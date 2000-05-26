Coconut (Haupia) and Chocolate Pie

4.3
231 Ratings
  • 5 140
  • 4 54
  • 3 22
  • 2 7
  • 1 8

This pie is a chocolate coconut lover's dream, very rich and delicious.

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake crust for 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Set aside to cool.

  • In a medium saucepan, whisk together milk, coconut milk and 1 cup sugar. In a separate bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in water. Bring coconut mixture to a boil. Reduce to simmer and slowly whisk in the cornstarch. Continue stirring mixture over low heat until thickened, about 3 minutes.

  • In a glass bowl, microwave chocolate chips for 1 minute or until melted. Divide the coconut pudding evenly into two bowls. Mix chocolate into one portion. Spread on the bottom of the pie crust. Pour the remaining portion of pudding on top of the chocolate and spread smooth. Refrigerate for about an hour.

  • Whip cream with 1/4 cup sugar until stiff peaks form. Layer the cream on pie; if desired garnish with chocolate shavings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
654 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 69.9g; fat 42.5g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 179.1mg. Full Nutrition
