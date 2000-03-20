Pumpkin Bread
This bread actually tastes better after being frozen. I make a dozen batches in September and give them as Christmas gifts.
Wow! Delicious! This recipe was easy to make into a healthy recipe! I used applesause instead oil, whole wheat instead of white for 3 cups of the flour & ground flax meal for the other 1/2 cup flour. Substituted Raptura all natural cane sugar for half the sugar and added chopped raisens and dates for the other half of the sugar, plus I added 1-1/2 cups chopped walnuts and a small package of crystalized ginger/chopped. Whole, hearty, pumkiny, still moist and GOOD FOR YOU TOO!!! :) Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I LOVE this recipe!! It has always come out perfect and my family devours it!! I bought a 3-pk of aluminum loaf pans (8" X 3 7/8") and filled them 3/4 of the way. It leaves a bit extra to make a few muffins with as well. I have tried variations also, which seem to work BEST. 2 cups wheat flour and 1 1/2 all purp. flour, 1 1/2 cups brown sugar with 1 1/2 cups white sugar, and 1 cup of Apple sauce in place of the oil. This made it a bit healthier and not as "wheaty" as if I used all whole wheat flour. Still, this recipe is always moist!! ALSO, I have tried this SAME recipe (with the variations) and replaced the pumpkin with about 5 smashed bananas (2 cups) and added nuts. IT comes out perfect as well!
This was spectacular. I am definately going to make this again & I may try some of the variations that others have suggested as well. I am especially intrigued at the thought of replacing the oil with some apple sauce. I would also like to see what it would be like with a nice mix of raisins & a few chocolate chips added in. This is a very moist cake & as each oven varies I reccomend that you start checking on the loaf at around 55 mins. Cover with foil after 55 mins as it can take an additional 20 mins or so & the foil will help prevent too much crisping.
This turned out really well! I made some changes as per the other reviews, however. I wanted it to be really pumpkin-y, so I didn't put vanilla in, even though I was tempted to (another reviewer said it cut the pumpkin flavor). Also, I put in two 15 oz cans of pumpkin, which equaled exactly the amount of pumpkin called for AND the amount of water called for (skipped adding water). I also replaced one cup white sugar with packed brown sugar, since I wanted that richer/deeper flavor. Once it was done I tried a piece still warm from the oven and it was great. Froze it, tried it again after it thawed, and it was better! You could taste a bit more pumpkin afterward and it was still very moist. I followed the baking time others recommended here: Checked at 50 minutes (toothpick came out goopy, but the tops were browned perfectly). Lightly covered the tops with foil and baked for another 10–15 minutes. Done! I'll definitely make this again. I'm a chocoholic and usually can't help throwing some chips in, but another reviewer said it overpowers the pumpkin. I'm glad I left them out because this is sweet and delicious as it is. But I'm sure it'd taste great with a Nutella spread!
GREAT recipe! WHOLE WHEAT IDEA - I changed the 3.5 cups flour to 3 cups of whole wheat flour and cut the cooking time to 75 minutes and it was fabulous. So rich and hearty but moist and full of flavor. The first loaf was devoured in a day and the second one is being fought over.
This recipe was great. I also substituted 1c of brown sugar, added a splash of vanilla and dusted it with confectioners sugar when done baking! Only baked about 65 min and placed a cake pan 1/2 full of water on rack below bread while baking to keep outside nice and moist!
AWESOME - my family and friends love when I bake this for the Holidays. I DO NOT change a thing I love it just the way it is.
This recipe is FABULOUS! I have made it multiple times and it is always a huge hit by everyone, even non-pumpkin lovers. I just made it tonight and used 1 cup vanilla yogurt in place of 1 cup oil and it is amazing. By using the substitue I saved over 1000 calories in the loaf. I also added chopped walnuts for a little nutty taste and texture. No matter how you do it this recipe is a winner. Thanks.
I love fall and this is a wonderful fall treat... I halved the batch for one loaf as I had just some left over pumpkin from making a pumpkin dip (which was also yummy). I used 1 cup reg sugar and half cup brown sugar. Rather than adding a third cup water I just added some extra pumpkin. I also added finely chopped walnuts to the top. I baked for about 70 min and i have to say it is delicious. I have literally eaten about 5 slices myself. I was willing to forgo dinner for more bread yum:) Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great pumpkin bread recipe. I made two loaves, one eaten out of the oven and the other was frozen and eaten later. Both loaves were delicious and the loaf that had been frozen retained all of its moistness and freshness after being thawed. As the recipe submitter stated, this recipe is great for freezing the loaves.
Made this to use up some fresh pumpkin I roasted, pureed, and froze in the fall. Because I wanted to use as much of the 15+ bags of pumpkin taking up my freezer space, I decided to use pumpkin for the oil and the water. I used a total of 4 c of fresh pumpkin puree (the equivalent of 2 regular size cans). It turned out beautifully! I made 1 loaf, and the rest into muffins (I made 12 regular muffins, and I mixed about 1/4 chocolate chips into the remaining batter and got another 6 muffins for a total of 18). On the plain muffins and the loaf, I sprinkled some cinnamon and sugar on the tops before baking. Oh, I also used all whole wheat flour. All the moisture from the pumpkin covered up the "chewiness" that can sometimes present itself in quick breads using 100% whole wheat flour. We ate the loaf with in a couple days, and I froze the muffins to be taken out the night before. Both were very good, and we both seem to like the "day old" better than the fresh (the frozen muffins are included in the "day old"). The cinnamon and sugar kind of melted into a nice sweet cinnamon-y moist glaze. I think that most of the remaining pumpkin will be turned into more loaves of this!
I cut this recipe in half. I made two small changes; I used melted butter instead of canola oil and I cut the sugar back in half again to 3/4 of a cup. I made muffins out of this recipe. I did not get ten, I got nine that were a little on the big side. 350 for 20 minutes and they were ready to go. This turned out okay--I wish it'd had more spices. It turned out really moist, just not really pumpkin-y or flavored with enough spice. If I were to make this again, I'd add more pumpkin instead of water, double the spices and maybe add some vanilla.
Completely edible but also very bland. Needs more texture and spice. Also would probably be better to substitute some of the white sugar for brown as the sweetness is just too flat. Also I made this in three pans on a cookie sheet which turns out is a very good idea as this will rise 2-4 inches. If you overfill your pan you'll have a mess.
I love pumpkin really enjoyed this bread. I sometimes add craisins to mine...they give it a little tang. I use light tasting olive oil. A simple recipe. I agree...these make great holiday gifts and they do freeze well. Thanks for sharing Sue.
This is a terrific recipe! I use applesauce in place of the oil and sometimes add nuts. It makes 5 small mini-loaves and they freeze great to give as gifts for the holidays!!
I added pineapple replacing the oil and it was amazing!
Great recipe! I modified it like one of the other reviewers. I used whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup of milled flax seed. I also used only 2 cups of sugar and apple sauce instead of oil. Walnuts were added and I didn't use raisins or the like since I am not a big fan. Very moist and all my samplers loved it. I will definitely be making it again!
This bread is absolutely delicious! So delicious and so moist, and the spices were perfect! Truly unbelievable. The only issue I had was getting it out of the pan. Some of it stuck to the pan and fell apart when I removed it.
DIVINE! I followed the recipe to a T, and it was awesome. I made it as a birthday cake, in 9-inch rounds, and frosted it with the recipe here called Cream Cheese Frosting II- Perfection!
This is a yummy recipe that is easy to make! I agree, it is better after a few days or after being frozen. Makes great Christmas gifts.
This was a very good recipe! I loved it! I was afraid it wasn't going to turn out very well, but it ended up being awesome! I followed the recipe exactly as it is. It was great.
This bread is so incredible! Great out of the oven and still so moist after being frozen. My husband likes it heated up with butter, and my Mom likes it with a little cream cheese. I eat it plain, but none of us can get enough!
Okay-It was good. I use 5 mini loaves. I thought that the allspice was too much. I like more of the pumpkin pie or pumpkin bars seasoning. Everyone really enjoyed it the way it is (but I did sub 1/2 applesauce for oil). I felt like it wasn't done inside but was almost burning outside. But it was really moist and that's what everyone really loved about it. I made it a second time but this time omitting the allspice, doubling the cinnamon and adding 1/2 tsp ginger. I also went all applesauce (we need to be more healthy at our house-sad hmmmm). I did add walnuts and raisens to this batch (first were all plain). I did add a little butter-but butter is good-I made almost a crumb topping by mixing up oats, b sugar, cinnamon and cutting in butter and then sprinkled on top. I turned down the oven to 315-320ish and left them in for 45 min (mini loaves). I did leave them cool in the pans for 10 min or so. Mmmmmm. It was almost cake like. I think next time I would add a dash of salt to the topping and maybe try the 1/2 ap and 1/2 oil. This is a great base to build your own custom bread. Thank you so much for giving me something fun to play with!
