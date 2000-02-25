Pineapple Stuffing
A scrumptious pineapple stuffing recipe with bread cubes and crushed pineapple that is great as a side with ham. I often make this dish for the holidays.
I made this for Easter and it was a HUGE hit. I double the recipe and used a 9x13 pan and it came out perfectly. Not a bit leftover. The only thing I did was use 1 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple and 1 20 ounce can of chunk pineapple. I also sprinkled a little cinnamon on the top, I got that idea from another reviewer who used pumpkin pie spice which I didn't have. This is a new family favorite!Read More
I made this with my Christmas ham.. it was edible, but I found it much too sweet.... and NO one had seconds.... I wouldn't make this again... sorry. :o(Read More
We really enjoyed this, but the 2nd time I made it, I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup. Was not quite as sweet and still delicious.
I have been making this stuffing for years and it's delicious! My family requests it for Thanksgiving, as well, and I'm not allowed through the front door unless I've made it. The only differences between this recipe and the one I use is that I use unsalted butter instead of margarine, bake mine covered for 45 minutes and uncovered for 15 minutes and use a 2 quart casserole dish. Try it, I promise your family will thank you for it!
I was intrigued by this recipe and everyone I told about it was skeptical . . . but it was so delicious (especially with ham)!! Super easy too. My alterations: used half brown sugar, half white sugar, and added some pumpkin spice (cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, etc.) on top. Yum! I accidentally cooked at 400 instead of 350, but it took a lot less time and still came out great! Thanks for the great recipe!
My mom has been making this same recipe for years and now I make every holidy for my in-laws. We use butter instead of margarine. And I cook it with foil for the first half hr and without for the 2nd half hr so it gets a golden brown color.
This recipe has been in my family since before I was born!! I absolutely love it!! My family makes this side dish for almost ever holiday. There is a few things we do differently....1st we use butter to grease the baking dish, 2nd we only use 3/4 cup of sugar (anymore is too sweet and takes away from the pineapple taste), 3rd thing we do a little differently is instead of creaming the butter and sugar together we whip the sugar and eggs together then mix the pineapple and the bread cubes in, last we mix in little cubes of butter. Pop it in the over until it's lightly brown on top. Absolutely Yummy!!!!!
I made this recipe for a Christmas party this weekend and it was a huge hit! I did follow the advice of other reviews and cut down the sugar by half- it was perfect. I will definitely be making this again! Simple and deliciouse! Thanks!
This tastes like a buttery pineapple bread pudding, and we REALLY liked it with our Easter Ham dinner. When we first took the dish out of the oven, I thought it would be too buttery. The butter was bubbling all around the edges of the Pyrex glass dish. After sitting for 10 minutes, however, the butter was incorporated into the dish and it was perfect! Now the changes: we don't like really sweet food, so we cut the sugar by half. We also followed the suggestions to use half brown (1/4 cup) and half white (1/4 cup) sugar, as well as we sprinkled the top liberally with pumpkin pie spice. Baked for half the recommended time covered, and half uncovered for the other half. With these changes, it was a 5 star for us! We have added it to our "family" cookbook!
Okay.... I love this and only added a teaspoon of khoser salt(like that the best of all salts) now I followed every thing else. I had a formal engagement the day before my party of 50.... never saw that anyone made this ahead.. well i did and it wa perfect. Can;'t wait till I make it fresh and try it. But freezing and thawing then cooking was a real treat.
I've always wanted to make a Pineapple Stuffing dish, but was afraid. Until this dish. This was easy to make, yet tasted like it took hours. I invited our entire family and my son's soon to be in-laws (about 25 people) and made this recipe. It was delicious and to quote one of the little ones who said "Aunt Donna, this is slamming!!" I guess that means it was good in young people speak.
This is a favorite at Easter dinner. A little too sweet, so the second time, I reduced the sugar by half. Use butter instead of margarine for better flavor. To keep the stuffing from drying out, cover with foil for about 1/2 of the baking time. Spray the foil with cooking spray on one side so it doesn't stick to the top of the stuffing. Half way through cooking, remove the foil and bake uncovered for the balance of the time. Great stuffing with a crispy top.
For anyone having a consistency problem with this--> You have to double the bread. I've been making this for years with regular sandwich bread. Keep all other ingredients the same. It's perfect. Try it.
This is an easy no-fuss recipe. I live in Japan and I had this at a cultural exchange meal. I loved it and had to get the recipe and my friend said she found it here! I quadrupled the recipe for a large gathering (fits great in large roasting pan) and had NONE left over! I added cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg since it was a holiday meal and it was twice as nice. Thanks for the dish.
