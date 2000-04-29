Toffee II
My mother made this toffee every Christmas and had to hide it from us kids.
This one was pretty good and fairly simple, but one does have to be sure the pan you put it into is not a glass one. You can use even a cookie sheet, and without even chilling it, and once it has cooled and the chocolate is set you just sort of twist the metal sheet and the candy will break into pieces. You can hit it with a hard knife, spoon, or other utensil if the pieces are large and you want to make them smaller. Just a tip I use when I make any hard candy. I also like to put some chopped nuts (preferably pecans) on top of the melting chocolate.
It was not half bad ... It was 3/4 bad took too long , make sure you have your stove on high
Wow! Definitely a keeper!
This was so easy to make and tasted just like a Heath candy bar! I will be useing this again for sure. Followed the recipe exactly. Be sure to stir the entire time so the sugar doesn't burn!! After the chocolate was melted and smooth, I placed the dish in the fridge to speed up the cooling. Then broke into pieces and used in a chocolate trifle...YUM! This was my first time making toffee and I would for sure recommend this recipe to anyone.
Don't place this on a granite counter top when cooling or it will cool too fast and the chocolate won't stick.
It was easy to make. After chilled and cracked, it became sticky and not crisp.
Although it is true many candy recipes you do not stir, you must stir this constantly because of the butter content. Cooked on just medium as the first batch I burned as temp went up much faster than in most candy recipes. Used dark chocolate chips instead of bars and spread around, worked great.
Didn't think it would turn out so o good,actually DELICIOUS thank you for this recipe!
Great recipe. I was confused with the temperature as 310f is only 154c. I checked other recipes and cooked it to 300f and it turned out perfect. Don't scrimp on ingredients-use the good stuff! I used Hershey bars because I had them and topped with chopped walnuts.
simply put this is the best recipe ever. quality takes time! people beg me to make this.
I tried making this recipe and it separated and could not be used. My daughter who is a Chef told me that you should never stir candy while it's cooking. It makes it break down and separate. I really wish this would have worked because it smells heavenly!
My 11 year old who loves baking tried this as his first attempt at candy making. It’s amazingly delicious! I helped him with the thermometer and warned him that he needed to work quick to get the pot off the heat the instant it got to the proper temperature, and watched him as he did it, and it tasted just s teensy bit burnt. Maybe next time we’ll go a few degrees shy of the 310 recommendation. It’s possible that our thermometer needs calibration too. Regardless, the end result is SO good!
I don’t have a candy thermometer but found out online that it should be the light brown color of almond skins for the hard crack stage. When it starts to brown you have to watch it because it browns fast near the end. Mine was hard and not chewy or burnt but maybe could have been taken off the heat a tad sooner. I also turned the heat down near the end to avoid burning it. Another tip was to test a little dropped into cold water for doneness.
