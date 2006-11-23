Cherry Cheese Pie
This is a sweet and creamy cherry cheese pie with a cherry topping. Very easy and very good! You'll be glad you tried it!
I'm giving it a 4 star because it is easy and after 36 hours, it did have a nice, firm, creamy, consistency... a bit too much lemon flavoring for me, the batter was still very loose and puddding-like, even after 18 hours of refrigeration...good thing I had made this 2 days before it was eaten. This is the exact same recipe as a few others on this site..(cherry cheese pie, for one), and I had read a review for one of them that suggested decreasing the lemon and increasing the cream cheese. If I ever make this recipe again, that's what I'll do..4 oz more cream cheese, and use only 1/4 cup of lemon juice.Read More
I've been making this pie for at least 30 years and it is always a hit. There are always requests for this pie on the holidays. I use one can of cherry pie filling for two pies and it is plenty. Leave about an inch wide strip around the outer edge of pie uncoverd with the cherries and it makes a very pretty presentation.
My oldest son and I made this pie together. I made the graham cracker crust from scratch and we used reduced fat cream cheese in the filling. Though it looked pretty and set up perfectly, it wasn't a huge hit. My husband politely asked me not to make this pie again. It's not the recipe's fault, just a personal family preferance.
Setting Issue***KNOX GELATIN...will correct problem. I've done this for years. Into your 1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice, mix in 2 tsp. of Knox (unflavored) Gelatin. Note**Strain your juice or break the pulp. Let stand 1 minute before incorporating into cheese/milk mixture. No need to reduce lemon juice (if you think to much liquid) nor add more cream cheese. For me--adding more cheese cuts into the other flavors. If you reduce your lemon juice to half...use maybe 1/2 - 1 tsp of Knox. Either way let stand 1 minute before use. It will thicken (swell) but don't worry--use it. I prefer sweetened strawberries or frozen cherries mixed with sugar. I don't use cherry filling anymore. Never really cared for it but when I did use it, I believed it aided in filling not setting like I would have liked. I also think that 'cherry goo' is too heavy (weight) & wet for a cream pie. For this reason I thought it made for a poor 'potluck' pie because after cutting it started looking unappetizing later. Mine was never 'runny' or 'soupy' but I always thought it could be bit firmer without sacrificing taste & texture. The recipe is good. Always has been but Knox WILL give a firm, CREAMY, clean slice of pie. TRUST me. As long as you don't use too much, it will not be 'gelatinous' in texture but creamy. Yes, I know it's pretty with the topping covering pie but try spooning over individual slices instead. This will prevent a 'sagging' pie. Firmer, better looking...tasty. Now it's a potluck pie.
Delicious! Perfect for summer bbqs! I followed the recipe ingredients exactly, but "toasted" the graham cracker crust slightly in the oven (5 minutes or so @ 350ish) to give the crust a little more stiffness so it doesn't soften as easily when the filling is added and sits overnight. I also have no issues with it chilling for only 3 hours. The texture is supposed to be creamy and smooth... not firm. The pie may fall apart when cutting it, but that's to be expected from a pie like this. I highly recommend topping it with fresh sliced strawberries... that's our favorite and looks gorgeous too!
I made this pie at least 20 times and it's wonderful. When I first started making the pie it would sometimes be SOUPY, so here is the SOLUTION that has always worked well for me to make it set. USE 1 1/2 BRICKS OF CREAM CHEESE! It taste wonderful, and sets beautifully. We won't be sorry if you follow my advise. Also, with 1 1/2 bricks of cream cheese it's just so yummy!
This is an old favorite, a tried and true recipe of mine and my family. We used to call it 'Cherry-O-Cream Pie'. I would recommend getting the best possible gram cracker crust for this, or make your own. But highly recommended, easy, fast, and tastes great!
Family loved it, easy to make and delicious! Took longer than three hours to set, though. Took overnite but well worth it!
easy and delicious dessert! I used a low-fat graham cracker crust, low fat cream cheese, fat free sweetened condensed milk and lite cherry pie filling and it still came out very tasty - my husband didn't suspect anything about it was "low fat".
Great recipe to make on hot days when you don't want to use the oven. Best to beat the cream cheese and condensed milk for a few minutes (3-5 minutes) to ensure creaminess. Also beat 3-5 minutes after adding lemon and vanilla. Top with favorite fruit topping or serve plain.
Added a teaspoon of Cinnamon and it enhanced the pie no end!
