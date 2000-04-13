Coconut Cream Pie VIII
You can use fresh coconut as the recipe calls for (it's to die for!) or you can use frozen or other coconut.
You can use fresh coconut as the recipe calls for (it's to die for!) or you can use frozen or other coconut.
This only took 20 minutes to make, but instead of having all the coconut on top, I chose to mix in the 1 1/2 cups with the batter and sprinkle the 1/2 cup on top. It set well and was very, very tasty.Read More
This would be great if it didn't have eggwhites in the recipe, We made this pie and it turned out great and looks good but we are scared to eat it.Read More
This only took 20 minutes to make, but instead of having all the coconut on top, I chose to mix in the 1 1/2 cups with the batter and sprinkle the 1/2 cup on top. It set well and was very, very tasty.
This pie had a nice flavor although I could taste the flour. I will replace the flour with about 3T cornstarch when I make it again. I added the extra egg yolk to the egg mixture. I stired the hot milk and sugar into the egg mixture then returned it to the pan to cook. Also added coconut to the custard mixture.
I made this today for my husband because it's his favorite pie. He gave me an "A" for excellent! The only thing I did differently was that I added most of the coconut to the filling. I will continue to use this recipe again & again.
I was surprised this pie came out as good as it did. When I was making it, it was very lumpy and not great looking. I did what others said to do, put the coconut into the pie. But the taste is really good. I made the pie crust from this website, "Best ever pie crust." If it doesn't look nice and creamy don't be disappointed, just put toasted coconut on top an no one will know the difference. I will make this again.
Great recipe, but I made a few changes. I used two egg yolks instead of one egg and one egg yolk. I also used 1/2 tsp of coconut extract and reduced the vanilla to a 1/4 tsp. I also cut out the salt. I cooked the filling like this: In a saucepan, combine the sugar and flour. Add milk in gradually while stirring gently. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is bubbly. Keep stirring and cook for about 2 more minutes, and then remove from the burner. Stir a small quantity of the hot mixture into the beaten egg yolks, and immediately add egg yolk mixture to the rest of the hot mixture. Cook for 2 more minutes; remember to keep stirring. Remove the mixture from the stove, and add butter, coconut extract and vanilla. Stir until the whole thing has a smooth consistency. Then mix in the beaten egg whites until smooth. Fold in 1 1/4 cups of the shredded coconut. Pour in crust, then top with 1/2 cup of toasted coconut.
I think this was a great recipe- I had never made a cream pie before, but I served it on Christmas Eve and my family loved it! It is definitely not easy to make, but if you follow the instructions carefully, it is delicious!
Loved it! This was my first time making a coconut cream pie and I was so impressed! Thought it would be much more diffcult!!
Our company loved this pie. I too added most of the coconut to the filling. This one will be a regular in our house!
This would be great if it didn't have eggwhites in the recipe, We made this pie and it turned out great and looks good but we are scared to eat it.
Came out perfect. Better than the picture and it didn't last the hour! Plus it was pretty easy to follow and prepare.
This was sooo good!! My daughter proclaimed it the best pie ever! I mixed 1 1/2 cups of the coconut into custard, also the extra egg yolk with the eggs. Also, I made a graham cracker crust. I didn't think I even liked coconut cream pie, but it was so good we are all fighting over the last piece! Thank you so much for this yummy recipe!
WOW!!! This is so good! I made it for a 4th of July party that I went to and it was a huge hit!! No one believed that I made it. I am not much of a cook but it was so easy and came out perfect! This is the best recipe!!!
delicious! i only toasted 1/2 cup of the flaked coconut and then put the rest in the filling. my family loved this pie, it was gone within 15 minutes! i will definitely be using this recipe again.
This turned out great. I mixed the coconut in with the filling mixture also like the other reviews suggested.
very good
The First time I made this and followed the recipe perfectly. It was ok but it seemed odd to have all of this fresh grated coconut sitting on top of the pie. I made it again and mixed, all but the toasted coconut, the fresh coconut in the custard mixture just before I poured it into the pie shell. I then sprinkled the top with the toasted coconut MUCH BETTER!!
This is really easy to make and turned out GREAT! Hubby loved it and so did my five year old. I too added 1 1/2cups of the coconut to the flour mixture and it turned out just fine!!! Thanks for a great recipe~
The First time I made this and followed the recipe perfectly. It was ok but it seemed odd to have all of this fresh grated coconut sitting on top of the pie. I made it again and mixed, all but the toasted coconut, the fresh coconut in the custard mixture just before I poured it into the pie shell. I then sprinkled the top with the toasted coconut MUCH BETTER!!
Thanks for a great recipe, This is my husbands favorite and its also very pretty. Thanks for sharing
So many Coconut Cream Pies to choose from, I picked this as it wasn't just a packet mix dressed up. It was very tasty, looked good with the roasted coconut on top and was not difficult at all.
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving. My youngest son loves coconut cream pie with meringue, but he was impressed with this pie, too. The only deviation that I made from the original recipe was to mix some of the coconut into the custard filling, and then I browned the rest of it before I sprinkled it on top. Delicious!
This pie tasted wonderful but the presentation was something to be desired, It was dished more like a custard. I am not sure what I did wrong anyhow it still tasted great.
Not sure what went wrong here
I also mixed the coconut in with the filling. This recipe yielded two pies for me. But we like extra whipped cream.
I followed this recipe exactly except I mixed 1 1/2 cups of the coconut in with the pudding like mixture then toasted the remaining 1/2 cup and sprinkle on the the top. SUPER DELICIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!!
I made it with 2 eggs yours instead of 1 and I put 1 1/4 cups coconut in custard. Also I toasted about 1/4 cups coconut to put on top. Then I made meringue and put on it. My pie turned out beautiful and very good. I will make again.
This recipe is phenomenal! Best I have ever tasted. The custard filling is absolutely to die for.
I too added the coconut to the filling. This was my first meringue and it turned out fabulous. It was gobbled up quickly
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections