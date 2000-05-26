Coconut (Haupia) and Chocolate Pie
This pie is a chocolate coconut lover's dream, very rich and delicious.
this is a classic hawaiian dessert and a great recipe. i am from hawaii and have had countless chocolate haupia pies, the most famous are from ted's bakery, but thought this tasted even better. my husband doesn't like whipped cream, so i actually made it without that and it was still very good. the only thing was after being in the fridge for a few days, the coconut top started to brown on the edges, but i cut it off and it tasted as good as ever. do be careful how much chocolate you use, i didn't think the recipe called for enough so i added 1/4c more and the chocolate flavor was very strong. this pie should have a very light and creamy flavor. i also used a premade graham cracker crust and that turned out very well, it didn't compete with the pie's flavors, but really enhanced it. i noticed others complained about the gelatinous texture of the coconut pudding - FYI, haupia is SUPPOSED to look like that, so have no fear. haupia is a coconut dessert that is often called pudding but thick enough to cut into squares, almost like jello. i know the recipe says to refrigerate for an hour but i would chill in the fridge for at least 4. i say this because when i sampled a piece of pie after one hour, i noticed the texture of the haupia was slightly lumpy and still a little warm. after a few hours in the fridge, the haupia and chocolate pudding was smooth in consistency.Read More
Not the greatest, and not a lot of flavor. Only change: used milk and coconut extract instead of coconut milk. Also topped with toasted coconut. It had a strange texture, but was a LOT better after chilling for a few hours. I guess after only one hour, it hadn't had enough time to set.Read More
We all loved this pie! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out beautiful. Very easy to make and it slices beautifully. I bought the pie crust ready made and this recipe filled two of the tenderflake deep dish pie crusts perfectly (hint - they are not very deep). I am making this again today and the only thing I will do differently is add a tsp of coconut extract to the white layer as I found the flavour very mild, also I will put white layer in the bottom then chocolate then whipped cream so it looks more layered. I really loved this pie because it was more of a coconut cream and had none of the gritty taste from chunks of coconut which my kids don't like in other coconut pies. Great recipe - thanks
This must be the most delectable chocolate haupia pie on Earth. My family and I have enjoyed haupia pies from the famous Ted's Bakery in Hawaii before, but my family believes this is just as good, if not better, than Ted's!! (Which is hard to believe!) My only advice: Be sure to refrigerate it for a few extra hours before serving. It is best when the haupia is really firm. It sliced wonderfully and it has the smoothest, creamiest texture! I recommend making a sweet graham cracker crust for it, it seems to work beautifully. Also, I read some reviews where people added coconut extract, but I did not. The coconut milk gave it plenty of that delicious Hawaiian flavor I was looking for. This is a refreshing treat that is sure to impress everyone who loves the wonderful combination of coconut and chocolate. The coconut flavor is subtle but definitely present and the amount of chocolate the recipe calls for is perfect. And lastly, some of my family members aren't terribly fond of coconut but they still loved the pie. Five Stars!
This pie is amazing. I used an oreo crust, and didn't bother with making whipped cream. I just used Reddi Whip and added it right before eating. I also added a tsp of coconut extract and a small handfull of coconut flakes to the plain coconut pudding. It was pretty easy to make, and very good.
People need to make this!! It was so good, the layers are beautiful when cut, and it was surprisingly light! Next time I may use a little bit less chocolate because I love the cocunut so much! Bravo!
Made a good pie but I would like more coconut flavour. Did not want to add shredded coconut because I felt it would ruin the velvety texture of the pie. I'm not a fan of extracts or artificial flavouring. I will definitely try again, next time I'll probably experiment with using twice the coconut milk and reducing it by half. Also I topped the pie with a mountain of meringue to save a butt load of the fat and calories the recipe contains with the whipped cream.
OMG This pie is amazing. If anyone really knows what this pie is supposed to taste like and knows Ted's Bakery, you have to try this recipe out. It's super easy & all my Hawaii friends loved it! I used a vegetable peeler and put Trader Joe's dark chocolate shavings with organic coconut flakes that I toasted myself (about 5 or more minutes in oven on 350 deg) & the chocolate & coconut mixed a bit which some said tasted like a candy topping. YOU GOTTA TRY THIS! Out of the world :D!!!!
This recipe was a hit. I added about a cup of shredded coconut to the white layer and to the chocolate layer I added about 3/4C of slivered almonds (I'm a huge fan of Almond Joys!). It was excellent. Thanks for the recipe!
this recipe is AWESOME! it tastes just like teds bakery chocolate haupia pie in hawaii! thanks traci.
So good- the haupia alone was amazing. I used mostly coconut milk for the liquid. I used 1/2 milk, 1/2 coconut milk instead of the 1 cup milk, plus mixed my cornstarch in with 1/2 water and 1/2 coconut milk. It really increased the coconut flavor! I'd say this pie does need to be refrigerated for more than an hour before serving, and isn't a great choice for a potluck, as it gets pretty soft while it sits out (at least, mine did). But, every last bit was scraped out of the pan! It's delicious!
This is GREAT!! What's not to love, chocolate and coconut. I followed the recipe exactly, and then decided to add shredded coconut to the plain layer. I think it made a huge difference, really gave it the coconut flavor. I also toasted 3/4 cup of coconut and sprinkled it on top of the pie. Can't wait to make it again!
I have made this twice now, it is a great recipe. I just returned from my honeymoon in Oahu and really enjoyed the haupia chocolate pie at Ted's Bakery and this tasted very similar. Haupia is a light coconut and the firmness of the pie is what the recipe aims at and succeeds. If you're looking for a recipe that is heavily laced with coconut or of a pudding consistency (like most cream pies), this recipe is not it. BUT if you're willing to try something different and authentic to Hawaii, try this recipe. If you use a regular graham cracker crust (I used Keebler's ready made), then the recipe in this filling will yield two pies, so either cut the recipe in half or buy two pie crusts. I buy a pint of whipping cream, so used just 2 cups for the topping, and it turned out great. Make sure to reduce the sugar proportionally. I reduced the sugar and the chocolate chips for the filling since I like a lighter taste. don't skimp on the coconut cream - the international section of your grocery store should have it, buy the more expensive one that actually says coconut instead of "coconut extract in water." Since i wanted a thicker coconut layer, i mixed less pudding into the chocolate chips. Next time, i will trying using milk chocolate chips as suggested by one reviewer. Great recipe, try it!
Delicious. If you like coconut, you must try.
I used Cream of Coconut, not coconut milk after reading there wasn't enough coconut flavor. I also cut out some of the sugar since it's already sweet. It needed much longer than an hour to set up but it was worth it.
We really enjoyed this dessert. My coconut layer didn't set after about 6 hours in the fridge, so if I were to make this again I would do as others suggested and leave it in the fridge overnight. I used a pre-made shortbread crust with this and served with special dark chocolate syrup and toasted coconut on top. Also as suggested by other's I added a little bit over 1/2 tsp of coconut extract to the coconut layer, even with this the coconut flavor was very subtle so I can see how it would be lost without it. Thanks for the recipe:)
This haupia pie is absolutely wonderful!! It is my Hubbie's favorite!! I have been to Hawaii 3 times and each time I have gone to get pie at Ted's bakery. Sorry Ted, this one has you beat!! I always cut back on sugar, so I used 3/4 cup instead of the cup and a scant 1/4 cup for the cream layer. I have made it so many times, I have lost count! Love it, Love it, Love it!! Thank you for posting it!
I needed a dessert for my mom's birthday gathering. One of her favorite candy bars are mounds. I found this recipe and thought she would like the combination and the recipe seemed pretty easy. I followed the recipe and made no changes. I did chill the pie longer, like another reviewer suggested. After piping the whipped cream on I topped the pie with toasted coconut and chocolate curls. We all really liked the pie and I have noted to make this one again. Next time I want to add more coconut. The chocolate overpowered the coconut a little, but not enough for us to dislike it. I may try to add coconut flakes to the coconut pudding layer before I put the chocolate layer. Can't wait to make this again.
This recipe turned out better than I expected. It was really easy to put together. I put the white layer down first, then the chocolate, followed by the whipped topping. I toasted some coconut and sprinkled that on top, and I used Splenda instead of sugar. The pie turned out so pretty, and my guests were pleasantly surprised that this pie was not too sweet. Thanks for a unique recipe!!
