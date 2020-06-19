Vegan Red Velvet Cupcakes
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 137.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.2g 4 %
carbohydrates: 26.3g 9 %
dietary fiber: 0.8g 3 %
sugars: 15.1g
fat: 2.9g 4 %
saturated fat: 0.5g 2 %
vitamin a iu: 1.6IU
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 27.8mcg 7 %
calcium: 19.6mg 2 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 12.4mg 4 %
potassium: 70mg 2 %
sodium: 185.4mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 14 %
calories from fat: 25.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved