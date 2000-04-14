Easiest Eggnog

251 Ratings
  • 5 137
  • 4 73
  • 3 18
  • 2 14
  • 1 9

Would the night be complete without egg nog?

By sal

Credit: Joe DeReuil
Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend together eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla and nutmeg. Serve chilled.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 156.5mg; sodium 119.3mg. Full Nutrition
