Microwave Baked Apples
This is an easy and fast baked apple recipe. Great for brunch or snack. Stuff the apples with any additional fruits that you wish -- cranberries stuffed into apples are especially delicious.
Excellent. You need to use a firm apple for this - I prefer Fuji. I cut up the apple into sections, sprinkle it with cinnamon and splenda only (no butter or sugar) and microwave 5-6 minutes until soft. It's super low-cal and easy.Read More
This is a delicious and easy recipe as long as you prepare the apples properly. I can't imagine this would be good at all with sliced apples. The point of the recipe is to have the apple standing and to cook the spices inside it, with the butter bubbling them out over the edges. Use Granny Smith apples and if you don't have a corer, use a paring knife and cut a wide mouth, angling it toward the center of the apple. I accidentally sliced all the way through one of the apples and all the good stuff oozed right out of it, which is why I wouldn't recommend slicing the apples. This was an excellent compliment to my pork chops dinner.
Wow! This was a great recipe for a really nice low-fat snack. It was quick, easy and delicious. I cut the recipe in half and used a large Granny Smith apple. I also cut the amount of nutmeg in half, I love nutmeg but it can overpower the cinnamon. I also used Land O Lakes light butter and boy was this good topped with a bit of fat free Cool Whip!
Good--make sure you use an apple that holds up to cooking, and start with a shorter microwave time, esp. if not using large apples.
Great! Just as good as oven-baked apples, and much faster.
I took others advice and used a granny smith apple for this. I made it at the local nursing home for 'cooking class'. They all loved the taste and the ease that the apples were made. We were amazed to see the ingredients inside the apple bubbling out of the apple. Next time, though, I think I will slice the apples... I think the apple would cook uniformly. Pieces of the whole apple weren't done and I had to cook again. Overall a great recipe!!!
this recipe got my 10 mo. old picky baby to start eating apple! plus i thought it was soooooo yummy!!! and sooooooo quick and easy!!!!!
Made 2 apples last night with cored whole apples, threw in some sun-ripen raisins along with cinnamon & sugar mixture, but left out nutmeg (coz not a fan)! So, juices oozed out from the apples upon cooked but nevertheless, it was still a delish! The next time around, I will probably slice the apples to try a different feel. It was so extremely easy and fun to “bake” these wonder apples with a microwave indeed! Thank you Nicole for this wonderful recipe...*UPDATES* Made this again using 3 Royal Galas last nite using sliced apples layed with cinnamon, brown sugar & raisin mixture on each layer and microwaved it for 4 full minutes and let it sit for 2 minutes in the microwave. Apples turned out wonderfully delicious, sweet and evenly "baked" within the heavily-spiced up sauce. It's now a 5-star from me and hubby, no question about it!!
Gross - microwaving the apple made it mushy & inedible. Threw it away.
Yum! Simple & quick dessert. Had it with some vanilla ice cream.
The nutmeg was a little overpowering, I would cut it back or eliminate it altogether.
This recipe was very easy and quick but it's flavor wasn't anything special.
I made these for my guy and he told me they were "flawless". They were super easy too. I added two Kraft Caramels to each apple during cooking. Yum.
Mine came out perfect at 2 minutes for one apple. So easy to do!
I've made this several times but with white sugar and cinnamon only and I don't always use butter. I usually section the apple or cut in half. I also use Granny Smith but I have used Pink Lady and it worked just as well. It's a great snack or dessert! I may add raisins next time - just because.
Pretty good. I followed the recipe except I left the skins on. Glad I did because 4 minutes turned 3 apples into applesauce. Delicious though! Great with Maple Walnut ice cream!
I had never before thought of making baked apples in the microwave, what a great idea!! I sliced mine and sprinkled with truvia sweetener and cinnamon. left out the butter to make this a delicious, healthy snack.
I didn't have a lot of time so I started with the apples cut in half, added walnuts to the center & butter (of course) and used Splenda brown sugar. Fabulous!
