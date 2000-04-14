Easiest Eggnog

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 156.5mg; sodium 119.3mg. Full Nutrition
I have been making this eggnog ever since finding it in a Home Economics Cookbook "So- you are ready to cook" by Mary Ann Duffie. To the reviewer who gave a low rating because it was not "thick", this is NOT meant to be "thick", if you like it that thick, try using sweetened condensed milk. The only changes I made (to make 1 serving) I used 1 egg, 1 Tbsp sugar, 1 Cup of milk, 1/4 tsp vanilla, a few grains of salt, and added whipped cream and nutmeg for that special touch. I have never had any issues finding egg chunks, as another reviewer mentioned. I find it helps to thoroughly whip the eggs first I am so glad I found this recipe, I was about to submit the one from my old cookbook. It is definately the easiest egg nog out there, and I've never had any illness from consuming the raw eggs. Thanks for posting!
I have been making this eggnog ever since finding it in a Home Economics Cookbook "So- you are ready to cook" by Mary Ann Duffie. To the reviewer who gave a low rating because it was not "thick", this is NOT meant to be "thick", if you like it that thick, try using sweetened condensed milk. The only changes I made (to make 1 serving) I used 1 egg, 1 Tbsp sugar, 1 Cup of milk, 1/4 tsp vanilla, a few grains of salt, and added whipped cream and nutmeg for that special touch. I have never had any issues finding egg chunks, as another reviewer mentioned. I find it helps to thoroughly whip the eggs first I am so glad I found this recipe, I was about to submit the one from my old cookbook. It is definately the easiest egg nog out there, and I've never had any illness from consuming the raw eggs. Thanks for posting!
This is a good and easy recipe. The main problem I had was that it is so good the way it is, I don't want to put the rum in it that I had intended. I am afraid it may ruin the taste. This is the first egg nog I have had that wasn't commercial, and the best! I also used egg beaters and sucralose. For those who want it thicker, I replaced about 1/2 cup of the low-fat milk with whipping cream. I don't have a blender so I just put everything in a 20 oz. glass with a lid and shook it very hard. I also added a couple of ice cubes to help thicken it more. For those with the vanilla problem, it is probably imitation vanilla vs. real vanilla. With the imitation you need to use more. I used two teaspoons with just 20 ozs. and I still could hardly taste it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2001
It had pretty good flavour but we did have some problems with finding little bits of egg chunks while drinking....really gross. I don't think it was the recipe's fault though...they were easily removed with a strainer. Definately worth trying though...more rich than I would have expected with skim milk too. -Em
This is the same recipe my Mom alwaysed used and it bring back such good memories. (I am 64) When I bought the kind in the carton I cut it with milk because I am so used to Mom's. I came on line to find just this recipe. I think this is how egg nog is supposed to taste, although I am sure Mom used whole milk back then brought from the milk man who came every other day to put bottles in the box on the front porch. They always added whiskey or brandy to it for themselfs with just a sip for us. Hope you like it, I am going to go make some right now and put a little brandy in it to drink while I cut out my cut out cookies from the recipe from my mother in law which are the best and I will post.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2000
The Eggnog tasted soo good, it was really quick to make and it took me a total of about 15 minutes to make it. This was my first time ever making eggnog and It was perfect the first time around, so easy that even a fourteen year old could do it and that's me!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2002
I was skeptical of such a simple recipe. But, it was FANTASTIC, and only took 5 mins at the most!!!It's not as heavy as store bought egg nog so you can actually have more than one glass!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2001
Very tasty egg nog. I'm on a low carbohydrate diet. So, I used artificial sweetener. I also used cream in lieu of some of the milk to make it thicker. I tried several of the other recipes and this one is very easy and closer to the taste I prefer.
I added a little rum, and used pumpkin pie spice in place of nutmeg - it was very good for quick and easy. If you want it thicker, substitute heavy cream for half the milk. Or, separate the eggs, and beat the whites to stiff peaks, then fold in to the rest of the ingredients.
Oh, this reminded me of my childhood! When we were little, my siblings and I enjoyed almost this exact recipe of Egg Nog around the holidays. My parents never bought the carton stuff, we had this! And the raw eggs never made any of us sick (although I'm not letting my daughter have some until she's older)... Good stuff. I had forgotten the exact measurements of ingredients, and now I know! If you are looking for a thick Nog, like that from a carton, you will probably be disappointed as this ends up much thinner. You could try adding whipping cream to thicken it. Or adding a little brandy might take your mind off the thinness. :) Thank you so much, Sara, for sharing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2003
I made this in just a few minutes. It was delicious, much better than store-bought! Plus, there was barely any clean up needed afterward. I will definitely make this again!
I have been using a similar recipe for years (though I've lost my cookbooks in a recent move). To make it thicker, as many people are complaining its too thin, my previous recipe used instant vanilla pudding mix instead of vanilla extract. Very yummy either way.
This recipe is a tasty, easy to make treat during the winter season! I tend to enjoy my egg nog a little thicker than this calls for though so I use 2% milk and/or add either heavy whipping cream or sweet and condensed milk (and cut the sugar here). Also, just a note, the sugar 'cooks' the eggs by denaturing the proteins in both the yolk and egg whites, so you are NOT eating raw eggs.
It needed some modification. I added 1/2 pkg of vanilla pudding mix (dry) and 1 tsp of nutmeg. Then it had a rich taste and thickened eggnog up to the desired consistency. Wonderful, will use again with these changes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2005
OH MY GOODNESS!!! This eggnog was the bomb! I am a BIG eggnog fan and was very excited to find a recipe that is so simple to make. I did change the recipe just a little. I wanted it to be a little thicker and didn't have any whipping cream on hand so I added a little corn starch, cooked the nog on medium heat until it left a thin coating on the back of a spoon. I then mixed it in a blender with a little more milk and some nutmeg. I have made it two days in a row. On the second day, I added a little bit of burbon whiskey for a little kick. Let me tell you, that made it even better! This is my new holiday favorite!
It tastes fine. But it doesn't look like eggnog, doesn't have the consistency of eggnog, and doesn't taste like eggnog. I'll keep looking for an eggnog recipe, but next time I'm in the mood for eggy vanilla milk, I'll make this.
I think this is excellent!!!! I made this for 8 servings and used eggbeaters in place of the eggs. I added more nutmeg per my own taste (about 4 dashes) , about 1 tsp. of rum extract and 1/2 packet of the regular size instant vanilla pudding, to help thicken just slightly. Used 2% milk. I love this recipe. It tastes like the store bought, but not so thick where it leaves a coating on your tongue and throat. Eggbeaters keeps it healthier for all the little ones at my house and for the hearth healthy. Will definitely make again and again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/26/2000
It was good, but though the skim milk did cut out the fat and calories, it also took away the thickness that I love about eggnog. Next time, I will use 2%.
I generally like my eggnog a little thicker, so I followed two of the reviewers advice and added half sweetened condensed milk (instead of all lowfat milk) and a 1/2 tablespoon of vanilla pudding mix. I also added a third egg. :) It was abolutely delicious!
So it is Christmas Eve and we have run out of eggnog and the stores are closed - where do I turn - ALLRECIPES! May I say I was very pleased (as was the family) that I found this recipe. I made the single serving as suggested by another reader and it was VERY WELL received. I will be taking this to the family brunch! Who's the hero? ME (oh and you for posting this) Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Used 3 of our own organic freerange eggs from our hens (factory farm eggs raw would scare me too) 1/4 raw sugar, 3 Cups raw whole milk, 1.5 tsp vanilla and hearty dash of nutmeg and mace. Perfection in a glass! Cheers evryone!
Quick, easy, and yummy. I made some changes, because I have trouble drinking milk, and I didn't want to give my kids raw eggs. I used vanilla flavored Silk soy milk and pasteurized egg product (i.e. Egg Beaters) and replaced the vanilla extract with a capful of rum extract. Like another reviewer, I added the tiniest pinch of salt, after tasting it first. Then for a little thickness and flare, I beat pasteurized egg whites with a little sugar and rum extract until stiff. I put a scoop of the egg whites in each cup. You can also carefully fold the beaten egg whites in, or if serving in a punch bowl add dollops of the egg whites to the bowl before adding the nog.
This was the easiest and so delicious recipe ever. Didn't have any nutmeg so I used some All-Spice and cinnamon. My husband loves the store bought nog and he loves it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2002
Fast and easy very tasty big hit with a small crowd of friends thanks.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
12/11/2003
Has too little nutmeg and too much of a vanilla taste. It tasted more like a Vanilla malt than it did egg nog. After adding alot more nutmeg and letting it chill overnight it tasted more like egg nog, although it still had a strong vanilla taste because nutmeg just settled at the bottom. Recommend not using as much vanilla or no vanilla.
This nog is tasty. I've been jonesing for an eggnog latte since the end of the eggnog season, so I went looking for a homemade eggnog. This isn't as thick as I'd like but it's still good. I think I might look for a thicker nog. This is not a reflection of how good this recipe is. It's just not what I was looking for. It does work in recipes that call for eggnog, like pancakes or quick breads, if you want to make eggnog at home and it's an off season. So, if I need a quick eggnog to cook with, I'll be sure to make this again. EDITED 06/19/08: I added two tablespoons of instant vanilla pudding to thicken this up, and it worked perfectly.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2001
My daughter (12) made this recipe in a snap and we all really loved it. My son (14) who doesn't even like eggnog from store, loved this! Thanks!
