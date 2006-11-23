Cherry Cheese Pie

92 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 12
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This is a sweet and creamy cherry cheese pie with a cherry topping. Very easy and very good! You'll be glad you tried it!

By Ginger

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese in a mixing bowl until fluffy. Beat in milk until smooth. Stir in lemon juice and vanilla. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours. Top with desired amount of pie filling before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 68.7g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 329.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022