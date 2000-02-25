Pineapple Stuffing

308 Ratings
  • 5 240
  • 4 44
  • 3 13
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

A scrumptious pineapple stuffing recipe with bread cubes and crushed pineapple that is great as a side with ham. I often make this dish for the holidays.

By BBHEALY

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Cream margarine and sugar together in a mixing bowl. Beat in eggs one at a time, then add pineapple and bread cubes. Place the mixture into the baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Let it sit a few minutes to firm up before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 70.7g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 148.8mg; sodium 437.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/08/2022