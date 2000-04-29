Butterscotch Deluxe Pie

11 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Grandmother's recipe! Try this creamy butterscotch pie, one bite and you'll be wanting more!

By Lisa Owens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 8 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Heat oats on a baking sheet in preheated oven for 12 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • To Make Crust: In a medium bowl combine oats and 1/4 cup brown sugar together; mix in 1/3 cup butter. Press firmly onto bottom and sides of a 8 inch pie pan. Chill for 1 hour.

  • To Make Filling: Combine 3/4 cup brown sugar, flour, salt and milk in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat until thick, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in 3 tablespoons butter and vanilla. Transfer mixture to a medium bowl; cover with foil and refrigerate for 1 hour or until cold.

  • Once cold, fold in 1/2 cup of the whipped cream. Pour mixture into pie shell; chill until set. When ready to serve, top with dollops of 1/4 cup of whipped cream and arrange 6 pecan halves decoratively on top of pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 47.3mg; sodium 246.8mg. Full Nutrition
