Coconut Cream Pie VIII

Great recipe, but I made a few changes. I used two egg yolks instead of one egg and one egg yolk. I also used 1/2 tsp of coconut extract and reduced the vanilla to a 1/4 tsp. I also cut out the salt. I cooked the filling like this: In a saucepan, combine the sugar and flour. Add milk in gradually while stirring gently. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is bubbly. Keep stirring and cook for about 2 more minutes, and then remove from the burner. Stir a small quantity of the hot mixture into the beaten egg yolks, and immediately add egg yolk mixture to the rest of the hot mixture. Cook for 2 more minutes; remember to keep stirring. Remove the mixture from the stove, and add butter, coconut extract and vanilla. Stir until the whole thing has a smooth consistency. Then mix in the beaten egg whites until smooth. Fold in 1 1/4 cups of the shredded coconut. Pour in crust, then top with 1/2 cup of toasted coconut.