I thought this tasted okay. I would have liked it a little more caramelized. Instead of separate spices I just added apple pie spice to taste and I also added about a Tblsp of chopped walnuts. Per similar recipes I mix part white and brown sugar and I used some extra sugar for the outside. I cored and peeled my apple using a tool I have. I served it with a scoop of cashew dairy-free ice cream I made in my Vitamix. It was simple and easy, just don't be expecting apple pie creaminess. I definitely recommend some type of ice-cream. I made just one and covered the bowl with plastic wrap. It took 5 minutes in my microwave.
This was an easy, fast and delicous recipe. My 8 yr. old son loved it! My 6 yr old daughter did not like the smell of the nutmeg, so next time I will decrease to 1/2 tsp. so that the cinnamon (which she loves) will come through a little more. I cooked for 4 minutes in a covered microwave dish and they came out perfectly...used Fuji apples.
Simple, easy way to enjoy a delicious baked apple. My 4 y/o daughter and I made these together and she loved them and asked if we could have them again for dinner tonight!
Oooooooohhh! Loved it! Made it to serve 1. Chopped the apple, added cranberries, topped with whipped cream. OMG! Apple pie heaven!
Yummy & fast cooking. Used Cortland apples. Only needed 3 minutes cook time. Used only 1 1/2 teaspoons of the sugar & spice mix for each apple plus the butter when I cooked them, thinking I would add the rest after cooking. Found the apples just right. Have enough mix for the next round.
Reduced the nutmeg to 1/2 t so the cinnamon would come through a bit more. Only had to microwave for 2 minutes. Used a granny smith apple and left the skin on. This is a good quick snack!
These were very good. I omitted the butter and nutmeg and so for a more healthy snack, they were tastey. Next time I will put them in for 5 or 6 minutes though, they weren't very soft at 4.
doesn;t need the butter!
I didn't give this that hight of a rating because I really wasn't what I had expected. The taste was bland and it's texture was very soft and mushy in some parts and yet dry and shriveled in others. I would have much rather poped the apple in the oven for 25 than try to short-hand it for this.
EXCELLENT! I was craving something sweet but due to recent health issues I can't have my normal chocolate fix, this was a wonderful substitute. Quick, easy, and DELICIOUS! I used Red Delicious apples which held up just fine in the microwave for me. Ended up having to make another batch because the family wanted some after smelling them! LOL
Easy and delicious!
I changed it up a little and made a single serving by chopping a granny smith, and adding it in 3 layers in a bowl. Between each layer, I sprinkled a little cinnamon, splenda, and gave it a few squirts of 0fat/0cal. butter spray. I microwaved it 2.5 minutes. If I try it again, I will microwave it maybe 4 minutes...I would like the apple to be a little softer. Not a super treat, but when dieting, as I am now, I will probably give it another shot.
Yum! I make one apple at a time, split in half, and put the fillings in the core depressions. I don't really measure anything but the brown sugar, but make sure you mix the spices with the sugar. It's easier to eat peeled, but the peel is pretty tasty baked, too.
I thought these were fantastic for what they are - an easy, quick baked apple in the microwave. My biggest challenge was coring without cutting through the bottom of the apple. That was a lot harder than it sounded. Luckily, I have a happy tummy after eating these and I still have all my fingers after trying to core the apples! :-)
Yummy and quick dessert that needed few ingredients. I used Jazz apples and cooked for only 2 minutes in the microwave and the apples came out perfectly.
YUM! I was skeptical of doing a microwave version of this but the result was delicious, and it took no time to make. I added raisins, cranberries, and crumbled toasted walnuts with the spice and sugar mixture. Also, since I'm vegan I omitted the butter and just put about a tablespoon of water over the top and it was perfect!
I love baked apples! This recipe was pretty good, except my apple shrank a LOT when I microwaved it. I should have known that it would, and it would have shrank a bit no matter how I cooked it, but it was probably half the size it originally was when it was finished "baking" in the microwave. Still, it was delicious.
Tried this recipe tonite, used Rome beauties, and yes they came out squishy but yummy after 4 min in a 700 watt microwave. I used 1 tsp. of coconut butter for each apple, dried cranberries and about 1 tsp of Splenda also. Sprinkled with a good amount of pumpkin pie spice, I didn't measure, sorry. Lastly, I put in 2 tbsp of water to make a light sauce with the drippings and it did not disappoint. Made a great light dessert that was lightly decadent but not over the top. Next time will use gala apples, my favorites. Yummy!