This was good, only next time I will cut back on the semi-sweet chocolate chips or maybe use milk chocolate. It was too rich for me, and my guests also agreed. Other than that it was good, I would have liked more of the haupia taste though. I also just topped with cool whip and piped it onto the pie and finished with toasted coconut flakes (put coconut flakes in oven for 5 minutes at 350 keep a close eye though it burns quickly).
If I could give this more than 5 stars I definately would. I was looking for a great chocolate pie then I came across this and made it being that I love coconut too. The only thing I did different was to toast some coconut for the top along with some hershey bar shavings on top also.The filling did turn out to be enough for two pies which I gave one to my neighbor. I wish I wouldn't of. If I would of known how good this was I would of ate them both. This is now my favorite recipe.
Didn't make it with chocolate, but was perfect. Just like the kind they have from Teddy's bakery in Hawaii.
This pie is okay but not my favorite. The only thing that I changed was to add coconut extract and milk instead of coconuut milk. I also added coconut flakes on top. There is an interesting texture and not much of a coconut taste. If you made both layers all chocolate then I think it would taste better. It takes longer then 1 hour to chill, it gets better the longer that you let it chill.
The closest you'll ever get to Ted's Bakery Famous Chocolate Haupia Pie without living in Hawaii.
I thought this recipe was ok, but what the heck is 7/8 of a cup?! I added what I thought for the chips, and it turned out to be WAY too many. I think that's a mistake. The coconut part was barely flavored coconut, and the chocolate part was too sweet. If I make it again, I'm making some big changes. Thanks for the idea.
Made exactly according to recipe. EXCELLENT!!!!!
I made this yesterday after making a coconut cream pie from this site and had a leftover baked pie crust and a can of light coconut milk. It good, but not as good as the coconut cream where I used a can of creme of coconut and coconut extract. The chocolate was overpowering using the semi-sweet chips. My husband is from Hawaii and although he seemed to remember this type of pie, he preferred the coconut cream too.
Very good and very easy. The chocolate layer was just like chocolate pudding, where the coconut layer was a little bit more firm. A interesting texture in a pie, but it tasted great.
This was a beautiful pie! The coconut flavor is very hard to detect with the chocolate so that my kids liked it, even though they don't like coconut.
This was delicious...I love the combo of chocolate and coconut. I didn't change a thing and it came out great.
I LOVE coconut, so, I tried this recipe... Served a piece to my husband (He didn't know what I was making.) His eyes got big and he said, THIS TASTES LIKE HAUPIA - Just like from home!! Yup. He was born and raised in Hawaii, So, taste approved from a Hawaiian native. Thanks for the recipe. :)
I hate to review recipes that I didn't try exactly, but I did tweak it after reading the reviews, and it turned out perfectly. I used more coconut milk in place of the water, and put all the coconut milk in the pan to boil. I mixed the cornstarch with the cow's milk, then added it as per the recipe. I used 3/4 cup chocolate chips, and mixed them with about 1/3 of the coconut mixture. It was REALLY yummy, the chocolate was not overpowering at all, and you could taste the coconut flavor.
Very good! My family are coconut freaks... I debating on adding coconut to white layer after reading the reviews and did it (1/2 cup). Tastes great and texture is still fine with the coconut in there.
We just got back from Maui where we tried haupia and chocolate pie for the first time at Da Kitchen. I've been craving it ever since! Lucky for me I came across this recipe. My pie turned out excellent! I followed the recipe exactly as it was written; I think it was even better than the one we had on vacation. I'll be making this for many summers to come. Thank you so much for sharing!
VERY rich, VERY sweet, and VERY delicious! Tip: Serve this in SMALL slices! A normal piece may be too much for some. It's very creamy, like a rich chocolate sundae. I made this exactly as written, and wouldn't change a thing. I think it is probably better as written, with a pastry shell, rather than a graham cracker crust. The pastry is a good counterpoint to all that sweetness. I have never had this type of pie before, so I had nothing to compare it too, but it's great!
