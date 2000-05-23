Bon Bons

3.8
18 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Chocolate covered coconut and walnut candy.

Recipe by Paulette

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream together butter, powdered sugar and coconut. Stir walnuts and condensed milk into the mixture. Roll into 1 inch balls and arrange on waxed paper covered cookie sheets. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Melt chocolate chips and shortening top of double boiler over medium-low heat. Working in small batches, dip balls in chocolate until covered. Place on waxed paper covered cookie sheets and refrigerate. When firm, store covered in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
836 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 110.3g; fat 45.8g; cholesterol 57.7mg; sodium 242.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022