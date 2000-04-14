Easiest Eggnog

This is the same recipe my Mom alwaysed used and it bring back such good memories. (I am 64) When I bought the kind in the carton I cut it with milk because I am so used to Mom's. I came on line to find just this recipe. I think this is how egg nog is supposed to taste, although I am sure Mom used whole milk back then brought from the milk man who came every other day to put bottles in the box on the front porch. They always added whiskey or brandy to it for themselfs with just a sip for us. Hope you like it, I am going to go make some right now and put a little brandy in it to drink while I cut out my cut out cookies from the recipe from my mother in law which are the best and I will post.