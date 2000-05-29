Lemon Dressing
This is an Australian recipe for lemony salad dressing. Substitute fresh lemon thyme or 2 teaspoons lemon juice for lemon peel if you'd rather not use fresh peel.
Sooo good! I used 1/2 zest 1/2 lemon juice and I thought it was perfect! Served it over arugula and chicken cutlets for a dinner party we were having and everyone loved it! Also great because you don't need much to coat a salad, it's very light.
This was just okay. It was very tart tasting. I used lemon juice instead of peel as suggested. Maybe that was the reason for the tart taste.
I was very pleased with this dressing. I was looking to make a pasta salad, so I used this dressing and added a teaspoon of basil, which I mixed with penne pasta, diced tomatoes and mozzarella. (Also, use the lemon zest, lemon juice is no substitute.)
This is a great lemon dressing. If a recipe calls for lemon peel, use that not lemon juice. The peel won't be bitter if you zest it correctly, taking only the top layer, not the white pithy underside close to the lemon. It's that white pith that makes for the bitter taste. Use a lemon zester or one of those graters that look like a carpenter's rasp to get just the zest. A light touch to grate is all it takes. This is great on spinach salads.
Loved it! I used a "pink" packet rather than sugar & used a teaspoon of fresh lemon juice. My oil was garlic infused, so I omitted the minced garlic, but did add some black pepper. The family had this over (mixed) green salad & I had it over cucumbers. YUM! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This is a great simple dressing! I use juice instead of peel so the dressing isn't so bitter. I also like to experiment with different mustards too. I used a chipolte mustard and added some cilantro to make a yummy southwest style dressing.
Found this while searching for a heart healthy dressing for pasta. Small changes I made: I used the called for 1/4 cup each of vinegar & oil, but then added enough to make 3/4 cup total. Used Garlic Pepper instead of garlic (to taste). 2 tsp of lemon juice instead of zest. 1 tsp of brown mustard was more than enough. Added a little bit of basil & some garlic salt. Poured over Penne pasta. Yum!
Delicious and easy. I enjoy it over a spinach salad with crushed walnuts. Yum!
To me this needed more sugar. I suggest adding one teas at a time. I added some Italian seasoning for a flavor boost. This recipe tastes like a true lemon salad dressing. The lemon zest is a must. I made Broiled Tilapia Parmesan from this site and a salad (with this dressing) worked together beautifully.
I had to add more sugar for my liking.
really simple and good and went well over sliced cucumbers and onions. i used fresh garlic since i didnt have minced. excellent and fresh
I love this dressing however I add a bit more sugar to cute the tartness. It so refreshing and good on any type lettuce with apples, walnuts and crasins.
Also used 1 t. lemon juice instead of ring. Perfect with a cob salad with cold shrimp and broiled salmon on top. YUM
Love it! Doubled the recipe but did not double the garlic or sugar (used 1 tsp each). I also used stone ground dijon mustard, and halved the white wine vin with lemon juice. It's tart but not too much and that's what I expect from a vinaigrette. It's light and very fresh tasting!
Made this for salad to go w the lime garlic chicken (by Cristina r. De c. On this site. ) amaaaaazing! Love it. Used red wine vinegar instead of white (was all I had) and ReaLemon juice. Made up my own proportions (didn't measure anything- just guesstimate ) I've made it a few times and it's always great!!
A simple dressing that's very flavorful. Love the tangy lemon flavor combined with the mustard. It might be too tangy for some, but it was perfect for me. I used a hand-held battery-powered milk frother to whisk up the ingredients. Delicious on kale salad, mixed greens, or just about anything!