Use apples that will hold their shape for this recipe - Golden Delicious, Granny Smith among others. This was pretty good for being done in the microwave (quick and easy) but wasn't fabulous. I added toasted slivered almonds for a bit more substance.
Divine! I didn't want to wait a long time for oven baked apples, so I decided to use this recipe as inspiration for trying to microwave apples instead - I used maple syrup instead of brown sugar, left out the nutmeg and topped it with vanilla yogurt and thought it was absolutely delish! I gotta believe the original recipe would be the same!
Had some Fuji applies given me by a neighbor and needed to use them. This was a simple and quick way. I made some for breakfast, and as desserts, and everyone loved them made exactly as the recipe says.
Yum, yum! I sliced my apple and added some oatmeal and almonds during the last 30 seconds of microwaving. Nice and easy!
This is a good, fast alternative if you're craving apple pie.
Terrible! I love baked apples and decided to try this to save time...BIG mistake! It was not cooked in some parts and over cooked in others. Plus the spice/ butter mixture just turned into a syrup without really flavoring the apple. I'll stick with the real oven.
Good/easy, added cranberries, raisins, nuts
simple, quick... loved it. made it for friends and didnt have to keep them waiting... my apples fell over in the microwave and everything spilled out. not as good, but i poured all the goodness on top in a mug. also the recipe doesnt actually say to peel the apples, but i assumed so from the pics.
Surprisingly delicious taste do not blend in microwave so you can taste the individual ones and very good and so quick for a last minute thought for a snack
I used a fuji apple and cut back a bit on the butter. This is such a simple snack, and it's pretty healthy too! I know I'll be making this often. Thanks for sharing!
I used Gala apples, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar, butter and peanut butter. Yummy!
This was just perfect! very versatile. I am starting my New Years diet and I think this will just be perfect for those sweet snack attacks!
This could have been better, I think, without the nutmeg. I guess I just don't really have a taste for it so I'm not sure why I used it!! I used an apple corer/spiraler to prepare the apple and it was way overdone in 3.5 minutes. Definitely suit this to your tastes - I'll use more cinnamon next time!
Loved this, thank you! It was great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream :)
Mmmm! A simple and quick way to make a baked apple like my mother used to make. Cut the recipe on half if you only want to use one apple.
This was good as a basic recipe - it was tasty. (Note that I left the nutmeg out since I don't care for it.) However, depending on the size of your apples, start with 2 minutes in the microwave and then check them, otherwise you could end up with mush. The next time I make these, I'm going to peel, core, and slice the apples then sprinkle them with the brown sugar & cinnamon mixture and put pats of butter on the top before microwaving.
Very Quick way to pull fruit into our wintertime dinner! I omitted the nutmeg. The Galas I had on hand worked well for a very tasty, perfectly complimentary and satisfing side dish.
yum, yum and more yum! Put your apple in a pretty dish and pour the syrup over. Makes Thursday morning seem like Sunday brunch.
Guess its good enough for a little something sweet, yet low calorie, and quick. But I just wasn't a fan..
This was good and very easy to make. However, I think next time I will use half the nutmeg it calls for in the recipe. I only had small red delicious apples and I cut them up instead of leaving them whole. Overall, very tasty and so simple to make. I love that it only takes 3 minutes to have "baked" apples. Thank you! I will definitely make this again.
Excellent, quick, healthy snack for my toddler. He gobbles it up and I can't get him to eat fruit.
Yummy. Not the tradional apple. But thats okay! I even used Spenda brown sugar and it was great. Did boil over, and the apple is a little hard ( had to use a knife to cut it). I'll make this again. Awesome light dessert for a single gal!
This is a great recipe for a quick desert and low in calories
I am sorry, but ugh! Yes, this was easy and quick, but what a waste of ingredients. The taste and texture of the nutmeg was overpowering. My 7 year old who will usually eat anything that has fruit in it and love it wouldn't take a second bite and said the sauce (the sugar and spice mixture melts in the microwave forming 'the sauce' ) tasted like motor oil. I followed all the instructions, and used all organic ingredients :(
Excellent!!
