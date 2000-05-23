Bon Bons
Chocolate covered coconut and walnut candy.
Chocolate covered coconut and walnut candy.
I used to make these with my granny when I was a little girl (except she always used a little paraffin wax instead of shortening), and our family still gets requests from friends and family year after year. A couple of tips we have learned over the years: make sure to refrigerate the dough for an hour or two - this will make them easier to roll into balls. Using a little butter on your hands makes less of a mess as well. Be careful not to roll them too big because they will become very large after dipping and thus are just too sweet. Also, after rolling, freeze the balls overnight and dip them in the chocolate the next day, taking a little at a time out of the freezer. We never store the finished bon bons in the refrigerator because they tend to "sweat" after you remove them. Delicious and addicting! If you follow these tips, I promise that you will be hooked and make them year after year for the holidays!Read More
The flavor of these bon bons was good. However, I had to add extra powdered sugar and an awful lot of extra coconut (a little more than half of another 14 oz. bag) to get close to having a doughy enough consistency to form balls. The first batch still spread so much that I just refrigerated the whole mix and formed the balls AFTER the dough had been chilled for two hours. Also, this makes a HUGE batch.Read More
I had been searching for some time for a recipie for coconut candy when I finally found this. I have since made them twice. However, I used almonds the second time instead of walnuts and what a difference it made. They tasted like Almond Joys. This is a great great recipie.
This made a huge batch. Next time I wouldn't use the full amount of condensed milk, it was a little too sweet.
I made these for xmas one year. My dad (who is diabetic) started getting into them, so I took them to work. Needless to say, they were gone VERY quickly, and now they are a yearly staple - if I don't make them, I get threats to my life :) They do make ALOT, but if you keep them frozen and relatively small, they can be extremely addicting.
sticky and messy while making, far too sweet for my liking
Best thing that I have ever had keep up the good work
My family has been making these for years at Christmas time. They are fabulous and an absolute must for coconut lovers! Refrigerate the mixture BEFORE making balls. Also, a 1 inch ball is really big and I can see why some thought them too sweet or rich. Mine are a fraction smaller. Once rolled to desired size, FREEZE the balls for dipping. Makes the process much easier. You don't want the chocolate too warm as it will coat the coconut balls thinly. A thicker coating is better tasting. Also, these freeze wonderfully! They are delightful right from the freezer too! And yes, the batch is quite large...perfect for sharing!
I had to add more coconut to thicken it up. Taste a lot like Mounds candy bars.
i followed recipie precisely, i think i would use just alittle less condense milk, but besides that wonderful. I love them and so does my family
These bon bons were good, but like some other people thought, they tasted a little too sweet. They did make a huge batch (like other people said) and we didn't use it all. Also, I had a lot of trouble trying to dip the dough into the chocolate. I was trying to use a toothpick/spoon/knife and finally gave up and stuck my hands into the chocolate. It became really messy. They didn't really look too nice in the end. Plus, after sitting on the counter for a few minutes they started to soften. I had to keep putting them into the fridge. Thank you, anyway.
This is almost the same recipe as the one my grandma used to make. Rolling the dough while it is still cold helps a lot. Last year I think I made 500 of them. They are a big hit, both with my family and my coworkers.
This was SO sweet that my 4 year old wouldn't eat it. Very disappointing. I used one bag sugar, 2 bags coconut, 1.5 cans sweetened condensed milk, and ALMOND BARK chocolate. Even if you want the inside super sweet trust me on the outside chocolate.
try making this with chopped maraschino cherries, you will love them... just make sure you drain the cherries real good or pat dry with a paper towel.