Simply amazing, thats all I can say!! Taste like dessert...Only change I doubled the bread....
This was so easy... and I even made it easier by just tearing the bread up and pouring the liquid over it and stirring it a bit in the pan! Still turned out great!
I have made this recipe for several holidays now and now that the holidays are over, I find myself wanting to make ham for dinner just to have an excuse to make this dish! It was such a big hit! Something so different, that everyone was talking about it and asking for the recipe! I wish it was more healthy so we could have it more often! I did use half brown sugar and half white sugar. I also used half pineapple tidbits (which leaves it a little less mushy) and half crushed pineapple. I thought it was perfect! Definitely a keeper at this hosue!
In our family we have this on Easter or with any special ham dinner. Everyone loves it! We use 6 slices of bread... of course we use real butter for a holiday dish and if you are doubling the recipe,just use 6 eggs. Do not double your eggs.
I am not good at making stuffing but this was SO simple and SO easy, how could you mess it up? I did cut the sugar in half and used a 1/4 cup brown and 1/4 cup regular white sugar. I did sprinkle the top with pumpkin pie spice as another reviewer suggested. My family went CRAZY over this! It will definately be a well used recipe from now on. Thank you for sharing!
Delicious! I used 7 slices of bread and only 3/4 cp. sugar and it came out great. I made a double batch for Christmas dinner and at the end of the night it was all gone. I was told this would be the dish for me to bring every year!
GREAT recipe. The kids didn't especially enjoy this (they're not cooked pineapple lovers so I didn't expect them too). The grown ups all loved this recipe - didn't add as much butter or sugar (used 1/2 splenda as well). I agree that this recipe goes beautifully with ham. Will be making it again for sure - thanks for a keeper!
This is delicious, I always get rave reviews over it.
Outstanding. I was responsible for the stuffing this Thanksgiving for about 20 people. I made a regular stuffing and this pineapple stuffing. I came home with some left over regular stuffing. There was none of the pineapple stuffing left. This receipe is a keeper.
I always ate this with ham growing up. And I always forget the recipe, so this is the one I use now. This is exactly how my mom makes it, and I make it exactly as the recipe says. Make sure your pineapple is not sweetened, just in juice. This recipe is supposed to be sweet, it ofsets the saltiness of the ham. I don't add anything to it, because for me, every time I have this, it is a childhood memory. I also usually make a double recipe of it. I do use a 9x13 pan, because we like to have it a little drier and with a nice crispy top on it. Even my picky husband gives this one a thumbs up, and it is one of his favorite side dishes.
I used 1/2 c. salted butter, 3/4 c. sugar, 4 eggs, 20 oz. pineapple chunks which I cut into extremely small pieces, and 5 slices white bread. It cooked for a half hour under foil, and a half an hour without foil. Next time I will up the bread to 7 slices. It was a little too wet for my liking with the 5 pieces, and I felt like the pineapple:bread was a little off...too much pineapple for the amount of bread. I made this for a "Breakfast Night" dinner, and everyone loved it as is. I just think it could be improved. I wouldn't go more than 3/4 c. of sugar for this recipe. 3/4 c. seems to be the perfect amount of sweetness. I am fairly certain with the adjustments I'm suggesting, you will end up with a 5 star recipe. I also sprinkled some cinnamon over the top of it.
i wanted a traditional stuffing, not a souffle. i used 2 T butter, 14 slices bread, 1/4 c splenda, 1 egg, undrained crushed pineapple. added garlic and cooked onion. mixed all together and baked covered 45 minutes, uncovered 20 minutes. very nice.
Wow! This looked beautiful coming out of the oven, and it was the hit of thanksgiving! As suggested i used less sugar and butter, and used a mixture of hawaiian rolls and sourdough bread, and a can of crushed and one chunk pineapple. a new staple :)
I took the advice of others and cut the sugar in half, and did 1/4c brown & 1/4 cup white sugar. I always use butter in place of margarine, 1 can pineapple tidbits and one can crushed pineapple and I sprinkle all spice on top. Cover and bake for 45min and uncovered for 15min. DELICIOUS!!
I love this!! My kids love this!! It's so simple to make. I do lessen the sugar to 3/4 C & I lessen the margarine to 1/3 C & it's still perfect. I also use 1/2 white sugar & 1/2 brown sugar. The brown sugar gives it a little stickiness/crunchiness. Awesome!
yummy dish, very sweet
Yummy. A real hit. Like most others, I used only 1/2 cup sugar. In making it ahead of time and refrigerating before baking, I found it required less baking time (about 45 minutes), perhaps because the bread absorbed more moisture.