I made this recipe for breakfast this morning and thought it was very easy, quick, and tasty. The easiest way I found to core the apple was to just cut out the top part with a paring knife, and then take a spoon and scoop out the inner core. This worked really well and took much less time. I put dried cranberries in mine; they made it very sweet. I will probably cut out the brown sugar next time I make it. Thanks for a tasty and easy recipe!
I followed another reviewer and sliced my apples. These are really yummy and so quick and easy. We will be having these quite often.
I think the microwave time was a bit too long, because my apple was complete mush! It was pretty good though.
I loved it!! Used sweetener and margarine and turned out very good. Great idea for getting my fruit serving!
This recipe was pretty good. I'm cooking in my dorm room, and the ovens are permanently broken, so my cooking options are somewhat limited. I ended up using this as just a base recipe, since I didn't have all the ingredients. I used a Galla apple and filled it with some honey, pumpkin pie spice, and a tiny pinch of cardamom. I forgot to add dried cranberries, but I'll definitely remember next time. I cooked it for three and a half minutes, and this was a bit too long, but it was still good. Next time I'll try two and a half, I think. Thank you for this recipe!
delicious and easy recipe. i cooked this for breakfast every morning this fall.
Good base recipe, but first time around I wasn't too impressed because I thought the nutmeg was overpowering, ground cloves were much better (and tastier). Also, don't use salted butter or vegetable spread, the brand I have made it have a salty taste to it. But overall an easy snack and will make again :)
Made these at Christmas when we had the in-laws over. They tasted great and were super easy to make in the microwave. (Bonus stars for this since my stove and oven were already in use for the other parts of the meal.) I gave everyone a half apple instead of a whole apple and that provided plenty as a side dish.
Delicious,quick to prepare and easy to clean up. I cut back on the sugar and added dried cranberries and almonds to the center of the apple.
I chopped up 1 red delicious apple and microwaved it for 2 minutes. It was a little softer than I like, but otherwise a very easy recipe for a snack.
A great dish to make in a hurry for the kids! I sprinkled some chopped walnuts on top. Remember to increase the microwave time if you make a larger rercipe.
What an easy fantastic quick fix for your sweet tooth! Made it exactly as the directions said, (stuffed with cranberries, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmet and topped with butter) 4 min in the microwave and YUM. We used Jonagold apples and it was FABULOUS.
If you are craving a slice of hot apple pie, this is a quick and easy way to get it! I loved it! I did add some sugar and only cooked it for 2 1/2 min. Great for a late night snack!
nice easy way to make just 1 or 2 baked apples
This is the second recipe I have used from this website, and the first time I've made baked apples. The sugary mixture smelled/tasted good, but it was pretty basic; everything else didn't really work out. I used fresh ingredients that all would have tasted delicious seperately, to make this overflowed mess of soggy, tasteless apples filled with mediocrity. I don't recommend this one. Someday, I'll try a different baked apple recipe. My mom tells me baked apples aren't meant to turn out like they did, though we followed the recipe closely, except for having used four small apples instead of two.
Easy, delicious, and still pretty healthy. This one will be a harvest-time favorite in our house. I don't know what type of apple I used; we picked them from behind an old farmhouse. The tree was planted in the 40s and no one knew what they were. Anyway, they are firm, crisp apples with a natural sweetness. Perfect in this recipe. I cooked them until they were soft in the center but still crisp on the edges so they had a little crunch to them but were piping hot.
Worked for me. Wide cut around the top of the apple, used a grapefruit spoon to dig out the rest of the seeds. sugar and cinnamon into the top of the apple, baked it 6 minutes. Added a drop or two of double Devon cream. Quick easy and Yummy
Just a note for anyone who doesn't have an apple corer and would be nervous using a knife to do the job - like me! I find it's hard to get the lower part of the core out with a knife, so I used a grapefruit spoon. It has a serrated edge so it works like a knife, and being a spoon, it lifts the lower core up nicely in a few spoons full. By the way, love the recipe! Thanks!!
