Cheater Pot Pie
My husband and I fondly refer to this as 'Cheater Pot Pie.' This is similar to a standard pot pie, but prepares much quicker. Use whole or two percent milk.
With a few changes, this was a 5 star pot pie! I consider us to be "Pot Pie Connesours" as it is my husband's favorite food. He jokes that we have never had the same recipe twice! He will have this one again! My modifications were: One can of soup, one can of broth (made a roux with some of the butter and couple tsp flour and the broth) and cooked the veggies in that. I then added the chicken and cream of soup. After pressing the biscuits down on the bottom layer, I baked those for about 10 min at 450 degrees (but could have used 5 more min) so they wouldn't be soggy. Then the filling, then the rest of the biscuits. I forgot the butter until it came out of the oven, but I brushed it on then and looked, smelled, and tasted wonderful (check out my picture of the pot pie). Great, fast pot pie!Read More
Was dryer than I like so I used a full can of milk. This worked well for us.Read More
Even with all these adjustments this recipe was still very fast and easy. Even though I used reduced fat soups and milk this still came out rich and creamy, but healthy!! Everyone in my family loved it, which is saying alot, they all have very diffent tastes. I will definitly be making this again. Here are the adjustments I made: I used 2 soft ready pie crusts instead of biscuits. I cooked the bottom crust in the heating oven while I prepared the filling. I used 98% fat free cream of chicken soup and 98% fat free cream of celery. I also used 1% milk. I used three bnlss/sknlss chiken breast halves broiled for 5min per side (I just couldn't bring myself to use canned meat, it has no taste, and the texture leaves much to be desired). like I said this is still very fast, add maybe an extra 10 min to broil the chicken. Still very rich with the lowfat ingredients.
Like most, I found this to be the perfect starter recipe. After reading the previous reviews, I made the following tweaks: For the chicken, I used two chicken breasts boiled with salt, pepper, and garlic powder (brought to boil, then turned off heat and allowed to cool in pan before cubing). I used one can Healthy Request Cream of Chicken and one of Cream of Potato. I used half the biscuits to line the bottom of my casserole dish and baked for 15 minutes before adding the filling. As a personal preference, I added two diced hard-boiled eggs to the filling just before pouring into the casserole dish, which makes the sauce rich, creamy and flavorful. When done, this cheater recipe beat the pants off my neighbor's "from scratch" recipe!
My husband's aunts had come down to visit our new home for the 1st time and I was looking for a simple recipe to use up the last refrigerator biscuit roll I had. I also happened to have leftover chicken from a supermarket rotisserie chicken I had picked up two nights before. Well let me tell you - this hit the spot! Everyone LOVED it! I used 1 cream of chicken soup and 1 cream of celery. I also separated the biscuits (Grands)and made a layer on the bottom and a thin layer on the top. YUM! The only thing I would change next time (and thus the 4 stars only) would be to use low sodium soups. The flavor was fabulous, but salty. Oh....and I also added savory, marjoram, and some onion powder for flavor. Also just lightly used butter-flavored PAM instead of melted butter to spray the pan and top of the biscuits. Definitely a welcome addition to my dinner menu!
Just fantastic, and so simple to make. I did use a deep dish pie crust for the bottom, but used Grand biscuits for the top (separated in half so they weren't too thick on top - they were just right). Used a rotissieri chicken, and put in chunky cooked fresh carrots, celery, onion, and peas (the peas were previously frozen). Used 2 cans healthy choice cream of chicken soup and skim milk. Garlic and poultry seasoning, salt and pepper. My whole gang loved it.
I used real chicken, not canned. Really yummy. I also made individual pies in small pyrex dishes each with biscuit tops and bottoms -- the kids loved them, so did my hubby.
Very good flavor. I left the middle open, no biscuit and found the other biscuits baked more evenly, with no doughy damp spots. Added 2-3 stalks celery thinly sliced and used chicken fingers sauteed with a little oil and poultry seasoning instead of canned chicken. Have also tried with a can of diced potatoes, frozen peas, pearl onions, and mushrooms to good effect. Good family dish on a cold night!
This was very good. I changed the recipe a bit by using fresh chicken breast and used one can of cream of chicken and one can of cream of potato soup. I would no recommend using the "gand" type of biscuit. They cooked on the top but did not cook all the way through, even after baking a long time.
