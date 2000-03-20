Creamy Family Style Rice Pudding
This creamy rice pudding is excellent at any time of the day!
I added a little more rice to the recipe, it was so good! and I also put whip cream on it just before serving! and a little cinnimon sprinkle on top!Read More
There is something wrong with this recipe. The rice and liquids isn't right. Maybe it should be raw rice instead of cooked rice.Read More
I added a little more rice to the recipe, it was so good! and I also put whip cream on it just before serving! and a little cinnimon sprinkle on top!
I think for a good rice pudding it takes time , sometime the more time you spend making something the better it can be , VirginiaMcC
I tweaked this a bit-I used uncooked rice 1 cup to 4 cups of whole milk, 2 eggs and baked it for 1 hours as stated- this ended up being too thick- tasted great, but I think I should have stopped at 40 minutes and it would have been perfect. Oh, i also add 2 tsp of vanilla when it came out of the oven.
There are much better recipes for rice pudding on this site.
Have made this recipe several times and my husband and I both love it. It does not last long in my house.
I would recommend a recipie which uses -un-cooked rice, as those versions seem to do much better in the oven. When the soup was taken out of the oven, it was exactly the same as when it was put in!
Exellent,very easy recipe and my 4 kids loved it also.
I used this recipe in my foods class. Pretty good, but could use more spices.
not at all creamy, but pretty good
It's not very creamy, more soup like than anything. I don't think the amount of rice is correct. Otherwise, it was a simple and easy recipe. Tasty but not like described.
This was good but not creamy. I even used half and half instead of milk to try to make it creamier. I didn 't have any soupiness issues like some people. I did stir it halfway through and think that is definitely needed or it would have separated too much. This was best warm out of the oven. I didn't care for it cold the next day and it didn't reheat very well.
Thank you for sharing this recipe. This is as close to my mothers as you can get. I didn't get the recipe when I was able and it is too late now. I used canned milk instead of regular and added cinnamon also. I will be sharing this with my daughters and granddaughters. It was perfect. Thank you so much!
Liked the rice pudding, even though I had to use a sugar substitute, but I would still prefer a stovetop, rather than an oven-made pudding, recipe.
