Baked Falafel

Rating: 4.41 stars
251 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 152
  • 4 star values: 72
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 7

An easy, yummy way to make falafel. Serve with pita bread and your favorite tzatziki.

By Bette

Gallery
30 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
4 patties
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wrap onion in cheese cloth and squeeze out as much moisture as possible. Set aside. Place garbanzo beans, parsley, garlic, cumin, coriander, salt, and baking soda in a food processor. Process until the mixture is coarsely pureed. Mix garbanzo bean mixture and onion together in a bowl. Stir in the flour and egg. Shape mixture into four large patties and let stand for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat olive oil in a large, oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Place the patties in the skillet; cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes on each side.

  • Transfer skillet to the preheated oven and bake until heated through, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 909.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (257)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lauren
Rating: 4 stars
04/10/2012
After making this many times I've settled on the following changes, which I highly recommend: 1) Pulse half an onion and several cloves of garlic in a food processor, then sauté until the onions are tender and most of the moisture has cooked off. 2) Double the cumin and coriander, and add onion and garlic powder. 3) Add 1/4 cup breadcrumbs, preferably panko. 4) Form 8 smaller patties rather than 4 big ones. This has proven to be essential! 5) Spray Pam, also essential, on a baking sheet and bake the falafel at 400 for 20 minutes. Then spray Pam on the patties, flip them, and bake for another 10-15 minutes. This actually results in a crunchier crust than when pan frying this recipe. The first picture I uploaded of this recipe is the pan-fried version and the second is completely baked. Read More
Helpful
(246)

Most helpful critical review

elisaveth
Rating: 2 stars
02/11/2010
Perhaps I am accustommed to authentic Middle Eastern food but these were not flavorful enough for me. I liked the idea of using fresh chickpeas but next time I will double the onion and seasoning and fry them instead of moving them to the oven. Read More
Helpful
(51)
251 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 152
  • 4 star values: 72
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 7
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lauren
Rating: 4 stars
04/09/2012
After making this many times I've settled on the following changes, which I highly recommend: 1) Pulse half an onion and several cloves of garlic in a food processor, then sauté until the onions are tender and most of the moisture has cooked off. 2) Double the cumin and coriander, and add onion and garlic powder. 3) Add 1/4 cup breadcrumbs, preferably panko. 4) Form 8 smaller patties rather than 4 big ones. This has proven to be essential! 5) Spray Pam, also essential, on a baking sheet and bake the falafel at 400 for 20 minutes. Then spray Pam on the patties, flip them, and bake for another 10-15 minutes. This actually results in a crunchier crust than when pan frying this recipe. The first picture I uploaded of this recipe is the pan-fried version and the second is completely baked. Read More
Helpful
(246)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2010
I was skeptical of how "runny" the mixture was when I was forming it into patties, only b/c I've always made falafel w/ at least 1/3 c. breadcrumbs (as opposed to a mere 1 TB flour), but Shazam!! I'm so glad that I tried this recipe b/c these were outstanding! My first recommendation though is to lightly sautee the garlic and onions in a little olive oil b4 mixing into the chickpeas and spices. I also skipped the pan-fry and simply baked them at 400 for 30 min., flipping and smooshing them half-way through. Served them in warm flatbread w/ the recipe from here for "Zucchini Salad with Yogurt and Walnuts" (which is really more like a tzatziki) and we inhaled these! Read More
Helpful
(195)
Lilichka
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2010
Absolutely loved it! Very easy recipe. To cut down on fat, I did not brown them. I spooned then into the oiled baking sheet, sprayed with a cooking spray, just like cookies, then baked them about 15-20 min per batch (time may vary). They came out softer, then hardened a little, as they cooled down. Read More
Helpful
(180)
Advertisement
Alex
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2010
Really good! It was our first time eating falafel and we really enjoyed it. My dad watched me mixing up the chickpea mush and was not impressed at all with what I was serving (he's pretty skeptical of any meatless dish) but he ate it all up and said it was awesome! You know it's good if you get him to say so:) I didn't bother with the cheesecloth just patted the onion with some paper towel to take out some moisture. I also just cooked completely on the stovetop as it's ridiculously hot here today and I didn't want to heat up both the stove and the oven. But when I make again I'd love to try the oven to make it a bit healthier (but I guess a couple tbsp of olive oil never killed anyone!) They came out great nice and crispy from frying. We ate them inside warmed up pitas with tzatziki sauce and tabouli on the side. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(103)
sueb
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2009
Easy to make very flavorful! I didn't bake these I just continued cooking in the frying pan. I used whole wheat flour instead of the all purpose flour. Read More
Helpful
(55)
elisaveth
Rating: 2 stars
02/11/2010
Perhaps I am accustommed to authentic Middle Eastern food but these were not flavorful enough for me. I liked the idea of using fresh chickpeas but next time I will double the onion and seasoning and fry them instead of moving them to the oven. Read More
Helpful
(51)
Advertisement
Damon
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2010
Easy and delicious! I used less oil than recommended and it came out fine. I also added some fresh cilantro- excellent. I've found that you can saute and chop up pretty much any veggies you have and throw them in along with the onions and it tastes great. Just be sure to increase the am't of base ingredients if you increase the volume of added goodies otherwise the patties fall apart. Thanks for the yummy recipe! Read More
Helpful
(45)
Lish
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2010
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I did use Whole Wheat flour in stead of all-purpose. Just made me feel better:) I thought this recipe was so flavorful. I warmed mini pitas in the toaster. If you cut a little slit in them and put the slit down first into the toaster the pita poofs up. It is perfect with this falafel some avocado and tzatziki. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Corinne
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2010
I love falafel but have always been too intimated to make it from scratch. This is totally approachable and totally yummy. The baking was a great way to cut the fat but the quick pan fry kept that deep fried flavor. Read More
Helpful
(22)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/22/2022