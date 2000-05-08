Crustless Apple Meringue Pie

Tastes just like strudel, but can be made in a jiffy!

Recipe by Maria Reyes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a medium bowl, combine apples with lemon juice; use enough juice to cover all apple pieces. In a separate bowl, mix together flour,3/4 cup sugar and cinnamon. Divide flour mixture into four parts.

  • Place 1/4 of apples onto the buttered baking pan, sprinkle some raisins and walnuts on top, then add 1/4 of the flour mixture. Repeat this step until all flour mixture is used. In a medium bowl, beat yolks with milk and pour evenly over apples. Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

  • To Make Meringue: In a large glass or metal mixing bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Gradually add 3 tablespoons sugar, continuing to beat until whites form stiff peaks. Spread meringue over pie, covering completely. Put pie back in oven for a 6 or 7 minutes, or until meringue is slightly golden. Can be served warm or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 26.2mg; sodium 13.7mg. Full Nutrition