This is the best pumpkin bread recipe! It's very, very moist and flavourful. I did make some changes, though. I used 1 cup of cooked pumpkin and 1 cup of shredded zucchini. I aslo halved the oil and substituted the remainder with low-fat yogurt. I also used 1 cup of sugar instead of 1 1/2 cups and it was still quite sweet. I didn't have allspice, so I used powdered ginger instead. I guess the new name should be "Low-Fat Pumpkin Zucchini Bread"!
Absolutely delicious. The changes I made are I used half white sugar and half brown sugar. Also, instead of oil, I used 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt and 1/2 cup applesauce, and threw in dried cranberries. VERY moist and perfect right out of the oven. I will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing.
Fantastic recipe, thank you! I've made as the recipe says, and also with added fresh cranberries. Chopped or whole, they add a tang that goes well with this moist delicious bread! Have also made into mini-cupcakes, mini-loaves, and given as gifts. Thank you Sue!
Very moist and yummy! Easy to make!
This was my first time making pumpkin bread, and usually my first time making something isn't very good, but this bread tasted absolutely wonderful! It was so easy to make, and has the best flavor of any pumpkin bread I've ever had. I made it into muffins so I would have something to grab in the mornings as I hurry out the door. I put the batter into the pan and put different things into each muffin (chocolate chips, chopped walnut, raisins, and oats on the tops of some). Walnut was my favorite with chocolate chip in a close secong. Don't put too many chocolate chips in it though, or it overpowers the pumpkin flavor. I will definitely make this bread again. Delicious!
This was my first time making pumpkin bread. I made 2 loaves and it was a success. No one could believe I made it from scratch. I didnt use an electric mixer, I used a fork to mix it and it still came out great.
Last year I followed this recipe exactly and it got rave reviews from my family. So, of course I made it again this year. However, I ran out of white sugar so I used half white and half brown sugar. Then, I only had 1/3 cup oil so I used that plus 2/3 cup butter. I think it was actually richer. My sister-in-law that doesn't even like anything pumpkin had 2 slices. Great recipe!!! Thanks!
1st time made according to directions and baked in loaf pans. Very dense and moist, great spice flavor. for the 2nd time, I fiddled and used 1 cup sugar, 1 cup splenda and about 1/2 cup agave. I also used 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup applesauce. Then cooked in muffin tins. The texture was a bit lighter, but still really good. I'm also working on adding a cheesecake factor by adding a swirl of cream cheese, egg sugar and vanilla. Still work left to do to figure out how to make that work the best.
Everyone loves this recipe. Instead of the oil I either use more pumpkin or applesauce. Every loaf turns out perfect and it's a real hit all around. Thank you for sharing!
This recipie is to die for. The secret is NOT overbaking the bread. If you want perfection then make sure it is as moist as possible. I substituted brown sugar for white and also added raisins and walnuts. Very yummy.
Best pumpkin bread i have ever made and it was so easy! I made mini loaves ond gave them out as gifts. People are asking for more.. even the hard to please ones! Thanks!
This recipe was wonderful. I gave some to my brother-in-law, which does not like pumpkin bread and he loved it. It is by far the best pumpkin bread I have ever had.
I have made this bread (with very minor variations of my own) for the past 3 years and every year my family (literally) argues over it. My brother & nephew nearly came to blows over the last slice. Terrific recipe!! Firm, moist...all the right things.
This turned out very well. I did sub 1 cup brown sugar, cover with foil after 50 min to prevent overbrowning., and add a splash of vanilla. It froze beautifully. **Update** Just made this again and took a loaf (frozen, then thawed) to work. Comments from my co-workers emails to me included: "The pumpking bread is DIVINE!" (She asked for the recipe.) "Your pumpkin bread is amazing!" and my favorite, "That is the tastiest bread-substance I have ever had. And I am not prone to culinary hyperbole. Thank you!" So yeah...this is an awesome recipe! This time around the only thing I did differently, besides subbing 1 cup of brown sugar and covering it after 50 minutes, was pureeing my own pumpkins. Thanks again for this terrific recipe!
