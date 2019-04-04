Southern-Style Neck Bones

Pork neck bones are great with greens or cabbage. They can be baked or boiled, this recipe can be fixed either way. It depends upon how much attention you want to give the dish. I think this is one of those meals that takes you back to your mother's kitchen.

By KERYNE

cook:
2 hrs 45 mins
total:
3 hrs
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
5
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Sprinkle 3/4 of the chopped onions and 3/4 of the chopped garlic into the bottom of a roasting pan; pour in water and vinegar. Season neck bones with salt and pepper and place in the roasting pan. Sprinkle remaining onions and garlic over top and cover the roasting pan tightly with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 2 hours, basting every 30 minutes and recovering with the foil every time you baste.

  • Remove the foil and continue cooking until neck bones are golden brown, about 45 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1134 calories; protein 41.6g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 102g; cholesterol 214.9mg; sodium 824.3mg. Full Nutrition
