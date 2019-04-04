Southern-Style Neck Bones

Pork neck bones are great with greens or cabbage. They can be baked or boiled, this recipe can be fixed either way. It depends upon how much attention you want to give the dish. I think this is one of those meals that takes you back to your mother's kitchen.
This was my first time ever cooking neck bones and I must say that the outcome was a success thanks to this recipe! I really like this method of cooking neck bones v/s boiling them. Normally, I follow the recipe as written but I made the following changes to suit my taste: I used three lbs. of neck bones seasoned with Lawry's seasoning salt, black pepper & Goya adobo seasoning, one onion, four cloves garlic, 1/2 c water & 2 TBSP vinegar. I didn't baste the neck bones but after 2 hrs I added 1/4 c water, cooked 30 mins covered and removed foil during last 30 mins. The neck bones were tender and in tact. I'll definitely use this recipe again but will probably use less garlic or just omit it next time - personal taste. This recipe is a keeper and Kudos to Keryne for sharing!!!!!
I loved it...I browned the neckbones on the stove top first, then I precooked the onions and garlic in the left over all and followed all the other directions....Amazingly simple yet flavor packed comfort meal...served with rice and cabbage...Thanks!!!!
My family enjoyed this recipe. The meat was very tender and the ingredients went well together. I added a pinch of cayenne to spice things up but other than that followed the recipe exactly. Very easy, tasty, and budget-friendly, thank you for sharing!
I never made neck bones before I tryed this recipe. They were soooo good! The onion helped to caramelize the neck bones as they roasted and they were very tasty! I also roasted potatoes and cabbage with this neck bone recipe. I will be making this dish again!
These were AWESOME! I did use onion soup mix and didn't baste them, just covered them with foil and let them cook for 2 hours. They were so tender and good. This was my first time baking them, I usually boil them, but not any more! Thanks for sharing!
I tried this recipe with 2 pounds of neck bones and also adjusted the other ingredients. The finished product was quite tasty. This is the first time I have eaten neck bones in 20 years. Never say never. My funds are low but the quality of my meals stay high. I watch a variety of cook shows all the time now and they have increased my courage to try old and new foods. Thanks for sharing this recipe with the world.
I thought this was a really good recipe but you have to remember this is for people that really really like to play with their food! There is a lot of glorious picking and delicious tidbits of flavorful meat but it takes time and patence; perfect for long chatty meals. I too added peppers (2 bird peppers finely chopped with seeds) and a stick of cinnamon. Loved it
This was really yummy. But I think my oven is really hot and I could have turned the oven down or shortened the cooking time, or added some more liquid. I threw all the bones back in the pot and am now making some pork stock. Will use it with some black eyed peas to make another super frugel meal.
This is my first time baking neck bones, I must say they were tasty, full of flavor, and falling out the bones. I prepared this recipe in its entirety but with a couple substitutions. Since I did not have garlic cloves and distilled vinegar, I had to make equivalent substitutions: garlic cloves with garlic salt and distilled vinegar with apple cider vinegar. What a GREAT turnout!!! My family really loved them. This is a keeper. Thanks for uploading this recipe.
I have never cooked neck bones and I thought this recipe was very easy to follow. But somehow I must have did something wrong because the 1/4 cup of water was not enough. The water cooked out within two hours. Being that I know a little something about cooking I was able to make it work. I will have to try this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Meets all the criteria for 5 stars - good taste, simple and economical. The only change I made was to use balsamic vinegar as I was out of white. Served with mashed potato and a green salad. I've got a lot of neck bones after having raised two pigs this year so...will be using this dish regularly for the foreseeable future!
I used a cast iron skillet in the oven, and they came out both tender and browned. The flavor was superb. The only change I made, was to substitute 2 Tbs Italian dressing and hot sauce for the vinegar because I didn't have any on hand. So good!!!!!! Nom nom :D
Virtual High Five KERYNE!! These were delicious. My mom had bought me one of those heavy roasting pans as a gift, and I had been dying to try it out. I wanted short ribs, but they were too expensive, so I picked up some neckbones which were really inexpensive. I found your recipe last night, and decided to give it a try. The only thing I changed was that I added carne asada seasoning instead of salt. My mom came over and had some, she said they didn't even taste like neckbones. I lucked up and the packs that I had were very meaty! Next time I'm going to do a wine braise. Yummy! My mom teased me as she was leaving because I was standing in the kitchen eating them out of the pot! LOL! No need for sides, because it will all be gone! Thanks again for this simple, but awesome recipe.
I've made neck bones for a while but this time I needed a different taste...this recipe is it...I added some canned pinto beans to the meat once it was tender along with some water to keep basting no need to season it again...love it
Roni
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2012
Oh my gosh! Definately reminds me of grandsma's cooking! Followed directions with no variations and it was amazing! Very easy and tasty. Thank you
Oh my goodness. That was yummy. I put them in the oven and let them cook for hours. The only ingredient I added that was different was some Cayanne pepper. I’ve never had neck bones and wanted to try something new. I love all recipes and this is why. Thanks for a great recipe!!
