good, we're not big zucchini fans so we might use yellow squash next time. Beware, this does take a long time to prepare. There were three of us chopping vegetables and it took 20 mins.
What a great recipe. Not an eggplant fan so I used butternut squash and only sauted the garlic. This was easy to put together and smelled wonderful while cooking. I have passed this on to several family members and friends who just rave about it. Thanks for sharing!
Very pretty, fresh, versatile vegetable dish with lots of room for improvisation. Simple enough too--just layer your choice of vegetables with a drizzle of olive oil and cheese in between layers. Throw some minced garlic in wherever you choose. In my case, I didn't do the sauteed eggplant/onion thing, just layered sliced zucchini, portabella mushrooms, yellow squash, onions and tomatoes. But use and layer however you like! I have always done this on the stovetop, but baking it in the oven makes life so much easier!
Wow! I was looking forward to trying the leftovers after reading these reviews, but there weren't any! My kids (thanks to THE movie) wolfed it all down. The cat even licked out the bowl. I made this once before (pre-kids) and don't remember it being this good. Thanks for the wonderful recipe. It went perfectly with a nice loaf of crusty sourdough bread. A couple of notes: be generous with the garlic. I used 3 large cloves with one medium-sized eggplant. I also used fresh parsley from my garden (2 tbsp). I forgot to get the mushrooms, but added one yellow squash to the layers. Remember to slice all the vegies THINLY (about 1/8") making the ratatouille cook through in 45 minutes in an 8 x 10" pan. (It shrinks quite a bit from cooking.) I also sliced the tomatoes thinly and placed them on top, using Asiago cheese throughout. It was fantasticly moist with a delicious broth. I'll be making this again (certainly at my kids' request!). Who would have ever guessed that they would ever ask for something WITHOUT meat made WITH eggplant, green peppers, and squash? Hallelujah!
I have one reason and one reason only for giving this recipe 5 stars. You have done the impossible and created a recipe that #1: I actually can say that I enjoyed zucchini in (I am a zuke hater!) and #2: utilizes eggplant in a way that tastes good. I wasn't going to say that I hate eggplant, I just hadn't found any way that I liked until this recipe. I gambled on this and figured it was a 50/50 shot, my husband & I were either going to really like it or really hate it and it's a good feeling to say that we really liked it. I love the flavors of all the vegetables together. I liked how all of the veg on the upper layers leaked down and flavored the zukes and eggplant. This would be an awesome vegetarian main dish if one were to use sliced portabellos for the mushroom layer. I used chanterelle mushrooms because they are in season here and my neighbor is kind enough to give them to me. Thanks for a delicious recipe!
I didn't try your recipe yet, i just wanted to tell you that in France we eat Ratatouille with an egg " au plat " on top =)
Great ingredients ..... especially the sauted garlic and eggplant. Did that, as given but used much more garlic!! I made the following major change ... mixed the remaining ingredients (except for the tomatoes), LIGHTLY sauted them, layered then in thirds, about 1 cup each, adding tomatoes, cheese, white wine, and basil between layers. I used more cheese on top. I reduced the baking time to 30 minutes = perfect outcome. The vegetables were not overcooked. I RARELY alter the original recipe the first time but think the ingredients look better with a little more color from sauting. I will make this on a regular basis. Thank you for the healthy, meatless dish!!
I took the advice in other reviews and cooked the onion and garlic until soft along with the eggplant. I also added 1 T corn starch to it before spreading it on the bottom of the pan so that when it produced juice in the baking process it was not so runny. I baked uncovered and it was absolutely fantastic ! I've added it to my favorite vegetable recipes.
I sliced the eggplant into rounds along with long slices of zuchini. Then salted and sweated both for 1 hr, rinsed and patted dry. Sauted garlic and added eggplant to slightly brown. Layered in 2 casserole dishes with chopped bell peppers, onions, summer squash, lowfat moz & fresh basil blended with dolops of fat free ricotta. Topped with planko mixed with low fat parm. Cooked in middle of oven for 50 mins then moved to top to brown on 'low' broiler setting. Good with diced chicken and couscous. Definitely will make again! Very hearty and filling.
