Amby Rae's Cucumber Salad
This is my simplest and easiest recipe yet for cucumber salad, my specialty! If you're not a sour cream fan, substituting plain yogurt works great.
This is my simplest and easiest recipe yet for cucumber salad, my specialty! If you're not a sour cream fan, substituting plain yogurt works great.
The lemon gives this salad just enough of a tang! But, go easy on the olive oil or it over powers the flavor.Read More
This was easy. I thought it tasted ok, too much sour cream for my taste.Read More
The lemon gives this salad just enough of a tang! But, go easy on the olive oil or it over powers the flavor.
This was easy. I thought it tasted ok, too much sour cream for my taste.
i can think of 10 better ways to eat my cucumbers this recipie is terriable no one wanted any at all i give this 1* if you are thinking about useing this dont, save yourself the troubble dont use this recipie!!!!
We loved this recipe with a few changes. I think the lemon juice made it. I decreased the sour cream to 1 cup and added even a bit more lemon juice. I also agree with the fact that if you use dry mint, you need to be generous. I also added diced onion. I will make this again and again. I also left the olive oil out. Thanks.
Oh my gosh, this is simply fabulous!
I can't bring myself to rate a recipe badly. I think it takes a lot of guts to post one for thousands of strangers to judge. Having said that, as written, this didn't work for me. Obviously, one cup of sour cream per cuke is over the top & I added it a spoonful at a time until everything was just lightly coated. I liked the addition of mint, that was a nice touch but after tasting, I also added fresh dill & cracked black pepper. Not bad, just not something I'll make again. Thanks for letting me try it, though:o)
Very refreshing. I cut waaaaaaaaayyy back on the sour cream and added a few more seasonings. The grocery store didn't have any mint on hand, so I had to leave it out, but it was still very tasty!
This was very easy and pretty good. I only had fat-free sour cream around (and no mint), and it turned out quite well. It was a bit runny for my taste, so I think slightly less sour cream/yogurt would be better. Also, it tastes *really* good with anything curry!
This was an extremely tasty salad. Our fresh from the garden cucumber needed something great and this was it! 2 cups of sour cream was alot -- next time I would use less. The taste of garlic really added alot of flavor. My husband and kids loved it. I will be serving this at our next BBQ. thanks for sharing!
The hint of mint in the sour cream gives this dish a "sweet & sour" taste!
We love this salad recipe and it's so easy to prepare. Be sure to mince the garlic very well - we bit into a few larger pieces and had quite an awakening. I couldn't find any fresh mint so I substituted dried flakes. If you do this you can be generous because they're not as strong.
This was hard for me to rate - because like most of the other reviewers, I made some major changes. I only used one cup of low fat sour cream (next time I think I will reduce to 2/3 cup). I also used dill instead of mint and increased the pepper to 1/4 tsp. With these changes, it was good, but not amazing.
I'm not rating this because I have not tried it yet, but some of the reviews were awful. Peoples tastes are different, you either like it or you don't. No sense telling others not to try a recipe because they may love it. Tom J
This was a hit the first night and "even better" the next day. The seasoning level was subdued, but right for a salad with cucumbers in it (want to taste the salad and not just the seasoning). This will be added to our regular family rotation - for each of the four families gathered for our Labor Day festivities!
this recipe is SO GOOD! Thank you so much for inventing it!
I agree with the other reviewers.... This is the right list of ingredients, but the amounts called for are not correct. I used 1/2 a cup of sour cream for one large cucumber and I still thought it was a little too much. I also used less olive oil and some sugar, as another reviewer recommended. So, although I only gave this recipe two stars, the sauce I made based on this recipe turned out just fine. I will be keeping my notes about it, because it is good for pita bread-type sandwiches (falafel, gyros, certain sausages, etc.).
Yummy! I used a bit less sour cream as recommended everywhere in the ratings. I skipped the lemon juice and added probably a good teaspoon of ground dill. Added some tomato and vidalia onion and as recommended elsewhere added about a teaspoon of sugar.
I've made this many times—it is very healthy, has a clean taste. I agree with most that the dressing amount is more than double what you need, so I half the quantities of all the dressing ingredients, otherwise it would be garlicky and sour. Don't remove the olive oil- it needs body. I like that the recipe is versatile—sour cream or yogurt, mint or dill. I love garlic, but I use only a small clove in this recipe, because it really amplifies as it sits.
Everyone loved this with some modifications. I used 1 cup fat free sour cream, 2 cloves of fresh garlic and basil instead of the mint, and a quarter of a red onion, chopped, and lots of cut up tomatoes from our garden. We had a huge bowl of this at the start of the meal and by 9 pm it was all gone.
