Vegan Red Velvet Cupcakes

Just awesome. Easy and tasty. Frost with vegan cream cheese frosting.

By Christy Gofron

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 cupcakes
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 muffin tins with cupcake liners.

  • Stir soy milk and apple cider vinegar together in a large bowl. Let stand until curdled, about 5 minutes. Mix in applesauce, oil, beet juice, and vanilla extract.

  • Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk to remove lumps. Pour in soy milk mixture; stir until batter is just combined.

  • Fill each cupcake liner 3/4 full with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the top springs back to the touch and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes. Remove from the tins and place on wire racks until completely cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 26.3g; fat 2.9g; sodium 185.4mg. Full Nutrition