Absolutely love it! Easy and always turns out great. Everyone asks me to make them a loaf in the fall.
Rrrreally GOOD ! I didn't have oil and gambled with apple sauce. Beautiful loaves ! Soooo good I've already shared the recipe.
Thank you for sharing this recipe! My husband LOVES it!
This is a great recipe! It made about 7 mini loaves. I used butter instead of the oil, and didnt add the cloves (I didnt have any). Will definitely make this again. Thanks!
I made this recipe with a pan that holds 8 mini loaves. Mini loaves require 25 minutes at the same temp in the normal recipe. MUCH EASIER and faster. I added two extra shakes of every spice and Orange Craisins (cranberry raisins). Recieved an outstanding number of compliments, and will make this recipe every year. What a fantastic winter treat.
9-5-2018 ~Over many years of baking I’ve come to know that pumpkin bread recipes are all very much alike. Where they vary, generally, are with add-ins, which can of course be done with any pumpkin bread recipe, or with spices. Some call for quite a lot, some not much at all. The amount and blend of spices with this recipe was just right for me. Warm and aromatic and just plain pleasant, this is ideally spiced. Just for grins, I added a cup and a half of raisins. Nice. (Note: for simplicity’s sake, use a 15 oz. can of pumpkin rather than measuring out two cups)
This bread is wonderful. Thick, dense, moist and full of flavor. I made it for my church bazaar and they loved it. I will definatly be making it again.
Decided to try a new pumpkin bread recipe. This was a super moist and flavorful bread! I made a few substitutions. To cut back on the sweetness, I used 1 c. white sugar, 1 c. brown sugar, and 1/2 c. sugar/splenda blend. To me, this provided the perfect amount of sweetness. I also used milk instead of water. The bread rose pretty high compared to most other quick breads I have made. Will definitely use this as my regular pumpkin bread recipe.
We really enjoyed this bread. I used 2 cups whole wheat flour and used 1 c. Suconat, 1 c. evaporated cane juice and 1/3 tsp pure Stevia liquid in place of the white sugar. Also used about 1/4 c. applesauce and 3/4 c. oil. Although I'm sure the original recipe would be much more moist, this wasn't too dry. Thanks!
So moist and yummy! I can't wait to try it out in three days. I did change a couple of things based on other reviews. I did one of the cups of sugar as dark brown sugar, an extra tsp of cinnamon and a splash of vanilla. I also followed the tip of putting a cake pan with water in it underneath to keep the top moist. Very good!
Awesome, but I did modify it. I used applesauce instead of oil, used brown sugar for the white, substituted more pumpkin for the 2/3cup water and added walnuts. It did not last long, well worth the effort.
I don't know what went wrong - but I made this recipe exactly as stated and put in 1 large loaf pan and 3 mini ones and I didn't even use all the batter and it poured out all over my oven. And what remained sunk and tasted bland.
My friend told me she found her pumpkin bread recipe on this site, and her bread was delicious. She couldnt remember which one it was though. I was hoping this was it. It could have been, but they tasted different. Maybe shes just a better baker. ;) This was pretty good bread though. People seemed to like it.
This was better after it had been frozen!
I have not tried it yet. Looking at review and will try this one soon. But:::: Can I use coconut oil instead of canola oil? Do you think it wil be Ok to use pumpkin spice instead of all the other spices it calls for as a short cut? Its what i have.
Delicious and moist. Made 4 miniloaves out of one recipe to sell at a bake sale.
I could not get this recipe to work. My bread came out gummy and heavy. Even with adjusting the cooking time like suggested. I admit, I'm a cook not a baker...
Excellent recipe. My husband's eyebrows even went up. I did make some changes. I left out the Allspice (didn't have any), used Splenda instead of reg. sugar., substituted 1/2 cup "lighter bake" in place of oil, and used 2 real eggs and 1/2 cup of egg substitute. Very moist and yummy. I'm making more mini loaves today to freeze for holiday gifts.
This is the best Pumpkin Bread I have ever made. My Huband agreed, he said it was better than his Aunt Norma's.
This is the easiest and tastiest pumpkin bread ever!! I however made a minor adjustment or two. I used applesauce in place of oil and added vanilla. The bread came out really moist.
A nice, spiced bread...great for Fall. I got lots of compliments on this bread. I used applesauce instead of just oil and it worked well
This is a wonderful recipe!! I did replace the white sugar with brown sugar and am very happy with the results. With this recipe I baked three mini loaves and one standard loaf.
Great basic pumpkin bread recipe. I added a tsp of pumpkin pie spice to kick up the flavor. Yummy and freezes well!
The bread was good. I think I overcooked mine a little so I wouldn't cook it the whole 90 minutes. It wasn't sweet enough I think I will use some brown suger also next time. Mine also didn't rise very well. I will try this again though with adjustments.
This recipe is fantastic! I followed this recipe as written except I used 6 - 8x3 loaf pans and 1 - mini loaf pan. I filled 6 pans 2/3 of the way and used the remainder of the batter in the mini so the batter wouldn't overflow. They all rose beautifully and looked perfect. Nice and crisp on top as well! This definitely replaced my usual recipe.
My new annual punkin bread recipe! I only made 2 small changes, I didn't use allspice (we don't like it), and I used eggbeaters instead of eggs. We made mini-loaves, which took 75 minutes to bake. This is moist and delicious. A little country crock spread over a warm slice... it's heaven!
Very well received at the in-laws. Only mistake I made was trying to slice it too soon. After cooling overnight it was much easier to slice.
EXCELLENT. Moist and not too sweet. I will make this again and again!
The recipe is excellent however the cooking time was too long and after 1 hr the bread began to burn 45-55 minutes is plenty of time to bake
This is a very yummy, hearty bread! I substituted whole wheat flour for 2 3/4 cup of the flour, splenda for 1 cup of the sugar, and homemade pumpkin puree for all of the oil and water! Pumpkin is an excellent substitute for oil in baking, but changes the flavor to...pumpkin! So it works well in this recipe...VERY moist, hearty and delicious!
I've made at least 6 loaves of this since discovering it earlier in the month. It's a winner at every Harvest Festival/Halloween party we've been to. Thank you for sharing your recipe...it's perfect as is.
This is a good recipe, although I think my Grandmothers is better. The spices aren't strong enough for our liking and it's not quite as moist as we like. I added pecans and like other reviewers, I split the sugars into half white and half brown. If you are going to make this....make sure to watch the cooking time. I set my timer to 60 minutes (instead of the recommended 90) and it was overcooked by about 5 minutes.
I have used this recipe for years, and it is always a huge favorite. Keeps well in the freezer so I can always have one on hand for a late breakfast or afternoon tea. I add 1/2-1 cup of golden raisins and 1/2 cup of pepitos, sprinkling a couple TBS over the top of the loaf for added flavor.
Very moist and flavorful with a nice blend of spices!
Wonderful way of using up those extra pumpkins, the texture is fine and tastes great.
Best pumpkin bread I've ever had! I left out the cloves per others' recommendations (plus, I didn't have any...) but followed the recipe exactly except for that. We had warm slices after dinner...what a treat! Made two loaves and two 'jars' as an experiment, using the banana bread recipe idea on this website. Really neat idea, so fun and easy.
This is a great recipe! Very easy to make. I baked for 50 min, then tented with foil and baked 10 more so the tops didn't get too dry. The result was moist and warm - delicious right out of the oven! I did add a few cups of chocolate chips, and some more allspice (for a more pumpkin spice kind of taste), but that was a personal preference. Thank you for sharing! Will be making again for the holidays.
I didn't put any nuts in it but it was a very good bread. I made three loaves and thay were ate before I could get them into the freezer.
I thought that the bread itself, was excellent. It was perfectly moist and a little crispy on the outside which gave it an amazing texture. The spices chosen with the type of ingredients were okay and they tasted great in the final product; I would suggest adding and tad bit more of all of them just to give it a little more flavor. I also used canned pumpkin instead of freshly picked and pureed, I'm sure it is much better with organic or fresh pumpkin but all in all its much like a spice bread or a spice cake. I will definately be making this for the holidays and maybe just for a snack. My favorite use of this is for breakfast cause its better than a donut!!
Wonderful recipe! Mom loved it even though she dislikes pumpkin bread.
