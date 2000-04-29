Toffee II

My mother made this toffee every Christmas and had to hide it from us kids.

Recipe by mark

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 pound
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions

  • Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Combine sugar, butter, water, and salt in a heavy saucepan. Cook, stirring continuously until the mixture reaches light crack stage (310 degrees F, 160 degrees C) on a candy thermometer). Remove the pan from heat and stir in vanilla. Pour mixture into the prepared baking pan.

  • Lay chocolate bars on top of the hot mixture and spread the melting chocolate over the top of the mixture. Chill well. Crack into pieces to serve.

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 80.8mg. Full Nutrition
