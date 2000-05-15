Baked Bluefish

A baked bluefish recipe which surrounds the palate with bluefish flavor but not the fat or typically strong bluefish odor. This fish tastes delicious served over cooked rice, egg noodles or on a tossed salad.

By Rick

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).

  • Trim all of the dark meat from the fillets. Rinse in cold water, dry and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Combine stuffing mix with boiling water and 1/2 cup melted butter.

  • Cover a baking sheet with a lightly greased double thickness of aluminum foil. Spread stuffing mixture on top of foil. Place fillets on top of stuffing. Brush fillets with 2 tablespoons melted butter and sprinkle with minced onions. Top with dill springs and crimp together edges of tin foil to seal.

  • Bake on center self of preheated oven for 10 minutes, reduce oven temperature to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and bake for an additional 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
554 calories; protein 42.4g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 162.8mg; sodium 845.7mg. Full Nutrition