My husband and I just got back from our honeymoon in Hawaii. While we were there we sampled the local favorite of chocolate Haupia pie. Friday was my husband's birthday and when I asked him what kind of cake he wanted he said "do you think you could make that pie we had in Hawaii?" This recipe was even better than the one we had there!!!! Honestly! I used a pre-made crust from the refridgerator section and followed the recipe to a "T". This is REAL chocolate Haupia pie and it is wonderful. Will make again and again!!!
I had trouble getting the coconut layer to set. It always came out goopy when slicing the pie. I read through a view tips online and it suggested that I boil it for a long enough time to get the cornstarch to break down and do its job. Sure enough it worked! But I boiled the haupia for wayyy too long and the chocolate layer ended up a bit too hard. I will try again!
very nice, everyone liked it. I changed it to white chocolate since regular chocolate gives me migraines, I also added flaked coconut to the top layer.
Much lighter than I expected it to, tasty but not too much, and looks very nice with its two layers. What is more, very easy to make/bake. Thanks for the recipe.
Seemed like too much cornstarch. It gave th filling an almost gelatin-like consistency. The flavor was good, just didn't like the "mouth feel"
fan-freakn-tastic!
Delicious pie. It is true, the coconut flavor IS faint, so I added a layer of flaked coconut on top of both the chocolate and coconut pudding layers. This seemed to add the extra flavor that was needed. Also, I used a graham cracker crust (so good!) and a full cup of chocolate chips...very good & not too rich.
My tester palate was my friend who grew up in Hawaii and introduced us to the original Ted's pie in Oahu on our trip this past Thanksgiving. She said it was pretty close to Ted's. I used half Trader Joe's light coconut milk and then half regular fat coconut milk, and it still tasted fine (I was afraid if I went totally light, it might change the flavor too much). I added 1/2 tsp vanilla extract to flavor the whipped topping. Chocolate shavings and then mini semi-sweet chocolate chips strewn over the top completed it. Next time, I will roll out the crust a little thinner (I used Trader Joe's frozen crusts) and will add 1/2 tsp coconut extract to the pudding mixture for more flavor. This is definitely a staple of my recipe box. It was so simple and looks gorgeous.
I love, love, love this recipe. So yummy! I added a little vanilla extract to the whipped cream but that's it, wouldn't change anything else. Perfect!
very, very good and easy. To change a little I put the chocolate chips in one bowl and 6 oz. of shredded coconut in other bowl and poured hot mixture over both and stirred. Chips melt easily. Then put some toasted coconut and grated chocolate on top of whipped cream. I bet it would be great with an oreo or graham or anything you can think of crust.
this didn't thrill me, like I expected. like several other comments stated, I was looking for more of a coconut flavor than came through. the chocolate part was really good, but the coconut taste was almost non-existent. otherwise, quantities were right on, I had no issue with it setting.. and it did make for a pretty presentation. I put the white layer down first, layered with chocolate, then whipped cream.. I liked the look better than the pics with the white on top.
This was a different twist on simple chocolate pie. My friends loved it!
This was really delicious and easy. My only improvement will be to add some shredded coconut to the white layer.
This did not go over very well at a recent get together. The coconut portion of the pie was overpowered by the taste cornstarch, and it also did not set up well, despite being refrigerated overnight. The chocolate portion was just ok; perhaps milk chocolate chocolate chips would have given it a better flavor. The best part of this pie was the cream cheese pie crust I made for it.... Would not make again.
just like home!
I don't know what happened -- my top layer ended up being very rubbery. The chocolate layer is delicious and smooth, but I've just been peeling off the top layer and eating the chocolate part.
Not enough coconut flavor for my taste - though still very delicious! I thought the chocolate overtook the coconut and that flavor disappeared. Adding shredded coconut inside the pudding @ the end or even the optional topping (which I didn't have on-hand) would have helped.
really creamy and rich , i dint have a pie crust so i make it on parfait glasses , i added coconut flakes and coconut extract .
I've made this pie several times. This Christmas my family picked it over pecan pie, key lime pie and red velvet cake! The recipe is good just as it's written. To make it better I always add 1 Tablespoon of coconut extract to the part you boil. Then I add 1/2 cup coconut flakes to the coconut layer. We usually have to cut the last slice in several pieces to avoid a fight. Great!
