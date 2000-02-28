Slow Cooker BBQ Pork Chops
This is a no fuss slow cooker recipe that produces a very tender and flavorful pork chop.
This was only the 2nd thing that I've tried cooking in a slow cooker and it came out so delicious! I did add about 1/4 cup of water to the bottom to avoid burning and I added onion slices on top of each pork chop as I was layering. The result was incredible, no knife required, and the slightly thinned onion loaded sauce was good on my potatoes. I'm going to try the leftovers over rice.Read More
I picked this recipe because it seemed so easy. I bought a good bottle of BBQ sauce. I added 1/2 c of chopped onion and I added 1/2 c of water. I cooked it like suggested, but the last 30 mins turn it down too low. My husband and girls liked it a lot. However my husband said the sauce was to thin. I told him I had read everyone on the site, said add some water to help it not burn. He said I didn't need too. Next time we make it we will not add the water and see if it is better. It was easy and tasty. thank you for sharing your idea.Read More
This is a good basic recipe. My family really enjoyed the Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken BBQ recipe by Zanne Peters from this website which had these additional ingredients: 1/2 cup of italian dressing, 1/4 cup brown sugar, and 2 tbsp. of worcestershire sauce. If you want to add a little kick to this recipe, I would suggest adding these along with the BBQ sauce of your choice. It gives it a great taste whether you're using chicken or pork!! Thanks!
DELICOUS! The meat just fell off the bone. I let it cook on high for about 3.5 hours, then I turned it to low and cooked for another hour or so. I also had some leftover homecooked barbeque sauce that I spread on each chop, then topped each with the bottled sauce. I then poured the remaining over the whole top. I served them with mashed potatoes and green beans. My family loved them. I will definitely make these again.
This recipe will definitely be one of our favs. I sprinkled the chops with Garlic Powder and Onion Powder before cooking and added 1/2 cup water to the sauce in the bottom of the pan and mixed it well. I cooked them on high for 2 1/2 hrs and low for 30 minutes. They were so tender the meat fell off the bone. Everyone loved them ! I wish everything was this easy.
This was a good recipe and I'll use it again. I used boneless pork chops and found that after 3 hours on high, the meat was a little dry. The next time I make this recipe, I'll only cook the pork chops for 2.5 hours. I added some water, yellow onions, brown sugar and worcerstershire (sp) sauce as per other posters' suggestions.
i did this but used a pork roast in the slow cooker with just a bottle of bbq sauce on low for 8 hrs. put it in before work and come home and eat it! just pulled apart with a fork for a yummy pulled bbq pork sandwich. lasted me and my boyfriend a few days!
Yuck.
VERY EASY! I used enough BBQ sauce to COVER THE PORK CHOPS. I used boneless, and they turned out great! So tender, this is the way they should be. I cooked it on high for 4 hours per the directions and had no problems. Again, I did add extra BBQ sauce, so maybe that's the difference.
This recipe was wonderful! But I did 1 thing different, I rubbed the pork with some smoked paprika, garlic, pepper, and a wee bit of oregano. I used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce with a little bit of Bullseye. Was very good!
Super easy & tender! I used Sweet Baby Ray's & boneless pork chops. I put 1/2c. water in the bottom & 1/2c. water on top, as it's a thick bbq sauce. Seven hours on low = perfection!
I use a variation on this recipe all the time, and I have a few tips. I would never bother to use my crock pot if I'm going to use it on high, I like to throw things in it for 8-10 hours and you never, ever get a dry result. I also wait until the last couple of hours to add a sauce, as the flavor is diluted by the cooking process. Any kind of sauce will work with this, including a cream of mushroom soup gravy. Experiment and you'll find a variation that you love. Make sure not to add too much water, or you end up with mush as well.
Quick and easy! Like the others said, it all depends on the sauce you use.
Very easy to make in the crock pot. I also added some sliced onions and a cup of water. Made for some yummy sandwiches! And I also had it over white rice.
We loved this. It was easy and tasted good. The meat was so tender. I used JD BBQ sauce and added 10oz of Coca Cola for the last hour of cooking.