This was very yummy! I also used chicken breasts that I cooked up myself. I didn't have any refrigerator biscuits, so I used refrigerator crescent rolls. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder. This really added to the flavor, and made this one to keep. Thanks!
This recipe is great. Very simple and fast. I doctored it up a bit. I had leftover turkey gravy and added it to the soup. Also, my muffins browned on top but not on bottom so I turned them over half way through the baking. Thanks for the recipe.
Some sixty years ago my Mother made a similar dish, "Hasty-Tasty". It was always made the day after a roast beef dinner. A can or two of vegetable soup was mixed with gravy from the roast & some of the leftover roast cubed & mixed in. She then topped with her own home made biscuits & baked in the oven. Was very "tasty" indeed. Just a variation on the posted recipe.
I made this with Healthy Choice Condensed Soup 2-cream of chicken cans 1-cream of celery can 1 can water 1lb bag mix veggies (corn, peas, carrot, small string bean pieces.. Cooked it up till hot... Used premade Pillsbury Pie crust to top my individual pie tins.. SEE PIC.. Excellent ..!!! Plus, using the Healthy Choice cans made this healthier than expected. YUMMMMMY!!!
This is a great dish that is very easy to make. I only cook for my husband, my one-year-old, and myself, so I basically halved the recipe, and made the following changes: I used three small to medium fresh chicken breasts (cut into bite-size pieces and seasoned with grill seasoning) instead of canned chicken. I cooked them fully prior to adding the veggies to the skillet. I used half a package of frozen mixed veggies and one can of soup. I left the milk at 1/2 cup. Instead of using canned refrigerated biscuits, I prepared biscuit dough with 1 1/4 cups of baking mix and 1/3 cup milk. I rolled this out to cover the mixture in an 8x8 baking dish. I brushed about 1 tablespoon of melted margarine on top of this and poked a couple of holes in it (as you would a pie crust.) It was very tasty and was just the right amount for two grown-ups, one toddler, and my husband's lunch box the next day.
this recipe is a life saver we have been married for 40 years and i have tried a lot of recipes. after the first time i made this pot pie my husband gave me $100.00 told me i was working too hard,and to go shopping. I DID AND HE WAS HAPPY TO HEAT UP THE LEFT OVER POT PIE THE NEXT DAY
awesome ! We halved the biscuits and placed one layer on the bottom and cooked them for 10 minutes and then added the mixture and last half of the biscuits on top.
Easy to make and my husband loved it. I used fresh cooked chicken breasts and substituted cream of potato soup for one of the crm of ckicken soups and it was great. Will definitely make again.
Good when you're short on time and don't want McDs or that stuff. Got home at 610 and was eating by 7. Halved the recipe so had too many rolls left over but we thought it was a keeper. Will do again, maybe add some cheese or bacon or both.
This is pretty good. I shredded a cooked chicken breast instead of using the canned chicken. Good, but it didn't satisfy my pot pie craving.
Delicious! I used boiled & cubed chicken breasts with potatoes, celery, corn because it was what I had on hand and everyone loved it, even my super picky 5 year old son. This one's a keeper.
great quick "homemade" pot pie! I use low sodium condensed cream of chicken soup, otherwise it is too salty for my taste.
This seems like it would be a great way to use up leftover Thanksgiving turkey! I'd probably leave out the condensed soups and make a roux with chicken/turkey broth and flours, due to a gluten allergy, but otherwise, I could see this being yummy. Careful about the salt content...
This recipe was an instant favorite with my entire family. So quick and simple. Unfortunatly, the biscuits tend not to cook all the way through so I started using Hungry Jack, flacky biscuts because they're easy to pull apart to create a thin top layer. I ecspecially liked the Hungry Jack honey butter biscuits with this recipe!
Yum, and not too hard. Unlike many reviewers, I was looking for a recipe that DOES use canned soups so it was fast and easy. This one fit the bill!
