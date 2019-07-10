Quick Tartar Sauce
This quick tartar sauce only uses 4 ingredients you most likely already have on hand. Perfect side for fish sticks or fish and chips.
I have made almost this same recipe since our Safeway stopped carrying Nalley Tartar Sauce... I don't use mustard, though. I take 2-3 Tbsp of pickle juice and mix it in. It gives is a thinner consistency and you don't get they mayonnaise-y flavor.
This is more of a dressing for potato salad than tartar sauce. Leave out the mustard, add sweet pickle relish, dill pickle juice, dill weed, minced onion, lemon juice, and a dash of lemon pepper to the mayonaise.
I reduced this recipe to two servings, but otherwise followed it exactly. It is definitely quick, and very tasty. I always have these ingredients on hand, so I will use this recipe again and again! If you prefer your tartar sauce with a dill flavor, just use dill relish instead of sweet. I served this with Cod Fish Cakes from Allrecipes. Thanks for a great recipe.
Great recipe. I didn't measure anything. Just used the ingredients to taste. I kept forgetting to buy tartar sauce and made this on the fly. I'll never purchase tartar sauce again!! Thank you...thanks to all who left comments.
Great quick basic recipe. I prefer dill over sweet pickles, so I substituted. And for a little spice I added horseradish sauce and a pinch of white pepper. I believe that by using canola mayonnaise the fat and cholesterol #'s will be lower.
I was very pleased with the results. I halved the recipe because that was all we needed for the meal and added just a tad more relish.
This tastes almost exactly how i always like my tartar sauce to taste...thumbs up !
Good in a pinch, but I prefer the more authentic tasting versions. Nevertheless, it served its purpose well and tasted fine. I made a half batch to serve with salmon cakes. I used Dijon mustard instead of the yellow, splash of pickle juice for the lemon juice, added some chopped up bread & butter pickles, a bit of lemon pepper and tarragon. Definitely let this sit in the fridge a few hours to meld the flavours.
Yummy & easy!
I made fried fish for dinner, and realized I didn't have any tartar sauce. Came here, found this one, and had it made in about a minute. It is wonderful, my whole family loves it, and it saves me from having to worry about ever being out of tartar sauce again. Thanks!
I usually have a jar of Trader Joe's tartar sauce in the fridge for when I make fish sticks for the kids, tonight I was out. I made this very quickly and it was delicious! I had to stop my daughter from sticking her finger in the bowl.
This recipe was a lifesaver for our fish sticks tonight. Easy stuff that we had on hand (except didn't have lemon). It was pretty good and took about a minute to whip together.
Easy, quick, yummy. I cut the recipe in half but used the full teaspoon of relish.
Good recipe - like the poster says, it uses ingredients you have on hand. If you have capers on hand they give the sauce a more tart flavour if you don't like the sweetness of the relish. Just chop them up first. (I'd use a tablespoon or more, but that's just me)
Very good:) I used dill pickle though and it was perfect.
The mustard makes the sauce taste like sauce for potato salad. I will not use mustard again!
I chopped up a dill pickle instead of the relish. It was very good!
This was so fast, easy and tasty. I used Miracle Whip and added a little more mustard and sweet relish to offset the Miracle Whip sweetness. It tasted great! I'll never buy prepared tartar sauce again!
For a quick go to recipe.....this was great!
This was really easy to make. I used dill pickles instead of sweet. It was great in a pinch, tasty but seemed to be missing a little something. I'll have to experiment.
If you only have dill relish, don't fret. Use a couple pinches of sugar per serving and you're in business. I also used lime juice instead of lemon, and lemon pepper instead of plain pepper. Turned out delicious.
Very quick, easy and tasteful. loved it!
easy, accessible ingredients, and perfect for that night you realize you are out of tartar sauce. life saver tonight with my 10 year old. thank you!
I tripled the relish and it was just right. I won't be buying any more tartar sauce at the store, thanks to this recipe!
Great recipe. Made just as recipe said, no changes needed. Will never buy a jar of tarter sauce again. Thanks.
This is the best tartar sauce I have ever had! I sometimes substitute finely chopped dill pickle for the relish, and that's pretty good, too.
My family and I loved this. I did adjust it to suit my tastes by using dill relish instead of sweet and really upping the amount of dill relish and its juices compared to the other ingredients. I also added onion powder as another reviewer suggested. Great recipe!
Mustard makes the difference. I also add a little pickle juice. Yum!
