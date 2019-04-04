Southern-Style Neck Bones

Virtual High Five KERYNE!! These were delicious. My mom had bought me one of those heavy roasting pans as a gift, and I had been dying to try it out. I wanted short ribs, but they were too expensive, so I picked up some neckbones which were really inexpensive. I found your recipe last night, and decided to give it a try. The only thing I changed was that I added carne asada seasoning instead of salt. My mom came over and had some, she said they didn't even taste like neckbones. I lucked up and the packs that I had were very meaty! Next time I'm going to do a wine braise. Yummy! My mom teased me as she was leaving because I was standing in the kitchen eating them out of the pot! LOL! No need for sides, because it will all be gone! Thanks again for this simple, but awesome recipe.