Best Green Bean Casserole

Make it two weeks in advance to save time on Thanksgiving (or any occasion)!! I made only a few modifications to this already wonderful recipe. I doubled the recipe (we always want leftovers!) and added one extra can of cream soup (I used two cans of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of celery). I also added 2 teaspoons of garlic powder and some salt and pepper to taste (otherwise it can be rather bland). I used a Mexican blend of shredded cheeses (actually, any cheese blend that includes cheddar would be fine), and I mixed the cheese right in with the rest of the ingredients. I also added one small can of water chestnuts, chopped up into small pieces, to add some crunch. I mixed up all the ingredients (except for the final can of onions that is used for the topping), transferred it to a greased 9x13 glass casserole dish, covered it tightly with plastic wrap, and froze it (unbaked, of course) two weeks before Thanksgiving. One day before I want to bake it, I move it from the freezer to the fridge to thaw. Two hours before baking, I take it out and set it on the counter (still covered) to allow it to come to room temperature. Bake at 350 degrees until hot (I actually stir it about halfway through the baking time, just to help with even heating). If you double the recipe, like me, you might need to add 10-15 minutes to the baking time...just check it every 15 minutes to see how it's coming along. Add the onion topping for the final 5 minutes. Delicious and easy!