The mustard in this just didn't cut it for me. I thought it was more like a dressing for potato salad, and I saw another reviewer said the same. I made a small amount, but added more mayo and relish, with some garlic and onion powder, which didn't improve it any. I just wouldn't add mustard to this.
Quick and easy, thanks.
This is the perfect tartar sauce for me. Very easy, and it uses ingredients most of us have on hand. I loved the consistency and I've been cooking so long, I didn't even need to measure the ingredients. Nice and simple, as a tartar sauce should be!
Was out of tartar sauce and made this in a pinch. Chopped up some dill pickles instead of sweet relish and it was perfect. I might not ever buy it from the store again. So quick and easy and can be tweaked to your perfection.
I used dill relish, as well and used the recipe as a guideline, but altered it to my taste. Turned out great. Thanks.
Very good! I added my own spices and seasonings to it to make it even better!
Simple and easy. It's a great base to tweak and make your own. I'd use it on more than fish.
It's good in a pinch, and better than most recipes. It just doesn't have that taste I was looking for in comparison to the Hellmann's brand.
It was fine as instructed. I added a bit more relish to suit our tastes and would use this again in a pinch. Thanks!
Good recipe
Pretty good. Super simple recipe. I live in Norway so we have lots of fish sticks but I can't find tartar sauce in the store. This recipe is great. Thanks!
Considering that I don't like the taste of mayonnaise I decided to give this recipe a try on a whim anyway. I added more relish and added some Old Bay seasoning to mask the mayo. Overall it turned out pretty good! My friend loved it!
Easy and flavorful!
I love this recipe. It comes together quickly and is delicious. I make the recipe as stated. I don’t change a thing.
Awesome...will make it again!
This was really bland, using just those items. Add: a Lot more relish, like 4 tsp. or, whatever you want, salt, pepper to taste, also some finely chopped onions (or onion powder), a dash of oil and a teaspoon of white vinegar and a mashed egg yolk and you'll be happier. Tartar sauce ingredients and quantities are really just a matter of personal taste.
I used dijon mustard (I doubled the mustard) for a twist of tartness. IT WAS YUMMY.
This is a pretty good recipe; after making fish the main course for tonight's dinner, I found that we were out of tartar sauce. This works well though it's odd to see the sauce such a color. To mine I also added an approximate teaspoon of Cream of Tartar, and added the juices of both sweet and dill pickles. I'll definitely use this base recipe again, though, it really couldn't be easier AND has gone over well in this house (among those who eat tartar sauce, anyway).
This was super easy! We ran out of bought stuff, so I made this quick. I didn't have relish, so I threw a couple fork fulls of hamburger pickles into the ninja, added the mayo, mustard, and lemon juice to the chopped pickles, and it was perfect. I might not ever buy again
Turns our great when you don't have the real tarter
Used only the ingredients listed and combined them to taste (I had one little piece of salmon) and loved it! Great flavour and very creamy.
I didn't add lemon juice or mustard. I added 1/8 tsp black pepper and 1 TBSP Chobani non fat greek yogurt instead with the rest of the ingredients. It taste very good!!
I made this but, it seemed just a touch bland for my taste. Added couple tsp minced onion and a pinch of thyme. Rocks!! This one would be good starting point for any style you wanted!! On its own could see it for those who like things tame and children.
Very good. I didn't measure anything but eyeballed it and added onion powder. Glad I'll never have to buy that nasty bottled stuff again. This is so much better. Thanks for posting this.
Quick Easy Delicious Didn't measure, eyeballed based on the directions and turned out great
This is a great basic recipe. I will definitely make this again. I made it as specified, but then doubled the relish after tasting because we tend to like a lot of relish in my house. It was a hit!
I live alone so I halved it . I will be making this again. It's very good !
quick n easy
Great recipe! I'm not usually a fan of anything that is mayonnaise-based, but this was a great, easy tartar sauce recipe.
I made it exactly as the recipe says, it was delicious.
GENIUS! I also added a little onion powder. Sooooo good!
I had to replace the sweet relish with apple cider vinegar and it turned out absolutely amazing with a really nice kick to it
I luv it! It's easy and it's made with thing that you should already have. Thanks
it do be good tho
I made this as is with the exception of using dill relish because that's what we use. The tartar sauce was great! One of the better recipes! Thank you.
So much better than the stuff from the store, (and I 've tried several kinds). Will make again!
