I used to make these with my granny when I was a little girl (except she always used a little paraffin wax instead of shortening), and our family still gets requests from friends and family year after year. A couple of tips we have learned over the years: make sure to refrigerate the dough for an hour or two - this will make them easier to roll into balls. Using a little butter on your hands makes less of a mess as well. Be careful not to roll them too big because they will become very large after dipping and thus are just too sweet. Also, after rolling, freeze the balls overnight and dip them in the chocolate the next day, taking a little at a time out of the freezer. We never store the finished bon bons in the refrigerator because they tend to "sweat" after you remove them. Delicious and addicting! If you follow these tips, I promise that you will be hooked and make them year after year for the holidays!

