Pumpkin Bread

This bread actually tastes better after being frozen. I make a dozen batches in September and give them as Christmas gifts.

Recipe by SUE CASE

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two loaf pans.

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon and cloves.

  • In a large bowl with an electric mixer, blend sugar, oil and eggs. Stir in pumpkin. Slowly blend the flour mixture into pumpkin mixture. While blending the mixture add water incrementally. Pour the batter into two prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 90 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 450.1mg. Full Nutrition