Bitter. Will not be making this again.
I really liked the simplicity of this recipe. Trying to go back to basics, this was an excellent way to satisfy the sweet tooth in a healthier way. I didn't change the ingredients, just what I did. I cut the apples in half, using granny smith apples. I also mixed all the rest of the ingredients, put it in the microwave for 30 sec to blend and melt, and then rolled each apple half in the mixture. This worked well to coat each apple thoroughly. Then I spooned the resulting syrup to serve over each half. The only reason it didn't get 5 stars? No ice cream! ;0p
This is a good basic recipe, but I increased the health content and jazzed up the flavoring by doing the following for ONE (1) apple: Core apple and mix together 1/2 tsp. apple pie spice, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 2 tsp. pure maple syrup, 8-10 raisins. Scoop mixture into cored apple and microwave 3.5 minutes or until tender. Completely OMIT the butter. It's not necessary.
This recipe is very good! I did not add the nutmeg, just for the reason that I was having a severe cinnamon craving and didn't want anything getting in the way of the taste lol. I made 2 of the apples, the first with the skin, and the second without. Both were very good. I did enjoy the skinless apple just a tad more, because there was no tart, chewy skin. This will definitely be my new apple pie replacement.
So easy & really delicious. I threw a few raisins in with sugar & spice and added a tsp of caramel sauce after pulling it out of the microwave, so the caramel could melt. A dollop of whipped cream and it was very, very good.
If you like ginger...add some...mmmmm!!!
These are very yummy! And fast to bake in the microwave. They could definitely be done in the oven or even on the grill or campfire. They would also be good with mint, sweet potatoes, and nuts as others have suggested.
I split this recipe down to one serving, and I thought it turned out well. I used about half as much nutmeg, because otherwise, it just seemed like it'd be too overpowering. I sliced up one red apple instead of leaving it whole, and microwaved it for 30 seconds at a time, only taking 1.5 minutes. it was a yummy, fairly healthy treat (i used splenda).
No thanks. Wouldn't make again. Idea was appealing because I wanted something sweet and easy. It was pretty easy, but most of the sweet stuff just ran out in the pan. I used it as a sauce and it was OK. I'm sure results vary based on quality of apples -- and presence on ice cream (everything is better with ice cream, right). I added a few walnuts to this to make it a little more interesting, but overall texture was blah and taste was, too.
The nutmeg was overpowering.
Delicious! Super quick and super easy.
Quick - easy and VERY GOOD. Followed the recipe exactly and the results were great. Thanks!
This recipe was just the thing for "something different" for a side for dinner with pork chops. I followed the recipe adding more specific information as follows:. (ignore the picture which shows a peeled apple. ) I used gala apples, making sure, as stated, not to remove the entire core, used a glass loaf pan and covered the dish loosely with a paper plate for exactly 4 minutes. (We have about a 1000 microwave.). The only change was cutting the nutmeg in half. It was perfectly cooked and delicious.
I did not have brown sugar or nutmeg. I used regular sugar and cinnamon. I already had the apple un corded and put In trash, so the were sliced. I will make them again with proper ingredients. Was good.
Excellent recipe. A slice of apple pie!
used my own recipe for ingrediants (brown sugar, cinnamin, butter and water), used gala, cut into squares, took about 6 minutes to cook. i would make this again as baked apples have never quicker!
Truly great...I loved it!
Nice and easy recipe. I work with adults who have developmental disabilities and I am teaching them no-flame recipes, as some of them do, or will be, living independently and may have certain restrictions. We made this today, only cutting the apples completely in half. We were able to do this using only a butter knife to split open the apple and scooping out the core with a spoon. Since we grabbed the pumpkin pie spice out of the cupboard first, we used it instead of the cinnamon and nutmeg. I am so pleased with how this recipe turned out and especially how easy it was for my clients.
Used one apple but doubled up on the cinnamon and everything else was the single put the rest of the mixture in a bottle and in the refrig
i just made these not to bad actually because i have been looking for this actually pretty good