So yummy! I'm from CA and have only ever had the thicker, store-bought egg nog. However, my boyfriend (from IL originally) used to make egg nog with his mother and said this was an awesome version of the type that he was used to drinking. I used a 1/2 tablespoon of imitation vanilla extract and cinnamon instead, and added a bit of brandy to be naughty ;)
This isn't a very thick egg-nog, and the spices are a little different, but it is delicious, a good healthier alternative! I added an extra teaspoon of vanilla, just because I like it :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2002
It was very nice, so easy and fast! I used an electric mixer and it made it fluffy, even using non fat milk. I used sweetener insted sugar and my mom how doen't like it didn't notice. I also added a bit of cinnamon.
This is exactly the egg nog I had growing up. In fact the thick carton stuff leaves a sickening coating on my tongue so I rarely drink it. My Southern husband's family introduced me to the cooked version they call Boiled Custard, which is OK … but I love THIS recipe much, much better.
Very yummy!! Much healthier than store bought without all the HFCS, though still not really good for you. Next time I will try subbing honey for the sugar to increase the nutritional value. If this were thick instead of runny it would permanently replace store-bought eggnog. Oh, and I found that it is best to drink it within 1-2 days, otherwise it starts tasting kind of spoiled. Thanks for sharing!!
I had no idea it could be this easy and fast. After making it a few times, you can just eyeball and adjust to taste; you could practically make it in your sleep. This time in particular, I used 2 cans of evaporated milk, half a fifth of rum, six eggs, and plenty of sugar and spice. Thanks for sharing!
Soooo good. Not as thick as ones with cream obviously, but I'm lactose intolerant so this is amazing! I used soy milk and replaced the vanilla extract with rum extract. So good, even my sister liked it! It is very frothy but I still love it. I can hardly ever find soy nog and it's usually digusting. Now I never have to! Thanks!
Wow! Made this as written with two additions: 1/8 tsp rum flavoring and 2 scoops vanilla ice cream. Very yummy, very much like store brand without the chemically taste
ganderson
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2012
This is a similar recipe that I got from a very good friend years ago. The only differnce is we add a half gallon of vanilla ice cream to the mix and use cinnamon instead of the nutmeg. Only this year I found cinnamon flavored ice cream made by Blue Bunny and used it. MMM is it ever good. I keep it in the freezer and serve it that way.
I was surprised -- this egg nog was wonderful and very fresh tasting! I normally make Amazingly Good Egg Nog for Christmas since it is soooo rich, but my kids wanted egg nog for Thanksgiving. Our first batch was gone in a flash and my 13 year old son said it was his favorite part of Thanksgiving! We did use part half-and-half in this batch for extra creaminess. Made a second batch later in the day with all skim milk and it still tasted wonderful. Great recipe... we'll be using it often!
This was great! My daughter didn't want to try it because she "doesn't like any kind of eggnog". But she likes this one! It is thinner, but it also has a fresher taste. I used whole milk, and added a little cinnamon.
This recipe was great and so easy to make in the blender. It was a little on the thin side for me so i simply added a few ice cubes in the blender to the recipe just prior to serving. Thickens it up and does not dilute the taste at all.
Thanks for sharing this!! Egg Nog has been, personally, my pregnancy drink of choice, and I was looking for a "refresher course" in making it. This is the simplest one I've found. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2005
This eggnog was as huge hit, especially with me. No fancy ingredients, so easy to make and loved by young and old at our family get-togethers. Can't get better than that. Thanks ever so much & have a happy holiday!!
Very good and very easy. I did change it some though. I am severely allergic to dairy products, so I used soy milk. I'm hypoglycemic, so I used Splenda instead of sugar. I also used EggBeaters instead of raw eggs, which eliminates the health risk. I did think the vanilla was overpowering, so I made another batch, but eliminated the vanilla and added it to the first batch. You can still taste the vanilla, so if you don't like a strong vanilla taste, you might only want to put 1/2 tsp instead of a whole teaspoon. I used a hand blender which did thicken it up some. It is still not as thick as the store bought, but this is a great recipe and I will definitely use it again!
My Mom, Grandma and Auntie liked the egg nog a lot ! they thought I did an excellent job for my first try. I am not a big fan of egg nog but my family loves it so that's why I made it. Your recipe is simple and delicious and if you don't have nutmeg (Like I did) you can use a couple sprinkles of cinnamon it tastes good to. Hope this helped.