This was very delicious. I added some nutmeg, cinnamom and the leftover pineapple juice. DELICIOUS!!!
This was fantastic. We only used 1/2 the sugar and it was plenty sweet for us. I could see using this as a light dessert too.
This has been a family tradition for years. Only difference is I always amke a double batch and use one can of crushed pineapple and one can of chunk pineapple.
I make this for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. It also is so easy to make, when I bake chicken I make it as well. I changed the recipe a bit, using 7 slices of bread instead of 5. It makes a bit more (which is always eaten up) and it is not as sweet. I also cube the bread and then dry it out a bit. Delicious!
A little too soggy/buttery the first time I made it, but I didn't give up, because I liked the idea and the combo. My suggestions after working with it several times: -double the bread (I use sweet rolls or whatever I may have on hand) and cut up and let dry for several hours -Use only 1/4 cup white and 1/4 brown sugar -Saute a few onions and celery and then add in with the pineapple -Sprinkle a little nutmeg in with the onions/celery These changes make it a little more like a side dish as opposed to a dessert!
Excellent with a few modifications. I make it in a 9/13 baking dish. I use almost a whole loaf of brownberry buttermilk bread-good texture. I use 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white sugar which is plenty. I add one can of drained pineapple tidbits and one can of the crushed drained pineapple. It keeps it from being too soggy this way. I cut the butter to 3/4 cup. I add 1tsp of cinnamon to the whole mixture and add more on top. YUM!
Awesome recipe! The second time I made it I used 1 cup of splenda instead of sugar and it turned out even better. Not overly sweet.
Loved this stuffing with our holiday ham!
WoW!!! Wonderful recipe. I have been using your recipe for some time now and have to commend you!!! This is out of this world! I had two school feasts today wher eI brought this dish as a side and bOy what compliments did I get. Thank you for sharing this!!!A forever pineapple stuffing provider, Kim
I rated this recipe based on the outcome I had with my changes. I followed the advice of other reviewers and doubled the bread slices. I made a double batch of this and it fit in ( i think) an 11x15 pan. So in all I used 20 slices of bread, 1 cup of BUTTER (plus i greased the pan with butter), 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar, 2 20 oz cans of crushed pineapple not DRAINED, and 8 eggs. It came out PERFECT!!! I personally could have added about 1/4-1/2 cup more sugar but it was fine with just 1 cup total for a double batch. I baked it covered for the first half hour and then uncovered it for the last half hour. Then it sat for about an hour in a warm place while I cooked everything else. Went VERY well with ham and everyone that ate it loved it!
This is really a 5-star recipe, but it does need a bit of "tweaking" to get it there. It's a good foundation for a number of great variations. Making it as-is results in a very sweet dish that more closely resembles a dessert. I'd recommend reducing the sugar to 3/4 or 1/2 cup for good stuffing. In an effort to get rid of some random foods in my fridge, I chose go it more in the direction of a casserole by reducing the sugar to 3/4 cup and adding cubed ham and sautéed onions. I was skeptical, having varied from the recipe, but I am shocked at how amazing this turned out. Adding the savory ingredients counter-balanced the sweetness. By far one of the best dishes I have ever made. Little variations will suit a number of different tastes. I didn't have any canned pineapple but I did have a lot of leftover fresh dices so I just put them in a bag and mashed them with a meat mallet. With a little work, this dish is amazing.
This is essentially greasy pineapple bread pudding. The flavor is too sweet for a side dish and it's dripping with butter. Would not make again.
This side dish paired well with ham. I only used half the sugar requirement and 3/4 of the butter requirement. The family loved it!
I used potato bread instead of white bread, which gave it a nice sweet (but not overly sweet) flavor. Per the suggestions of some other reviewers, I used one can of crushed pineapple and one can of tidbits. Everyone I made it for loved it!
was very good, but next time I probably will either add more bread or cut back on the butter. Everyone loved it though.
Way too butter even though I cut the butter and the sugar like the other reviewers said. I didn't like the texture of the white bread and it tasted just like sweet and butter. It had no flavor. Next time, I would use hawaiian bread or cornbread, add some spices, and use less butter.
I made this for Winter Solstice Dinner. Was worried that b/c sounded too simple. However, family and friends loved it!! There was none left. I served it with baked ham, plan to do the same for Ostara.
