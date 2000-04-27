Fresh Corn Pudding

This is yummy comfort food made with fresh corn!

Recipe by J Carter Lebshier

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place butter in a 9x13 inch baking pan and set in oven to melt.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, salt, sugar, pepper, milk and flour. When mixture is smooth, stir in corn. Remove pan from oven when butter is melted. Pour butter into corn mixture and stir well. Pour corn mixture into baking pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour or until set in center and golden brown on top.

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 643.1mg. Full Nutrition