After reading several reviews I made several changes to the original recipe. I boiled 2.5ish chicken breasts w/salt, pepper, and onion powder. Greased a 9 inch pie crust, pressed some biscuits into the bottom, and cooked for 15 minutes once the oven preheated. I think 10 minutes would be better next time. I then combined 2 T butter, 1.25 cups chicken broth, and some onion on the stovetop. Mixed in 4 teaspoons of flour. Added 1 cup each of carrots, frozen corn, and frozen peas and 1 can of cream of chicken soup. Mixed it all together and let it cook...stirring frequently. I also added in some celery seed. After awhile I poured the mixture over the cooked biscuits. I took the rest of the biscuits (I used 2 7.5 ounce cans total) and flattened each one, placing each over the mixture. I had 2 biscuits left over, so I just ripped them into smaller pieces and placed them over the holes. Put in oven for 15 minutes (Pie dish started over flowing so I had to put it on my jellyroll pan, which doesn't fit in the oven...so last 8 minutes ish of cooking time the oven was ajar)...The verdict: Hubby and I both liked it. I think I will omit the biscuits on the bottom next time, though. And maybe I shouldn't flatten the biscuits...at least not so much. But, overall--YUM!
My husband and I are addicted to this. I make it almost once a week! I use pillsbury crescent rolls spread flat on the bottom bake until light brown then add the mix ( I just use one can of crm of chicken soup and no milk needed, it was plenty creamy!) then top with the crescent rolls spread out flat again until its browned. yum, yum yum!
My biscuits didn't cook all the way through- even though they were browned on top. So, this ended up being a bit disappointing. I also think it needs another can of chicken.
I had a couple of cans of refrigerated biscuits that I needed to use and came here to search for ideas. This is absolutely delicious!! I did what a few other readers suggested and put biscuits on the bottom. I also made it in a casserole dish instead of a pie plate. My family loved it, too! Thanks for a great recipe!!!
The basic recipe was very good. I made it this week and my wife and I enjoyed it. Will definately use this recipe again, with some changes. I used canned turkey instead of chicken. Our only complaint was that there was not enough turkey. Next time I would diffenately use two cans of turkey or cook some chicken and chop up. Will probably try some different flavors of soups ie. cream of mushroom, celery, potato and so on.
This is a great pot pie recipe. My family loved it so much I'll need to double the recipe next time! I followed the advice of others and added some poultry seasoning, garlic powder, and additionally sprinkled some cheddar cheese on the mixture before placing the biscuits on top.
I've made this recipe as-is and it turned out very well. But tonight I tried something a little different. I try to make at least one meal with fish or seafood each week. So, I substituted fish for the chicken and condensed clam chowder for the cream of chicken. The fish was Mahi Mahi, and I cut it into piece and sauteed it quickly in the saucepan before adding the vegetables. Also, I found 1.5 tablespoons of melted butter to be quite sufficient. It turned out really well! So Cheater Pot Pie can easily become Fish Pot Pie.
I made this last night, YUM! I used ground beef instead of chicken and cream of potato and mushroom soup. Added a bottom "crust" and the result was YYYYUUUUUMMMMMYYY! Kids loved it! And even helped make it! Very easy and quick (cheap too).This is a keeper!
With my modifications I was able to make this recipe a 5 instead of a 3. I used oscar-meyer pre-cooked chicken chunks in a bag, not a can. Also, I used 1 can cream of potato soup and 1 can of cream of chicken. I added a lot of extra seasonings- onion salt, more pepper, and garlic powder. I bought green giant frozen mixed vegetables that you steam in the bag. I did that. I put some olive oil (no butter) in a saucepan and warmed the chicken up while the vegetables cooked in the microwave. When they finished cooking I put them in the pan, and started with the biscuits. I pushed 4 grands biscuits into the bottom of a 9 inch square pan. I should've greased it, b/c they stuck a bit when I got them out. I cooked the other 4 biscuits separately as directed. So I only preheated the oven to 350. Then I added the soups to the vegetables and chicken. I used the 1/2 cup of milk, but I added it probably a 2tbsps at a time. I would stir it in, let it sit for about 30 seconds, and then add some more. I did this until there wasn't any milk left. It was not runny at all, and it really helped the flavor. I poured it overtop of the cooked biscuits in the pan. Then I halved the other 4 biscuits and put them on top of the mix. I didn't cook it any longer. It was really quite tasty. My husband is crazy about biscuits being doughy, so that's why I cooked it that way. He ate quite a bit, so it was a success!
This isn't THE BEST EVER pot pie but it's very good for how quick it is! I give it 5 stars for ease and taste combined, on taste alone I would give it about 3 1/2 or 4 stars. Seasoning is a must!
Boring and bland, unless you like salt. Too much canned stuff going on here.