This was a huge hit at the party I took it to! Everyone raved about it and very little was left over. It was super easy to make especially since I used potato bread cubes.
I made a couple changes ( I know I hate me too sometimes :-) Used 1/2 brown sugar, and added dried cranberries and chopped pecans, it puts this recipe OVER THE TOP! Soooo good with ham! :-) :-) :-)
Good for a change but not worth doing again.
everyone loved it, even my 13 year old
Yummy with ham -- can't go wrong! I find I can get away with 3/4c sugar (even a little less than that) and its still delicious.
Great side for ham. Served at Christmas dinner and was a huge hit. Didn't change a thing.
Super good--doubled the recipe, used one 20-oz can of crushed pineapple and one 20 oz can of pineapple chunks, and sprinkled cinnamon on top as other reviewers suggested. Barely a bit left, even the picky eaters loved this. I was afraid it would be too sweet (with both the sugar and pineapple), but it was just right. We had this with ham, and it was the perfect side. Will definitely be making this again.
This has become a yummy favorite of mine! I like to make it more like a dessert, adding a bit of cinnamon and vanilla, to taste, to the mix. It is very good served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Mmmmm!
grew up with this at easter now my fam wants every holiday
It needs ciabatta bread! Not white bread.
A perfect side dish with ham! I modified the recipe and used cinnamon raisin bread instead of white bread. I also forgot to drain my pineapple so I increased the number of slices to soak up some of the extra juice. Turned out great!
FIVE STARS all the way! I have tried other recipes and his one tops them all! I tripled the recipe and it just fit into a 9x13...use a drip tray though (my mistake). I baked it covered for 45 min and then took off the foil to brown for 15 more min. I found the stuffing to be a bit moist, but I left the stuffing in the oven with the oven off to keep warm until dinner (~20 min) and was perfect!
This has been a family favorite for years. It is our tradition to serve it with Turkey on Thanksgiving. We do substitute butter for the margerine though.
I had never heard of this until I started dating my current boyfriend and his mom made it for Thanksgiving. I didn't care if I had anything else on my plate--all I wanted was this stuffing. No turkey, no potatoes, no green beans, no gravy, just this stuffing. That was five Thanksgivings ago and I've since introduced it to my side of the family as well. It was really just a ploy to get to eat it four times a year (both families make it at Easter too, since it goes GREAT with ham). Some people have complained that it's too sweet, and it IS really sweet. I like it just fine anyway, but if your group doesn't love sweet stuff, just cut down. This recipe is so un-fussy that you can make alterations without worrying about how it will affect the outcome.
Made this for a labor day pot luck dinner that had a Hawaiian theme. I followed the recipe and didn't add or change anything. This dish is too sweet to be a stuffing or dressing and there is no other flavor besides sweetness. It just lacks flavor and it wasn't a hit.
Wonderful stuffing. It's stuffing with the flavor of a pineapple upside down cake. I made this for a Christmas dinner yesterday and EVERYONE at the table commented on how good it was and ask for the recipe. The only thing I did differently is I cooked it a little longer than suggested and I only used 3/4 c sugar. It was delicious.
Thank you for posting this! I had this at a family dinner several years ago and have wanted to get my hands on the recipe. My family loves this with Easter dinner in place of traditional stuffing. It's also good cold the day after. Reminds me of a Pineapple Bread Pudding. YUMMY!
Wonderful recipe! I've made this for years. I just tripled the recipe for my daughter's wedding shower and received many compliments and requests for the recipe. Before baking, I sprinkle a little cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg on top. After baking, I arrange some maraschino cherries on top for appearance. This is a big hit at all functions and extremely easy to make.
I made this dish 4 years ago this coming christmas for an entire shift of EMS personnel with our Christmas dinner. Little did I know that the pickest person in the group liked it the most!!! Now that he is my husband, I make it every year! Thanks for the great recipe/memory.
I made this with hawaiian bread and it was AWESOME!
I rarely cook but my sister-in-law introduced this easy recipe to me a few years ago. It is now my favorite thing to make for Easter (with a nice ham). Sooo tasty.
I used Brownberry unseasoned stuffing bread cubes that come in a bag. 45 minutes into the baking I poured some pineapple chunks over the top and baked 15 more minutes. Let cool. This was well received and had excellent taste and texture.
Tasted great! Came out a little burnt on top--I would recommend checking after 45 minutes in the oven.
Great Easter side. I used 3/4 cup sugar per reviews and would do 1/2 next time. Very sweet, but very tasty with Easter Ham.
