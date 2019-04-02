Baked Falafel

1 of 257

Rating: 4 stars After making this many times I've settled on the following changes, which I highly recommend: 1) Pulse half an onion and several cloves of garlic in a food processor, then sauté until the onions are tender and most of the moisture has cooked off. 2) Double the cumin and coriander, and add onion and garlic powder. 3) Add 1/4 cup breadcrumbs, preferably panko. 4) Form 8 smaller patties rather than 4 big ones. This has proven to be essential! 5) Spray Pam, also essential, on a baking sheet and bake the falafel at 400 for 20 minutes. Then spray Pam on the patties, flip them, and bake for another 10-15 minutes. This actually results in a crunchier crust than when pan frying this recipe. The first picture I uploaded of this recipe is the pan-fried version and the second is completely baked. Helpful (246)

Rating: 5 stars I was skeptical of how "runny" the mixture was when I was forming it into patties, only b/c I've always made falafel w/ at least 1/3 c. breadcrumbs (as opposed to a mere 1 TB flour), but Shazam!! I'm so glad that I tried this recipe b/c these were outstanding! My first recommendation though is to lightly sautee the garlic and onions in a little olive oil b4 mixing into the chickpeas and spices. I also skipped the pan-fry and simply baked them at 400 for 30 min., flipping and smooshing them half-way through. Served them in warm flatbread w/ the recipe from here for "Zucchini Salad with Yogurt and Walnuts" (which is really more like a tzatziki) and we inhaled these! Helpful (195)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely loved it! Very easy recipe. To cut down on fat, I did not brown them. I spooned then into the oiled baking sheet, sprayed with a cooking spray, just like cookies, then baked them about 15-20 min per batch (time may vary). They came out softer, then hardened a little, as they cooled down. Helpful (180)

Rating: 5 stars Really good! It was our first time eating falafel and we really enjoyed it. My dad watched me mixing up the chickpea mush and was not impressed at all with what I was serving (he's pretty skeptical of any meatless dish) but he ate it all up and said it was awesome! You know it's good if you get him to say so:) I didn't bother with the cheesecloth just patted the onion with some paper towel to take out some moisture. I also just cooked completely on the stovetop as it's ridiculously hot here today and I didn't want to heat up both the stove and the oven. But when I make again I'd love to try the oven to make it a bit healthier (but I guess a couple tbsp of olive oil never killed anyone!) They came out great nice and crispy from frying. We ate them inside warmed up pitas with tzatziki sauce and tabouli on the side. Yum! Helpful (103)

Rating: 5 stars Easy to make very flavorful! I didn't bake these I just continued cooking in the frying pan. I used whole wheat flour instead of the all purpose flour. Helpful (55)

Rating: 2 stars Perhaps I am accustommed to authentic Middle Eastern food but these were not flavorful enough for me. I liked the idea of using fresh chickpeas but next time I will double the onion and seasoning and fry them instead of moving them to the oven. Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and delicious! I used less oil than recommended and it came out fine. I also added some fresh cilantro- excellent. I've found that you can saute and chop up pretty much any veggies you have and throw them in along with the onions and it tastes great. Just be sure to increase the am't of base ingredients if you increase the volume of added goodies otherwise the patties fall apart. Thanks for the yummy recipe! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is absolutely delicious. I did use Whole Wheat flour in stead of all-purpose. Just made me feel better:) I thought this recipe was so flavorful. I warmed mini pitas in the toaster. If you cut a little slit in them and put the slit down first into the toaster the pita poofs up. It is perfect with this falafel some avocado and tzatziki. Helpful (31)