My guests liked this..the coconut pudding however is NOT noticable at all. The chocolate overpowers. The coconut (toasted) on top gave it a hint..but, the pudding is not very sweet either.
Just like Ted's Bakery in Hawaii... delish!
So delicious! I use a chocolate cookie crust when I make this pie. One of my friends at work is from Hawaii and told me about Haupia pie. I am so glad he did. My neighbor ate a piece and absolutely loved it. He asked me to make one for him. Chocolate and coconut cream topped off with whipped cream in a chocolate cookie crust! Need I say more? Yummy!
Although this recipe tasted fabulous, it was rather unappetizing to look at. The pie was, um, oozey, and my family said the coconut layer looked like "snot" and "jellyfish". Looking back I wonder if I grabbed cream of coconut instead of coconut milk? I'm sure it was coconut milk, but who knows... will definitely try this again and will make sure to use coconut MILK and serve ice cold.
This pie is delicious, easy to make, not to sweet.
I've made this quite a few times now, following the recipe exactly, and it's always devoured.
I have made this recipe twice now and like it much better with milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. Also, I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup instead of 1 cup. This is a very good pie and easy to make.
really good recipe. Different than any choc. pie I have ever had, but the coconut flavor could have been stronger and it would have been 5 stars.
This was very good, and easy too. I used a graham cracker crust to help save time, and added 1 tsp coconut flavoring to the white layer, after it had cooled. My family says it reminds them of an Almond Joy. I have made this many times and it always turns out well. Thanks for the great recipe!
This pie was really good. I did add a tsp of coconut extract to the cocnut layer and it did give a bit of artificial flavor. I think next time I would add shredded coconut instead. This pie has a very smooth silky texture. I did read some reviews where people commented on it being like chowder? My only suggestion is whisk, whisk, and whisk. Make sure to constantly whisk it while its on the stove and then get the mixture poured into the pie crust as soon as possible and give it a good whisk right before pouring it in. As other reviews said the chocolate layer is pretty rich so stick with the 7/8 cup or even reduce a little. I also used an oero grahm crust and it was very good.
I've made this 3 times and should stick to making this a deep dish crust as it truly needs the deep dish to make it look beautiful with the separate layers. This will be a family classic now. Thanks for making me look like a slaved over the stove.
This is a really easy and very delicious dessert. I made it with a graham cracker crust rather than a pie shell for a dinner party and the entire pie was gone. I did not alter the filling recipe at all and would definitely make again.
This looked quick to prepare and with the ingredients readily available on the property and in the house I decided to give it a go. The haupia was great with the addition of 1/2 teaspoon of real coconut extract and the toasted fresh shavings of coconut on top of the whipped cream added a nice texture and additional coconut flavor. I would recommend reducing semi sweet morsels to about a half cup as they tend to overpower the coconut flavor at 1 1/4 cups.
This was way easier to make than I thought it would be and it turned out SO incredibly yummy! After the pie initially chilled for about an hour, I pressed shredded coconut all over the top of it, spooned on the whipped cream and then topped with lots of toasted coconut and chocolate chips. Not only did it taste phenomenal, it turned out beautifully! This is definitely going into my "hall of fame" recipes!!!
it did need more coconut for my taste (and even more chocolate), but this is the second-easiest pie i make and it's worth soooo much more than that! i made it 2 times in the first week!
I fell off my diet for this and it was worth it! Yes, maybe the haupia was a bit in the background, but taken all together the flavors were marvelous. So satisfying. Please may I have some more?
Fabulous!!! i decreased the milk by half and added coconut rum and decreased sugar to half also...what a huge success! also, i used milk instead of water with the cornstarch for a creamier texture..divine! Got rave reviews.
Loved this pie! I loved the texture of the chocolate and coconut filling. Didn't even last an hour!
