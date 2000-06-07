Best Green Bean Casserole
This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
Green bean casseroles aren't my favorite vegetable casseroles to make, but as far as they go, this one is great! Instead of microwaving I put everything in the casserole (minus 1/2 c cheese and the fried onions) at 350 for 20 minutes, sprinkled on the rest of the cheese and the onions, then baked for about 7 minutes more. Quick and easy.Read More
This was okay. Definitely needs some salt. I'll probably omit the cheese next time, or at the very least, not put any on top. It made the onions chewy instead of crunchy.Read More
DO NOT try to get away with frozen green beans in this casserole.
I followed Memphisbelles advice and made with cannned french cut green beans, didn't microwave and mixed in the cheese and onions (didn't add the water chestnuts) but did add some real bacon bits. Double the recipe if you need a 13X9 size. They were licking the pan clean at the party I took it to...I love when I'm asked for the recipe...thanks.
This is sooooo darn good ! I am hooked and I will make this ALOT ! I like lots of crunch so I added more onions . This is a must try !!
Talk about kicking it up a notch! Jan, this was a perfect example of how small changes can make a BIG difference. This was so good, that my family asked me to make it AGAIN the day after Christmas! And the reviewer who questioned that this was a recipe? Any time you combine two or more ingredients, it's a recipe! And an awesome one this was.... thanks for sharing.
This is the third time I've made it; and we've gotten awesome reviews. The bowl is always cleaned out. I've preassembled this the night before and taken out an hour before to sit at room temperature and then cooked as described. Awesome and easy!!!
Made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I used fresh, yellow and green, beans for color (if you use fresh, microwave beans for about 5-7 min on high before adding other ing.) and mixed everything all together(including about 1/2 of the fried onions) except a little cheese which I set aside, to add to the top before baking. I also mixed the cheddar cheese with about 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese before adding to the top. I didn't add the remaining onions until right before serving, to keep them crunchy and it was delish! REMINDER: Do not add milk to soup before using. I am sure that is why some people complained about it being "runny"
Excellent !! I too followed other reviewers suggestions - mixed all the cheese and 3oz of the french fried onions with the soup and beans...added about 1/2 can loosely chopped water chestnuts...a couple shots/splashes soy sauce...heavy sprinkle garlic powder and about 1/4 tsp black pepper - baked at 350 for about 25 minutes..then added the remainder of the french fried onions to the top and back in the oven for about 12 more minutes - Turned out to be the best green bean casserole ever !!
Make it two weeks in advance to save time on Thanksgiving (or any occasion)!! I made only a few modifications to this already wonderful recipe. I doubled the recipe (we always want leftovers!) and added one extra can of cream soup (I used two cans of cream of mushroom and one can of cream of celery). I also added 2 teaspoons of garlic powder and some salt and pepper to taste (otherwise it can be rather bland). I used a Mexican blend of shredded cheeses (actually, any cheese blend that includes cheddar would be fine), and I mixed the cheese right in with the rest of the ingredients. I also added one small can of water chestnuts, chopped up into small pieces, to add some crunch. I mixed up all the ingredients (except for the final can of onions that is used for the topping), transferred it to a greased 9x13 glass casserole dish, covered it tightly with plastic wrap, and froze it (unbaked, of course) two weeks before Thanksgiving. One day before I want to bake it, I move it from the freezer to the fridge to thaw. Two hours before baking, I take it out and set it on the counter (still covered) to allow it to come to room temperature. Bake at 350 degrees until hot (I actually stir it about halfway through the baking time, just to help with even heating). If you double the recipe, like me, you might need to add 10-15 minutes to the baking time...just check it every 15 minutes to see how it's coming along. Add the onion topping for the final 5 minutes. Delicious and easy!