My family and I love this bread. Half of it was gone in 30 minutes! Thanks for sharing. :)
This was my first attempt at pumpkin bread and it came out divine! I shared it with friends and they all raved about it. The only extra thing I did was to add 1 1/2cups raisins, just because I thought it was a good idea, they tasted great in it too. I didn't have two loaf pans so poured 1/2 of the mixture into muffin trays and cooked those for 18 minutes. Those were perfect as well!
Been making this every year for a few years. Love it.
I just loved it. I couldn't keep my husband away from it. Will make again.
Yummmmy! I swapped out brown sugar for the white and adjusted the time down to 50 minutes. (my oven runs hot) The bread was moist, dense and delicious. I'm going to do like the submitter suggested and gives these to the girls at work, this Christmas!
I'm addicted! Made a batch twice in one week. So easy. Third time I replace the oil with same amount of applesauce to save calories and fat. Denser/moister texture but also good. Like the original best.
Made a TON though...
Absolutely delicious! More like cake than bread! Not too rich and not too sweet, but an excellent breakfast bread, coffee cake or dessert.
This reciepe came out so good, but instead of doing bread I made cup cakes an it made alot an they were very good also...My friends sure do like them....I got alot of praise on them...Will use this recipe again.
Really moist and tasty! My family has made me the official bread maker for the holidays (and beyond) due to this recipe!
Only Change I made was to Add Raisins. Otherwise reminded me of the Pumpkin Bread my use to make growing up!
I don't think I cooked it quite as long as the recipe calls for, and I covered it with foil until the last ten minutes to keep the top from over-browning. It was a hit at our Halloween party!
This recipe is absolutely amazing! It is definitely my favorite! I even make it gluten free and because of how moist it is, you can't even tell. Whenever I make this, I get a ton of compliments. Have already made it several times this season and will make it many more! Thanks for sharing!
Very good recipe. My son is still eating it and asking for more and more. I did not cook it for as long as it stated in the recipe, however. It would have definitely burnt if I had.
OUTSTANDING!!! I've made this bread quite a few times this holiday season and EVERY time I give a loaf away, the recipiant always asks for the recipe. I've been making pumpkin bread for many, many years and have to say that I tossed my old recipe and replaced it with this one!
YUM! I wanted to use up some leftover pumpkin from Thanksgiving and came across this recipe. I followed the advise of others: omitted the water and monitored the baking time; I also halved the recipe as that was all the leftover pumpkin I had, and slightly decreased the amount of sugar. It was done to perfection in 70 minutes and was well received among the pickiest eaters in my household. This will be on our table again in the future! Thanks for a great recipe!
Very Very GOod. I used pumpkin pie spice in the place of the spices because I was out of nutmeg and it turned out tasty and pretty to look at. You could give this one as a gift for the holidays. I will definately make this again.
Yum yum! I thought it would be too spicy, but it turned out delicous. I used a pumpkin I was carving for halloween and put the extra chunks in a food processor to puree it. It turned out perfect.
Didn't change any ingredients. Only changed total baking time to 80 minutes as it did over-bake the bread a bit. A definite go-to recipe for pumpkin bread anytime during the year but ESPECIALLY during the fall.
I made a few changes to suit what I had on hand. First, I added a tblsp of honey and a tsp of vanilla extract. I also changed the sugar to 2 cups white, 1/2c brown. I added about 2/3-1cup of chopped walnuts and next time I may add some raisins or pecans. I only have one loaf pan, so I made one loaf and a dozen muffins (there was batter left over; could've made another 6 muffins if I had enough tins!). The muffins cooked for about 25mins, the loaf took about 50-55min. I would definitely not recommend leaving it in for 90; start checking around 50 as mine was totally done by then. This was simply delicious as a brunch item on Thanksgiving day. I was looking for a way to use leftover pumpkin after making my pies for the day, and this fit the bill easily. The muffins were gone within minutes; the loaf stuck around until noon the day after thanksgiving. Sublimely delicious with melted butter or cream cheese! I've already been made to promise to make this again, and I certainly will; it's very easy since my kitchenaid did the work for me, and except for the pumpkin, it is all ingredients I normally stock. Excellent base recipe, excellent taste!
Very moist, my family loved it.
This was an awesome recipe. I used little loaf pans and made about 9. I gave each loaf out and everyone loved it!
