Cheater Pot Pie

With my modifications I was able to make this recipe a 5 instead of a 3. I used oscar-meyer pre-cooked chicken chunks in a bag, not a can. Also, I used 1 can cream of potato soup and 1 can of cream of chicken. I added a lot of extra seasonings- onion salt, more pepper, and garlic powder. I bought green giant frozen mixed vegetables that you steam in the bag. I did that. I put some olive oil (no butter) in a saucepan and warmed the chicken up while the vegetables cooked in the microwave. When they finished cooking I put them in the pan, and started with the biscuits. I pushed 4 grands biscuits into the bottom of a 9 inch square pan. I should've greased it, b/c they stuck a bit when I got them out. I cooked the other 4 biscuits separately as directed. So I only preheated the oven to 350. Then I added the soups to the vegetables and chicken. I used the 1/2 cup of milk, but I added it probably a 2tbsps at a time. I would stir it in, let it sit for about 30 seconds, and then add some more. I did this until there wasn't any milk left. It was not runny at all, and it really helped the flavor. I poured it overtop of the cooked biscuits in the pan. Then I halved the other 4 biscuits and put them on top of the mix. I didn't cook it any longer. It was really quite tasty. My husband is crazy about biscuits being doughy, so that's why I cooked it that way. He ate quite a bit, so it was a success!