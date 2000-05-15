Baked Bluefish

Wow. A huge surprise on several levels. This is a hearty meal! A most "unfishy" dish. We like things spicy, so I sprinkled cayenne and added more dill, and the bluefish basked in it. Baked it 10 minutes less. Perfect! Was expecting to pick out the dill, but it baked right in, and I could've added even more. The onions are necessary. The dressing was fab with it. One caveat. I added more oil and more water than was called for and the dressing still adhered to the foil, which is probably why the original cook picked foil to bake it on. Less difficult clean-up. So don't blame yourself. It's going to stick. Bluefish is supposed to be an icky fish to eat. Let's keep that rumor going. Maybe more people will toss those undesirable treasures our way.