It's a good ratatouille recipe and the top-rated review mentioning frying the onion, garlic and eggplant was right on. One other suggestion: add oregano and basil to taste. I prepared it in two containers (one was full, the other was half full) without covering either. This didn't seem to affect the preparation, although the one that was full produced a lot of liquid at the bottom.
good stuff and i love meat. i used asaigo cheese in place of the parm. and more seasonings . added about 2 cups of mozz to the top and covered. 15 minuts prior to serving, removed the foil to brown. very good! i resisted the urge to add italian bread crumbs and ham...just barely.
I followed the recipe to a "T", except I threw the garlic in with the eggplant for the last few of the 10 minutes to prevent burning the garlic. As I pulled the completed ratatouille out of the oven, I was prepared for it not to be anything special, because it's basically just layered cooked veggies without a lot of herbs. I don't know what it is about this dish, but it is a very special treat. My carnivorous husband took about three bites and then said with a very serious, sincere look "Amazing. One of my new favorites." I am looking forward to making this healthy, tasty dish more often.
This was absolutely wonderful! I shared it with others and now they are all making it too. What a great way to get all those vegetables in one dish, I crave it all the time.
This was really good. I used portabella mushrooms in it and a mixture of Parmigano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano for the cheese and it came out fantastic!
This is such a great recipe! It's fairly easy to make, aside from the chopping. Healthy. And delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except for 2 suggestions. I sweated the eggplant first and sauteed the onion along with the eggplant. Also, I noticed some people said it was "soupy". I think sweating the eggplant and NOT covering the dish during cooking resolve that. All I had was a bit oh juices in the pan.
Absolutely delicious!! What a wonderful way to use my summery, garden veggies. I followed recipe to the tee with the exception of omitting the green peppers (I didn't have any), I used vineripe yellow tomatoes, and I sprinkled grated Italian Blend cheese on it layer in addition to the grated Parm. I served with Salmon but definitely substantial enough for an entire meal. I did not have any "soupiness" that others described....
I really didn't think I was going to like this. I was afraid it was going to be dry and boring. I was very surprised. It was not dry at all and the vegetables were moist fresh and tasty.
Saute onions and green pepper WITH the eggplant and garlic for maximum flavor and sweetness!
Delicious recipe! This time of year, with everything so fresh and yummy, you can't really hurt a dish like this! I layered the veggies in a 9 by 13 baking dish, and the only changes I made were not using mushrooms (I love them, but I didn't have any) and I used fennel rather than onion because I had it in my fridge. I also probably used closer to 4 T of olive oil in all and a splash of white wine just before putting them into the oven. I made these alongside meatball hoagies for my family of meat eaters, and made myself a roasted veggie hoagie of my own topped with fresh mozzerella! Yum! I would definitely reccommend using these for sandwiches, if not the first night, then with your leftovers!
A very nice version, though I admit that I did salt down the eggplant for an hour prior then rising it and sauting it afterwards, along with some butternut squash and mild Italian sausages. I used my madoline to slice and layer everything, adding the paresman with some paprika, thyme and little fresh basil at each layer. I added about a cup of merlot wine over the top and left it uncovered in the oven. I drained the fat (from the sausages) before serving, using a ring to serve a nice tiered cylinder, allowing the accent layering. It was very tasty, and my wife who normally hates eggplant and was complaining when she heard I was making Ratatouille, loved it. Thank you.
This was absolutely outstanding. I've never even tried Ratatouille before but my hubby was recently diagnosed with super high cholesterol, and I am trying to lose some weight from having my baby, so I've been looking for healthy meals to make. I saw this, had the ingredients, so I went for it. It was amazing. I had the parmesan in the bottle, by Kraft, and sprinkled that in between layers. I added a bit of brown rice I had left over from last night. And then I cooked some whole grain pasta. I topped the pasta with the ratatouille. A-m-a-z-i-n-g. I also went heavy on some oregano and garlic salt. This really made it delicious (I didn't have parsley). It's super healthy too-- great for those trying to cut some calories and cholesterol. Since I am trying to lose weight, I ate more of the ratatouille than pasta. Veggies are naturally low in calories. Try this recipe. I promise this will be a regular meal in our home from now on!