this is basically how i make mine but i use the frozen green beans you steam and then i saute them with fresh onions, garlic and salt and pepper with butter and then mix the soup, cheese, 1/2 the fried onions and bake, it gives the green beans such great flavor
I love green bean casserole, but I never thought of putting cheese in it before. Why, I don't know because cheese makes everything better! :) I mixed all of my cheese and half of the onions into the green bean mixture. I didn't bother with warming it in the microwave. I took the suggestion of another reviewer and added a can of water chestnuts (something else I never would have thought to do, but was such a yummy addition, I will do it that way from now on!), sprinkled it with a little salt. Baked it for about 35 minutes, then topped it with the rest of the onions, and broiled it for 5 minutes. This was very good, and got a lot of compliments, including from my mother who typically does not like green bean casserole, but she LOVED this! I can see this with the additions of mushrooms, or bacon crumbles, maybe just a little splash of soy sauce. Mmmm.
This recipe is great on its own, so by me suggesting my additions, it is still worthy of 5 stars without them...I feel the need to mention this because I know a lot of people don't like when you rate something after changing it up. But if you want to make it a little more "gourmet" try adding the following to taste: black pepper, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, pinch of dried thyme, dried parsley flakes, a dash of soy sauce, and about two tablespoons of sour cream. I don't put the cheese on top because it tends to make the dried onions chewy, but that is just personal preference, most people will not complain about extra cheese! The definite keys to this recipe, whether altered or not, is the addition of the cheese to the mixture and no milk or any other liquid, keep it thick and you are pretty much guaranteed to not have a runny casserole. I also do not microwave it prior to baking, I just mix it all up and put it in the oven, I find it stays thicker this way. Definitely one of the better green bean casserole recipes I've come across.
My fiance wanted a green bean cassarole and I had no idea how to make one because I never had it before. I'm so glad this recipe worked out so well, and I enjoyed it too!!
I made this as one of my side dishes for Thanksgiving. It was WONDERFUL and turned out to be a big hit with my guests (most of them don't usually like green bean casserole)...I did add more cheese than it called for, and lightly added some onion powder and a dash of salt and pepper to the mix before I topped it with the fried onions. I am definitely going to keep this as 'my' green bean casserole recipe!!! I must confess that it is just as good (if not better) the next day...when I got it out of the fridge the day after Thanksgiving, I was eating it before I re-heated it...it was great cold!!! :)
i would have given it 5 stars had it used fresh green beans. just use fresh and steam them until almost tender, and the recipe comes out much better. you don't end up with that canned bean taste which i hate. also, adding some crunchy bacon bits adds to the flavor.
This recipe was easy and delicious! My only recommendation: add more cheese to the topping and less french fried onions.
Totally delicious, and super easy to prepare. I went a little heavy on the cheese and stirred in some of the french fried onions because that's how I roll, but this is a classic recipe that is great even as leftovers!
The cheese definitely added something. We used more fried onions than it called for.
Soooo much better than the Kraft recipe. The cheese gives it a great flavor. I used the Cream of Mushroom with Garlic. What a great recipe!!
Really good recipe, but I find canned green beans to be far too mushy, so I thawed two packages of frozen green beans. The microwave step is not really necessary, but may help if you're in a time crunch. I mixed the cheddar cheese in with the soup instead of putting it on top and all I had to do was add about 20 minutes to the cooking time in the oven. Turned out perfect!
The cheese makes all the difference. I cooked it at 350 for 25 minutes and then topped with 3 oz of Frenchs fried onions, cooking for an additional 5 minutes. DELICIOUS! No microwaving needed
I microwaved the soup and 3/4 cup of the cheese together and added 1 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce (although I think soy sauce would have been better). Then per other reviewers' suggestions I added 4 ounces of the french fried onions and mixed this all together with 2 cans of french cut green beans. I placed the remaining cheese and onions on top and baked approximately 20 minutes. Green bean casserole has never been my favorite but this recipe was very good- thanks for sharing Jan!
Very good comfort food dish. I add 5 strips of bacon, crumbled.
I always thought this recipe had to be complicated, but thanks to you it wasn't.
I chose to do this recipe following MemphisBelle's suggestions: add all of the cheese (grated a little extra for the top since I'm a serious cheese lover), added water chestnuts, added 1/2 of the onions to bean mix, omitted microwave step and just baked longer. I was not disappointed. Even the folks who "don't eat onions" ate it and liked it! I'm keeping it!