I made a deep dish graham cracker crust to put the filling in. Other than that, and adding a tablespoon of coconut extract to the filling, I followed the recipe to the letter. Results? The pie is beautiful to look at, with the white haupia sitting atop the chocolate layer. Seeing that some reviewers said the haupia stayed runny, I refrigerated the pie overnight (before adding the whipped topping), so it was quite firm and sliced solidly. It presented very nicely on the serving plates. Unfortunately, "pretty to look at" does not necessarily equal a tasty treat. The haupia was the consistency of Jell-O, which some reviewers warned of, but which I did not think would be all that bad. Much to my dismay, I did not care at all for the rubbery texture, and I was not pleased with the fact that no real coconut flavor came through, despite using high-quality coconut milk and coconut extract. The chocolate layer was the dominant flavor, so if I ever make this again, which is highly doubtful, I will double the chocolate and mix all of the haupia with the chocolate, which mitigates the rubbery, gelatinous texture of the haupia. Thanks for something different to try, anyway, but I completely fail to see what all the fuss is about. This pie is mediocre, at best.
This is really good! Its light and airy, great for a sweet tooth but not too sweet. I might use a little less chocolate next time so the coconut stands out more because i'm a coconut fan, but it was great as is. I might even throw some banana on top, because for some reason I was craving banana with this! LOL. Thanks!
This pie was easy to make, but I must admit that I am a little disappointed. I should have added some shredded coconut or coconut extract to the white layer. The flavor was a bit too mild for my taste. On the good side, my company absolutely adored it!! :)
This is soooo good! I went to make the pie, and realized that I only had half of the needed chocolate chips. So I used 1/4 of the filling and mixed the melted chocolate chips in. I used half of the coconut pudding in the bottom layer, then I put a layer of the chocolate mixture on top and finally, topped it all off with another layer of coconut pudding. When it was set, it looked absolutely amazing with the thin ribbon of chocolate running through it!
This pie is wonderful!! Next time I will try using less chocolate though, I think it overpowered the delicate haupia flavor of the white layer. My other suggestion would be to double this recipe and make 2 pies!!
I made this pie for a holiday potluck. I followed the recipe exactly & it turned out perfect. It was delicious & everyone who tried it loved it. I did use chopped nuts on the top rather than coconut or chocolate. I read all the reviews & some people had a problem with getting the filling to set. That was not an issue as I cooked the filling for a full 3 minutes after it came to a boil. Shorting that process will result in a runnier filling. I have had pie like this in Hawaii & I felt this recipe was very close to the ones there.
This was a hit! When I first tasted the white coconut milk mixture, I thought it would be too light; however, the rich chocolate part of the filling adds great depth. I used a store-bought oreo cookie crust and took the suggestion to layer the coconut, then chocolate, then whipped crea for the layered look. I also mixed in shredded coconut because I like the texture.
Excellent pie! Made one pie as the recipe and then just changed the layers of chocolate and white for next pie. Everyone loved it and I was asked to make it again, very easy.
This is very good, but I found that the pie was a little too thick for my taste. It's just a different type of pie. I enjoyed it, and it was very fast to make, however I am used to the good old fashioned chocolate cream pie. I will probably stick to that, but this was still very fun and easy to make!
This is a wonderful recipe!!! I made it for my Hawaiian father-in-law and he was very impressed. Very easy to make. I felt like a professional. I added almond extract to the whipped topping and it tasted amazing...Thank you so much for this one!!!
Last year I spent a week in Maui and I was introduced to a new dessert, Haupia Pie. This pie, from Broke da Mouth Cookie Store (yes, that is the name) set a very high bar to try to reach if I were going to try to re-create the pie. I had seen videos on how to make haupia pudding, and none seemed to convey the right methods for making the perfect pie. I came across this recipe and made it for the first time a few months ago. Since then, it has become a family favorite! The flavors are wonderful and the recipe is fool-proof. I use Ghirardelli 60% bittersweet chocolate chips, and in a lesser quantity than the recipe calls for, which gives a rich flavor. I toast coconut and set to the side so that those who like it can add it on top. This is a very memorable dessert and one which will surely get you lots of compliments! Thank you so much for sharing!
This pie is heaven!
Very easy to make. Loved the Haupia taste. Not to thick but just right. I think I put in a little too much chocolate, but it still was very tasty.
