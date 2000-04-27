Fresh Corn Pudding
This is yummy comfort food made with fresh corn!
This is yummy comfort food made with fresh corn!
This is a terrific recipe. However, I used 4 cups fresh corn. You could also probably get by with 3 cups, but 2 cups is definately not enough. Also to make it lighter, I only used 1/4 cup butter and 1 T. sugar and it was perfect! Also you can sprinkle a little cheddar cheese on top last minute and yum! A keeper.Read More
I had one bite of this, and went and checked the recipe to see if I had used too much butter. Don't get me wrong--I love butter, but this was very greasy and incredibly buttery. Most of it will probably go to waste.Read More
This is a terrific recipe. However, I used 4 cups fresh corn. You could also probably get by with 3 cups, but 2 cups is definately not enough. Also to make it lighter, I only used 1/4 cup butter and 1 T. sugar and it was perfect! Also you can sprinkle a little cheddar cheese on top last minute and yum! A keeper.
I had one bite of this, and went and checked the recipe to see if I had used too much butter. Don't get me wrong--I love butter, but this was very greasy and incredibly buttery. Most of it will probably go to waste.
This definetly needs more corn, I also think it would be better if baked in more of a casserole type pan instead of a cake pan.
Great basic recipe! So glad I read the other reviews. Here are the modifications I made and it was wonderful! - Four ears of fresh corn - A 1/2 C. extra milk - 1/2 large caramelized onion sauteed with the corn before baking - 2 cups of sharp cheddar cheese instead of butter - used stick of butter to grease the edges of my Pyrex pan (added a little crispiness) - 50 minutes (still moist) Delicious!
I use the two cups that are recommended (one of fresh white, another of super sweet frozen), but in lieu of adding butter (seems unnecessary) I stir in a cup of freshly grated cheddar cheese. It makes for a deliciously cheesy, salty-sweet corn pudding that my family loves!
It is so delicious. I used six ears of day old corn and was surprised how good it is. So glad I tried it.
I really though this recipe was just okay. It wants to stick on the bottom of the dish, so I would try using non-stick spray. I would also use 3 cups of corn next time instead of two.
I made recipe as is and we thought it was wonderful. Didn't read the reviews before but wish would have. I'm a calorie counter and would of used and will the next time the cheese instead of all or part of the butter. But it was delish!!!
was very good and very easy. followed the instructions for melting butter in pan and hand no trouble with it sticking to the pan as someone complained about. semmes like something that you can add anything to, like say, bacon. i love bacon.
This was terrific. Although it didn't make 10 servings at our house - my hungry crew gobbled it down in minutes. I did increase the corn to 4 cups as was suggested. Thanks for a great recipe!
I used sweet white fresh corn from 3 ears (yielding about 2 1/2 cups) and after reading the reviews I eliminated the sugar and pepper and cut the rest of the ingredients in half. It was very good. I think it would be excellent with cheese and green chilies as well. Another keeper for the file :-)
The fresh corn really makes this recipe terrific.
I made this last night. Being diabetic, I dropped the sugar for 6 packets Splenda and reduced the butter (because of my cholesterol) by about 20%. I shaved 6 fresh corn and the amount of kernals was about right for my taste. The pudding was an absolute buttery delight. As I made it, butter was still a dominating taste factor. My next cooking will have even less butter - maybe reduced by 50%.
I read the reviews and made a few adjustments. I had 3 fresh ears of sweet corn and used all, about 3 1/2 cups. Instead of 2 cups of milk, I used 1 cup milk and 1 cup heavy whipping cream. I added 2 tablespoons of grated parm cheese, and 2 tbs mayonnaise. I used white ground pepper to keep the look of the dish white and creamy. SOOO Yummy!
This was excellent! We had it as a side dish with some spicy chili & it went perfect. I'll definitely be making this again at Thanksgiving time!
Made his Corn Pudding and no one liked it. Will never try it again. GRL
one of the best things ive ever cooked. I used fresh white corn cut off the stalk. SO DELICIOUS!
Good..with modifications from other reviewers. Used butter to butter the pan, added nice crispness. Doubled the corn, used half of the sugar, wish I'd have used half of the salt, added cheese some inside, and a little on the top melted at the end. There is very little leftover for my lunch tomorrow!!
I just moved, so I had to sub a few things and I, like so many others, try to keep things healthy. So, I had 4 cups of corn, 1/2 cup of applesauce instead of the butter, 1 milk, 1 Tablespoon of sugar, and only 1 teaspoon of salt. It was way better than I expected. I'll definitely make it again.
Tasted OK, but not what I was looking for.
We liked it. I thought the salt could have been cut to 1 teaspoon.
With some minor changes, this was delicous. First time I made it, I did it exactly like the recipe...it was awful. All it tasted like was salty butter. I love butter, but this was just nasty. So I made it again, now it's delicous! I used 3/4 of a stick of butter (unstead of a full stick), I cut the salt in half, added a pinch more of sugar and bam! Delicous. I also added 1/2 tsp of baking powder which was the best idea ever! It made it more fluffy. Oh yeah, also did it in one of the square casserole dishes instead of the big 9×13 so it was thicker and delicous (baked for 1 hour and 20 minutes).
Easy to make and delicious. Canned corn can be substituted for fresh corn. I used roasted corn for an extra nutty flavor.
This is really good. You have to like the texture though. I also agree to add the extra corn.
I took one readers advice and used four cups of fresh, cooked, corn but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. Absolutely delicious! Just the way I remember my Granny making it. Sometimes she added onions sauteed with bacon. Might try that next time.
So easy and yet so amazingly good! I tweaked a lil bit, added some cheddar cheese and also a bit of sour cream. Also, I added 4 eggs and this caused the pudding to be like a souffle, light and lovely. I used a bit more cheddar for the top. For those that said they had trouble with it sticking to the pan, don't omit melting the butter in the oven in the pan. Mine came right out. This is my go to recipe for pot luck dinners from now on! Thank you for being kind enough to share.
I used home grown frozen corn and cut back some on the butter, family loved it! Super simple and easy always works for me!
I made this for Sunday dinner. One of my guests doesn't like corn dishes, but tried it anyway. He ate 3 helpings. I use 3 cups of fresh Bi-color corn and it was delicious. Will be making this again real soon. cook'n'sherry
Baked at 375 for one hour with the chicken I was making and turned out well, not too sweet, used 4 cups of corn, swirled butter on the pan and then blended,in, cleaned,up with a little scrubby.
3.75 It was okay, added some frozen corn over and above the fresh corn. Needs some more flavour in it. Used a corning ware casserole dish. Didn't use as much butter either.
Definitely an ungodly amount of butter this recipe calls for. Next time I’ll try using on 1/4 of a cup. It was too greasy and way to buttery! Never thought I’d say that lol
Everyone enjoyed this with brisket, baked beans, and oregano potato wedges for fathers day. I made this with 4 cups of corn cut off the cob. I had 4 ears of corn and thats what it came to when it was cut. I am glad I did. It made it like corn surrounded by a sweet custard. Like a great creamed corn. I held back on the sugar after tasting the fresh corn. It was so naturally sweet! I would add some freshly grated coarse black pepper. It was something different and new for our feast. Thank you for the recipe. I would do it again
Great recipe. I doubled the amount of corn and it was quite tasty.
I have been looking for this recipe for years. Its the pudding type that i was looking for not sweet enough for me. I would make it again with twice the amount of sugar. I still wish I could have the one the army chef made thanks Pop Hilton R.I.P.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections