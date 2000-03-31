Ratatouille

4.4
1159 Ratings
  • 5 744
  • 4 268
  • 3 92
  • 2 35
  • 1 20

This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.

Recipe by lynette

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
97 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat bottom and sides of a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

    Advertisement

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir garlic until lightly browned. Mix in parsley and eggplant. Cook and stir until eggplant is soft, about 10 minutes. Season with salt to taste.

  • Spread eggplant mixture evenly across bottom of prepared casserole dish. Sprinkle with a few tablespoons of Parmesan cheese. Spread zucchini in an even layer over top. Lightly salt and sprinkle with a little more cheese. Continue layering in this fashion, with onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, and tomatoes, covering each layer with a sprinkling of salt and cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 327.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022