Ok I made a couple of changes and it turned out great. The changes were I added another egg and simmered on med-low setting. I had it while it was still hot and the flavor was awesome. When trying new recipes I find you have to change a bit sometimes to suit your tastes. I took off the white creamy part of the egg as it tends to make it lumpy but that did not take long at all. Great recipe. And does not take long to make it. I decided to cook the recipe because my Husband is a transplant patient and I don't want to take any chances. Thanks for the recipe.
I loved this egg nog, was my first attempt. It was not very thick like the store bought but I liked that. I usually cut the store bought egg nog with equal parts milk, so this recipie was perfect for me.
This recipe is super easy for any beginner. I have never made egg nog before and it was so simple. I followed the directions and measurements exactly and it turned out runny. It tastes exactly like egg nog but I am going to try and thicken it up just out of personal preference.
Easy, sure, but the raw eggs freak me out a little. I did try it tho, figuring the Jameson's we add would counter the salmonella...overall tho, I found it to be too thin and without the rich eggy flavor that makes egg nog. It is by no means bad, we're enjoying it now, but in the future would take the time to make the "cooked" version. Just not "it" for us.
This "Easiest Egg Nog" recipe is a good basic recipe for egg nog. I made mine with almost-flavorless neutral-tasting unsweetened dairy-free SO DELICIOUS ® coconut-milk beverage (instead of regular diary milk), and substituted the sugar with honey. I tried to reduce the sweetener, as is my habit, but found that I needed the full amount for a good-tasting egg nog. Thank you sal for sharing your recipe.
I LOVE this eggnog. I've made ones where they called for cooking and had different spices and never liked the texture or the taste. At first, I was very skeptical about the vanilla pudding being weird, but I've decided it's what makes the taste and texture right. The longer you leave it in the refrigerator, the thicker it gets. On Weight Watcher's Freestyle an 8 ounce serving is only 4 points. You can't buy that at a store!
This is really good! Even my 4 year old liked it. I did make it with pasteurized eggs and Trader Joe's rice milk instead of regular milk. I don't usually like eggnog but I will drink this. I think I was just not a fan of the very thick constistency of grocery store eggnog.
Yes, if you are an egg nod aficionado there may be better, more exciting recipes, but this recipe really packs the punch. It is good right after it is made but so much better when left to chill over night. We substituted cinnamon for the nutmeg.
Delish! For all of those who had a bad experience, here's a tip to help! 1. Beat the eggs first, and completely smooth with an electric beater with a whisk attachment or the regular beaters, or make sure you beat it completely smooth by hand with a whisk. 2. Add in the sugar to the eggs and mix it well for about a minute. 3. Add everything else and it's super smooth with no egg chunks!(: Thank you for this recipe! Simple and yummy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
01/05/2011
I just made this, hoping it would be as fabulous as the reviewers have said it is. I find it lacking. To me, it tastes like melted down vanilla ice cream someone accidentally put in the refrigerator instead of the freezer so they masked it with nutmeg and called it egg nog. It was super easy to make, and it doesn't taste horrible, it's just not what I would expect from an egg nog. I'm going to keep looking for a better recipe.
I loved this recipe a lot, it was easy to prep,make, and clean up. I made this recipe for my family and they enjoyed it as much as I did. I tweaked the recipe a little, instead of adding low-fat milk I used almond milk and I didn't add the vanilla extract. Though I changed these two ingridents overall I still felt like I made the best eggnog EVER!!!I have made eggnog using a different recipe,but it didn't turn out well so I was kinda of worried about how this wuld turn out. So I'm happy with this recipe and I look forward to using again sometime soon!
That's what I'm talkin' about! My dad used to make egg nog when I was a kid after we finished decorating the tree for Christmas. After a minor alteration (I substitued heavy whipping cream for slightly less than half of the milk and added a dash of cinnamon), I was able to replicate my favorite holiday treat :) Thanks for this recipe!
Was pretty good. Very thin. Didn't taste much like store bought egg nog at all, more like vanilla nutmeg milk... But I like those flavors so it was still good. Will search for another more traditional recipe to satisfy my eggnog craving.
This "Easiest Egg Nog" recipe is a good basic recipe for egg nog. I tried to reduce the sweetener, as is my habit, but found that I needed the full amount for a good-tasting egg nog. Thank you sal for sharing your recipe.
My aunt had a craving and mentioned it :) so I whipped this up for us. I tripled the recipe with a bit less sugar and milk and added 2 extra eggs (used 8 instead of 6) ....awesome! :) thanks for this ...big hit!
I just made it tonight because my papa ran out of eggnog store bought. I did not have nutmeg so I used cinnamon instead but it tasted good. I would give it four stars not because it is not good, just not the BEST THING EVER, I loved it though!
Sonya
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2019
My grandma and I used to make this when I was like 12 years old I love this recipe
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.