Lemon Dressing

4.2
21 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 6
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is an Australian recipe for lemony salad dressing. Substitute fresh lemon thyme or 2 teaspoons lemon juice for lemon peel if you'd rather not use fresh peel.

Recipe by Louise from Australia

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a glass jar, combine olive oil, vinegar, mustard, garlic, sugar, and lemon rind; shake well. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 13.6g; sodium 15mg. Full Nutrition