Glad to get a baked recipe for zucchini and eggplant. This is very good, but does need some spicing up. I add about 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes when suateeing the garlic plus some mozarella and old cheddar between layers. There is a lot of flexibility with this dish and one can use their imagination. It certainly does not have to be dull. Thanks again.
This recipe takes longer to prepare than 15 minutes. It takes quite awhile to chop and cut everything. Also, I'd use a larger than a quart and a half casserole or reduce the amount of each ingredient.
I made this last night to go with Parmesan Crusted Tilapia also from this site. I sauteed onion after egglant, added more garlic, used vine ripe tomatoes, salted both eggplant and zucchini to sweat out some liquid from them before cooking for ~45 minutes wiped dry, sliced everything very thin, baked at 375F (my oven usually take longer than most suggested time on recipes) for 30 minutes and lowered to 360F for last 15minutes (both time uncovered), I probably used less parmesan (around half the amount stated or less). I loved it, my picky husband liked it and had second serving! Not so sure with the kids so I am letting them see the Ratatouille movie again right now. :-)
I made it as listed. Unfortunately the recipe doesn't say whether to bake it covered or uncovered so I guessed uncovered (which may have been wrong). It came out a little salty and the vegetables were still crunchy after 45 min in the oven, so I covered it and cooked 20 min more. It was still crunchy and there was a lot of liquid in the bottom of the pan after cooking. Next time I will try some of the suggestions for modifying the recipe, such as sauteeing the onions first or even cooking the entire thing in a saucepan instead of the oven. In my view, this recipe has too many faults to warrant five or even 4 stars.
First time making this dish I went by the recipe. The eggplant was soggy and onions undercooked and the tomatoes were blah. What I would do is instead of chopping the eggplant I would slice it and cook it with the onions. the tomatoes don't need to be chopped but sliced, and some more seasonings would help rosemary, thyme, oregano, little bit of red pepper flakes. Good dish hope my suggestions help.
Excellent! I incorporated a lot of the User comments from the most helpful reviews. First, I baked this dish without a cover the entire time and I still had a lot of (extremely flavorful) liquid in the bottom quarter of the cassarole dish. Second, after sauteeing the eggplant in the garlic parsley and olive oil, I used the same pan to sautee the onion on medium high heat until it carmelized lightly (so it has a light brown color but still has body. IMO, this added a nice flavor of the overall dish. Third, I did layer the veggies ending with the tomato on top. After sprinkling with the parmesan it gives a pretty design on the top if you do it this way. Oh, and in the last 10 minutes I added a thin slice of fresh mozzarella over each of the tomato slices, and this made the dish more hearty and was delish but the dish would be excellent without. This is a wonderful recipe! Thank you so much and I will certainly make this again.
I really enjoyed this super-easy dish! I had no zucchini- but no matter. As a few other reviewers noted, it does create quite a bit of liquid, but the flavor is wonderful! Next time I will add some spinach. Thanks Lynette!
I have made ratatouille before and it was excellent. This recipe just didn't have enough flavor.
I loved this recipe. I cooked the onions first and added smoked paprika. BUT, I added goat cheese to the leftovers and that made it amazing..I will add crumbled goat cheese to the dish in the last 5 minutes next time.
I subbed canned tomatoes as lots of the reviews said it was dry. Mine turned out too wet. Will follow the recipe next time! Good use of veggies.
This was great - baked it in a 9 x 12 dish to give you an idea of how much it makes. I look forward to the leftovers this week. I used about 1/2 c of pecorino romano cheese rather than the parmesan.