This was, without a doubt, the easiest and most tasty tartar sauce I've had- period. The base flavor is great because it isn't just a bland mayo with sweet pickles, it actually has mustard to spice it up. I can't say enough good about it except to mention that it keeps amazingly well too. Thanks Tapestry!!
Added 2 Tbl sweet relish, 2 shakes of onion powder, 1 shake of Lowery's garlic powder.
Nice on a night you're wanting something quick and tasty. Plus had all the ingredients on hand. Best tartar sauce. Everyone loved it. Never buying tartar sauce again.
No changes, so easy , we loved it.
Next time I will add more sweet pickle relish and a bit of dill pickle relish and I used Dijon mustard instead of Yellow. I used more lemon as well. No more store bought stuff for me :)
Husband loved it. It was pretty good and definitely easy. I prefer a bit of extra relish.
Awesome recipe
Made this on a whim when I fried some fish and figured out I was out of Tater Sauce. This turned out great. My hubby even liked it.
Definitely a keeper! I used what I had on hand and it turned out great. Must add a bit of dijon and dill pickle juice to cut the sweetness of the sweet relish. I will never buy tartar sauce again!
Just A little bit more sweet relish cuz I like sweet relish!
Good as-is but I added a bit extra relish, some dill weed and a bit of pepper.
good
A fine tartar sauce.
I used dill relish instead of sweet and it was still very good.
Made 1/2 recipe for us and used a whole lemon. Yum!
Great basic recipe! I did add some extras....a clove of garlic, some old bay seasoning, some lemon juice and fresh dill from the garden. Oh, and I didn't have any sweet pickle relish (unusual as I always have some) so I added a few pinches of sugar for a tad of sweetness. I also added a tad of sour cream to the mayo. As others have said, don't think I'll ever buy tartar sauce at the store ever again!! It was EXCELLENT!
This tartar sauce really hit the spot. I made a vegan version with "Just Mayo." My wife and I both thought it was awesome and I'll definitely make it again.
I use dill relish and add 1/2 - 1 teaspoon (to taste) of raw sugar. Makes it smooth and rich.
Great quick recipe. I had basically everything on hand (had to chop up pickles). We tweaked it a little for our tastes.
It was a good basic recipe, as I liked all the ingredients (except I used dill relish instead of sweet relish). However, I didn't like the proportion of mayonnaise to relish, so I tripled the amount of relish. Turned out delicious!
I reduce the recipe to two servings, but use the amount of relish and lemon juice for the four servings. Super easy and great tasting. Thanks so much.
Added some red onion for a quick tarter sauce.. don’t make it too complicated ??
Good basis - but followed other reviewers' suggestions to leave out the mustard and add in dill pickle juice, dill weed and minced onion (reconstitute first if using dried). I chopped up a dill pickle since we never have pickle relish in the house. I didn't measure - just did to taste - and it's very good.
I've never used mustard in tartar sauce, and I thought it was fine in this. Although, I think spicy brown would be better than yellow mustard next time. I used 2 Tablespoons relish instead of 2 teaspoons as I didn't think it had enough flavor or texture.
I only added a additional teaspoon of relish. It came out great!
I didn't measure, just eyeballed it and it turned out perfect! Thanks for the great, simple recipe!
I've never liked tartar sauce but i made Salmon croquettes and needed something to go with them. I substituted apple cider vinegar for lemon juice and added a little extra relish for more sweetness...RAVES!!
The only thing I added was 1 more tsp of sweet relish. The secret is to let it sit for at least 30 minutes before enjoying. Will never buy tarter sauce in the store ever again!
Perfect...just what I needed!!!
Made according to recipe, taste fantastic, better than any store bought tartar sauce I’ve had. I will make this again! Thank you!!!
I added two large tablespoon of Pickle Relish. I will be reducing the mayonnaise down to 3/4 quarter cup next time
Very good recipe. Easy, too. It seemed to need a little something so I doubled the sweet relish which I think balanced the mayo. I like the mustard addition. I made a large batch for a men's homeless shelter and they gobbled it up! I was in a hurry and didn't have the opportunity to let it marry overnight. I made a second batch adding a 1/4 tsp lemon pepper and a tsp of pickle juice and gave it overnight to blend. The result was the best tartar sauce ever!
Easy to make, fresh tasting. A real hit
loook
really easy and yummy. i used my homemade pickle relish for extra bang and brown mustard
