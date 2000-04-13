Coconut Cream Pie VIII

4.5
32 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

You can use fresh coconut as the recipe calls for (it's to die for!) or you can use frozen or other coconut.

Recipe by SHERRY_G

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, egg, egg yolk, and 1/2 cup of the milk; stir until smooth. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan, cook remaining milk, 1/2 cup sugar, and salt over medium heat; stir constantly until mixture begins to boil. Slowly stir in reserved flour mixture; keep stirring constantly. Continue cooking until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla until butter melts; set aside.

  • Beat egg whites (at room temperature) until foamy. Gradually add remaining 1/4 cup of sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, beating until stiff peaks form. Gently fold egg whites into custard. Spoon mixture into pastry shell. Sprinkle top of pie with 1 1/2 cups coconut. Toast remaining coconut and sprinkle over top. Cover and refrigerate until chilled thoroughly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 56.9mg; sodium 234.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022