Creamy Mushroom Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 4 stars I opted for fat free cream of mushroom soup and subbed plain fat free greek yogurt for the sour cream. Skipped the butter and just satueed the onion and garlic in a pan sprayed with cooking spray. I felt like I was eating something really rich and decadent---had to keep reminding myself that it was only 2 Points Plus on the WW plan!! Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars Tasty! I've been looking for something that would temper the sweetness of squash, and this combination worked excellently. This dish is a creamy, wonderful-tasting accompaniment to many dishes, we served it with mashed potatoes and sausages, would go great with turkey at Thanksgiving, I think! Easy, too! The only difference was I baked my squash in the oven by cutting it in half and inverting into a pan with a bit of water. Also I used paprika and parsley for garnish and seasoning. Wonderful either way!! Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars Very tasty and a different way to prepare spaghetti squash. The only thing I'd change for next time is halving the amount of margarine... I would rather save my calories for dessert. I'll report back if this changes things too drastically when I make again. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! I definently only put 2-3 T of butter and I spot cooked the garlic cloves in a skillet with the peeling on before i cut them.. It gives them a wonderful roasted flavor... the only other thing I added was a little less than a 1/4 of cup of parmasian cheese to the sauce... very creamy!!! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I added sauteed brussel sprouts and cubed chicken breast. Very tasty! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Just got done having this for lunch today. DH absolutely loved it. I used a couple of tablespoons of olive oil instead of butter and used light sour cream. Added a left over boiled chicken breast and used it as our main course. Super easy and delicious. We have been trying to cut back on the pasta and this fit in very well. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I lightened mine up with much less butter using about 2 Tbsp of margarine 98% fat free soup and reduced fat sour cream about a 1/2 cup....not that I doubt the original tastes awesome but this version was very tasty. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious with some modiciations! First, I sauteed lean pork loin with garlic powder and seasoning salt and set aside. Instead of cream of mushroom soup I made a roux with olive oil and flour, then added fat free half and half until creamy. Added two cans of mushrooms (fresh would also be good!). My husband turned up his nose when I told him we were having sqash instead of spaghetti, but after his first bite he told me this was a keeper! With some modifications, can be a very unique and healthy alternative to carb-laden pasta. Helpful (6)