I had never tried cooking ratatouille, but the eggplants in my garden are being produced like crazy so we decided to try this for dinner last night and it was SO SO SO good! My husband and I ate everything but maybe two servings in one sitting! I normally hate it when people leave reviews for altered recipes, but I had to do it because I stayed very close to the recipe and it really was that good that I have to share! I made two minor adjustments: first, all the ingredients did not all fit into a 1.5 qt casserole dish. I had to up it a 2.2 qt dish and everything fit perfectly. The second alteration I made is I added a a couple of layers of chopped, fresh basil. Our herb garden is doing well also and I was excited to use the basil, otherwise I would have probably followed the recipe as is. It's so good, we are cooking it again tomorrow!
Kids even enjoyed it
I loved this...what a great use for the summer abundance of vegetables from our garden. I added crumbled feta on top. Good reheated on top of pasta.
Loved this! Made it tonight for me and my husband. We made it our own version Ra(vi)toulle. I put raviolis on the bottom. Added green chilli instead of bell pepper. Added 1/2 a beer and used Monterrey Jack cheese. It came out delicious. Even made my husband (the vegetable hater) a Vegetable lover.
Great Recipe. I don't like eggplant so I substituted with summer squash. Cut the parmesan to save a few extra calories and removed the foil the last 15 minutes to brown a little more (electric oven and the rack was set low). Everyone enjoyed this dish.
Fantastic! I've never had ratatouille before, but I really like the way this tastes. I just cooked all of it on the stove top, so it got a little mushy, but the flavor was excellent. Thanks for a nice recipe!
This was SOOO good! Inspired by the movie to try something new, we looked up this recipe and gave it a try. EVERYONE loved it. Even my kids ate it up. The tomatoes on top were so good, we were all looking for more. I served it with egg noodles and mixed it all in with the noodles for the kids. My husband took the leftovers to work and big tough marines were wanting some of his veggie dish! This will definitely be worked into our regular rotation.
I really loved this recipe! This was very easy to make and you can make it ahead of time. I was looking for a recipe that would help me get more veggies into my diet and this was it. Lots of flavor. You can really adjust this to your liking. I added some dried seasoning mix I had with dried tomatoes,rosemary and basil. Also used a four cheese mixture. Turned out fantastic! I could eat this everyday and have already made it 3 times in 2 weeks :-). I took some to work for lunch and had people coming over wanting to know what smelled so good! My husband even liked it and he doesn't like eggplant(he asked later what the weird vegetable was). Thanks Lynette for sharing this recipe!
i have made this for my last 2 thanksgiving dinners. IT is sooo unexpectedly yummy -- a gREAt side dish.
We mixed the leftovers with pasta, marinara sauce, and feta cheese. Wow! Some of the best pasta you will ever eat.
Some notes from our experience: These are our fav veggies! Because it is a little bland though, we serve it on couscous with black bean sauce. Yum. I cut out a lot of the salt because of this. Next time, I will add more cheese, maybe an extra half cup on top. I have also made this without cheese, and it's just as good. I add bread crumbs on top, and sometimes tomato sauce or condensed soup. Paprika to each layer adds some variety, as was recommended earlier. We used most of a large red onion. This tasted great, but there was too much onion. If you're using a red onion, maybe stick to half. We use one yellow and one green zucchini, this was perfect. Also we only used 2.5 small tomatoes, and so were short on the sauciness other reviewers talk about. Maybe this is a good thing, but next time I will try with two medium tomatoes. We also used one orange pepper, which added to the colour really nicely, and was much more interesting to eat. About the eggplant, we find it helpful to coat the eggplant mixed in with a little water, which prevents it soaking up too much oil. I make this regularly now.
Excellent veggie dish. I had some fresh basil and oregano from the garden and added it plus a few sprinkles of balsamic vinegar. Next time I'll cover it until the last 10-15 minutes in the oven since it took quilt a bit longer to cook than 45 minutes. I toasted some french bread with melted mozzarella on it and topped it with the ratatouille. Will make this again!