These came out pretty great, something was missing but not sure what. The hubby loved them and wants it added to the repeat list :) we both loved how tender they came out. :) we used JD BBQ sauce + garlic powder I poked holes (using a fork) in the chops, seasoned w/some garlic powder, put a thin layer of sauce (like it says), put in a layer of chops (4 total), then covered with the remaining sauce. i found it wasn't enough to completely cover so i opened a second bottle and added that. then cooked on low all day. i wasn't sure when exactly they would be done since it didn't list a set number of hours for the low setting but we knew by the suddenly mouth watering smell, hubby checked and yup it was dinner time. perfect timing. :) 10am-6pm :)
This was exactly what it sounds like. It was good but can be a bit dry even with the BBQ sauce. I would recc using a 'fatty' pork chop not a center cut, lean one. In addition, use a BBQ sauce that you REALLY like because the cooking method only intensifies the flavor.
You have to use thick chops and good barbecue sauce. You season the meat and do that and you can't go wrong with this.
Super easy and tasty! I used Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce. Next time I'll layer with onions.
I HATE to cook and this was super easy and delicious!
My husband made this with scalloped potatoes....this tells you how easy this recipe is because he can't cook anything, LOL....Seriously though, if you like barbecue, you will like this. He actually used two bottle of barbecue sauce instead of one, and cooked it on low for eight hours, so had no problem with burning...pork fell apart, and lots of sauce to dip the meat in!!! :)
Can't be any easier! Adding water is NOT necessary. I did not measure the barbecue sauce - just put a layer of sauce on the bottom, added the chops, put another layer on top of chops. Cooked on low for about 8 hours. OMG! Great! I definitely will make this again!
My family LOVED this recipe! I put onions on the bottom of the crockpot and used Sweet Baby Rays. I am not a big pork chop fan, but these were amazing.
So simple yet so amazing!
Abosolutley no easier than this one! I didnt' use what I call thick chops, but they weren't thin. I added some sliced onion for no reason. These were fork tender, no knife needed!
The whole family liked these. My son said it was almost as good as dad's porkchops on the grill, which is a huge compliment! Used two bottles of sauce and no water, came out great after 3 hours on high.
I just made this recipe today for dinner. I cooked 2 pork chops over high heat for 3 1/2 hours and the pork just crumbled into pieces, and was very dry. I will never try this again!
This was awesome. Real easy and quick. I shredded the left overs added a can of manwich and had wonderful pulled pork BBQ sandwiches.
I used thick cut pork loin chops! and added on top some huge skinless chicken breast. They were so good and I carried the leftovers in my lunch a couple days. I used a low setting all day from 9am to 5pm.
My family did not like these. They were tender but very dry.
Awesome!
I never would've thought about using a commercial bbq sauce until I saw this recipe and tried it out. Why waste all that time making your own sauce when you can just use a bottle of your favorite sauce? The porkchops just fell off the bone, and my dad said "my" sauce was better than my mom's! (I used Kraft's Chicken 'n Rib BBQ sauce;) I added some chopped onion & whole baby carrots to the pot and served it along with basmatti rice.. a real hit!
Don't judge my 5 star rating just yet. I read what everyone else was doing with the recipe, saw they were adding water, so I added WINE (just a splash of a couple jigs or so) AND the onions, and have it ready to slow cook while Im at work tomorrow. Got my fingers crossed. OH, and I used country style pork rib fingers instead of chops. How could you go wrong on this?????? I'll let you know how it turned out but I'm totally confident.
Originally, I was going to BBQ the pork chops until I found this recipe. So easy and the results were out of this world. I used President's Choice Maple, Apple and Beer Sauce, along with some onions under the chops and on top before pouring the sauce over. The meat was so tender it fell off the bone. Definitely 5 stars!
Excellent taste and extremely easy preparation. Thanks! Added 1 cup Diet Rite Zero cola instead of 1-cup water (as suggested in other reviews), which gave another dimension of flavor with no extra calories or sodium. Also, I cooked for 11 hours after adding the pork chops frozen and cooked on "low" setting. Chops fell off the bone and were perfect. Will definitely make again soon!
Great recipe. If you like chewy this is not it because the meat falls off the bones. YUMMY! I use only 1/2 bottle of BBQ sauce on chops, throw on some sliced onions and baste with my own sauce so they dont stick. My basting sauce is Mixture of 1/2 BBQ sauce, 1/2 water, seasoning salt, onion/garlic powder, hot sauce. These chops make great sandwiches the next day as well. They heat well with a little basting sauce added for moisture.
Quick, Easy and Delicious!! The meat just fell off the bone. My family and I loved it!
Good. I used some BBQ, with about a cup of water, a splash of soy sauce, some garlic powder and salt / pepper on each. I added a bit of chili powder on each chop and dumped it all in. Cooked on high, about 10 boneless chops, for about 3 hours. Was a lot better after about 3.5, because the boys were so anxious to eat it. Added extra bbq sauce on the chops, as the sauce was a little thin. Still, delicious, and very easy. hah, what I like best. xD
SIMPLY DELICIOUS! This was so simple to make and delicious as can be! I sprinkled the chops with garlic powder and covered with thin sliced onions as another reviewer suggested. I absolutely loved the way it flavored the whole dish. I served with sweet potato fries and brussel sprouts. Thank you Kathryn for sharing such a SIMPLE DELICIOUS recipe!
I put onion slices in the bottom of the crockpot and basted each side of the chop with home-made BBQ sauce. A few onion slices on top and the remaining BBQ sauce. I only used a cup of sauce and the onions added the rest of the moisture as they cooked. I cooked on low for 8 hours. The chops were so tender and falling apart I needed a spoon to get them out. Husband loved them.
This was Awesome. I went by the suggestions of putting water at the bottom, but I don't think it needed it. Marinated my chops with a little of this and that, and I used Cattleman's BBQ which had a wonderful flavor, and was a perfect sauce for my chops. I cannot wait to make these again. Thank you.
It was very very very dry!
My family loved the flavor but found it to be a bit dry. Next time I will try adding a can of crushed pineapple.
I added the italian dressing, brown sugar, and worcestershire sauce and someone else suggested and it turned out pretty good.
Sorry this wasn't a favourite of mine. followed the recipe to a T but found the chops too dry.
Sorry. It was very simple but for some reason not very good.
Just saw this pop up again. Made it awhile ago and have to say that my family would not even touch it. Sorry.
Our Pork Chops were SUPERB!! Everyone LOVED these! This is the most flavorful way to cook Pork Chops and we will never again bake or grill PC's. The key to attaining fabulously moist Pork Chops is to be generous with ones choice of sauce. I used about 70% of the bottle for 7 bone-in PC's in a 3 qt CP, top chop was dry. Chops must soak in sauce. Add onions if you love them! Mmmmmm.
I used "Bulls Eye" BBQ Sauce and they were so yummy!! But I think the key is to always sear your meat before you put it in the slow cooker.. no matter what it is, which this recipe doesn't say. but it holds in the taste and juices so much more!!
YUM! I love pork. I stir mine often because my sauce tends to burn to the sides.
These were sooooo good!! I put them in the slow cooker on about 225 degrees for nearly 8 hours, and they were absolutely the best ever!! So tender and moist!! We dont really care for store-bought BBQ sauce so I made my own (Ketchup, mustard, worcestershire sauce, brown sugar) I also added parsley, basil, garlic powder and ground black pepper to the chops before adding the sauce!! Also, one more note ... I put the chops in the crock-pot frozen!! Very easy and very DELICIOUS!!!
This was fine tasting...but the note at the end that says you can leave it in all day...well dont believe it! It gets dry and hard when overcooked. 4 hours would be plenty long enough.
Terribly overcooked, at least in my slow cooker on low. The sauce burnt and the chops were dry as dust.
The flavor was good but I recommend a low setting, I put it on high for 4 hours and the pork came out tough. Looking forward to trying this again on a low setting
These were really good! I cooked 4 pork chops in an 18 oz bottle of sauce (Head Country, try it!). There was barely enough. If you are cooking more than that, then I *highly* suggest using a bigger bottle. I cooked these on low for about 4 hours. I rotated them once or twice during that time as well as spooning the sauce from the bottom on top of the chops, just to make sure the stayed covered. I didn't want to chance them drying out. I also put about 1/2 of an onion on the bottom of the crock pot to give the pork chops something to sit on. I'm always afraid of scorching. I will be making these again. They were very tender, the bones even fell off when I took them out of the pot. Give this recipe a try, and make sure you have extra sauce just in case.
I found the recipe dried the pork chops out and they were tough. I'm not doing this recipe again.
This might be quite good if you have really thick chops on hand, but I wasted 8 lovely thin cut chops on this. Shortened the cooking time to 2 hours on HIGH instead of the 3-4, and the pork still came out like shoe leather. So disappointed. Recipe authors should indicate the recommended thickness/size of the cuts. Sorry to be critical - I wanted to love it!
This recipe was very bland, very simple, it needed alot of perking up, so I added water, onions, and barbeque before if put in the chops. put the pork in, then added garlic and the rest of the bbq sauce , but I only used 1/2 a bottle for the whole recipe. when chops are fully cooked, add steak seasoning, salt, pepper, and chives to the them, cook until blended in, nice served over rice, and use the leftover sauce for the pot as gravy on top of the dish. I woud give it a 5 syar after adding these ingredients.
This recipe was so simple and easy and only two ingredients. I also like it because you can change it up by using any flavor BBQ sauce that you like. My family loved it!
Made this over the weekend... super easy to make and great flavor! I added in some minced garlic and onions just for some extra seasoning. Will definitely be making again.
I used the thick, boneless pork chops from Costco and a really yummy hawaiian bbq sauce. I thought the other reviews saying the meat was tender but dry sounded funny, because doesn't that sound contradicting? But strangely, mine came out just like that! The meat was tender, easily shredded with a fork but dry. Hmmmm... My hungry marine loved it, I made pull porked sandwiches and he went back for seconds and thirds. I didn't care for it too much.
This recipe is so simple and tasty. I use it all the time.
This wasn't as good as it sounded. My husband loved it but it was to greasy for me. alot of the fat from the pork chops was just kinda floating on top of the sauce.Don't think I will try this one again.
Wow! This was so easy and so good. So little effort to produce such tender and juicy chops. This will become a regular in our house. Thanks so much.
Simple. Delicious. Choose your sauce wisely. I have made this with Sweet Baby Ray, original and with Robert Rothschild Farm Anna Mae's Smoky Sweet Sauce. Both were wonderful! I used 5.5# pork loin, boneless cut at the butcher counter into 1/2" slices, then I halved those at home to feed more people. Both times have turned out tender and delicious. *tip: you can get the full pork loin cheaper than pre-cut/packaged, then have it cut for free at the counter. Save at least .50/#
These are the easiest & tastiest pork chops I have ever had. I did add little bit of water in the bottom of the crock pot & then put my pork chops in and covered them with seasoninings & bbq sauce. I used boneless chops, excellent meal!! Thanks!
I actually cooked this one day on high in the crock pot and it burned the barbeque sauce. please cook it on low all day long and it wont burn
Now this is a recipe even I can do. I can't cook to save my life, but this turned out wonderful and how much easier could it be? I think this one is foolproof. Thanks!
The yummiest Pork Cops I have ever had. I followed the recipe to the T and it turned out perfect and falling off the bone! mmmmmm!
Yum.
I have been making this recipe for a long time with one change --- I spread a thin layer of vegetable oil (I use EVOO) on the bottom dice up a large or extra large sweet onion and put it in first and use the barbq sauce sparingly then everything else is the same. I've always cooked it all day on low because in the past I've had some disasters with crockpots on high. I've made it with good pork chops as well as the cheap budget packs of pork chops and really have not noticed a substantial difference.
My husband usually doesn't like pork chops at all, but he loved these. It couldn't have been easier & the meat was very tender. I think next time I will decease the cooking time just a little. The BBQ sauce started to burn a little.
I couldn't believe how incredible these pork chops turned out!!! I had begun only 4 chops for my family and around 5 pm my husband called and asked if we could have guests---so I got out my salad master pot and did the same inside it as the slow cooker with two more chops--put it on low and varied it from medium to low---it was really good, too---they were good that way ---but they were incredible in the slow cooker!!
These turned out really good and super easy to make!! I also added a bit of water to the first layer of bbq sauce.
this is AMAZING. we've had this a few times now and the few changes i make still make it great. i cover the top of the pork chops with just enough bbq sauce so they are fully covered, add 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup italian dressing, 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper, 4 cloves garlic and 1/2 large white onion. i cook for 2.5 hours alternating between high and low and they turn out perfect!! served with brown rice and asparagus..mhhmmmm! enjoy!!
