Coconut (Haupia) and Chocolate Pie

this is a classic hawaiian dessert and a great recipe. i am from hawaii and have had countless chocolate haupia pies, the most famous are from ted's bakery, but thought this tasted even better. my husband doesn't like whipped cream, so i actually made it without that and it was still very good. the only thing was after being in the fridge for a few days, the coconut top started to brown on the edges, but i cut it off and it tasted as good as ever. do be careful how much chocolate you use, i didn't think the recipe called for enough so i added 1/4c more and the chocolate flavor was very strong. this pie should have a very light and creamy flavor. i also used a premade graham cracker crust and that turned out very well, it didn't compete with the pie's flavors, but really enhanced it. i noticed others complained about the gelatinous texture of the coconut pudding - FYI, haupia is SUPPOSED to look like that, so have no fear. haupia is a coconut dessert that is often called pudding but thick enough to cut into squares, almost like jello. i know the recipe says to refrigerate for an hour but i would chill in the fridge for at least 4. i say this because when i sampled a piece of pie after one hour, i noticed the texture of the haupia was slightly lumpy and still a little warm. after a few hours in the fridge, the haupia and chocolate pudding was smooth in consistency.

Read More