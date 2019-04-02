Creamy Mushroom Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 4.02 stars
93 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 40
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 8

Great as a side dish for almost any meal... My husband and family love this dish. Also great for kids that don't like vegetables.. My son thinks he is eating spaghetti noodles!

By Lindsey Swanson

1 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Pierce the spaghetti squash all over using a knife. Place squash on a plate and microwave on high until fork tender, about 12 minutes. While the spaghetti squash is cooking in the microwave, melt the butter in a skillet on medium heat; add the onion and garlic. Stir and cook until the onions are soft. Stir in the cream of mushroom and sour cream until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then reduce heat to the lowest setting to keep it warm.

  • Remove spaghetti squash from microwave. Let cool for a few minutes. Use a towel or a pot holder to hold the spaghetti squash and cut lengthwise down the middle and scoop out the seeds with a spoon. Scrape the flesh from the stem to the bottom of the squash using a fork into a bowl. Pour the mushroom mixture from the sauce pan to the bowl and mix together.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 40.6g; cholesterol 86.3mg; sodium 716.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (93)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
SBC1023
Rating: 4 stars
12/17/2010
I opted for fat free cream of mushroom soup and subbed plain fat free greek yogurt for the sour cream. Skipped the butter and just satueed the onion and garlic in a pan sprayed with cooking spray. I felt like I was eating something really rich and decadent---had to keep reminding myself that it was only 2 Points Plus on the WW plan!! Read More
Helpful
(53)
D.E.
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2009
Tasty! I've been looking for something that would temper the sweetness of squash, and this combination worked excellently. This dish is a creamy, wonderful-tasting accompaniment to many dishes, we served it with mashed potatoes and sausages, would go great with turkey at Thanksgiving, I think! Easy, too! The only difference was I baked my squash in the oven by cutting it in half and inverting into a pan with a bit of water. Also I used paprika and parsley for garnish and seasoning. Wonderful either way!! Read More
Helpful
(33)
Lesley
Rating: 4 stars
06/30/2009
Very tasty and a different way to prepare spaghetti squash. The only thing I'd change for next time is halving the amount of margarine... I would rather save my calories for dessert. I'll report back if this changes things too drastically when I make again. Read More
Helpful
(27)
jayla33
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2009
Loved it! I definently only put 2-3 T of butter and I spot cooked the garlic cloves in a skillet with the peeling on before i cut them.. It gives them a wonderful roasted flavor... the only other thing I added was a little less than a 1/4 of cup of parmasian cheese to the sauce... very creamy!!! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(17)
new2cooking
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2009
I added sauteed brussel sprouts and cubed chicken breast. Very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(14)
OODLES_OR
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2009
Just got done having this for lunch today. DH absolutely loved it. I used a couple of tablespoons of olive oil instead of butter and used light sour cream. Added a left over boiled chicken breast and used it as our main course. Super easy and delicious. We have been trying to cut back on the pasta and this fit in very well. Thanks for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(9)
kristin419
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2010
I lightened mine up with much less butter using about 2 Tbsp of margarine 98% fat free soup and reduced fat sour cream about a 1/2 cup....not that I doubt the original tastes awesome but this version was very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Moose
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2009
Delicious with some modiciations! First, I sauteed lean pork loin with garlic powder and seasoning salt and set aside. Instead of cream of mushroom soup I made a roux with olive oil and flour, then added fat free half and half until creamy. Added two cans of mushrooms (fresh would also be good!). My husband turned up his nose when I told him we were having sqash instead of spaghetti, but after his first bite he told me this was a keeper! With some modifications, can be a very unique and healthy alternative to carb-laden pasta. Read More
Helpful
(6)
THEFAMILYCHEF
Rating: 3 stars
08/04/2009
Maybe my spaghetti squash was on the small size but this made way too much sauce and it overpowered the squash. The flavor of the sauce was nice and perhaps it would be good on chicken but on the squash it was too rich and heavy. Probably won't make this again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
