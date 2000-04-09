Southwestern Cranberries
Cranberries with apples, walnuts and frozen whipped dairy topping. This recipe will give you something to whoop and holler about!
Cranberries with apples, walnuts and frozen whipped dairy topping. This recipe will give you something to whoop and holler about!
Our family had this last year for the first time on Thanksgiving. We truly enjoyed it. The only exposure to cranberry that I had prior to this (other than juice and cranberry muffins/bread) was in a can. I did not like the canned version. I must say that I was most impressed by this recipe. It is now appear on our Thanksgiving menu yearly.Read More
Way too sweet when made with two cups sugar. Cut down on the sugar (taste and sugar to your taste). Good with Splenda instead of sugar. I wouldn't use more than just a couple of Tablespoons of sugar, but we like things tart.Read More
Way too sweet when made with two cups sugar. Cut down on the sugar (taste and sugar to your taste). Good with Splenda instead of sugar. I wouldn't use more than just a couple of Tablespoons of sugar, but we like things tart.
I followed the recipe exactly as printed. It turned out to be extremely sweet and strong tasting. It was not edible by itself. Perhaps over ice cream? My students and I did not care for it.
Our family had this last year for the first time on Thanksgiving. We truly enjoyed it. The only exposure to cranberry that I had prior to this (other than juice and cranberry muffins/bread) was in a can. I did not like the canned version. I must say that I was most impressed by this recipe. It is now appear on our Thanksgiving menu yearly.
What a wonderful festive dessert for Christmas or Thanksgiving. ( or any time) I have made this several times and it is a big hit at the quilting get togethers.
Well, I got to the stores too late and no more cranberries. Made with raspberries and 1/3 cup sugar instead. Still great!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections