Slow Cooker BBQ Pork Chops

This is a no fuss slow cooker recipe that produces a very tender and flavorful pork chop.

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 2 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread a thin layer of barbeque sauce on the bottom of a slow cooker. Alternately layer pork chops with barbeque sauce, pouring the remainder of the bottle over the top of the final layer of chops.

  • Cook on HIGH setting for 3 to 4 hours, or all day on LOW setting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 35.6g; cholesterol 105.6mg; sodium 1019.2mg. Full Nutrition
