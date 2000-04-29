Butterscotch Deluxe Pie
Grandmother's recipe! Try this creamy butterscotch pie, one bite and you'll be wanting more!
This was delicious! I used regular not quick cooking oats for the crust and that didn't work out that well so next time I'll get quick oats or premade crust but the filling was perfect. For the reviewer who's pie didn't set - whipping the whipping cream before folding it in is an important step, it won't set if you don't do that. I will definitely make this again.Read More
This pie never set up, and the flavor of the crust with the toasted oats just didn't jive with the filling flavors. The filling was very rich. I probably will not make this pie again.Read More
Bad name, great pie. It got raves at our Thanksgiving dinner. I followed the recipe exactly as written and found that the amounts were just right. Thank you for sharing....but PLEASE change the name! I like Toffee Cream Pie as suggested by another reviewer.
Absolutely wonderful! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect. Everyone loved the combination of the oatmeal crust with the toffee-like filling. I think I shall call this recipe Toffee Cream Pie. Too many people associate the "Butterscotch" flavor with Jell-O pudding. This recipe tastes nothing like that!
I made this for a friend as a "Make her fell better" gift. Got lots of raves. Thanks.
This was fantastic! I was snowed in with almost nothing left in the kitchen, so this recipe was perfect. The filling came together quickly and much more smoothly than I would have thought possible. This is definitely a sweet one, but pretty amazing if you're in the mood for something sweet!