Giving a 4 only because I used the alterations from another reviewer...this way is for sure a 5! Skip the microwave, use canned french cut green beans, add 1 can sliced water chestnuts (I sliced the slices in to 1/3's and 1 can of water chestnuts is ok for a single or double batch) combine all ingredients in a casserole dish except for 1/2 the onions and mix well. Bake at 350 about 30 minutes, add the rest of the onions on top and bake 5 minutes more. Brought it to Thanksgiving this year and everyone loved it! Warmed up the very little bit of what was left over in the microwave and it was just as good as before, if not a bit better.
Made this a year ago to bring to my in-laws for Thanksgiving - was absolutely awesome! I used whole frozen green beans. If you use frozen beans, I recommend defrosting/heating them first in order to more easily mix in the soup and cheese. Then I just popped it all in the oven.
All of my family loved this one! I only used cream of celery soup instead of cream of mushroom soup.
This is the best green bean casserole my family has ever had. The cheese is a definate plus. Very simple and great tasting is always an A-plus on my list. I use more soup, another 1/2 can to make it creamier. YUM!
I made this in a microwave-safe casserole dish from start to finish. I've made it 3 times and the time it took in my microwave varied anywhere from 7 to 10 min. This is BEST green bean casserole I've ever had!
YUMMO!!! I mixed some of the onions and all the cheese in the beans...than topped with more onions about 5 minutes before I toook it out. I used more onions than called for in the recipe and I also added a little garlic powder. Thanks for the recipe:)
I made this for the Men's Homeless Shelter for 60 people. So easy and hearty. And they loved it- most important! That would be 60 likes!
Used french style green beans, mixed in ALL of the shredded cheese and 3 oz. french fried onions with the green beans Sprinkle generously with garlic salt. No need to heat anything in microwave, just mix and bake. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes uncovered, then add the french onions on top and cook for another 5 minutes. Delicious!!
Love this recipe .... made it for Thyanksgiving this year & everyone loved. It has been requested that I make it again for Christmas dinner. I mixed the cheese in with the beans while cooking instead of putting the cheese on top. It turned out great!! YUM-O!!!!
Very tasty and very easy to make. I used a recommendation from a previous review and included water chestnuts. Took to a church dinner and it was the first to disappear.
This recipe was a big hit at my family's Thanksgiving dinner. However, I used the roasted garlic variety cream of mushroom soup. It gave it a really good flavor.
I'm not a big fan of mushrooms, so I use cream of chicken soup instead - it's excellent!!
Added 2 slices of crispy bacon in the beans and soup then added another 2 slices of crispy bacon to the onion and cheese topping. Yummy
WHAT'S THE BIG DEAL?? People posted 5 stars and raved about this recipe and I'm going, "Huh?" I just needed a very simple, quick and easy green bean dish so I went with this. It was, well, green beans. I wouldn't call this a "recipe" though.
This is definitely a case of bury it under enough fat and salt and they'll eat anything. No one in our house likes green beans, but they all ate this. Not at all healthy, but it did get them to choke down the beans in order to get the cheese, creamy soups, and fried onions.
I couldn't figure out why this recipe missed the mark for me. I realized later that the traditional recipe from Cambells has soy sauce in it. I think this recipe would be perfect with the addition of that ingredient.
Antonio, Love Green bean Casserole
This was missing something....maybe next time I'll add more soy sauce, milk and garlic.....tasted much better the next day as leftovers....I'l keep looking.
I love this recipe too! My only suggestion, use either fresh or frozen green beans. The canned ones have an aweful brownish appearance and aren't as healthy....they also taste too salty.
I had never even tasted green bean casserole before but figured it must be good since everyone else eats it. Well I hated it, and so did my son. The taste was horrible. I don't blame the recipe, I just didn't like it.
I've never made green bean casserole before, but this was SUPER easy and SUPER yummy. The cheese really sends it over the top.
