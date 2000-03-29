Stained Glass Candy

Easy and delicious rolled chocolate, walnut, coconut and colored marshmallow candy!

By Bea Gassman

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter and chocolate chips in a pan over low heat. Let the mixture cool slightly before stirring in walnuts and marshmallows. Let cool.

  • Spread coconut on waxed paper. Divide the cooled dough into two even portions. Form each portion into a long roll. Coat the rolls with the coconut. Wrap the rolls in waxed paper then again in plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight or longer. Cut into 1/2 inch slices to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 19g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 102.3mg. Full Nutrition