Made this for Thanksgiving. I doubled the recipe. It was amazing. Everyone raved about it. Will make again!
Family loved this. I made this with the tangy honey glazed ham for Easter dinner and my family ate it up. I'm not a big stuffing fan (don't like moist bread) but the hubby and kids do. I took the advice of others and cut back the sugar to 2/3c. and hubby said it was just right - just sweet enough.
Quick, easy and delicious! Tastes good cold for a quick and breakfast. khighberg
This turned out very good and very easy to make. It was a bit sweet and I even used Splenda baking sugar. Next time I will not use that much sugar. I will make it again.
This recipe is super simple, doubles well, and tastes great!
This was soooo good! I don't typically like pineapple, but this was amazing. It almost tasted like a bread pudding. I will for sure make it again.
Made it in the blender, used more bread -- left over sesame seed hamburger buns and some white bread slices -- forgot the cinnamon sprinkled on top, and still it was the hit of Christmas dinner. Everyone loved it, especially the teenaged boys, who would not allow the leftovers to leave.
At first I thought "No Way-sounds alful";then as I thought more about it, I decided to try it as I love pineapple. Boy! was i in for a wonderful surprise! I loved it-my family loved it-and everyone I gave the recipe to loves it! Thanks so much for putting this recipe where I could get my hands on it!
I have made this for years! You can make it the day before and microwave it on the day of your dinner.
I remeber my sister gave me this recipe to try and I was a little hesitant-but after I did try it I LOVE IT! and so does the entire family, even the picky eaters. Thanks
This is one of my favorite recipes. It is a crowd pleaser.
SO GOOD!!! I've made this a couple times, the most recent to accompany Easter ham. The recipe as is, can be compared to a bread pudding. People are often impressed when they hear there are only a handful of ingredients for this dish! For something so easy, it tastes so fantastic.
I followed other reviewer's advice and used less sugar than called for and I also used Cinnamon Bread instead of white bread. The results were amazing! I was going for more of a dessert than a side and this was the perfect solution! Some guests added Cool Whip to theirs for an extra something but most enjoyed it just the way it was. 5 Stars for sure!
I made this with ham for Sunday after Christmas dinner--very delicious and my family thought it very good. Made it just like the recipe but used butter and texas toast w/crusts removed and cubed. Had given the recipe to my aunt and we both made it alike--her family had it Christmas dinner and raved. So give it a 10--5 from me and 5 from her! Thanks for a great recipe.
This one was eaten VERY quickly at Thanksgiving and Christmas! :)
Excellent recipe. I made this for a crowd of about 30 adults. I tripled the recipe and cut the sugar to 2 cups instead of 3. People were reluctant to try it based on its name, but all were pleasantly surprised. I even received compliments from one of the pickiest eaters I know. I have been told this is my new standard dish to bring to all family functions.
My sister gave this recipe to me. In her recipe it calls for 8 slices of bread. I love this stuffing. I eat it cold the next day its even better.
I cut the sugar in half (or less) and add a small can of Ortega green chilies. Makes it more of a savory side, and less of a dessert. Also use butter instead of margarine.
I loved this, it was really good. I do agree that it was sweet so I will take the recommendation from others and half the sugar.
This is my favorite stuffing of all time...just saying lol. I am not a fan of traditional stuffing but when I can across this recipe this hit the spot!
This went great with a ham or as a brunch side dish. I added only 1/2 cup of sugar. I also added 1/2 cup of whole cranberries in with the pineapples. It made it sweet and tangy at the same time.
This recipe is a hit everytime I make it! I did cut the sugar down to 1/2 a cup, added a splash of vanilla and a sprinkle of cinnamon. For portion control, i baked this a cupcake pan for 30 -35 minutes. This one is a keeper!
I was very surprised at how yummy I found this to be. Everyone loved it with the Rosemary Roasted Turkey from this site. Will make it again any day!
My favorite side dish now! I get asked to bring it to every holiday meal. I follow the review below and double the recipe below using 1 can crushed and 1 can chunks. Sprinkle both cinnamon sugar and pumpkin pie spice on top - so delicious!!
I made this for they family Christmas. Everyone loved it. I did make a double Batch and used a can of crushed pineapple and a can of chunked pineapple. I mixed it the night before and baked it in the morning. That was something my mom always did with her stuffing she said it helped the stuffing set better.
It is a little sweeter than a recipe I had previously. Still really great especially with ham.
yum yum yum! I will make this every Easter with ham for now on! My whole family agrees, that is a miracle!
