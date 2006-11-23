Cherry Cheese Pie

Setting Issue***KNOX GELATIN...will correct problem. I've done this for years. Into your 1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice, mix in 2 tsp. of Knox (unflavored) Gelatin. Note**Strain your juice or break the pulp. Let stand 1 minute before incorporating into cheese/milk mixture. No need to reduce lemon juice (if you think to much liquid) nor add more cream cheese. For me--adding more cheese cuts into the other flavors. If you reduce your lemon juice to half...use maybe 1/2 - 1 tsp of Knox. Either way let stand 1 minute before use. It will thicken (swell) but don't worry--use it. I prefer sweetened strawberries or frozen cherries mixed with sugar. I don't use cherry filling anymore. Never really cared for it but when I did use it, I believed it aided in filling not setting like I would have liked. I also think that 'cherry goo' is too heavy (weight) & wet for a cream pie. For this reason I thought it made for a poor 'potluck' pie because after cutting it started looking unappetizing later. Mine was never 'runny' or 'soupy' but I always thought it could be bit firmer without sacrificing taste & texture. The recipe is good. Always has been but Knox WILL give a firm, CREAMY, clean slice of pie. TRUST me. As long as you don't use too much, it will not be 'gelatinous' in texture but creamy. Yes, I know it's pretty with the topping covering pie but try spooning over individual slices instead. This will prevent a 'sagging' pie. Firmer, better looking...tasty. Now it's a potluck pie.