LOVED IT LOVED IT LOVED IT! Followed the instructions, which were perfectly and expertly laid out and this, my first time with neckbones, will definitely NOT be the last. I went with 1 onion since we don't like them in this house, but onions are great for seasoning and adding taste to meats and used 3 cloves instead of 5. I decided to serve them with 2 of my faves, rice and black eyed peas Thank you for sharing this!!!!
Hands down the best recipe for neck bones. Simple and easy to follow and tastes fantastic. I've made it exactly how the recipe says and also cooked it again but with a little twist. I added a few more seasonings to the meat and also browned them on the stove top before I put it into the oven. I added to my taste season salt and some dried herbs. I also added a bit more water to make a gravy. Came out great. I will be cooking it again!!!!!
I boil and bake neck bones but this recipe is the best. I added more water (about 1/2 cup) and seasoned the neck bones with onion powder, garlic powder, and black pepper. I set the oven for 300 degrees and cooked the neck bones for about 3 1/2-4 hours (double the cooking time of the recipe) and it came out great! The liquid made a nice gravy to put over rice.
I will never boil another neckbone. I used garlic powder because it was in the cabinet. The additional spices used were Cajun Shake, Weber Salt Free Steak and Chicken Seasoning, plus black pepper. I also took the suggestion of another viewer and cooked at 325 degrees. The meat was tender and juicy. This is a keeper.
I have never tried baked pork bones, I have always boiled them. However, after today...I will NEVER boil another pork bone. This recipe was greatttt!!I followed the directions with only altering the salt. I used a seasoned salt (Tony Chacheres-creole) instead of regular salt and added a little cayenne (as someone else had mentioned)...oh and I used minced garlic instead of fresh...added 1/2 cup water instead of 1/4 cup (to keep from drying out during the cooking process) The flavor was excellent. and I didn't baste during the cooking process and the meat was tender, fall off the bone. yummmm, yummmmy
Great recipe. I am learning how to cook southern food and this recipe always does the trick. However it usually only takes two hours to cook. 2 hours and 45 minutes makes the neck bones too soft. My family loved it. Thank you.
Mine came out just how I like it, nice&tender. The only things I did different was season my meat with a seasoned salt & pepper , plus I added cream of mushroom soup to compliment my jasmine rice. Tasted Delicious!!!
This was my first time making neck bones so I was kind of leary but surprisingly they turned out perfect my husband loved them I only had 2#'s meat so I halfed everything except garlic, water & vinegar . I will definitely make again!
Made this for our Supper tonight. Followed directions exactly and they were Absolutely Delicious! I had never cooked neck bones before. I remember my Momma cooking them and these tasted so much like what she cooked. Will definitely make again.
This was my first time cooking Fresh Neck bones my mom used to cook them all the time. This recipe was very easy to follow and oh so delish, I added a few pepper flakes for a little heat, the onions & garlic really set it off the 30 minutes uncovered made them really carmalized and added a perfect thickness to the drippings Yummy
Thank you for this recipe. It was simple and easy to prepare. I let it cook for a total of 3 hours on 350 degrees. For the sides, I had collard greens, yams, black eyed peas and rice and cornbread. The meat was moist and easily pulled away from the bone. What a great meal to have around the dinner table on a cold winter's night. Thank You I enjoyed it from beginning to the middle and the end.
Absolutely delicious and easy to make. I added soy sauce, worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke and red pepper to the vinegar. Omitted the water. Only had to cook for 2 hours. Cooked uncovered the last 30 minutes. Flavorful and tender. Served with cabblards(cabbage and collards mixed) mac and cheese, and spiced sweet potatoes. Thanks for the recipe. Will definitely oven bake my neck bones again.
Came out amazing! I wanted to try both so I made one batch boiled and one baked. The only changes made were that I used garlic salt insteand of salt and added cayenne pepper. I will definitely be making this again.
Very good! It's a great way to use less expensive cuts. I will definitely make it again, but might add thicker slices of onions (mine overcooked), a little tomato paste, some cilantro and peppers - only to personalize it a little, because even without these additional ingredients, it's a very flavorful dish. I served it with rice and veggies. I will try steamed potatoes next (to take full advantage of the juices).
I seasoned my neck bones with green onions, garlic, ginger and some other secret spices :), cooked it for 1 hr then took it out and added, carrots, bell peppers, corn, golden beets and let it go for another hr. Served with sautéed cabbage
I tried it a few weeks ago and my husband who was previously accustomed to his mother's and his way of cooking them especially since he's a chef; was thoroughly impressed and satisfied! This recipe is officially a part of our collection. Thank you again!
Loved loved LOVED them!! I used turkey neck bones instead of pork and seasoned them to awesomness. Instead of water I used a carton of chicken stock ( that's all that I had on hand) & they turned out absolutely DELICIOUS!! This was my first time cooking neck bones but it sure won't be my last!! Thank you for sharing!!!
Very tender and yummy. My oven cooks a little fast so it was done in about 2 hrs 15 minutes. I paired it with roasted potatoes and green beans. I will most likely add a little more water next time as I barely had enough liquid to base the last half hour.
Delicious! It had all the right flavors to it. I substituted the water with chicken broth and the black pepper with a little jalapeno and crushed red pepper for that extra kick and scored a touchdown with it.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.