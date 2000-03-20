Pumpkin Bread

Okay-It was good. I use 5 mini loaves. I thought that the allspice was too much. I like more of the pumpkin pie or pumpkin bars seasoning. Everyone really enjoyed it the way it is (but I did sub 1/2 applesauce for oil). I felt like it wasn't done inside but was almost burning outside. But it was really moist and that's what everyone really loved about it. I made it a second time but this time omitting the allspice, doubling the cinnamon and adding 1/2 tsp ginger. I also went all applesauce (we need to be more healthy at our house-sad hmmmm). I did add walnuts and raisens to this batch (first were all plain). I did add a little butter-but butter is good-I made almost a crumb topping by mixing up oats, b sugar, cinnamon and cutting in butter and then sprinkled on top. I turned down the oven to 315-320ish and left them in for 45 min (mini loaves). I did leave them cool in the pans for 10 min or so. Mmmmmm. It was almost cake like. I think next time I would add a dash of salt to the topping and maybe try the 1/2 ap and 1/2 oil. This is a great base to build your own custom bread. Thank you so much for giving me something fun to play with!