Four stars as-is, Five stars with changes. It was really tasty! *I added oregano, thyme & rosemary. *I used 4 fresh chicken breasts. I wanted to feed 8 people, so I used a 9"x13" pan with extra veggies and it needed extra liquid. *I made a roux and added ~1 c. broth. Be sure to use low-sodium soups. *The biscuits needed to be cooked separately for 6 minutes. I then inverted them (cooked-side down) and finished on the dish as the recipe says. It turned out great! It might sound like a lot of changes, but they were all very easy and quick. I'll certainly make again. Thanks Melanie!
Like others, I thought this was a great base recipe. Instead of two cans of cream of chicken soup, I used just one and then a can of campbells cheese soup. I also added garlic powder, onion powder and a little red pepper. Turned out wonderful. My family ate all of it and most of them don't even like pot pie!
My little sis made this for me once and I loved it but I did the same thing she did.....I picked up a roasted chicken at the deli, that has more flavor than canned chicken and since you only need half the chicken then I have more for chicken salad sandwiches or any other recipe. This is a quick easy tasty meal.
This was so good and easy. I made a bottom crust (I pressed out the remaining biscuits).
I made this tonight and my husband and children really enjoyed it. I had to change the ingredients a bit, but it turned out just beautifully. Thank you so much for such a quick, easy, and delicious recipe!
Really good and hearty. Instead of the canned chicken, I use a rotisserie which I think gives it more flavor. I've also used turkey legs from the deli. Also, instead of putting the biscuits on top, I make them separate and spoon the chicken mixture over the biscuits.
This was so tastey! I cooked the biscuits seperate though and just scooped the rest on top of the biscuit. It was quick and easy and tasted wonderful!
I hate pot pie, and this is one of my favorite meals! It is SO delicious! My husband and I like to use canned corn and green beans and fresh broccoli in place of frozen veggies, but we've made it both ways and its delicious both ways! We've also tried it with all that plus cauliflower. And we found that a family size can of cream of chicken soup works better than 2 regular cans. Its fun to mix it up with different veggies and its very, VERY easy to make and even more delicious!!!!
Even if it tasted terrible I still would have rated this one at least 4 stars for convenience sake. It was very quick to make and fortunately it tasted good too :) My whole family ate it up. I used canned veggies instead of the frozen mixed veggies because my family doesn't like everything that's in the mixed. I used one can of corn, 1 can of green beans, and 1 can of peas. I might not use the peas next time because they ended up kind of mushy.
Yummy! Only had one can of cream of chicken, so we replaced one with a can of cream of mushroom. Liked it so much, we'll keep it that way. Used pre-cooked chicken strips and threw in just a bit of garlic powder and some extra canned corn, to suit our taste. We will definitely be eating this one again!
It was quick and easy. I did alter it a bit. I used one can of chicken (12.5 oz), which was a little more than called for. I also made a bottom crust with flattened and stretched biscuits. I did the same for the top and cut butter slices over it. I think most of my ingredients were store brand (generic) and it still turned out great. I also added garlic powder. Next time I will use less or no salt and honey biscuits and rotisserie chicken, which were all mentioned above. Oh, I used canned vegetables instead of frozen. This is a hearty warm meal.
I thought this was a great, last-minute recipe! My husband, mother in law, and 4 children loved it. The only change I made was to put it in an 8X11 rectangular pan, and I rolled out a tube of crescent roll dough over it. It was wonderful! I will try it again with biscuits, but this was what I had on hand.
Very easy. I followed advice from other reviews and used one can of 98% Fat Free Cream of Chicken and one can of 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup. I stuck with the canned chicken as that was all I had on hand. I eliminated the butter and sprayed the bottom of the pan and tops of the biscuits with Olivio. Frozen vegs in the steam bags are the way to go. I didn't even have to put this on the stove to heat thru before it hit the oven! Definitely use your own combo of seasonings. I used pepper, poultry seasoning, lots of garlic podwer and dried, minced onion. Super quick meal! There was enough filling that I was able to make two casseroles! (I used a smaller dish too....)
Ridiculously easy and very good. I could easily make two at a time to share with a friend! :) I did like putting layer of biscuits on the bottom too....all my kids wanted seconds!
Definitely a quick and easy recipe for a busy weeknight. I did use a larger can of chicken chunks, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I would suggest putting the dish on a cookie sheet, as mine bubbled over a bit. Overall a good recipe.
This is a very good recipe! Quick and easy, but tastes great!! I did make a few modifications after the first time I made it though: I used canned mixed veggies instead of frozen (my fiance doesn't like the "toughness" of frozen veggies), I use one can of cream of chicken soup and one can of cream of celery soup, I use evaporated milk instead of regular milk (we drink skim milk, and sometimes soy milk, so evaporated milk tends to create a much richer/thicker sauce), I added about 1/2 teaspoon of Mrs. Dash and 1/2 teaspoon of Morton's Nature Seasoning, and I use the cheap (non-layered) biscuits from Aldi/Kroger/Wal-Mart and just stick individual biscuits on top. Tastes great everytime!
ok
I made this for the 1st time last night and added diced potatoes. It was great!! As far as the bisquit top, I divided them a little thicker then a layer and it was perfect. I was happy I had doubled the recipe. I used left-over grilled chicken...perfect.
I loved this recipe so much that I wrote it down on a recipe card and stuck it in my recipe binder - only the best recipes make it into my binder. :) I didn't have the canned biscuits on hand, so I made half of a biscuit recipe from another cook book. I also didn't measure the frozen veggies exactly - I had several bags of various frozen veggies in my freezer and a can of corn that I mixed together. A second can of chicken made it meatier and more savory. You won't be disappointed with this go-to dish!
I changed it up a little based on what I had. I used 1 cup of broth to cook the veggies and chicken in. Then added 1 can cream of chicken and 1/3 cup milk. I added a little flour just to thicken. I separated the layers for the top of the pie and baked the rest of the biscuits to eat with it.
I am with Littlest_mermaid on this one, but I am giving it a 5 for taste. It was excellent, but my biscuits didn't cook all the way through. I even made them really thin. Otherwise, my entire family loved this (even the pickiest eaters inhaled it). Thanks for sharing!
This is similar to the way I've been making it for years. I add crushed rosemary, dried sage and basil. I also use a mashed potato crust on the bottom. I simply mash cooked potatoes without milk or butter, press them evenly into a glass 9" pie pan and bake 20 minutes at 400. There are many variations that can be used, I usually change it up a bit. It's a great winter dish that we have once per month when it gets cold out.
this pot pie was incredible and sooo easy to make!! i literally just threw everything into the pie pan and put it in the oven. my kids were even eating cold leftovers the next day.
I just used this with left-over turkey from Thanksgiving... It was great and quick. didn't change anything except the Turkey!
easy recipe, and good comfort food. Can be changed up in so many ways to accomodate a variety of likes. I even snuck in fresh spinach, & diced red bells sauteed in garlic. Gotta get those dark veggies in somewhere!! Thanks, Helen!
This was quick and tastey! Just a few changes for me. I used cream of mushroom soup, and tossed in a few dried cepi mushrooms. I used freshly boiled chicken breasts, cut up, instead of canned. I halved the recipe, since I was just making this for myself. Next time I think I would make the biscuits separately and then pop them on top when they're done baking. I will definitely make this again - next time just using the chicken soup.
Good and easy! I did make some adjustments, instead of canned chicken I used cooked chicken breast. Instead of 2 cans of chicken soup I replaced 1 can with cream of celery. I did have to add more salt than I would have liked b/c it tasted a little bland. I didn't have a deep dish pan so I just baked the flaky biscuits. To serve, I just split the biscuit in half and poured the mix in the middle! Delicious!!
I've had this before - my mom makes this w/out this biscuits on the top but uses a Bisquick crust. I can't wait to try this out! Thank you Melanie!
My family enjoyed this pot pie, but I found it had to much butter and the chicken didn't hold its form. I think the brand of biscuit I used,which was a pilsbury brand, had the extra butter in it. I would try this recipe again with a different type of biscuit and fresh chicken chunks.
Found this recipe when I was searching for a quick & easy pot pie recipe that used ingredients on hand. It is terrific! We are vegetarians so we left out the chicken and instead of cream of chicken soup we used cream of potato. It was delicious! Definitely a keeper and a favorite. The family loved it!
This was very easy and versitile meal. You can definitly add and take away as you like. I got two cans of biscuts and layered bottom of pie pan with those, cooked for 15 min, and then some for the top... I cooked the veggies until warm in cream of mushroom soup and a can of broth. let that boil and added some corn starch to thicken towards the end... Then cooked the chicken and sauteed that in evoo with some onions and mushrooms.... In the oven now! Cant wait! :)
My family was very pleased with results.- we opted for leftover turkey from xmas, used 1 can cream potato/1 can cream of chicken - we preferred more savory flavor and used 1 pkt dry gravy mix, 1 cn diced potatoes and used leftover piecrusts instead of biscuits -it doesn't all fit in the pan - I put the rest in freezer for another meal- there were no leftovers to toss out. This is my tru sign of a good recipe in my house.
Loved it! I used pie crusts for the top and bottom crusts and cooked and shredded chicken tenderloins instead of canned chicken,everyone loved it! Salt and pepper to taste and yummy yummy! Have made several times now! Big hit here!
Tastes good, but not very healthy
This recipe is good, but I would definitely use more chicken next time and I think the people who said they added biscuits on the bottom definitely had a good idea there. Thanks!
Very very good. My husband says he doesn't like pot pie and yet he had two servings of this. I used fresh chicken, and crescent rolls (biscuits have trans fats). This was so easy and so good. Loved it.
Sodium content is way too high
I made this for some friends and I was thinking 'comfort' type food. It was easy and a hit with adults and 4 young kids. There was nothing left. My only substitute was chicken and rice condensed soup instead of chicken because it was what I had in lower sodium. I also used a rotissere chicken like suggested in another review. My husband added a little shreaded cheese to the top.
My husband just loves this! He wants it at least every other week. Sometimes, we just chunk leftover chicken breasts instead of the canned chicken. Because it is too much for just the two of us, we often just cook the biscuits separately and ladle the mixture over them. Very quick!
Very disappointing, maybe it was the veggies I used, but I didn't want to touch the leftovers.
I served this over homemade drop biscuits, and it was really good. I was just trying to use up some odds and ends, but I would make this again on a regular night.
My kids and their friends loved this. Here are my changes. Vegetable spray instead of butter for the pie pan. For the chicken, one whole chicken breast, boiled and cut it into chunks. I used 1 can cream of potato and 1 can cream of chicken with roasted garlic soup. Petite cut, mixed frozen veggies. I made a very thin layer of buttery, layered biscuits on the top. Since there were plenty of biscuits left, I served them on the side. I will be making this again. Thanks for a tastey recipe.
This was a GREAT RECIPE! I made it several days ago and it turned our fantastic. I added some additional seasonings that brought out the flavor. I can't wait to make this with leftover turkey.
Filling is great! But it needs a bottom crust so I used the leftovers in a frozen pie crust(prebaked it first) and then added new biscuits on top. It was much better in my humble opinion.
I used pie crusts(one for the top and bottom) instead of biscuits for this. Used one can of cream of celery and one of cream of chicken. I also added small chunks of potatoes in the veggie mix. I did not use canned chicken, I used chicken breasts. Very tasty!
very easy! and very delicious. Great quick dinner to make for my pretty large family. I made it even quicker by getting 3 baked chicken breasts from the deli at my super market. I also made it the way one reviewer suggested with 1 can cream of chx and 1 can cream of potato. and putting half the bisquits at bottom. It was amazing! all members of the family loved it, which is very rare
Easy, easy, easy. The shortcuts shave time off of this recipe, but little flavor. It's great. I give this recipe five stars for what it is--not gourmet fare, but down home comfort food which is easy to prepare. I did use fresh chicken, not canned. Though the flavor was wonderful, I did have a couple of "issues." First, the vegetable and chicken mixture was too soupy and thin. I attempted to thicken it with a little corn starch, but I apparently didn't add enough. The recipe indicates that the mixture should not be runny, but doesn't provide a way to prevent or fix it. Try flour or corn starch; keep adding until thick. I was so hungry, I didn't have the patience to wait, so after a half-hearted try, I popped it in the oven. Too, the biscuits turned out golden brown and great--on top, but a couple were a little soggy on the bottom. I was afraid to leave the pot pie in the oven any longer because I didn't want the biscuits to burn on top. Any suggestions? Maybe if the mixture is thicker, the biscuits won't fall so deeply into the mixture and as such, won't turn out soggy. Anyway, soggy or not, this one is a keeper.
This recipe was great for a quick meal. I did used real chicken instead of canned and added more seasoning including garlic, onion powder, parsley, and a little hot sauce. My 3 year old even asked for seconds! I did follow the advice of others and baked the bottom crust in the oven prior to placing the filling.
This was delicious...I cooked my own chicken breast and seasoned it with poultry seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper. I also chopped a little onion and sauteed it with the veggies. Will definitely be putting on my regular rotation. Thanks!
This is simple and hearty, warmed us up on this cold night. However, it is quite bland and unimpressive, so I'm going to have to go with only 3 stars. I cooked 2 chicken breasts, seasoned just with garlic salt, instead of using canned. I used 1 can fat free cream of chicken soup and 1 can fat free cream of celery soup. To avoid soggy biscuits, I did things differently. I put a layer of biscuits in the bottom of my casserole dish and put the remaining biscuits on a baking sheet and baked them until the bottoms were browned... about 10 minutes. Then I added the veggie/chicken/soup mixture to the dish and topped with the partially cooked biscuits. Covered it with foil so the biscuits wouldn't burn and cooked for 15 minutes. I don't think I would bother making this again, but thanks!
This was very good and super easy. I substituted cream of chicken and herbs for regular cream of chicken and I realized (while it was baking) that I forgot to add the milk. It didn't matter though, it was still very creamy and good. I sprinkled a little cheese on top and some italian seasoning (for color). I'm saving in my recipe box because I will make this again.
Perfect for a quick but delicious dinner!! I used all the ingredients (had peas instead of mixed vegetables), and I didn't have refrigerated biscuits for I made Jiffy Mix biscuits (2 cups mix, a little under 2/3 cup milk). I put the Jiffy Mix biscuits in little drops all over the pot pie mixture. It browned beautifully, and tasted amazing. My family ate the whole dish and kept asking for seconds, especially the biscuit topping. I'm going to keep for nights we need a quick, easy dinner.
Good taste
My family loved this. Only thing I did differently was use home made drop biscuits. AMAZING!
I tried what others did and used a half biscuit layer on bottom and top but that was too much biscuit. I also had to use two pie pans. Next time I will use a large baking pan and only put a biscuit layer on top. I'll also add some garlic because even though I used chicken soup with herbs, it was a little bland. Good starter recipe though.
This was really good, but I made changes. I used a roasted chicken from the supermarket and shredded the meat. Then I put it in a bowl and dumped a can of potato soup and cream of chicken on it, a half cup of milk, about 2 teaspoons of garlic powder, a teaspoon of onion powder, s & p. Mixed it all up. Meanwhile, I bought a bag of mixed veggies in those steam bags (frozen) and that was cooking in the microwave while i mixed everything. I mixed all once the veggies were done and dumped it into the casserole dish. Then, instead of using biscuits- I took a cup of bisquick, 3/4 cup of milk and a 1/4 cup of melted butter and mixed. I poured that over the top and baked on 415 for about 25 minutes until golden brown. It was fantastic.
I did alter the recipe and use fresh chicken, but I cannot see how it could have made the outcome too different. Overall, the inner portion was great, but the biscuits did not cook thoroughly underneath. I guess it needed a lot more than 15 minutes to cook. It could have been the store-bought biscuits I used, but either way I will never try this one again.
Tasted very good. Some of the biscuits did not cook all the way through. I'm not sure how to alleviate this problem. I will try it again though, because it was excellent otherwise.
Absolutely delicious. I've made this several times making no substitutions and it came out great. Last week I accidentally picked up the butter flavored biscuits instead of the regular. It was incredible, so now I plan to pick up the butter flavored biscuits every time.
Quick, easy, yummy
My husband loved this one! Even the leftovers were a hit. I wish everything was this easy.
Good easy recipe for a quick weeknight meal. I added some Le Seur carrots and peas that happened to be in the pantry and frozen corn. I find tarragon to be a great herb with any creamy chicken recipe so I added come dried to give it a home-cooked taste. Definitely not the greatest pot pie but I love it for ease and quickness.
This is no gourmet meal, but it IS a tasty one. I used to make it this way quite often, only using canned veg-all instead of frozen. Sometimes I made a Bisquick or Jiffy cornmix topping instead of canned biscuits. It honestly depended on how much time I had :) I don't eat the canned soup anymore, but I don't look down on it because I remember how convenient it was & how pleasant it was to get comfort food fast!
This was very easy and good-I used one can of Cream of Chicken soup and it was plenty. The preparation was easy. I already had chicken and vegetables left over from last nights dinner, so all I did was put everything together and heated it up and put in pie pan with buttermilk bisquits. I would make this again.