I made this with a coconut crust (by pressing sweetened coconut and butter into the bottom pie plate and baking it for 15 mins and cooling it prior to making the filling) I also added some coconut and vanilla extract to the heavy cream to make it more coconutty! It was a big BIG hit at my christmas party 2 people told me it was the best pie they had ever eaten. MY only complaint is that it needs to cool a long time before it is ready to sliced, I reccomend making it the day before you plan to serve it, because it seemed to need a full 24 hours to cool and solidify completely. (the leftover( not that there was much)was BETTER)
ETA Tip: Don't bother melting the chocolate before hand. Just add it to the divided portion and stir and it will melt. This pie is outstanding, it was simple and only took a few minutes to make. The recipe made two pies using pre-made graham cracker crusts. I made these changes I added to 1 teaspoon of coconut extract. For the chocolate layer I used 1/2 cup of milk chocolate chips 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate chips. I added 1 cup of coconut to the other layer. After trial in error I found that reducing the corn starch made the pie runny so I recommend using the full 1/2 cup that the recipe calls for. By far the best pie I have eaten. So delicious.
This pie is great! I added 1/2 teaspoon of coconut extract for a stronger flavor and some shredded coconut for a different texture to the non-chocolate filling.
This was really different in texture than any pie filling I've made. I knew that from reading the stuff from the submitter but wanted to give it a whirl anyway. It wasn't a bummer and it didn't taste bad, just not really to our liking. FYI - I did add coconut extract & used milk chocolate chips like other users and still found the coconut layer to be kind of bland and the chocolate to be over powering. The best part of the pie to me was what I garnished it with - toasted coconut flakes and toasted macadamia nuts. Otherwise, I am not making it again but if you are brave and like a gelatin type of texture, you should go for it!
I didn't taste any coconut in this pie other than the toasted coconut I put on top. I'm not sure if I didn't get the right coconut milk or what it was. Although the chocolate was good. I will not be making this recipe again.
Delicious! Based upon input from people that it didn't taste enough like coconut, I opted for milk chocolate instead of semisweet. The darker chocolate can overpower the subtleness of coconut. So, the coconut flavor is very strong now. What else I would do different is cut the sugar by at least 1/4 to 1/3. For me, personally, it's too sweet. This is going to look great with large shredded toasted coconut on top.
I would give this 4 1/2 stars. This was pretty good. I doubled the recipe and put it in a 9 X 13 for a luau party. I also made a graham cracker crust, and toasted a bag of coconut to put on top. I think this is a must. Also, to lighten it up I used cool whip instead of heavy whipping cream. The other party goers seemed to like it.
My husband and I fell in love with Ted's Bakery Haupia Pie so I was excited to find this equally yummy recipe! Changes I made: used only 2 tbsp sugar to mix with the coconut milk (I don't have much of a sweet tooth), used unsweetened almond milk in place of dairy milk (lactose intolerant), used pre-made graham cracker crust, and I didn't bother adding the whipped cream part at the end. I think it would taste just as delicious if nothing was changed.
I made individual tartlette shells and piped in the chocolate layer. The plain coconut "pudding" was thin enough that I just spooned it in. I finished off by piping on the whipped cream and sprinkling with toasted coconut and chocolate shavings. Though I did not get a chance to sample this dessert, it was the first of three different sweets to disappear. Obviously my friends loved it, so I'm giving it 5 starts. Can't wait to make it again so I can try it!
It was great! Use a flaky crust and pie weights in a semi-deep pie pan.
I took this pie to a potluck and it was all eaten. I did like the taste of it, but I liked the chocolate layer much more than the plain coconut layer. I think if I ever make it again I will just make it all with chocolate. I garnished with some toasted coconut and chocolate chips.
I just made this pie and the recipe is perfect just the way it is. The coconut to chocolate ratio is perfectly balanced. The recipe says to melt the chocolate chips first, but all you have to do is pour the hot haupia over the chocolate chips and stir until they're melted. I am making this for Thanksgiving tomorrow.
I made this for Christmas dessert in Hawaii and it was perfect! Sweet but not too heavy for the hot weather. It'll be a tradition from now on in our family!
This came out great and is a family favorite. I add shredded coconut and crushed macadamia nuts for additional flavor and texture.
