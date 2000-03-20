Creamy Family Style Rice Pudding

This creamy rice pudding is excellent at any time of the day!

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, stir together cooked rice, milk and eggs. Add raisins and sugar, mix thoroughly. Spread into two 8x4 inch loaf pans and sprinkle nutmeg on top.

  • Bake for 1 hour at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 43.8g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 70.1mg; sodium 72.1mg. Full Nutrition
