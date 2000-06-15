Amby Rae's Cucumber Salad

3.7
56 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 19
  • 3 12
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

This is my simplest and easiest recipe yet for cucumber salad, my specialty! If you're not a sour cream fan, substituting plain yogurt works great.

Recipe by Amber Smith

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cucumbers in a large salad bowl, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, mint, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper until well blended. Pour over the cucumbers, and mix until well coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 33.7mg; sodium 140mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022