Absolutely fabulous! Made only a few changes… 1 zucchini & 1 yellow squash instead of 2 zucchini. Instead of parsley, I used sprigs of fresh rosemary & thyme. **Also a little warning, prep time takes much longer than the 15 mins the recipe suggests.**
Delicious! My kids loved it. Great way to get them to eat their veggies. Served with couscous to make a meal.
This is very good dish...everyone loved it! I was light and the flavors were awesome! I didn't change a thing!
Very good!
I have been making ratatouille for years and this is the best ratatouille recipe that I have ever made. I could have eaten the whole thing by myself. The only thing that I did different from the recipe is that I didn't add any salt because parmesan cheese has enough flavor in my opinion.
Increase the parsely up to 3 Tbsp and add 2tsp oregano. It really adds to the flavour. Also, I cook mine over the stovetop (sauteed) and omit the parmesan, but the rest of my family wouldn't like it much without the cheese. Serve over steamed rice.
OK, but really just baked veges. I wouldn't consider it anything special.
Fantastic! My family really enjoyed it. We didn't have mushrooms, so skipped that part of the recipe and we subbed a yellow squash for 1 zucchini. (again, based on what we already had!) We served it with jasmine rice.
I loved this recipe! I made it with my 5 1/2 year old daughter, thinking it would help her eat different veggies, and she loves the movie "Ratatouille" so I figured she would love this. She didn't end up eating any - but I sure did! There was not a problem with too much juice - in fact there was no juice in mine when it was done. I figured this needed a little more salt but I was not generous with it when we were preparing it so that may have been why. We ate this over jasmine rice.
I haven't done a review in ages... I prepared this for a small dinner party. It was very good, and easily prepared. I didn't include mushrooms (my wife does not care for them), and added yellow squash, red bell pepper, and used sweet onions. I prepared the dish several hours ahead of time, which made it very convenient. I received numerous compliments and was pleased with the results. I would advise fresh cheese, perhaps a Parmigiano Reggiano. I used grated Parmesan as I forgot to purchase fresh cheese, and I think it made a (negative) difference in the flavor. I'll prepare this dish again - most definitely - but will use fresh cheese next time.
I made this with yellow squash instead of eggplant. It was so good, they asked for it the next night. The second time I made it with eggplant, we liked the yellow squash better, but this is still a great recipe.
Very very watery (I had to pour out a bunch of liquid when I pulled it out of the oven) but delicious!! I forgot bell pepper, added yellow squash, and used much less parmesan cheese. I love veggies, so I could have eaten the whole thing in one sitting :)
This recipe was absolutely delicious, flavorful and wholesome as well! I highly recommend serving with rice or pasta, as it is much of a side dish. Next time, I'll add either chicken or pepperoni to the mixture as it tastes much like pizza with mozzarella cheese. Yummy!
Add more eggplant and cut the other veggies into similarly-sized pieces to make it easier to serve and eat.
Mozzarella broiled on top just made the dish. Next time I won't saute the aubergines as much. They came out much too soft. I sprinkled oregano and basil between the layers along with salt, and the last layer before the cheese I added black pepper. I loved how this recipe had a little of every flavor, sweet, sour, savory... it was excellent.
After watching the movie, all my younger siblings wanted to try the actual dish. It was perfect and loved by the whole family.
Really good! As a new cook, this was really simple, and really amazing! I'm not a fan of veges, esp. eggplant and zucchini, but this was amazing! I agree with some, the cutting of the veges takes a while (maybe 5-10 minutes) but it's def worth it and it's very easy! Will def cook for my wife (when I'm married of course :p)
I added a few drops of very good olive oil to the top and browned in longer than 45 mins.-did it more like 60 mins. It had an amazing taste. didnt use eggplant, but yellow squash instead. i will cook this often if i can.
Terrific. Used purple onion.
I had never baked ratatouille before, I was a little nervous that it would dry out. But it turned out delicious! Added some red pepper flakes for heat, delish!
