Pineapple Stuffing

This is really a 5-star recipe, but it does need a bit of "tweaking" to get it there. It's a good foundation for a number of great variations. Making it as-is results in a very sweet dish that more closely resembles a dessert. I'd recommend reducing the sugar to 3/4 or 1/2 cup for good stuffing. In an effort to get rid of some random foods in my fridge, I chose go it more in the direction of a casserole by reducing the sugar to 3/4 cup and adding cubed ham and sautéed onions. I was skeptical, having varied from the recipe, but I am shocked at how amazing this turned out. Adding the savory ingredients counter-balanced the sweetness. By far one of the best dishes I have ever made. Little variations will suit a number of different tastes. I didn't have any canned pineapple but I did have a lot of leftover fresh dices so I just put them in a bag and mashed them with a meat mallet. With a little work, this dish is amazing.