Either it was the fresh picked green beans that I used or "Cream of Mushroom Soup I" that I substituted for the canned stuff, but this recipe rocked my socks off! I was skeptical and thought, "Ok. I need a green bean casserole. I guess this one will do for my mock Thanksgiving dinner." Boy was I wrong. So good I came back for seconds. For my mock Thanksgiving dinner, I served this dish, "Slow Cooker Thanksgiving Turkey," homemade turkey gravy from the drippings, carrots, and "Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing."
Everyone loves greenbean cassorole but the cheese gave this dish a new twist! It was easy and tasted great!
This is a good basic recipe. Like other reviewers, I add 1 cup of shredded cheese to the mixture, a 1/2 can of chopped water chestnuts, about a tablespoon of soy sauce, and half of the FF onions to the mix. EXCELLENT!!
Easy and tasted great!
It's just the same green bean casserole most people make but with cheese on top. Add to the soup a splash of milk, generous black pepper and a splash of worcestershire and all is well. It definitely needs those add-ins for a little more oomph in my very humble opinion.
I thought this was bland even for a casserole.
This really is the best green bean casserole especially if you follow memphisbelle's instructions. Use french style green beans and mix everything together including half of the fried onions and pour in a casserole dish. No need to microwave anything. Bake 30 minutes and then top with the rest of the fried onions and bake 5 more minutes. Turns out perfect every time and couldn't be easier. I also add a jar of pimento strips into the mix for color and extra flavor. This is a big hit at my house.
I've never in my whole life had greenbean casserole - it just was never something that my family enjoyed. I really liked this recipe. Next time I might play with the recipe a bit to give it a little more flavor (tasted like it was missing something). What a quick recipe!!!
This is now my famous green bean casserole around my family. I am always asked to bring this. I used french style beans, also mixed in 1/2 of the fried onions, and mixed in all the cheese to the mixture like a reviewer suggested. It was perfect. Thank you!
So quick and easy. No leftovers with this dish!
Very good. I used frozen green beans and found it needed a little longer time in the oven - about 15 - 20 minutes. Really yummy though. I found the onions stayed nice and crunchy.
This is a wonderful recipe! I just made it for Christmas dinner. I am so surprised that something so easy, with few ingredients, could be so good! Fabulous! I guess keeping it simple works! Thank you:-)
Another great dish served for Thanksgiving! I used 2 cans of French fried onions as I wanted to have enough to add more crunch on top once everything was done. My daughter loved it as her favorite and requested it more than once a year! Thanks for sharing! :)
I tried making Green Bean Casserole before I discovered this recipe and I hated it. I decided to give it another try using this recipe and I LOVE IT and so does my family. It's not a mandatory dish every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Everyone now asks for this at every get together!!! Love it!!!
I found frozen green beans to be much less mushy. If you unthaw and squeeze the water out of the green beans, this dish turns out great. Thanks for the base recipe.
Follow the recipe exactly and you will have a delicious perfect tasting Green Bean Casserole!
Sorry about the poor rating, but I had 8 children in my house (Ages 1 1/2 TO 12) and not one of the kids liked this recipe. Will not be making this again.
I followed this receipe perfect, but it seemed runny. I wasnt impressed with the cheese added. I think I will stick with the regular way. However, my family loved it! Even though they mentioned I put to much soup because it was runny. And I didn't! I followed it to the T! It did hardened up the next day for leftovers and tasted better. I don't think I will try this again!!
Tasted very bland and boring. I’d call this slumming it in the kitchen food.
This middle-America never gets old with me!
I always add cheese to our green bean casseroles now! And I like to add black pepper and a splash of soy sauce. I really don't think I could ever enjoy a green bean casserole w/out cheese now...Thanks for sharing this simple yet wonderful addition!
this was super yummy. I had about a half pound over leftover groundbeef that was already cooked added a handful of chopped celery, sautéed onions, left out the French onions as I didn't have on hand. delicious
Receipe is very good, I don't normally like beans but I do in this receipe and it is a change of vegetable.