Delicious! I loved this recipe. I served it with bread and chicken parmesan, but to be honest, I think it would be better as a main dish with a side of bread. It is really delicious! The only thing I did differently was to sauté the onion and bell peppers before layering them. I did this only because my daughter doesn't like those veggies and I knew that she wouldn't eat them if they were even slightly crunchy. I will be making this again.
Delicious!!! My 6-yr old son requested this for dinner recently, being inspired by the Disney movie, and we made it together. Putting it in the oven, I wasn't too impressed. But after it came out, I took my first bite and was hooked!
Surprisingly delicious! I honestly didn't think I would like the recipe, but after seeing the Disney movie, I thought to give it a try. We loved it. Even my husband, who grew up only eating peas and corn from a can, liked it I did play around with a few extra spices and added some oregano and a little extra cheese, just our personal preferences. Also, I added some dry bread crumbs on top. Thought it gave it a little something extra.
Awesome! Definitely use high quality parm cheese for this(and lots of it.)Also, be sure you cube the eggplant into pretty small cubes or else it gets tough. My kids and I even put one chive on top of each serving (like the movie.) All three kids LOVED it and would never have eaten those veggies on their own.
Tastes like a hot salad
When I told my boyfried that I was going to make Ratatouille, he made a face and said, "Isn't that just vegetables?" Based on his reaction, I could tell the real reason why he wanted to take me out for dinner Saturday night, the night I planned to make it. He didn't seem any more thrilled when I announced I was making it Sunday instead. He grumbled about it all afternoon, until I finally put the plate in front of him. He GOBBLED it up and asked for more, repeatedly saying how good it was. I got several more compliments from him, later, as we were cleaning up the kitchen. Needless to say, this went over very well. I made the recipe as instructed, except that I also added pepper with the salt and parmesan. Thanks for a good, healthy meal that I'm sure will be a repeat!
Don't add cheese until end.
This was so good. I had never had ratatouille before so I didn't know what to expect but I loved it!
This is a great recipe, I did make some revisions though, just minor things that really brought out some great flavours. I used portabella mushrooms to give some really great flavour and nice meaty chunks, I also used fresh cilantro to make the herb flavour more intense as well I added some fresh dill and fresh basil. It was great and the broth that the veggies made was superb, you could start this as a soup recipe really. I also used orange and as well as yellow bell peppers, as they are nice and sweet and have way more flavour than a green bell pepper.
No one in the family liked it.
I have made this twice now, once with fresh tomatoes and the second time with canned diced tomatoes, because it was all I had. The canned tomatoes turned out better, I thought they gave it a little something extra.
This is such a yummy dish! I was worried about it being dry as it does not call for much oil but the veggies supply a lot of liquid when they cook which keeps things moist.
This is absolutely, hands-down, the best vegetable dish I have ever tasted. The only thing I changed in the recipe was I omitted the green pepper and used an orange and yellow pepper for color. My husband said..."I'll definitely eat this again". Thanks Lynette. Definitely a keeper!
Excellent! I looove garlic so I added a tad more and it came out so great. One bite and I had to get in the car and drive an hour to slap my momma.
Made this recipe a star with the below changes. Used: Sweet Turkey Italian Sausage, 1- Zucchini, 1 - yellow squash, 1- egg plant, 1- red onion, 1- green pepper, 1 - pack Baby bella mushrooms, 2- cans of diced tomatoes with Oregano/Basil, Freshly Shredded Parmesan Cheese, minced Garlind, Dried Oregano, Dried Basil, black pepper and Sea Salt. First I sliced all of the veges very thin.Then I cut the casings off of the sausage and browned about 5 links. I then transferred this to a simmer pot. I then added more olive oil and sauteed the onions, peppers and mushrooms. I added these as well as the cans of tomatoes to the simmering can. At this point I added 3 tsp of minced garlic, covered the top of the pot with dried Basil and Oregano, salt and pepper to taste. I then sauteed the Zucchini and Squash and added them to the simmering pot. At this point I have been simmering the pot and transfer everything to a baking dish. I then take my freshly shredded Parm and add it on top. I put this under the broiler until melted. It really tasted like a Lasagna!! Even the kids ate it up ( except for the tomatoes :-)
This is a fantastic recipe! It smells so good, it's irresistable - even to teenagers. I sent it to my son's French class on a party day and it was a favorite. (Shh, don't tell 'em it has eggplant!) If you overcook this, it becomes watery. I omit mushrooms, added yellow squash and used fresh parsley. Also, I always saute my onions. Like others, I serve this with rice or couscous and sausage. YUMMY!
