Cheater Pot Pie

My husband and I fondly refer to this as 'Cheater Pot Pie.' This is similar to a standard pot pie, but prepares much quicker. Use whole or two percent milk.

Recipe by Melanie R Stevens-Adkins

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly butter a 9 inch deep dish pie pan with melted butter; reserve some of the melted butter.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine mixed vegetables and chicken; cook until vegetables are tender. Fold in soup; mix well. Pour in milk and mix until smooth; mixture should not be runny. Add salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a boil.

  • Remove from heat and spread mixture into bottom of pie pan. Separate biscuits into layers and place gently on top of mixture. Drizzle remaining butter on top of biscuit layers.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 29.8mg; sodium 989.6mg. Full Nutrition