This has always been a favorite at my house and at potlucks. I always make two pies. Instead of doubling the recipe, I add one 8 ounce tub of thawed cool whip. I serve the pies plain with cherry, blueberry, and other toppings on the side. The pie is still sweet, a little tart, and creamy but never soupy.
I grew up eating this pie. My mom would make it all the time. I've loved it for 30 years! It's so easy and delicious.
A friend of ours made a similar dish but didn't want to share the recipe so I looked for one that was close to it. I found this one and made it for my husband on Tuesday and by Thursday it was gone. I also added lemon zest and he absolutely loved this dessert. I refrigerated it but then froze it for a couple of hours to firm it a tad bit more. I will definitely make this dessert again.
didnt look good didnt taste good at all...just my opinion though.
My mom always made it this way and I love it. I agree, 1/4 of a cup of lemon is plenty and allows it to set up a little better. I use fat free sweetend condensed milk and fat free cream cheese. It tastes the same and really cuts down on the fat (but not the sugar...this thing is sweeeeet)Enjoy!
I have been making this recipe for years,and have absolutely no problems with it turning out perfect every time I do enjoy reading some of the reviews, you can always learn something from them. Thanks you for posting this. I have had so many people asking for this recipe and now I can just email this to them with a nice photo and the good reviews. Negativity does not apply here.
I have made this pie many times and it was always a hit. I do use the lowfat cream cheese, and the fat free sweetened condensed milk to make it a little lower in calories, and it does not sacrifice anything of the taste. Some reviewers mentioned that their pie was "soupy". I have never had that problem. Be sure to use "Sweetened Condensed Milk" NOT evaporated milk. There is a big difference. When I take this anywhere, the dish is always emptied.
Not as good as the calories end up being. Won't make it again, though I really enjoyed it!
Super easy and very yummy (my kind of recipe!)! I decreased the lemon juice just a tad so that the filling would be a little more firm and although I really like the cherry pie filling on top, blueberry pie filling is pretty darn good, too! Thanks!
I grew up on this stuff and it is fantastic (one of the best desserts ever). But I've always known it as Cherry Yum-Yum. Oh well, a rose by any other name.....
absolutely delicious thank you
Excellent! Very Good....Thanks
Delicious! Made this for my housewarming party, and I wish I made two! It was the first thing to go, and the most talked about dessert. My Aunt who is known for her pies, even asked me for my recipe. If I could give this more stars I would.
My husband of almost 51 years has loved this pie for over half of those years. :))
delicious. be sure to chill the appropriate time or it will be too soupy. Also, it needs a little extra flavoring (vanilla, almond or lemon) to disguise the flavor of the condensed milk.
This recipe was made every Sunday during my third pregnancy and loved by my entire family. It is crazy easy and SOOOO good - I had friends dropping by on Sundays just to get a slice and it was requested at a few baptisms as well. The creamy consistency is perfect. Setting for 3 hours is the best - if what you are looking for is a firm cheesecake then it's a baked one!! Enjoy this cheesecake, it's quick, easy, inexpensive and FANTASTIC!!!
My family loved this pie! I cut the lemon juice in 1/2 because it seemed to be too much. It turned out Perfect. Very creamy!
Great pie! Really easy and wonderful taste. Loved it!
My mom makes this pie every Christmas and Thanksgiving! It is delicious and so easy the kids can help!
5 stars for easy and delicious. I have learned over the years in the kitchen that there is no substitute for quality ingredients. I refrigerated my filling while my crust was cooling ( baked graham cracker crust for 5 minutes at 350) and the pie didn't make it thru the day, excellent!
I make this pie all the time and my co-workers love it. I have even exchanged the cherries for fresh strawberries and it was great!
Very easy and very good!
This recipe is the best! I made this recipe for family get togethers and everyone loves it. Very easy to make.
Just didn't want to firm up, made it twice, maybe too much lemon?
I got mixed reviews on this one. A real baked cheesecake is definitely better. This one is wayyyyy too rich and creamy. However, out of my kids and siblings, and parents and family, the only person who really loved it was my dad. Everyone else said it was way too rich, including me. I don't think i'd make it again unfortunately, I think it's worth it to make the usual baked cheesecake even if it's more work. Thanks for sharing the recipe anyway.;).../update/ the next day, more family came over and tasted it. They thought it was one of the best, saying it was so "light tasting"! They loved it a lot too, so now more pple said they loved it! I guess it deserves at least 4 1/2 stars!!