I made this for Thanksgiving since my husband looks forward to this dish. I don't usually eat it, but this year went back for THIRDS! I used a little extra cheese, and the French's Cheddar Fried Onions. DELICIOUS!
Loved this recipe. Perfect combination of simple and tasty. We used Del Monte French cut green beans seasoned with Garli Garni and Lemon Pepper, and added some bacon crumbles to the mix. It disappeared quickly at the Christmas party.
I'm not a green bean casserole professional, but to me this recipe was like eating straight cream of mushroom out with mushy bits in it. I had to add chicken and potatoes to it, which really helped out, but that wouldn't be a green bean casserole, haha. I will probably make my green bean, chicken, potato casserole again though!
LOVED IT! It was my first time making it and it sure was a hit. I followed someone else's review and added in a can of sliced water chestnuts. I ended up chopping them up more because the slices are too big. I also ended up doubling the recipe and mixing the french cut and regular cut since I was out of french. They worked well together! I didn't heat in microwave either, which seems to be an unnecessary step. I placed it all in a 8x11 glass baking dish. Awesome dish!
This is indeed the Best Green Bean Casserole recipe and my family agreed.
This tasted great but was a little runny for me. I'm not sure why.
the addition of cheddar cheese was delicious!
Awesome! I made a few minor modifications based on personal preference. I used 98% fat free cream of mushroom soup, and added some sauteed onions. It was great and I'll definitely be making this again. Hubby said it was the best he has ever had!
Made this side dish for my brothers birthday celebration. Everyone loved it!!
Followed the recipe exactly, outstanding. Everone loved this at our Christmas dinner.
I used seriously sharp cheddar cheese
Excellent recipe! I took some of the suggestions from other commenters, and added half the french fried onions and all of the shredded cheese to the mixture. I didn't microwave, but baked in oven until hot, and then added the remaining onions on top before broiling to brown them. I made double the recipe, using frozen green beans from my garden in a 9x13 baking dish. Excellent! Thank you!
Use fresh green beans.
Hubby and I both love this one and it is sooo easy. I cut out a couple of the steps by just mixing the soup, green beans, and cheese together at once, warm in the microwave for a couple minutes and then go on with the rest. I also love this with Campbell's Roasted Garlic Cream of Mushroom; it adds another layer of flavor. Delicious!
This was really good. The cheese in the green beans made it really rich, but next time I will put all of the cheese in it and not on top. Definitly a keeper though!
I added chunks of ham to this recipe. It was delicious!
Great recipe. Quick and easy.
I must admit that I actually didn't have very high hopes for this recipe. I honestly thought that since it only has 4 ingredients it would be too "plain", but I was pleasently surprised. Everyone loved it! I didn't microwave any of the ingredients first- just mixed it together and threw it in the oven. So simple and so good!
Very Very good... even those who dont normally like green beans thought it was good... per other reviews i did add cheese into the mixture not just on top, and quite a bit since the family is cheese lovers. Next time i will just put all cheese inside and none on top only the onions, as what was on top got a little hard.
Perrrrfect! ??
Good recipe, it was all eaten at our family get-together. The Onions on top were soggy and I would prefer them to be crunchy, so I would reserve 1/2 to add at the end. I added a can of mushrooms, which was good.
I made this last Thanksgiving and my family really enjoyed it and asked that I make it again this year. However, I used fresh green beans instead of canned. It's very easy and quick to make.
Very yummy! I also used a teaspoon of garlic powder and it tastes great. This recipe is one of my 6 year olds favorites.
Easy to make, and a hit at our house!
Made it with fresh green beans instead of canned beans and I did not microwave them. Steamed the beans until al dente then added and mixed in the soup and cheese. Not one bean was left over.
YUM YUM! THAT SHOULD SAY ENOUGH.
This was a favorite at my Thanksgiving dinner!
Pretty good but I used fresh green beans. I boiled the beans for just a couple of minutes and then mixed the soup with the beans in the casserole dish. i mixed bread crumbs with cheddar cheese in a bowl and then sprinkled it on top.
