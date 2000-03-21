Microwave Baked Apples

Made 2 apples last night with cored whole apples, threw in some sun-ripen raisins along with cinnamon & sugar mixture, but left out nutmeg (coz not a fan)! So, juices oozed out from the apples upon cooked but nevertheless, it was still a delish! The next time around, I will probably slice the apples to try a different feel. It was so extremely easy and fun to “bake” these wonder apples with a microwave indeed! Thank you Nicole for this wonderful recipe...*UPDATES* Made this again using 3 Royal Galas last nite using sliced apples layed with cinnamon, brown sugar & raisin mixture on each layer and microwaved it for 4 full minutes and let it sit for 2 minutes in the microwave. Apples turned out wonderfully delicious, sweet and evenly "baked" within the heavily-spiced up sauce. It's now a 5-star from me and hubby, no question about it!!