I made this recipe using yogurt in place of the sourcream and also added some fresh dill to it; the yogurt was healthier and I also needed to use them both up. The mint was from my garden so I felt good about that (not a green thumb normally). We used the dressing on the side as a dip for the cucumbers. Healthy :)
Followed the recipe exactly, but used dried mint . It was good, but not outstanding. Perhaps the fresh mint would have made a difference. Very quick and easy
This was fine, but nothing special. Definately lay back on the sour cream and reduce it to 1 cup. Might be good with some pine nuts.
well it's hard to know how to rate this. If you make this as is I don't think it would be perfect. However it has good 'bones'.It has a taste similiar to tzatziki, but instead of the dill weed, this uses mint. the ingredients work- just not the proportions. I made this using 1 english cuc, less than a 1/2 cup of sour cream, about 2 Tbs of olive oil, 4cloves of garlic, 1/2 fresh lemon, salt and fresh pepper and the most important thing I think is the fresh Mint! My 21 year old had this the next day..and said "hey mom that salad was really good" Sooo I guess it keeps well too. Very Greek in flavour--I loved it. Sorry I can only give it 3 stars as it sits.
I was excited to try this new recipe b/c I love cucumber salads, but I did not care for this! Maybe it was the lemon juice, not sure but it was bitter and just not good.
i love this recipe -- it really satisfies some of my pregnant cravings...i always uses yogurt and i skip the oil -- it still tastes great!
This worked for my garden at just the right time
Pretty close to the Lebanese khyar bil laban that I love so much. I used sour cream, but it is probably better with yogurt.
This was great! Quick and easy! It probably only took me 10 minutes total to do this. I used dried mint and it was still really good.
Everyone else's review are right - the amounts of sour cream are way off, but the flavor is DELICIOUS. We've made again and adjusted all amounts. Yum.
Good and simple to prepare, too much lemon for my taste
Good for cucumber salad, and fast & easy. I used the yogurt option rather than sour cream. I agree -- WAY too much dressing. Wish I'd read the reviews first, but was in a rush. I think other spices could be used: curry or cayenne or cumin.
This is the best that I have tasted
This was pretty good. I didn't have any mint so I used dill. Hubby asked for seconds so I'll keep it on hand for a quick bbq side dish.
I did not care for the recipe as it reads. It was a bit too tart for my taste. I added about 1/4 cup of sugar to the recipe and then it was wonderful!
Took this dish to a grill-out last night & it was a real hit. Went exceptionally well with the grilled lamb that was served. I used 3 cucumbers instead of 2 as the recommended sour cream is plenty. Don't skimp on the lemon or garlic! Thanks, Amby Rae!
I made this recipe without the lemon juice, and I cut the sour cream down to 3/4 of a cup- because I feel that 2 cups is way too much and it overpowers the other flavors. I also added about 1/2 t salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, with a sprinkling of dill weed to pump up the taste! A great and easy recipe!
This was an interesting salad. I made it the nite before so it was a litttle watery but everyone loved it as an afterdinner type salad to clean the palate. I left out the olive oil, used dried spearmint, yogurt and 5 cukes.
Having read all of the other reviews I decided to start off with 1 cup of sour cream and 1 garlic clove and go from there. I can't imagine it if I would have used the other cup of sour cream! You could put it in bowls and serve it as a chilled soup? At any rate, I took it to a casual family dinner and it was well received but not a huge hit. I will make it again but do some tweaking.
This recipe just didn't work for us. I used fresh from the garden cucumber and mint and followed the directions, but it just did not have much taste. Sorry, but thanks for sharing.
I fixed this tonight and we really enjoyed the cool and bright flavor. I used fresh dill because I didn't have mint. I used about half the sour cream called for and added lots of sweet onion.
I would say this recipe is my biggest disappointment from Allrecipes thus far. I did not use mint as I didn't have any on hand. But the garlic & lemon were completely overpowering and there was entirely TOO much sour cream. This all went down the garbage disposal...sorry!
I was out of sour cream and yogurt when i made this recipe so i had to use ranch dressing. it was yummy but i only used 1/2 of a cup of ranch dressing instead of the suggested 2 cups and i can't imagine using anywhere near that much!! the lemon was a slightly overpowering so i would use a little less next time but other than that it was great!! i even thought about making gyros the next day to use up the extra sauce!
I thought this recipe had the right idea, but was very very bland...... I think with a bit more tweaking it could be teriffic.
This was okay, but certainly not outstanding. I should have read the previous reviews, because I would have known to at LEAST cut the sour cream in half. Also, I agree it was bland. I couldn't figure out what it was missing. Something....
This recipe sounded SO good, but there wasn't enough flavor. It was very bland. It didn't taste BAD, but it sure didn't leave any impression.
excellent. Very mediterranean, and goes vwery well with seafood and couscous dishes for a great totally mediterranean meal.
I cut the sour cream in half and still way to covered in dressing!
This recipe worked great as a side to kefta kabobs. I did increase the fresh mint, but followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. My cucumbers were pretty big as well.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections