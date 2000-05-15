Baked Bluefish
A baked bluefish recipe which surrounds the palate with bluefish flavor but not the fat or typically strong bluefish odor. This fish tastes delicious served over cooked rice, egg noodles or on a tossed salad.
I made this recipe for my parents and grandparents. It was fantastic. We all thought that 70 minutes to cook was too much, so we cooked it for 10 minutes at 500 degrees with the foil covering it and about 20 minutes at 400 without the foil. I didn't use onion. Instead, I sprinkled the filets with garlic. I also used 12 oz. of stuffing instead of 8. It is an excellent recipe that goes great with bluefish.Read More
I love Bluefish, but this recipe was horrible!! All you can taste is the stuffing mix and onions. There is no way to make it better.Read More
My husband loves to catch Bluefish but hates to eat it. "Too Fishy" he says. But I tried it this way and he Loved it! So did my two young children. Great Job.
I had been told that Bluefish would be very "fishy" but this recipe was enjoyed by my entire family (including my 12 year old twins). It was quick and easy, which is the best thing for a single full-time working mom like myself.
My neighbor gave me about 5 pounds of Bluefish fillets and I used your recipe.My 3 sons,neighbor,wife,And I enjoyed the Blues very much.
We caught 16 Bluefish on a charter boat. Most of us don't like to eat bluefish (too strong) but this recipe was great! Everyone had 2nd's and the only thing different was we substituted fresh thyme for the dill weed.
This was a great recipe for bluefish. I changed the quantities of butter to Promise spread for cholesterol reasons, and I didn't even miss the butter. There is just the right amount of dill to give it the flavor without overpowering it. Thanks for the recipe!
I had heard a lot about blue fish and was afraid I would not like it. This recipe rocks. Make sure to remove the dark meat. Also cut back on the time somewhat or it will be a little dry. Other than that it rocks!
We all loved it! I used a large bag of stuffing and a little extra hot water. It was delicious. I did listen to the other reviewers and trimmed all the dark brown meat off the fillets. What a difference it made. Try this, you'll never toss back another blue!
This was great. I used dried dill weed in place of fresh. My family is looking forward to having this again.
I was completely surprized at how good this was. I was not thrilled with my hubands catch of the day, this saved our dinner!
Wow. A huge surprise on several levels. This is a hearty meal! A most "unfishy" dish. We like things spicy, so I sprinkled cayenne and added more dill, and the bluefish basked in it. Baked it 10 minutes less. Perfect! Was expecting to pick out the dill, but it baked right in, and I could've added even more. The onions are necessary. The dressing was fab with it. One caveat. I added more oil and more water than was called for and the dressing still adhered to the foil, which is probably why the original cook picked foil to bake it on. Less difficult clean-up. So don't blame yourself. It's going to stick. Bluefish is supposed to be an icky fish to eat. Let's keep that rumor going. Maybe more people will toss those undesirable treasures our way.
Agreed with the previous statements about making bluefish actually yummy!
very good, though I soaked the bluefish in milk for about a 1/2 hour first, and added lemon pepper to the seasoning. Also, if I had let it cook an additional 60 minutes it would have been beyond overcooked. Once I lowered the temp to 400 I cooked it for about 30 minutes, and that was slighly dry. Next time I think I'll only cook for about 20-25. But there will be a next time!
This was good. I never had bluefish before and I was worried that it would be too fishy. This wasnt fishy at all. I did everything as written except intead of brushing on the butter i just left a couple chunks on each filet. I also just used chopped onion instead of diced. Very good with Jasmine rice!!!
I did all of the following with a few changes... I spread some mayo and fresh lemon juice before adding the final butter.. also I added some chopped garlic in there... finally I baked it for half the time that it called for and it was prefect.. One other tip- soak the fish in milk for at least 2 or 3 hours- it takes some of the fishy out.. I followed someone else tip to and cut off the really dark brown... it was delic, will make it again!
This was wonderful! I'm gluten-free, so I substituted thinly sliced potatoes for the stuffing mix and they were almost as good as the fish! I also only cooked the fish for 30 minutes total (20 minutes @ 400F).
My husband and I were told not to eat this fish !!! However, after baking this receipe I will not throw this fish back, it is fantastic !!
