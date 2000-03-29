Stained Glass Candy
Easy and delicious rolled chocolate, walnut, coconut and colored marshmallow candy!
This is also good rolled in chopped nuts or just plain. I found it easier the 2nd time when I poured the chocolate OVER the marshmellows and nuts. Finger licking good! :-)Read More
I really loved making this with my boys. I remember making this at Church Bible School when I was.....seven or eight and just having a blast, as did my little boys. I did use pecans instead of walnuts but that was the only change I made. Really, REALLY fun and I told my memories to my boys while we made them. It was just wonderful for all of us. NOTE: If you melt the chocolate with the butter and let it cool just a bit, add in the nuts and then pour it over the marshmallows, it works a little easier.
this was so easy to make and the kids loved it, left out the coconut and nuts to make it friendly for a 1yr old.
This is very much like the recipe my mother made back in the 1970s. Like some of the previous reviewers, I think it is easier to pour the mixture over the marshmallows, and I prefer to roll the mixture in the nuts. I used salted butter, which helps with the sweetness, and chopped pecans.
I used to make this candy as a child with my mother. She passed away 14 years ago, and I did not have the recipe. Through luck and some simple browsing, I happened upon it again. Thank you!
I had made this recipe over 20 years ago and was so happy to find it again. Instead of wax paper the new reynolds release foil is wonderful to use nothing sticks. Also in a pinch regular white marshmallows work great.
Excellent recipe Bea, thanks for sharing! I made them for my friends bridal shower and they where a hit. An easier version is to spread the coconut onto a peice of wax paper and place the mixture tube length down the sheet then just roll the rest in cocunut, wrap with wax paper and place in fridge overnight. Just cut the next morning (I used my electrical knife). I think next time I'll try half semi-sweet chips half milk chocalate chips for a cremier taste.
I was a little skeptical when I was making this, but when it's cut, it turns out beautifully! Everyone loved it, so I guess it's a winner!
I made these for my son-in-law who's mother made them every Christmas. He loved them!
My mother and I have been making this recipe for a long time and I love it. The only difference is instead of coconut we use powdered sugar for the exterior. just put a good layer on the wax paper and roll it out like a log. chill in the refrigerator just like the recipe states. It is wonderful!!
Yes, this recipe is a big hit! I actually have this same recipe minus the cocount flakes. I got this from my grandma over 20 years ago! How did you come about it? Great Christmas treat for the office!
This is a very neat recipe. I found it very hard to form into rolls though. I think it could be placed inside of a loaf pan with the same results. (Which is what I will do next time)
I have used this recipe for several years. one of the easiest and most popular candies I make. I microwave the chocolate and use cashews as I don't care for walnuts. You can also vary the coatings. Let your imagination take over! Have used the coconut, but more popular is chocolate sprinkles. (multicolored ones are good during the holidays). Have also used ground graham crackers and other cookies and ground nuts. Feedback on the little round hard sprinkles is not so good. Have also used butterscotch chips, peanut butter chips, and mint chips which were popular, too. White choc chips were a bit soft.
I made this recipe 25 years ago (without coconut)and it always brings back memories of christmas. It always looks so pretty and is so easy to make. My kids love it too!
These were pretty good. I made them exactly as written. Next time I'm going to add more nuts thou...to me it tasted like marshmellows and chocolate chips. I think more nuts would make this perfect.
Easy and different! They disappeared from the dessert tray. Thanks for sharing!
wonderful recipe. I've made this one for years - always a hit, especially with the kids. A little messy, but worth it.
One messy recipe if you forget to cool it down prior to rolling into logs. May I suggest that you not forget that step as I did. I placed my finished logs into the freezer to cool before cutting. they cut beautifully and looked beautiful as well. My daughter thanks you for this recipe as it is one of her favorites. She is now using it with her children. An easy recipe to use and inexpensive too. Makes great gifts and thankyous for teachers etc.
These are easy to make and taste wonderful and have been done for many years at Christmas time. My Mother was the one who originally made them, now I do.
Love these! I was so pleased to have found this old recipe in Allrecipes.com. My mom used to make them when I was very young; now I'm making them for my grandchildren. Very easy and quick to make.
Favorite!!!
I do not roll in coconut, I put mixture into an 8x8 pan and let cool in fridge, cut and serve
Memories of childhood and just as good as I remember! I love these as a sweet super indulgent - perfect for the holidays!
I didn’t have a canned milk so I used about half the amount of regular milk. Mistake. It was half set. So I remember some suggestions to add graham crackers to the mixture. So I rolled the candy into balls and rolled them in crushed graham crackers! Saved and very good
Nice and easy to make.
I followed the recipe as stated, except some family members don't like coconut, so I substituted 2 cups crushed graham crackers. They still turned out beautifully. These went so well, next time I'm putting a padlock on the container so I get one. Great recipe! Thank you.
