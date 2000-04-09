Southwestern Cranberries

5 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Cranberries with apples, walnuts and frozen whipped dairy topping. This recipe will give you something to whoop and holler about!

By Elaine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
9 hrs 30 mins
total:
10 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chop cranberries in an electric blender or food processor until they are almost mush; stir in sugar and refrigerate overnight.

  • A couple of hours before serving, stir the apples and walnuts into cranberry mixture and fold in the non-dairy whipped topping. This dessert will keep well in a covered container for several days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 69.3g; fat 20.3g; sodium 11.6mg. Full Nutrition
