Best Green Bean Casserole

This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.

Recipe by Jan

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place green beans and soup in a large microwave-safe bowl. Mix well and heat in the microwave on HIGH until warm (3 to 5 minutes). Stir in 1/2 cup of cheese and heat mixture for another 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer green bean mixture to a casserole dish and sprinkle with French fried onions and remaining cheese.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until the cheese melts and the onions just begin to brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 23.2g; cholesterol 19.8mg; sodium 1068.3mg. Full Nutrition
