Microwave Baked Apples

4.2
155 Ratings
  • 5 73
  • 4 60
  • 3 12
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

This is an easy and fast baked apple recipe. Great for brunch or snack. Stuff the apples with any additional fruits that you wish -- cranberries stuffed into apples are especially delicious.

Recipe by Nicole M

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
7 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
11 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Core the apples, leaving the bottom intact.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, mix the brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Spoon the sugar mixture into the apples and set a teaspoon (or more to your taste) of butter on top of each apple. Place the apples in a deep casserole dish and cover.

  • Microwave for 3 1/2 to 4 minutes or until tender. Let the apples sit for a couple minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 10.8mg; sodium 33mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022