The best no-bake cheesecake!!!! Very creamy. Follow recipe as written and it turns out perfect!!
One word "AWESOME"
Great flavor but this pie is way too loose. Unless served directly from the fridge, this pie is very runny, almost to the point of being soupy. Flavorful - yes; creamy - yes; firm - NO. Unless the cream cheese to condensed milk ratio is modified, then gelatin is required for this pie to survive the test of time.
Too sweet for us and didn’t set well
My mom always made this & its one of my favorite desserts!
Very yummy. Thank you!
It didn't set very well and the lemon was a little strong.
i have made this at least 50 times.
Super simple and delicious. I cut the lemon juice a little, and doubled the cream cheese. My family loved this pie.
This was very easy and tasted very much like the NoBake Jello Cheesecake from a box. I thought it tasted even better the next day.
I use this recipe EVERY TIME I make a cheesecake. But I use 1/4C of lemon juice versus the 1/3C the recipe calls for. This time, I used blackberry filling (because I do not like cherries). Perfection!
Super easy to make and really tastes great. I recommend giving it at last 3 1/2 hours to set.
have made this several times and each time people say it is so delicious! It's cheescake in pie form. I use cherry preserves that I have on hand from the cherry season but I am sure the pie filling would be just as good.
Delicious but would never set. I followed the recipe w/exception to the lemon juice. I only had about half of a fresh lemon and squeezed what I could from it into the batter. My dh just loves it and does not care that it remained more pudding-like, but I would prefer for it to have the consistency of an actual cheesecake.
Absolutely delicious! I added some whipped cream to serve. Will be making this alot. Thank you for the recipe.
My aunt has made this pie for years during the holidays and everyone loves it
i've made this for many years. it always gets requested at thanksgiving. YUMMY! I like to add a couple extra cream cheese pkgs for thickness and its creamier like that
This is a very good pie BUT you have to sprinkle one and a half teaspoons of gelatin powder on top of the lemon juice, let it sit for a minute, and then add it to the cream cheese/sweetened condensed milk, and mix just until blended. I found this hint elsewhere, tried it and the pie set up nicely. If you don't add the gelatin then what is going to get this filling to firm up besides the cream cheese being refrigerated while cooling?
I love this recipe and have made it for years. Sometimes I had problems with it not setting up properly. Two helpful hints I picked up from others on here were to use bottled lemon juice, not fresh, and to pop it in a 350 degree oven for 8-10 minutes then refrigerate. Perfect every time!
Delicious!!
better name might be "soup pie" I made well over 24 hours in advance and still felt like I was serving soup for dessert, rather embarrassing.
I have been making this pie (the exact same) for years now and it is always a hit! So easy.
I made my own crust and added another 8oz pack of cream cheese. Used Almond extract instead of vanilla. Family raved over it, pretty neat. Really easy to make, and I managed to not have my stove burn me out of the kitchen.
Don’t make this!!! I followed directions exactly and it was so runny we had to throw it away!!! Very disappointing!!
I made this. It's the same recipe that my grandmother used however, she used Eagle Brand sweetened condensed milk and philadelphia original cream cheese (in the silver box with blue writing). I make everything and put it in the fridge over night and then the next day put the cherries on top...delicious!!
Love this this recipe! Very simple to make with a delicious outcome. My only change was making a gluten free crust.
My grandmother has made this pie since i was a little girl and when I asked her for the recipe I couldn't believe how easy it was. It tastes amazing to be so simple. I highly recommend this recipe. I use strawberry pie filling instead of the cherries and my family loves it.
No changes making two more for New Year's thank you
The correct amount of CREAM CHEESE is 2 Packages Cream Cheese. Try it and you will never go back to one. One is always too runny. This is my favorite recipe of cream cheese pie and I have made it many times!
Yes I would make again
I just made this pie! It’s not the same recipe that I’ve seen in the past but the filling is just as good! And easiest pie I’ve made!
My mom has been making this since the 1960's. Always a hit, easy to make and we always have the ingredients on hand. Excellent!
I've been making this pie for 10 years and it is one of my favorite desserts! If you add 1 to 2 teaspoons of Gelatin Knox, it will set up just fine. This is a great recipe if you have little time on your hands, but the results taste like you spent an hour on it!
I was disappointed with the end result. It was too creamy, not solid and difficult to serve in one piece. I will not make this again.
