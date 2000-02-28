Slow Cooker BBQ Pork Chops

These were really good! I cooked 4 pork chops in an 18 oz bottle of sauce (Head Country, try it!). There was barely enough. If you are cooking more than that, then I *highly* suggest using a bigger bottle. I cooked these on low for about 4 hours. I rotated them once or twice during that time as well as spooning the sauce from the bottom on top of the chops, just to make sure the stayed covered. I didn't want to chance them drying out. I also put about 1/2 of an onion on the bottom of the crock pot to give the pork chops something to sit on. I'm always afraid of scorching. I will be making these again. They were very tender, the bones even fell off when I took them out of the pot. Give this recipe a try, and make sure you have extra sauce just in case.