This was excellent. I paired it with rice and black beans (for a complete protein). I baked it in a 9x13 uncovered (so it wouldn't be soupy, like other reviews had mentioned) for 45 minutes, then sprinkled colby jack cheese over the top and cooked for an additional 10 minutes. It was delicious! We will definitely be enjoying this one regularly. The leftovers were even great the next day for lunch.
This was absolutely wonderful! I started out making this as a side dish, but once I saw how much it made decided to make it the main course. We did not miss the meat at all. In fact about an hour after dinner my husband commented, "that ratatouille didn't have any meat in it did it?". "Nope". He loved it. I served it with a spinach and fruit salad and french bread. The only alterations I made was to use yellow and zucchini squash and omit the green bell pepper. I am not a big fan, and did not have one of the colored bell peppers on hand. I may try an orange or yellow pepper next time. I will make this again and again.
Mmmm, it's no coincedence that my house smelled like fresh pizza (minus the dough)! 1. I sauted the mushrooms and onions to release and remove the extra water before baking. 2. I added oregano, & chile pepper flakes, and omitted the salt (the cheese has salt in it). Spoon the cassarole over rice or pasta and sprinkle with mozzarella and remelt.
Loved it....used one eggplant peeled and cubed, one zucchini, onion, red bell pepper instead of the green, a can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, 1/2 large can of cruched tomatoes, dried oregano, basil, and a drizzle of evoo....let that bake. So healthy and delicious....would be great served over pasta.
Great recipe and very, very versatile. If you have a a cup of left over home made pasta sauce (I'm Sicilian so we call it gravy), you can use that as layer between the vegetables. If you're serving it for company, spend the extra dough and buy Parmesano Reggiano. It's not essential, because this recipe is killer, but it kicks it up just a bit. Thank you! Will make this over and over!
Delicious! I used 1 large eggplant, 3 zucchinis, 1.5 onions, 1 pkg of sliced mushrooms, 1 green pepper, 1 red pepper, 1 yellow pepper, and 1 can of diced roma tomatoes. My zucchini and peppers slices were quite large and took about 1 hour to cook fully. Everything barely fit in a 9x13" baking dish. I covered for most of the baking, and uncovered for last 20 minutes or so to get rid of some liquid. Served with wild mushroom couscous and roasted chicken.
First time for us to do this recipe and it was very good out of the Oven and my Dad has warmed it up for lunch today and says its just as good, he just added a little more cheese.
Add about 1/4 cup good balsamic vinegar before baking for a wonderful flavor.
AMAZING! I just made this for my anti-vegetarian-meal husband and two little (2 & 3 year old) picky veggie eaters. When I put it together and realized what a fool I was for thinking they would eat eggplant, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers... and hubby hates tomatoes... I actually started cooking something else for them while the Ratatouille was baking. But they ALL ate it! I myself love veggies (but not mushrooms) and couldn't believe how wonderful this dish was. Two thumbs way up!
I LOVEE this recipe so much! i serve it over brown rice and everyone that ive made it for loved it! sometimes i swap out one of the zuccini for a yellow squash and i add spinach. love love love it
I just had this for dinner tonight. I am absolutely amazed by the flavor! You could add some sausage if you like to have meat in your meal. I enjoy just Veggies from time to time and this was perfect!
Great recipe! The only change I made was cooking it in the crockpot instead of the oven (after sauteing the egglant). I put it all in the crockpot on high for about an hour and a half and it was cooked perfectly. Served it over polenta. Yum! I will definitely make it again.
