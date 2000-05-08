Crustless Apple Meringue Pie
Tastes just like strudel, but can be made in a jiffy!
Tastes nothing at all like a strudel. Maybe I made it wrong but it was awful.
I think something is missing. It is very dry with the flour soaking up all liquids. Also it tastes nothing like a meringue or apple pie because it falls apart. Try real apple pie.
Hey this one is missing something! It is too dry. I followed the directions exactly and if not changed, it needs to be pulled off the list! Awful!!!!!
Nice low fat pie like dessert! After reading other reviews I stepped up the cinnamon and sprinkled on about 1/4 c brown sugar before baking. It is a low fat pie though, but it gives me enough to satisfy the apple pie craving.
