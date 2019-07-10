Quick Tartar Sauce

231 Ratings
  • 5 143
  • 4 64
  • 3 15
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

This quick tartar sauce only uses 4 ingredients you most likely already have on hand. Perfect side for fish sticks or fish and chips.

By Tapestry

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
30 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir mayonnaise, relish, mustard, and lemon juice together in a bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 21.9g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 173.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022