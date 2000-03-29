I first had blackened tuna a few weeks ago at a buffet in a casino. I am not sure how this was my first time since I have lived in Louisiana for 24 years but it was. Well as soon as I got home I searched and found this recipe for blackened tuna. A few days later I had a friend over and we tried this recipe and what a success. It matched closely to the blackened tuna I had at the casino and possibly turned out better. This recipe is very simple and takes little time. The only thing you need to watch out for is buying a cajun/creole seasoning without salt. Because of the generous amount of seasoning you will put on the tuna, the salt content is extremely high if you choose a cajun seasoning with salt. Just a tip for people who need to watch their salt content.