Easy and good. I used Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce. I also put grill seasoning on the chops before I put them in the crock pot. 4 hours on high and we had dinner!
This was so good. I did not put in slow cooker. I very lightly browned chops in skillet and poured barbeque sauce over chops and simmered on low for almost 2 hours. They were very tender and delicious. I used Sweet Baby Ray barbeque sauce. Will be adding this recipe to my regular rotation. Thanks
I added two tablespoons of red wine vinegar and a 1/2 of a teaspoon of cayenne pepper and 2 tablespoons dried chives to the bbq sauce, i also added a 1/2 cup of water to be sure it wouldn't burn. will definitely try make again :) very quick and easy
These were so good! I cooked mine on low for about 7 hours and used center cut chops. I used a bottle of KC Masterpeice bbq sauce and it was awesome!!! Served with sauteed mushrooms, broccoli and biscuits. A+ dinner!!
Just didnt make the cut.
This was so easy and delicious! The meat just fell off the bone! I think I will experiment with different sauces next time for more flavor. I'd also like to note that I had no problems with burning so I don't think the water is necessary.
This was the easiest & most delicious pork cops I've ever made. My whole family loved them. My grandaughter who only eats chicken actually ate a whole pork cop! Loved it!!
Awesome! The best! Loved it!
Loved this recipe. It was so simple to make and delicious. The meat was tender after cooking on high for three hours.
delicious, easy to prepare!
This was awesome! I used Sweet Baby Ray's and cooked on low 8 hours. The pork was falling apart and delicious!
It doesn't get any easier than this!!! Tastes great, too!
3 stars. This is AWESOME as BBQ for sandwiches, but lousy for chops. They were WAY too tender and fell off of the bone making it bbq. So for taste I say 5 stars but for holding up not so much.
This recipe was sooo easy and delicious. I left pork chops on high for 3 hours and 1 hour on "keep warm" which over cooked. I recommend leaving for 3 hours on high and then serve or take out. Practice makes perfect! I also added half a cup of water on bottom and I added some seasoning. I will definetly be using this recipe again!
This is a very simple and quick recipe. I am always experimenting on things that my husband will eat since he is such a picky eater. He had four pork chops for himself. I used very thin chops (1/4 inch) and they turned out fine. I did not add water like others recommended and I did not experience any problems with the BBQ sauce wanting to burn on the bottom of the crock pot. Thank you for this very simple but tasty recipe.
Delicious and easy. I made this for the kids and using Bobs BBQ Sauce recipe. This was my first slowcooked meal. I cooked for 4 hours on high and thought the chops were too dry and that I had overcooked. However, after leaving on low for another 2 hours, they became extremely tender.
These were good, but I gave them a "4" rating because they are really no different then when I make them in the oven. I used boneless pork chops and added some minced garlic and chopped onion. Cooked on high for 2 1/2 hours, probably were done in 2 though.
This was a very good recipe for moist and flavorful pork chops. After reading other reviews, I added water and onions, and I agree that picking an excellent sauce makes all the difference in the world. I used a homemade spicy sauce then served it with the succulent pork chops over rice with peas.
This was fair. I know it depends alot of your sauce however I dont think the most flavorful sauce would make this excellent. I might make again bec of how easy it is but add onions, garlic and maybe peppers.
SO easy and pretty good. Kids loved it.
These porkkchops were the most tender ones I have ever had. I added just a little spice of garlic, salt and pepper and it was a hit.
We enjoyed these low maintanence pork chops! It is great to have a recipe this easy and so good. We used a honey roasted garlic bbq sauce this time. It was okay, but I think a BBQ sauce without honey would probably taste better with the pork. The chops were moist & tender. They needed a little bit more of a zing to them, so we ate them with the small amount of BBQ sauce I left in the bottle. We only cooked 3 boneless chops and used a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature. They might have over-cooked a bit. After slow cooking for 3 hours they were under-temperature; 15 minutes later, they were way over the "done" temperature. The timing was a fairly delicate matter. But they still turned out very tasty.
who would have thought bbq sauce alone could make pork chops so good!
